Queen Elizabeth hates Charles’ idea of turning Buckingham Palace into a museum

Official Pictures Of The Queen And The Prince of Wales

In 2016, plans were finalized for a “much needed” extensive renovation of Buckingham Palace. The cost of these renovations was estimated, at the time, to be around $460 million, although nowadays, the cost is reported to be around $500 million. The reno started in 2017 and laborers have only stopped work for a few months last year, because of the pandemic. Pre-pandemic, it was thought that the Queen would mostly live among the ruins, and that she would still base herself mostly at BP. That’s over – she now lives primarily at Windsor Castle and she has rarely ventured to BP since March 2020. Still, the Queen believes BP should still be the official residence of the monarch, and she’s pretty mad that Charles plans to use BP as a combination of “monarch’s apartment” plus office space and a museum when he becomes king.

The Queen is said to be against Prince Charles’s vision to transform Buckingham Palace into a year-round museum. Charles, as first in line to the throne, has long planned for a major shake up of the Royal Family once he becomes king.

Among his ambitious ideas is a streamlined monarchy of just seven senior working royals and the opening of royal private spaces to members of the public. But, a royal expert says his vision for the Westminster palace will “not be happening any time soon” while Her Majesty is on the throne.

Since its first visitors in 1993 the palace has welcomed members of the public every year between April and September. Prince Charles would open the palace and several other royal residences all year round.

Royal commentator Neil Sean says the Queen is not keen on the prince’s plans and wants the palace to remain a “family home of sorts” for the royals. The royal expert told Express the change “will not be happening anytime soon, particularly while we still have our gracious Majesty the Queen with us. She’s not very keen on that particular idea and believes of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts,” he said.

“Her Majesty the Queen will go between Windsor Castle, which she considers her main London base, and spending two to four days a week also out at the re-renovated Buckingham Palace. So for now, whatever you’re reading, it doesn’t look like Prince Charles is going to be getting his own way anytime soon.”

Do you ever have moments where you can’t believe people are actually fighting about which palace or castle should be their main residence? It’s bonkers. I mean, obviously, it’s well known that Charles does not want to live in BP. He finds it drafty and moldy, regardless of the renovations being done right now. He would prefer to live full time at Clarence House no matter what. And all things considered, I don’t think his idea of a full-time museum is all that bad? That’s what BP will be anyway once y’all overthrow your monarchy. *sips Earl Grey*

Royal Garden Party

The Prince Of Wales Presents The Queen Elizbeth Prize For Engineering

20 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth hates Charles’ idea of turning Buckingham Palace into a museum”

  1. Scorpion says:
    January 12, 2022 at 9:42 am

    Grow up Betty, or pay for the renos out of your own pocket. How many family homes does this wretched family need?

  2. HeatherC says:
    January 12, 2022 at 9:44 am

    Seven working* royals? No wonder Sophie has been quiet. She’s in. (Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, Sophie, Edward, Anne).

    (*this term used very liberally and, by this American, sarcastically)

  3. Tulipworthy says:
    January 12, 2022 at 9:46 am

    Why does she think it matters when she is dead? She sounds so controlling to me.

    • LadyMTL says:
      January 12, 2022 at 9:56 am

      I was coming here to say the same thing, hahaha. Not to be callous but who cares if she doesn’t like it…she’ll be dead. It’s not like Charles is planning to tear it down, or open an AirBNB.

  4. Bettyrose says:
    January 12, 2022 at 9:47 am

    It’s an amazing idea, honestly. You want America tourist dollars? Open the palaces up for us to tour. Show us the finery and the portraits. Heck, hire actors for tacky re-enactments of historic palace life. And end it all at the gift shop. 💰💰💰

  5. El says:
    January 12, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Hasn’t he lived in Clarence House for almost 20 years? I can’t blame him for wanting to stay there. It is hard to read all these articles and not think she should have retired like Queen (now Princess) Beatrix of the Netherlands.

  6. Yinyang says:
    January 12, 2022 at 9:48 am

    We all know she is cheap with the public people (but not her family!) She always goes by “give them an inch and theyll want a mile.” Sparcity mentality of a narcissist. Btw thats a beautiful background in the top pic.

    • Snuffles says:
      January 12, 2022 at 10:08 am

      If they don’t want BP to crumble to pieces or have a catastrophic accident like the Notre Dame fire, they will have to find a way to pay for that doesn’t involve bilking their taxpayers who are struggling severely right now.

  7. Randie says:
    January 12, 2022 at 9:53 am

    That’s all Philip and the Queen wanted when she became Queen. How easily get forget.

  8. Margaret Sadovsky says:
    January 12, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Seven working royals? Charles had better be prepared to make do with five. Either that, or bump up the York sisters (assuming they’d even want the gig).

  9. Snuffles says:
    January 12, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Honestly, I agree with Charles on this one. Look at Versailles in France. It does booming business annually.

    Turn those residences in a combination of museums and sell tickets to visitors. Rent out office spaces to businesses. Turn some of those properties into hotels and give international visitors a “royal” experience. Let people rent out the space for parties and weddings. Isn’t that what those aristocratic families are doing to maintain their ancestral homes?

    Do it well enough, eventually they won’t have to rely on the tax payers to fund their existence.

  10. clarissa says:
    January 12, 2022 at 9:55 am

    “That’s what BP will be anyway once y’all overthrow your monarchy.”
    that’s really why she doesn’t like it. one step closer to everything not mattering

  11. fluffybunny says:
    January 12, 2022 at 9:55 am

    She’ll be dead so why does she care what Chuckles does?

    • STRIPE says:
      January 12, 2022 at 10:00 am

      While I disagree with her, I understand why she cares even if she’ll be gone. She has been monarch for 70 years. She has lived and breathed the institution her whole life. I think it’s understandable that she cares what happens when she’s gone.

  12. Beth says:
    January 12, 2022 at 10:01 am

    Charles understands the shift in public opinion about the monarchy much better than the queen and this is a strategy to help maintain power. Opening up the residences to the public takes some of the bite out of opposition arguments (aka the renos cost a lot of money, the royals are leeches). I still think we should abolish the monarchy, but at least Charles is less obtuse than Will and less oblivious than Elizabeth.

  13. windyriver says:
    January 12, 2022 at 10:01 am

    What’s a re-renovation? Anything to do with money for repairs having to be re-authorized because the funds that were supposed to be used for upkeep/renovations all along somehow weren’t used for the purpose?

  14. Merricat says:
    January 12, 2022 at 10:02 am

    Well, it’s no use trying to pretend you’re superior now, Windsors, when we’ve all seen how the poor sausages are made.

  15. Angelica Schuyler says:
    January 12, 2022 at 10:04 am

    Another example of Petty Betty not wanting to change with the times. But, she’ll be gone when Charles is on the throne, so how much does her opinion on this really matter in the grand scheme of things?

