The Cambridges are ‘reconciled’ to their ‘broken’ relationship with the Sussexes

Something I still think about a lot: in the immediate wake of the Sussexit in 2020, various royal commentators were obsessed with the idea that Prince Harry must return to the UK… for the good of the monarchy, for his brother’s eventual reign. Robert Lacey especially was a broken record about that, that William (and the monarchy) desperately needed Harry, that the whole thing would fall apart if Harry wasn’t around. It often felt like there was some big thing being left unspoken, and it wasn’t just “William will need a confidante.” It felt like many people were saying, in their uptight, shady way, that William alone would not be up to the job, that there had been a long-time assumption that Harry would be a key part of both King Charles and King William’s reigns.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never bought into any of that. They never showed any remorse about driving Harry and Meghan out of the country. What I believe: William and Kate would “accept” Harry’s return, but only if he left Meghan in America and only if he came groveling back. And that’s not going to happen. So… everyone has made their peace with everything:

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have accepted their ‘broken’ relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This report comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, alongside other members of the royal family, celebrated Kate’s 40th birthday over the weekend. Andrew Neil, former chair of GB News, spoke to Channel 5 documentary, ‘2021: The Queen’s Terrible Year’, revealing that Kate and William are “reconciled” to the “broken” relationship with Harry, reports the Daily Record. It is now two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from their royal roles and outlined their plans to become “financially independent” while continuing to “support” the Queen. Following their departure, they settled down in Santa Barbara, California, where they currently live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Andrew revealed to the Channel 5 documentary: “I’m pretty sure from what I’ve been told that Prince William and Kate are reconciled to the fact that this is broken, and it can’t be put together. Not in the foreseeable future anyway, and that they need to go their way and William and Kate will go their way.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

In essence, William got “his way” from start to finish. He smeared and exiled his more popular and charismatic brother and sister-in-law, then William didn’t even have to take “the blame” for it publicly in any real sense, and he continues to adopt an air of wounded grievance, as if he’s the wronged party. Kate does that too, she plays the victim, even though she and her tacky mother were clearly behind many of the stories. Of course William and Kate are “reconciled” to the idea of never making peace with Harry and Meghan. The Keens’ goal was never to make peace or have Harry and Meghan in the royal fold.