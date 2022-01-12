The Cambridges are ‘reconciled’ to their ‘broken’ relationship with the Sussexes

Something I still think about a lot: in the immediate wake of the Sussexit in 2020, various royal commentators were obsessed with the idea that Prince Harry must return to the UK… for the good of the monarchy, for his brother’s eventual reign. Robert Lacey especially was a broken record about that, that William (and the monarchy) desperately needed Harry, that the whole thing would fall apart if Harry wasn’t around. It often felt like there was some big thing being left unspoken, and it wasn’t just “William will need a confidante.” It felt like many people were saying, in their uptight, shady way, that William alone would not be up to the job, that there had been a long-time assumption that Harry would be a key part of both King Charles and King William’s reigns.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never bought into any of that. They never showed any remorse about driving Harry and Meghan out of the country. What I believe: William and Kate would “accept” Harry’s return, but only if he left Meghan in America and only if he came groveling back. And that’s not going to happen. So… everyone has made their peace with everything:
Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have accepted their ‘broken’ relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This report comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, alongside other members of the royal family, celebrated Kate’s 40th birthday over the weekend.
Andrew Neil, former chair of GB News, spoke to Channel 5 documentary, ‘2021: The Queen’s Terrible Year’, revealing that Kate and William are “reconciled” to the “broken” relationship with Harry, reports the Daily Record.
It is now two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from their royal roles and outlined their plans to become “financially independent” while continuing to “support” the Queen. Following their departure, they settled down in Santa Barbara, California, where they currently live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
Andrew revealed to the Channel 5 documentary: “I’m pretty sure from what I’ve been told that Prince William and Kate are reconciled to the fact that this is broken, and it can’t be put together. Not in the foreseeable future anyway, and that they need to go their way and William and Kate will go their way.”
In essence, William got “his way” from start to finish. He smeared and exiled his more popular and charismatic brother and sister-in-law, then William didn’t even have to take “the blame” for it publicly in any real sense, and he continues to adopt an air of wounded grievance, as if he’s the wronged party. Kate does that too, she plays the victim, even though she and her tacky mother were clearly behind many of the stories. Of course William and Kate are “reconciled” to the idea of never making peace with Harry and Meghan. The Keens’ goal was never to make peace or have Harry and Meghan in the royal fold.
I need them to stick with one talking point, just one!
Ah! But for a single, consistent message to be possible, all the interested parties (KP, CH, each Cambridge, Carole) would have to talk to each other and agree. This silliness is the surest sign that Chaucer-esque level of buffoonery is all over the royal family. Sighhhhhh. Best reason to go cashless in Canada? No more looking at a monarchs face when buying beer.
Reminds me of Trump.
All the complaining and explaining from Skull and Bones is getting tiresome. They did send their minion to break his NDA and give evidence voluntarily against Meghan as an act of spite and hatred. They can’t gaslight the public from their many acts of war against the Sussexes. We also know that they now have the spotlight in the UK but it refuses to shine on them. Even the lawn in Montecito overshadowed Wraith’s self-indulgent and tone deaf birthday photos. They need to give it up and face the fact that they are not interesting and are of no interest
Or, actually WORK. Not busywork– no pie charts, no “take the credit” piggybacks, but actual work where they implemented idea from start to fruition. For all the thin-skinned knocks we make about Charles, at least he’s put in the work with the Prince’s Trust. Those two have no social legacy.
I agree. Imagine these two lazy, no legacy and no charisma having indulged and cossetted beings still moaning about the hardworking and productive ones they drove out of the country. It’s now two years. They should sing another tune.
This!! They have to accept the “broken relationship.” I mean the blatant participation in the Mail’s war on the Duchess of Sussex was the cherry on top. If nobody knew William’s dreadful court was behind the vilification of Meghan to the point of suicidal ideation, they knew then. The only way not to see what broke the relationship is to be deliberately blind. Hence the furious rewriting of history and gaslighting claims about all the “lies” in the Oprah interview.
But if they did that, then they couldn’t make everything about them, every single time.
Soo, Harry and Meghan were the subjects of conversation at Keens birthday? How very surprising!
Also what members of the royal family attended this dinner celebration?
Edit- ok, the article just says members of the RF celebrated her bday this wknd-which could be done from anywhere.
For all we know “members of the royal family” refers to Mike and Zara.
Maybe even mean girl Sophie? She will make sure she drags her daughter and husband to the birthday dinner.
These “members” could be the children. Them, Kate, and the Middletons celebrated her birthday.
Team Sussex/Archewell has been “reconciled” to this a looong time ago. Nobody on their side has been banging the drum about going back. Welcome to reality, Baldimort and Three Chords Kate.
I was about to say this. Harry was reconciled with this as soon as he made the plans to leave royal life. Seems like the others couldn’t let him go.
In the end i think the full break was the best for harry and meghan. So even though the road towards their independence may have hurt, it was definitely the best for them.
