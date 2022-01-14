Prince Andrew is ‘shellshocked’ by the Queen removing his HRH & patronages

There’s wall-to-wall coverage in the British papers about Prince Andrew. And Boris Johnson, if truth be told, because BoJo and his Tory buddies were holding non-stop parties at Downing Street during the British lockdown. In fact, I halfway wonder if the Queen was deployed to take some heat off the Tory government this week. As we discussed, Andrew’s patronages have been taken away and he’s not allowed to use his HRH style. Someone leaked to the NY Post that Andrew was hurt by how “cutting” the Queen was when she told him face-to-face that she was taking away all of his shiny toys:
Prince Andrew was told face-to-face by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, that he will no longer be known as His Royal Highness, The Post is told. Looking stony-faced, the embattled Duke of York was driven a few miles from his house, Royal Lodge, to Windsor Castle on Thursday morning. There, the Queen, 95, broke the news that she was stripping her 61-year-old son of all his remaining military titles and royal patronages in the wake of the sex-assault lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
And while the two reportedly remain close, the royal source told The Post: “There was nothing from the Queen about her sadness or dismay, nothing emotional at all. It was so cutting.”
Sources speculated that the Queen, who is believed to have been funding Andrew’s legal defense from her private accounts, may continue to do so. It’s reported that he receives around $323,000 a year from her.
Yeah, I don’t buy that Andrew found it cutting at all, especially since mummy is still going to give him lots of money. I doubt this was some kind of cold, formal ceremony either. It was probably just Liz, her favorite son and maybe a handful of senior aides. Andrew was told that all of this was happening for the good of the institution (and he likely agreed) and mummy promised to still pay his bills and fund his legal defense, and probably his potential settlement with Virginia Giuffre too. The rest of this is just bullsh-t meant to make Liz, Chuck and Baldy look tough and authoritative. Speaking of:
Prince Andrew is “shell-shocked” after the Queen stripped him of his military titles and royal patronages, a source close to him has said. It comes as the royal family is said to be ‘furious’ with the prince over sex claims and dragging the family into disrepute. And a source close to Andrew last night described him as “shell-shocked”.
William met the Queen in her private quarters at Windsor Castle, where sources said it was decided the “axe should swiftly fall” on Andrew’s royal career. A royal source said last night the Duke of Cambridge was locked in talks “for more than an hour” with his gran.
Another suggested the Queen came to “the realisation Andrew’s position was grave indeed” after conversations with Princes Charles and William.
The source added: “If as expected Andrew offers and goes ahead with a multi-million pound settlement then his position will become untenable. The Queen could not take the chance of it coming to that and decided, along with her two heirs, the time for action had come.”
A royal source said: “The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are completely aligned in their view that the Duke of York has presided over a complete and utter disaster.”
I think Andrew is an arrogant dipsh-t, but again, he’s not shellshocked. He knew what was coming – between losing in court and Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction, things had been going in this direction for weeks, if not months and years. And the idea of William talking to the Queen for an hour about Andrew has to go… again, I just don’t think that’s what really happened here. Something to keep your eye on: who bought Andrew’s Swiss chalet, how did Andrew pay off the $9 million outstanding debt on the chalet, and who is actually paying Andrew’s legal bills?
I bet those girls he abused were shell-shocked too. Andy can f* ck all the way off. Trash ass abuser.
Gotta protect the family $$
Wait. I’m getting confused on all this media spinning. Was he stripped or did he voluntarily relinquish them? And no way William had anything to do with what happened but the media has to embiggen him anyway.
Well according to buckingham palace’s statement andrew agreed to relinquish them.
I believe he was shocked – he seems like the type of guy who assumes everything will go his way because it always has, so the fact that this time he actually faced some consequences probably surprised him.
I’m sure william was happy to jump on board the anti-Andrew train – maybe he doesn’t like him, or maybe he just saw the writing on the wall for once in his life. but I think it was Charles who made the final push.
I can believe that Andrew both knew this was coming AND was shell-shocked. Like I think he knew it was a possibility but was still shocked that his mother actually did this to him, ESPECIALLY the bit about HRH.
I was coming here to say something very similar – I doubt William had anything to do with it directly, but I can definitely see him jumping on board, maybe putting out another opinion piece that no-one asks for.
If I had to guess I’d say it was Charles who finally convinced Mummy dear to act, if for no other reason than to protect the monarch for his future ‘reign.’
I’d like to know how much money he got from Phillip’s will.
The taxpayers are footing the bill. And I’m sure Andrew is eternally grateful.
He’s shell-shocked that his fuckups finally had (minimal, way-too-late) consequences. His family is furious that he was stupid enough to get caught. NONE of them truly understands, or even cares, what they actually did wrong.
Maybe William bought the chalet as a hideaway for trysting.
I do think Andrew knew what was coming, but I also think he was truly surprised that mummy went through with it. This might be Andrew’s late-in-life introduction to something close to reality.
I actually think he was shell-shocked that this actually happened. There’s no way after over a decade of scandal in which he has consistently insisted he did nothing wrong, said he would clear his name, thought he had cleared his name via the BBC interview, refused to show any contrition or empathy for anyone except himself, and instructed his lawyers to trash Virginia’s reputation as much as possible, that he suddenly saw the light and meekly went into a meeting with the Queen and voluntarily relinquished all his titles and status. And surely the first ‘royal source’ is Fergie, repeating what he said to her when he got back from the meeting?
I saw a lawyer explain this morning that this move by the queen was most certainly intended to protect her wealth from being used to settle a larger amount with Virginia. Now it can said that Andy is a private citizen and only the money he has can be accounted for the settlement, if Virginia wants to settle. Disgusting, the whole lot of them.
I’m finding it so amusing how Wills is inserting himself into all these conversations 🤣. His Stan’s are eating it up and crowing about how the throne should go directly to him and not Charles when the queen passes.
I gotta disagree here- I could absolutely buy that he was totally surprised. This is a man who has never faced a single consequence in his whole life, until recently being asked to step back from royal life (while still maintaining every title and perk, so really was that even a punishment?).
And like every other royal, he has been on a pedestal his whole life, always told he was right, bowed to, etc so why wouldn’t he believe he is above consequences for his actions?
I could totally buy that he didn’t expect any further action to be taken against him, especially since he’s the favorite child. That, to me, makes it even better. I would have loved to have seen the look on his face yesterday!
I’m sure he is shell shocked that his little pedestal is tumbling over. How dare we insult him.
Narcissists and trolls live in their own alternate reality.