Novak Djokovic admits he broke quarantine while Covid-positive in December

The story of Novak Djokovic’s positive Covid test in December grows more bizarre by the day. You might think “why is this even important in the grand scheme of things?” Let me explain. The Australian Open had a vaccine mandate for tennis players coming into the country. Only the AO handed out some “medical exemptions” to a few players, and those exemptions were not cleared by the local Victorian government, nor the federal government of Australia. The feds did not and do not honor the AO scheme that a Covid-positive test in the previous six months is enough to get a medical exemption from being vaccinated. Djokovic clung to the idea that if he had Covid recently, he could enter Oz without being vaccinated.
Part of Novak’s visa application was that he tested positive for Covid on December 16th. On that same day, he was in Belgrade with dozens of kids at the tennis club he owns. He was maskless and interacting with children and their parents for hours. Then the next day, he did a photoshoot and interview with L’Equipe. He was maskless for the shoot, but apparently he did wear a mask for the in-person interview. He did not tell anyone about his Covid-positive status on the 16th or 17th. He did not announce anything in the days afterwards either. There were conversations for the past week about when Novak learned he was “Covid positive” and whether he somehow faked his test. It’s bad either way – either Novak was knowingly Covid-positive and maskless around many people, or he faked a Covid test to get a visa. Well, Novak released a statement and here we go:
There is a grotesque humor to this – he’s like “I need to clarify some misinformation” and his clarification is that all of the reporting is true, he was Covid-positve around dozens of children and adults and he didn’t tell any of them about his Covid status. He’s saying that he attended the event at his tennis club on the 17th AFTER he took a bunch of Covid tests but BEFORE he got a positive result. And he admits that he did the whole photoshoot and interview with L’Equipe knowing he was positive and NOT TELLING ANYONE.
The Serbian prime minister has asked Djokovic to explain why he breached the country’s quarantine rules for Covid-positive people. Oh, and did I mention that Der Spiegel is doing exclusive coverage of the shenanigans with Novak’s PCR testing? Apparently, Serbia has a central test result registry and people who take tests get a QR code. There are… um, some issues with Novak’s code. Journalists examining the code got different results depending on when they looked it up, and Novak’s test might have been negative at some point, and then it was changed to positive. And the dates don’t match up with Novak’s story either.
Y’all – now I kind of think Novak really will get deported from Australia?! Reportedly, Aussie authorities have had an open investigation into all things Djoker since they detained him last week. They’re set to announce their decision tomorrow (in Oz), which would be this evening here, EST.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, L’Equipe, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Good. They should deport him. What a tool.
Yes to that -kick his butt out! If he does get to stay, I hope he loses
His statement on when he found out he was positive contradicts that of his lawyers’ and his visa submission timeline. Occam’s razor answer is he faked the earlier positive on the 16th after the fact to give Tennis Australia cover for granting him the exemption. The Der Spiegel investigation adds weight to this likely scenario.
Today Boris and Novaxx are clarifying that Covid rules apply to us but not them.
This entitled smug-a** thought he could pass above any law and the result is he is even annoying his own country’s PM who stand up for him in the first place. It is a lose-lose situation for this idi*t, even if he plays the AO, his image is stained for the rest of his career. Hope his sponsors start to drop him (Lacoste I am looking at you)
I am in total schadenfreude mode.
Novax Jokervic…. he’s so misunderstood! 🤣
I don’t understand why the Australian govt didn’t just re-cancel his visa after the hearing as they said they would. Do they think this will die down and he can somehow just quietly play?
Also, I find it sad/ hilarious that he’s willing to say “No, of course I breathed all over children once I tested positive for Covid! But I would never fake a test…”
Jan, beautifully said!
Sean Paul says: “Deport Them”
Now, why does the Victorian government look bad? They did what they were suppose to do with everyone who enters the country. The Open lied to players and now we are seeing the results of it.
Enjoy that 3 year ban and not playing the Open, Douchebag.
Yeah I don’t get that either. In fact, I now have respect for their government (and zero respect for AO). None of us enjoy restrictions or getting the vaccine, but we did it because it was in the best interest of everyone. I’d be pissed if I found out that my government was making special exemptions for elite athletes.
I’m thinking he faked the test last minute (probably also paid off someone to change the test result in the database, that’s why we’re getting mixed results of the qr code) and didn’t think someone would dare to fact check him.
Fingers crossed he gets deported and get banned in Australia for 3 years.
Also in my country once you need to get tested, you need to quarantine pending the results. Can anyone from Serbia knows how it works over there?
The fact that his family and others are saying he’s being unfairly persecuted because he is Serbian when he is and has been exercising extreme privilege and complete disregard for others (INCLUDING CHILDREN) is absolutely grotesque.
More entertaining than the AO could ever be.
That said, DjoCOVID is a liar and entitled, ignorant prick. Awaiting his maskless apology tour in 3…2…1…
Actually @ Jay I think what he’s saying is he didn’t know for sure at that point if the test would be positive so it was fine that he breathed all over a bunch of kids. However he did know for sure he was positive when he breathed all over the Equipe people (except for the person conducting the interview?) for his dumb photoshoot. Man I would be pissed if I were one of those other people! Regardless, when you’re exposed and waiting for a test you shouldn’t go maskless in close contact with people so this is terrible no matter how he tries to explain it away.
Wow, he took anti-vaxx selfishness to a whole new level. He knowingly spread his virus to unsuspecting children and their parents. Those children then spread it to their grandparents, who may have ended up with significant health consequences. And all because this uneducated jock doesn’t believe in modern medicine and thinks he is the second coming. Yuck. I’m angry and disgusted. I hope he gets deported, and I hope there is a backlash in Serbia from the victims of his recklessness.
I’ve always figured he faked the results.
I still need someone to clarify that if the deadline for AO for the exception was on the 10th, how could Novaxx being positive on the 16th allowed? And if he didn’t “get Covid” what was his planned?
And in court he or his lawyer said that he found out on the 16th, but on insta he says it wasn’t until after the kids thing on the 17th. 🤔