Exactly. The Cambridges technically got everything they wanted but the break-up actually ended up being the very best for Harry and Meghan. And I’m not sure Will and Kate are actually respected or beloved. But they do have their own private playground now, which is great, as long as they don’t notice the epic water park everyone’s talking about across the pond.
It is disgusting and shocking that this happened in the 21st century. That a bunch of powerful and racist individuals drove a WOC out of a country. And the bigger shock is the cover up and burrying of what truely happened. There has been a slight shift in people also blaming the Keens but for the most part people dont like Meghan because they dont know the truth. And that is the most devastating part of all this.
I agree, due to all of the lies report most do not know the truth.
@noki: i think that deep down people know the truth. The keens (or other royals for that matter) haven’t exactly been subtle about their part in this smear campaign. Almost every disparaging article about meghan contains sources from william and kates camp.
The thing is people just don’t care. They never wanted Meghan there to begin with. At the end of the day it was a WoC marrying into the whitest institution on earth and for some reason the Brits saw that as an attack on their identity. That is racism for you. All they needed was a reason to hate her. And the press was more than willing to provide it.
@Chloe This!
Facts 🤢
Dear BM, Harry and Meghan don’t give a flying f-*** anymore. Why they continue bringing this couple into their bs? They are happy in CA and still they living rent free on their minds. They reconcile that because Harry ain’t going back and maybe it finally sank in ?
Lololol this realization must burn the rota. Bill and Kathy are boring. So they will be broke without sussex news unless they start reporting about the dirt the keens do. Lolllll
Look at what insecurity, jealousy and envy will drive some to. You chose popularity over your own flesh and blood. Over your younger brother because he found true love with a beautiful, hard working, joyful woman with a true servants heart and you ended up with a lazy lump. I’m the oldest and have a younger sister and I will never get over this man screwing over his younger brother. What a disgrace.
Never mind Kate who you know has a folder on her computer of all of Meghan’s outfits along with video snippets of her appearances to copy her. Losers.
I can not imagine having this crap in daily newspapers every single day. It would be nauseating especially when so many are loosing family and dealing with choices like “do we eat or do we have heat.” Shameful for a FFk and FFqc but absolutely unforgivable for the FF head of the CoE.
I’m not british, but from what I’ve seen and read, theres a special kind of group who reads these so called newpapers. That group don’t consist of the intellectual elite, to put it mildly. Many of the comedians working for BBC are making fun of these “newspapers” on a regular basis. I’ve heard there’s complaint about to many left leaning comedians on BBC, no doubt from the torys. It’s made me wonder if the attacks on BBC, including the investigation of the Diana interview, are a part of a bigger scheme from the torys. Willnot was their willing puppet and eagerly smeard his mother’s name in the process.
Why would any efforts be made on their part to reconcile when they caused the rift and abused their sister in law out of the country?
But I did think we were told all week/year Kate is the peacemaker?
They broke the relationship. They continue to attack Meghan years later, but we’re to believe those two ninnies actually believed there was a relationship to be repaired. Only if Harry left his family and became his brother’s whipping post and his SIL’s fantasy husband again. That’ll never happen.
This is where the idea that most of the media report without fear or favour is a myth. The media were thrilled to report on jason knauf’s intervention in Meghan’s case but went quiet after the Mail lost. his part in the case wasn’t referenced even when he was recently giving tribute to DoC. How can you discuss the broken relationship without referencing that William & Kate’s recently departed foundation head was a witness for the Mail?
Harry’s points about the invisible contract should have been a big story for real journalists & fact that a current royal aide was teaming with the Mail against a royal should be explored further but fact it hasn’t been gives more credence to the idea of an invisible contract protecting Kate & William.
That is because the press nor the palace wants any attention on the invisible contract. Why do you think that the commentary after the oprah interview either focused on who made who cry or on who had concerns about archie’s skintone?
I hope that the invisible contract will feature heavily in harry’s upcoming memoir
So true! The real news story here is that a staff member either broke his NDA or was giving evidence against Meghan with W&K consent. Non of the garbage papers would touch it, but why not any of the others? Are they afraid of the reprecussions from the RF or the torys?
William and Kate may not be in a loving relationship but after all these years together she knows how to press his buttons, how to manipulate him. I believe her and her insecurities started all this. She didn’t want Meghan to be visible and knew what to say and how to say it to get William to react while she stayed in the background. He knows he was played and that shows in the way he looks at her, the annoyance, the contempt that we can see in his face when he looks at her. But he’s too small of a human being to make it right with his brother.
If william really wanted to break from kate all he has to do is blame the fall out with his brother on kate. I know it wasn’t the intention, but meghan gave him a perfect out when she corrected the crying story. All william has to say is: ‘see, she lied about that too’.
I actually do think people underestimate kate’s part in this whole thing. Including Meghan. Because her saying kate is a good person makes no sense from where i’m standing
I wish this is true. The feud would end as Bill surrenders and accepts the human need for personal boundaries. He should not have the ability to control another human being, (specifically his brother) without accepting proper accountability and responsibility.
