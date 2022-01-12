2022 SAG noms: they thought Nicole Kidman was better than Kristen Stewart?!

I watched Being the Ricardos over the holidays and truly, am I missing something? That movie was SO BAD. Giving an awards nomination to anyone involved in that tragedy is a complete joke. And yet, here we are. The SAG nominations came out this morning and just like at the Golden Globes, both Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are nominated for Being the Ricardos and I’m just— what?? What is even happening? Other notable noms/snubs: no Kristen Stewart for Spencer. No Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter (she totally deserves nominations). And I can’t believe Jared Leto and Ben Affleck both got SAG nominations! Here are the nominations for film:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)
Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jared Leto (House of Gucci)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Are you really going to make me watch Tick Tick Boom? I don’t want to! I trust that Garfield is good in that, I just don’t have any desire to see it. I do think Will Smith has a good shot at finally winning an Oscar, that is, if he can keep his Oscar campaign on track without talking incessantly about his crazy f–king marriage. I guess it’s nice to see Bradley Cooper pick up a nom for Licorice Pizza… but no love for Nightmare Alley other than Blanchett’s nomination. And while this is probably an unpopular opinion, I’ll say it anyway: I don’t think Kirsten Dunst deserves nominations for The Power of the Dog. Benedict and Kodi do though, I’m glad Kodi is getting so much love.
You can see the TV nominations here – lots of noms for Succession, no surprise. Love for The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown and more. Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis were both nominated in the lead category! Which is sort of amazing.
Ugh I so wanted to see William have to grin and bear it when clips of Spencer are shown during the BAFTAs as he’s going to be there.
😭😭 but this snub for Kristen is making winning an Oscar or a BAFTA even harder.
Andrew is fantastic in Tick, Tick Boom. He’s fantastic in everything he’s been in this year. I can’t believe they snubbed Kristen, she was winning all the critic awards.
I really don’t want a nicole win.
Kristen won a lot of critic awards but none of the major critic awards. She is liked by the critics but her peers obviously don’t feel the same. I admit that I thought she would be the favored by now but I still believe she will be nominated for the Oscars.
I don’t see Nicole winning. But I don’t see Kristen not being nominated as a snub. I didn’t think she nailed that role at all.
Same here. I honestly don’t get the hype for KS in this role (and I thought the movie was dreadful). I *really* don’t get they hype for Kidman. She was *terrible* as Lucy (and yes, I KNOW she wasn’t being Lucy Ricardo-when she did *those* scenes she was even worse).
The real life Lucy was a hard, foul-mouthed, SMART business woman who didn’t take crap from anyone (yes, I met her twice). NK’s whisper-voiced portrayal was wrong in *every*which*way*. JB’s Desi was more on note tbh.
Let’s face it, one one hand, these awards are popularity awards for the most part, and who can kiss a$$ the best on the other hand.
I really, really enjoyed Tick, Tick…Boom! I was prepared to sort of bare it because I love Rent, Andrew Garfield, and LMM, but it was so good! Andrew Garfield was so charming in it.
” THEY THOUGHT NICOLE KIDMAN WAS BETTER THAN KRISTEN STEWART?!”
Always.
x 100
Yep.
I’d sooner go with Kidman, lbr.
I watched Tik… Tik… Boom, it was alright, he is quite good in it, but the movie itself is a little… exhausting, almost manic. That is probably the point, in which case they delivered, but it kinda made it feel one note to me – it was an urgent, rather than boring, note, but still.
The Lost Daughter is really good, I’m watching it right now, but haven’t been able to finish last night, so far it’s quite amazing, I wish it’d gotten more love.
Can’t work up the courage to watch the Power of the dog and, frankly, haven’t even heard of some nominated movies. Off to look them up.
It’s not nearly as intense as you’d expect. I hesitated too but it doesn’t go where you’d expect it to. Definitely recommend.
I didn’t love Kristen’s performance in Spencer. It was worthy and kind of daring (or at least the movie was), but I found it exhausting to watch. That said, better her than Kidman in this case.
I kind of agree about Kirsten Dunst but on the other hand, she’s done so much good work over the years without much recognition that I am happy for her to get some love. And very pleased for Kodie, too. He was great in that movie.
Brett Goldstein was fantastic in Ted Lesso – I’m glad he’s getting some love
Very deserved! SAG doesn’t have a supporting category for TV so in general he and Jason won’t be in the same category. So this is interesting! And I will THROW things if the show doesn’t win best ensemble this year. This show even more than most does not have a single weak link!!
Well, I haven’t seen most of these, I guess I have some catching up to do (which I feel like I can actually do this year since so many are available streaming.) No nomination for McDormand either.
I have seen Spencer and I actually thought Stewart was…..okay….in it. Like I went in with really low expectations so I was pleasantly surprised. I’m not sure if she was Oscar-caliber in it, but she was better than I had expected.
Jessie Buckley and Emilia Jones are being overlooked everywhere in favor of names. Buckley was the best thing about The Lost Daughter, which I did not like. Glad to see CODA get recognized for ensemble and Troy Kotsur for his role but, like Buckley, Emilia Jones is the best thing about that lovely film.
