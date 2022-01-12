Queen Elizabeth hates Charles’ idea of turning Buckingham Palace into a museum

In 2016, plans were finalized for a “much needed” extensive renovation of Buckingham Palace. The cost of these renovations was estimated, at the time, to be around $460 million, although nowadays, the cost is reported to be around $500 million. The reno started in 2017 and laborers have only stopped work for a few months last year, because of the pandemic. Pre-pandemic, it was thought that the Queen would mostly live among the ruins, and that she would still base herself mostly at BP. That’s over – she now lives primarily at Windsor Castle and she has rarely ventured to BP since March 2020. Still, the Queen believes BP should still be the official residence of the monarch, and she’s pretty mad that Charles plans to use BP as a combination of “monarch’s apartment” plus office space and a museum when he becomes king.

The Queen is said to be against Prince Charles’s vision to transform Buckingham Palace into a year-round museum. Charles, as first in line to the throne, has long planned for a major shake up of the Royal Family once he becomes king. Among his ambitious ideas is a streamlined monarchy of just seven senior working royals and the opening of royal private spaces to members of the public. But, a royal expert says his vision for the Westminster palace will “not be happening any time soon” while Her Majesty is on the throne. Since its first visitors in 1993 the palace has welcomed members of the public every year between April and September. Prince Charles would open the palace and several other royal residences all year round. Royal commentator Neil Sean says the Queen is not keen on the prince’s plans and wants the palace to remain a “family home of sorts” for the royals. The royal expert told Express the change “will not be happening anytime soon, particularly while we still have our gracious Majesty the Queen with us. She’s not very keen on that particular idea and believes of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts,” he said. “Her Majesty the Queen will go between Windsor Castle, which she considers her main London base, and spending two to four days a week also out at the re-renovated Buckingham Palace. So for now, whatever you’re reading, it doesn’t look like Prince Charles is going to be getting his own way anytime soon.”

Do you ever have moments where you can’t believe people are actually fighting about which palace or castle should be their main residence? It’s bonkers. I mean, obviously, it’s well known that Charles does not want to live in BP. He finds it drafty and moldy, regardless of the renovations being done right now. He would prefer to live full time at Clarence House no matter what. And all things considered, I don’t think his idea of a full-time museum is all that bad? That’s what BP will be anyway once y’all overthrow your monarchy. *sips Earl Grey*