Prince Charles has already indicated that he needs Harry and Meghan to play a part in his upcoming reign, while conceding that it would take some time to establish a proper rapprochement leading to his wish.
William, on seems to be advocating the dis-inheritance of his brother in the revelation of future use of rf properties.
This is public information couched in language that should denote power, instead it reveals malice.
Time will tell.
I think its a nice Idea that Charles wants his son back, but unless he has ironclad agreements that William cannot break when he ascends the throne then Harry and His wife are better off carving out a role for the House of Montecito. Because Right now Charles is not setting a good example Denying His brother the Dukedom his father promised to Edward.
They should never go back to be full time royals, not just because they’ll eventually be under Willnot’s control. Although that’s an important part of it. Think about their conscience and reputation. How would Meghan have felt now, if they were still in in the fold, with Andrew’s case, the money for access scandals etc. It’s got to be hard for anyone with morals and etics to be associated with that. They’re better off staying the hell out of Dodge reputation vice.
The Cambridges and their mouth pieces sure are focused on the Sussexes.
I agree with everything you said Kaiser. The Keens got absolutely everything they wanted.
And continue to do so.
Baldy freely has his mistresses.
Kant can work or not whenever she wants.
The don’t have anyone to compete with. They’re the only show in town, so the media has no choice but to write what they tell them.
And Charles is sufficiently neutered.
Who does this pampered pair expect to do the heavy lifting for them now they have lost Harry and Meghan? What sort of work ethic are their children going to inherit? Someone cruelly commented that Sean Lennon inherited his mom’s looks and talent.
The pampered poodles have no attention on doing heavy lifting. H&M were showing them up and highlighted how lazy and inept the two were. Now that they’ve eliminate H&M they can carry on with their laziness and doing as little work as possible.
Sometimes I think Burger King’s anger is rooted in the fact that he felt he had to marry in his late twenties when he wasn’t inclined to do so at that point in his life, but he wilted under pressure from multiple sources and came to his arrangement with Kate. Whereas Harry had no pressure to marry and waited until he was into his thirties and then found the absolute love of his life. Meghan and Harry’s happiness and popularity was too painful for Burger King to witness first-hand and they had to go. As long as the Sussexes thrive, they aren’t welcome in William’s territory.
“The Cambridges have accepted that Harry won’t come crawling back to them begging for forgiveness whilst leaving his wife and children behind. They see now that he’s got the money and ability to live independently and nothing they have to offer is even remotely appealing.”
FIXED IT
The illustration for “Living well is the best revenge” in the next Oxford Dictionary of Quotes should be the Sussex Christmas card.
True!
Lmao, Blighty going out sad. We have the Cambridges fixated on the Sussexes. The Birthday Extravaganza involved taking plenty of shots at Meghan whose friends and family have never spoken about Wraith. Meghan’s birthday involved asking other people to donate their time to help someone else.
Then, you have her cheerleaders contacting the Montecito Water Board to make enquiries about her lawns and wondering why the Sussexes are quiet.
The obsession continues…..
I’m sure they have a subscription to all the local Montecito and Santa Barbara papers and websites. Probably tried to infiltrate online communities for Montecito in a desperate attempt to find any kind of angle to write about.
Now if only the BM and Rota Rats would accept and “ reconciled to the fact that this is broken, and it can’t be put together. Not in the foreseeable future anyway, and that they need to go their way and William and Kate will go their way.” Cause clearly they’re still obsessed as hell with all things Sussex and look for any and every way to talk/write about them in some fashion or another.
William get a job. You have too much time on your hands if you’re bashing your sister in law like this. Stop hiding under the skirts of all the women in your life, hiding behind the media. Kate wouldn’t have some such a hard time justifying doing nothing all day if you were actually doing something. Be a man., You are an embarrassment to your country.
Posters have referenced the Queen’s snubbing of Kate on the steps in December. I just watched the video for the first time. Wow, is it obvious! Kate curtsies to the queen, the queen ignores her, Kate hesitates to see if the queen will acknowledge her. The queen doesn’t and then turns right to Edward and Sophie and starts chatting. Total freeze out!
This quote is hilarious to me
“they need to go their way and William and Kate will go their way.”
My Gawd these people are stuck stuck stuck. M&H have gone their way, miles and miles away without a look back. “To go” is present tense, this sentiment is two years late yeesh
They’re still feeling the tremors from that departure two years ago.
Do they want a cookie for acknowledging reality? Come on. Are we supposed to give THEM credit for accepting a situation they caused as if they are martyrs? These are terrible, terrible people.
They got what they wanted, now they have to live with it.
I think William and Kate are fine with the relationship being broken. They don’t have to share the spotlight with or be overshadowed by Harry and Meghan anymore. The problem is that the royal rota wants Harry and Meghan to return to the fold because William and Kate are so dull and don’t pay the bills. This morning Richard Eden tweeted about not hearing from Harry and Meghan in so long. He better get used to that and it’s clear that, despite their protests about being tired of them, they are hungry for any info on the Sussexes.