That they nominated Jared Leto for devouring scenery and ignored Ciaran Hinds whose performance grounds Belfast is a travesty.
ETA And I found Will Smith really annoying in King Richard. I know the Williams sisters are happy with that performance but I wasn’t. I kept envisioning other actors in the part while I was watching the film.
@lightpurple I felt like King Richard almost like…Disney-fied a lot of who appears to be a very complicated man. I would’ve liked the narrative to take more seriously the ways in which he didn’t always treat his kids in the best way, because it felt to me the story was saying “but his daughters became superstars, so his unorthodox methods were right and these silly people questioning him are wrong, duh!” I like Will Smith in a lot of roles but I think this one required more nuance than he gave.
I think the fact that his daughters were producers was a huge part of that. And Will Smith didn’t convince me that he was anyone but Will Smith.
I’m striking out with a lot of Oscar contenders this year — I started Tick Tick Boom and I’m so sorry — I love musicals, but I just found the characters to be so deeply annoying, lol. Andrew Garfield plays annoying so convincingly that I had to stop after 20 minutes. Being the Ricardos was extremely bland and paint-by-numbers — had to stop that one early on. AND I stopped King Richard halfway through because I felt like they were really idealizing a guy who really didn’t seem very good to his kids. I just didn’t understand any of these, unfortunately, and I honestly don’t quit movies very often.
I adored The Last Daughter, loved Don’t Look Up, thought KStew did a fine job in Spencer, and honestly, liked The Last Duel more than a lot of movies I’ve watched in the last SEVERAL years (so intelligently written, so wonderfully acted, and such spot-on social commentary) — and yet that’s the one getting no attention because of its bad box office situation. Very frustrating award season for this movie lover. I still have a few I’m excited to watch, though — Macbeth, CODA, Power of the Dog, Passing, and Gucci, so we’ll see.
Passing is interesting with a nice performance from Ruth Negga. Rebecca Hall did a good job directing but isn’t getting any recognition.
CODA is a lovely film and Emilia Jones is amazing. To play Ruby, she took singing lessons, learned ASL, and worked on a fishing trawler. Troy Kotsur steals every scene he’s in and Marlee Matlin looks like she’s having a great time with these people.
Tick Tick Boom is great but it runs deep. Watched it with my daughter and we loved it. Andrew Garfield was incredible and the cast was just wonderful. If you are a theater rat or you came of age during the AIDS crisis, you will probably enjoy it. It is not a lighthearted romp. If you do not like musicals or if RENT made you uncomfortable, then it will not be your jam.
I didn’t love Kristen Stewart as Diana, but I am really disappointed that she was passed over. Tick Tock Boom was so boring we turned it off halfway through in favor of no tv rather than continuing on. Glad to see some love for Kieran Culkin in Succession as he stole the show in Season 3.
It was hard to watch Being the Ricardo’s. Kidman’s face was like a mask w/ two holes for the eyes. The black and white scenes were bearable. So much was jammed into the movie. It could have been a miniseries or my preference, concentrate on her relationship with Ethel.
I’m sorry but the careful inclusion of one (or two) PoC in each category is typical Hollywood ass-covering.
The point was to make more PoC-led films on a wider number of topics than just racism and biopics, while nominating them appropriately. Way to miss the point and just make sure you add enough to each category to avoid being called out but not actually do the work needed in the industry.
They really have just been waiting to go back to business as usual.
The Emmas in Cruella both did great work but comedic perfection doesn’t seem to merit acting awards?
I expect to see Cruella do well in the costume and makeup categories but comedic performances are usually ignored, although sometimes supporting parts (Kevin Kline in Fish Call Wanda, Mira Sorvino in Mighty Aphrodite) break through, but rarely the leads.
Comedic performances almost never get nominated, not for about the last 40 years unless it is a separate category. The awards guilds are about SUFFERING and IMPORTANCE. It’s so dumb. 🙄
The exceptions are rare. I can think of RDJ in Tropic Thunder and Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean getting nominated this century. You have to go further back for major wins.
I still can’t believe Lady Gaga keeps getting nominated.
I actually thought she was the best part of the movie. She’s not good in everything she does, but that role was suited to her and it was a great role in the first place.
I can believe it. Gaga was fantastic in the movie and she nailed her character perfectly. She actually transformed herself into the character and there was nothing of the real Gaga present.
This just further supports my belief that most award shows, certainly the big ones anyway, are FIXED. I mean Ben Affleck in the Tender Bar??? The only reason I even watched that is because my boyfriend put on while I had Co-vid and i didn’t have the energy to argue with him about it. But it was the most formulaic piece of sentimental yet non-sensical drivel I’ve seen in a while. And Ben Affleck’s performance was NOTHING special. He was supposed to have a Staten Island accent but can only do Boston, apparently. And don’t even get me started on Being the Ricardos. The only thing done well in that movie was Javier Bardem’s Cuban accent. I am SO sick of seeing Nicole Kidman in half the mini series on HBO, too. Let us miss you, Nicole! Is ANYONE excited about seeing Nicole in a movie or TV show lately??? I don’t think so.
Caitriona Balfe in Belfast. Full stop. Hands down. (other than Cate Blanchett who I ADORE) none of the others impress me at all.