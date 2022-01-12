Oprah posts video throwing out half a cake: ‘it’s time for a reset’

Oprah has had a deal with Weight Watchers, of which she now owns about 8%, since 2015. I can’t believe it’s been that long since Oprah declared she loves bread! Oprah recently posted a video showing herself throwing out a large portion of a cake that her bestie Gayle King made for her. I wrote in the title that Oprah threw out half of it, but it was more like 1/6th because that cake was three tiers originally. It was an early birthday cake, since Oprah’s birthday is at the end of the month. She’s going to be 68! Can you believe it? In the video, Oprah says that it’s time for a reset after she had 12 people over for the holidays and “ate every day like food had just been invented.” Here’s more of what she said thanks to People and the video is above.
[Oprah] shared a video on Instagram in which she showed herself dumping out an entire half of a cake in an effort to “reset” her diet for 2022.
“Time for a reset. Clearing out the fridge,” Winfrey said at the start of the clip.
With 12 visitors in her house over the holidays, she joked “we ate every day like food had just been invented. So, clearing out the fridge. No chance of one last piece of Gayle [King's] delicious Bananas Foster birthday cake.”
Speaking of her “reset” Winfrey went on to tout Weight Watchers, the popular weight loss program for which she is a spokesperson and director, before encouraging followers to “let today be our day one.”
“And oh yeah – don’t forget to hydrate,” reminded Winfrey.
I can easily throw food out like this and often do, but I know it’s hard for a lot of people. Kaiser and I talked about this on the podcast a while ago. Her dad was an immigrant who taught her not to waste food. My dad always says to throw things out if you’re not using them.
Like Oprah, I also need a diet reset. I was able to eat well the first few days of the month but have gone back to my old habits of stress eating ice cream and chocolate at night. I’m still exercising but it feels like everything is a dumpster fire and I may as well eat. After Christmas I joined one of those diet bet websites. I will owe them money if I don’t lose a few pounds, so I’m hoping that motivates me. (I can’t vouch for them until the time period is over.) Maybe I will take this video from Oprah as a sign to start fresh today, although I say that just about every day – it doesn’t matter what time of year it is.
Oprah’s hydration challenge! She passes out half gallon water bottles to her guests. I have this one and am about to fill it up for the day. Gayle cracks me up!
I loathe this woman.
Also, I pray that at 68, I’m still not at the “reset” part of loving myself & throwing away perfectly good food.
She still doesn’t get it. It’s NOT. ABOUT. FOOD.
And she’s STILL promoting disordered eating to millions.
I credit WW with helping me straighten out my disordered eating and just bad habits. It’s a good program and promotes reasonable portions of healthy food, and activity. You may dislike Oprah but I don’t see how she’s pushing disordered eating by clearing out the sugary snacks to avoid temptation.
If you buy perfectly good food that is also unhealthy isn’t it better to toss the bad food you bought on impulse?
This doesn’t seem like a bad thing. And some people need that “reset” New Years stuff.
There is no such thing as “bad food”. Food is food, it’s how and how much of it you eat that can be an issue.
The only unhealthy food I can think of is something like koi plaa that, if eaten somewhat regularly, will give you liver cancer.
The Maintenance Phase podcast is amazing in general and has a good episode on Weight Watchers. What can be helpful for some can be disordered for many. But also, she’s 68. I’m sure most of her diet is fine. She can eat the cake or not eat the cake and either is fine.
I think in a time where families are struggling to keep food on the table, to see a video of a rich woman throw out perfectly fine food because she needs a diet reset is pretty tone deaf and pathetic.
This screams disordered eating to me (as someone who is in recovery from an eating disorder since 2010). Throwing out food says that there are “bad” foods and “good” foods and that you have to be “controlled” around food. I wish Oprah would pick up a copy of “The F*ck It Diet” and instead focus on loving herself, disempowering food, and tell her viewers to seek peace with food.
I am going to pick up a copy of that book, thank you for recommending it. Food has always held too much power over me and I am really trying to change that.
It’s a really good book and an easy read. That plus the Intuitive Eating book have been fantastic for me. I no longer diet or restrict food and it’s awesome!
And Oprah, don’t throw out a perfectly good cake! Use your freezer! I know sometimes when I have a whole cake I feel a bit of a rush to eat it faster than feels good to my body, because it is going stale. So I just freeze part of it and then there’s no forced rush and I can eat cake on my timeline!
My heart goes out to you! I just got to a point where I said to myself that I’d rather be x pounds heavier (or never lose another pound) than live in a hell of binging/ restriction/ punitive exercise (I look back at my university text books and in the margins are lists and lists of sums where I was adding up calories for the day… so messed up). It was a journey, but as soon as I gave myself permission to eat when I hungry whatever I wanted, I didn’t gain tons of weight. And over time food just stopped being something to be afraid of and instead something to enjoy. Am I as tiny as my insane goal weights were? No… but I’m a healthy weight for my height and more importantly I feel FREE.
I’ve been recovering from my Ed for over 15 years. It’s tough, always. But some foods are bad for you. Some foods shouldn’t be on your home. Simply for health reasons that apply to anyone, ED or not. I can’t see how she’s promotion disordered eating by tossing unhealthy foods from your house.
Yep! Drinking lots of water when not thirsty is also a red flag: you just fill your stomach to feel full instead of eating because you are hungry.
