2022 SAG noms: they thought Nicole Kidman was better than Kristen Stewart?!

I watched Being the Ricardos over the holidays and truly, am I missing something? That movie was SO BAD. Giving an awards nomination to anyone involved in that tragedy is a complete joke. And yet, here we are. The SAG nominations came out this morning and just like at the Golden Globes, both Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are nominated for Being the Ricardos and I’m just— what?? What is even happening? Other notable noms/snubs: no Kristen Stewart for Spencer. No Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter (she totally deserves nominations). And I can’t believe Jared Leto and Ben Affleck both got SAG nominations! Here are the nominations for film:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

[From THR]

Are you really going to make me watch Tick Tick Boom? I don’t want to! I trust that Garfield is good in that, I just don’t have any desire to see it. I do think Will Smith has a good shot at finally winning an Oscar, that is, if he can keep his Oscar campaign on track without talking incessantly about his crazy f–king marriage. I guess it’s nice to see Bradley Cooper pick up a nom for Licorice Pizza… but no love for Nightmare Alley other than Blanchett’s nomination. And while this is probably an unpopular opinion, I’ll say it anyway: I don’t think Kirsten Dunst deserves nominations for The Power of the Dog. Benedict and Kodi do though, I’m glad Kodi is getting so much love.

You can see the TV nominations here – lots of noms for Succession, no surprise. Love for The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown and more. Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis were both nominated in the lead category! Which is sort of amazing.