Regardless of fortune, learning to buy the amount of food you need so that it doesn’t go to waste is also super important. Food waste is an ecological disaster, dumping good food because you made too much is not cute.
Oh Oprah. I never have understood the hold she has on some people. I feel like she’s a slightly more ethical Goop peddling stuff to the American market that they don’t need. Wanton accumulation is so 2010. Throwing food away in my family was a sin. I struggle with it. Never forget my dad saying “cheese is mould” if I wanted to throw out mouldy cheese. I so admire my parents for teaching us not to waste. If there is a way out of this mess it is by taking what you need and not what our damaged society says will make us feel better.
Just a reminder that Oprah, and other celebrities who sell weight loss, are trying to make you feel like sh*t about yourself so they can pad their already rich pockets with more cash. That’s it.
I was just saying this to my husband earlier, we have been working out, eating healthy, but Dec 25- Jan 1 messed it all up, and now it’s Jan 12th and I can find myself reverting back to old unhealthy patterns. It’s definitely time for a reset starting today.
I don’t normally throw food out, but when it comes to leftover cake, I have…because if it does not go in the trash, it goes in my mouth, wish I had better self control. Please don’t come for me, I am a stress eater and it’s been rough.
You didn’t mess it all up! That week is our culture’s celebratory week and you participated in a normal, fun human thing! I have faith you can pick up your good routine again.
I mean, I do this sometimes. If I have cake in the house, leftover from a birthday or whatever, I will eat the ENTIRE rest of the cake. And eating 3/4 of a Smith Island Cake in 2 days is not healthy. Its not even about the weight, its that I feel gross from all the sugar and everything but omg its so good that I can’t stop lol. So, I throw the leftovers away.
Weight Watchers was not for me.
I find it nearly impossible to throw out food. My mom grew up on a farm and she definitely succeeded in ingraining that nothing goes to waste. My husband on the other hand would have no problem. I’ve even seen my father in law throw out a $20 rib steak because it was “leftover”. I think a big difference here is the haves vs have nots. Those of us who grew up without much are cringing right now, while those who never worried about having food on the table are shrugging their shoulders.
Plus, that’s a waste of cake. Tragic.
I get it. I do the same thing right after the holidays (get rid of the one or two overly indulgent items that are just not going away). I mean, she threw out leftover cake, not a whole fridge of things near their “best by” date. If you want to restart and eat healthier, it isn’t going to be that cake. So you get rid of it now or you wait until it is a dried up mess and throw it away. What was she supposed to do with it? Give a chunk of leftover cake to her wealthy neighbors? Or tell her employees that it is old and unhealthy, here, you eat it? I guess she didn’t have to post it, but I also don’t think she did anything many people do to start the new year.
From the sound of the cake hitting the bottom of the can, I wouldn’t be surprised if that was a clean empty waste can she tossed it into and as soon as filming stopped, she picked it up and put it back in the fridge. I understand wanting to remove temptation but surely there is someone coming in and helping her run her home and grounds that might have been happy to take home half of a three-tier Bananas Foster cake baked by a chef.
Ugh. I have mixed thoughts here. I was brought up in a single parent family with not much money and was taught to be a member of “The Clean Plate Club” — to not waste food. But eating food when you are already full is wasteful too and not healthy. If you really don’t want to waste it, wrap it up and eat as lunch leftovers the next day. I tell my kid to eat until she feels good. If she wants more, eat more. If she feels full, don’t eat it all and we’ll save it (if possible).
I also think it is tone-deaf for a ridunkulously wealthy person with a huge public platform to film herself throwing out food.
I get it — after day four maybe you don’t feel like eating another slice of cake. That’s probably a good call. But they could have shared it with friends, employees or neighbours or (I don’t know) made a smaller cake. Throwing it out and filming it as as a public act feels… uncomfortable and an odd relationship with food.
Also, drinking water like that is a myth. (The last video.) Water is in everything we eat, even coffee! Our bodies are pretty amazing machines. Smart tip: Drink when you are thirsty. Source: Jen Gunter’s podcast
I can’t do it. I will overeat before throwing it out. It’s for me, from not having enough food when I was a child.
Never liked Oprah, still don’t.
The video of Oprah micromanaging the people who were making Gayle’s birthday cake every step of the way. Oh boy.
I’m just thinking about how much that cake probably cost and how delicious and perfect it was. Freeze it. Send cake home with people. Take cake over to your neighbors. Give cake to all of those people who work for you.
She wasn’t micromanaging anything. She wasn’t telling the people what to do, it was a video of how the cake was made.
I feel sad for Oprah. At 68 years old and frankly looking quite fabulous for that age, she should just sit back and enjoy everything her immense wealth can bring her. Instead, she is still focused on a self-defeating chase after a body measurement goal that we can all see after 30+ years just isn’t where her body wants to be or stay. Surely it is hurtful to her chef, too, to see her tossing that lovely cake in the garbage when, as someone pointed out above, she could freeze it to eat at a later date.
I recently finished listening to the podcast “Aack Cast.” It is a social and historical contextualization of the comic strip “Cathy” and it is sooo good. Anyway, several of the episodes tackle the diet culture of the 1970s and 1980s and Oprah’s role in that in particular. It is really worth a listen whether you lived through that era or not.
It’s a shame she didn’t see if anyone else wanted it before tossing it, but I guess that wouldn’t make a very good weight watchers commercial.