Javier Bardem is still defending Woody Allen: ‘It hasn’t been legally proven’

Javier Bardem is one of only a handful of actors who worked with Woody Allen and never tried to publicly dissociate themselves from Allen. Diane Keaton is another one, and Scarlett Johansson too. Bardem worked with Allen on Vicky Cristina Barcelona, a film which earned (his wife) Penelope Cruz an Oscar. Penelope is also a Woody Allen defender, although she keeps it vague enough (for the most part) so as to not get hit with “Penelope Cruz is ride-or-die for Woody Allen!” In 2018, Javier went on record saying that he has his doubts about Dylan Farrow’s story and that he believes Woody to be “innocent.” Well, now that Javier is promoting Being the Ricardos, of course he was asked about all of this again. I swear to God, it feels like this film is cursed from top to bottom. Some highlights from Javi’s Guardian interview:
He & Penelope cleaned house during the pandemic: “We gave [our things] to this church, where the priest indoctrinates with his own example, helping immigrants and people who have come out of jail. He made good use of the things we provided.”
On Desi Arnaz: “In 1930s Cuba, Desi was taught to constantly prove his male power, and that [machismo culture] is something I can relate to, for sure.”
A Spaniard playing a Cuban, just like he did in Before Night Falls. “It was a different time, right? But this is what actors do, we create other people’s lives. That can include origins or sexual orientation, accents and behaviours. I think we sometimes go too far in blocking the freedom of creativity by framing what an actor can and cannot do.”
On the situation with Woody Allen: “Pointing fingers at someone is very dangerous if it hasn’t been legally proven. Beyond that, it’s just gossip.”
How Rebecca Hall said she regretted working with Woody: “No, I haven’t seen Rebecca in many, many years. To tell you the truth, I don’t follow any of that, what people said. I try to go where logic dictates, which is: let’s follow the rules that exist to establish whether someone is guilty or innocent. If the case re-opens and he is proven to be guilty, I will be the first to say: ‘What a horrible thing.’ But so far, I haven’t seen that.”
He & Penelope credit Woody for getting them together: “Of course we credit him. He reunited us – lots of credit!” Did they invite him to their wedding? “No, no!” he laughs at the thought. “But I don’t think he would have come. I don’t know how sociable he is.”
Winning the Oscar: “When I won the Oscar, I felt great, but it didn’t make any sense. It was more: ‘Wow, what is this? I need to earn this now so they don’t take it out of my hands!’”
I’m sure the Amazon Studio people are just thrilled that Javier is happily defending Woody yet again. That being said, what did they expect? This isn’t coming out of nowhere, Javier has been saying this sh-t for years. Of course some journalist was going to ask him about it again. That being said, I’m getting really annoyed with all of the Ricardos promotion – no one involved with the film is really making a strong case for why this story, why these actors, why this film.
Do you know what makes me furious about this? I think about Johnny Depp, who HAS legally been found guilty, and he still has legions of people who side with him. I think about Brett Kavanaugh sitting on our Supreme Court. I think about Prince Andrew who thinks he can worm his way out of any accusation. I don’t care how “progressive” we think we are as a society. Women people view as imperfect victims, or whose abusers are too powerful and entitled to say no to, will never be believed.
Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Alan Dershowitz, and the MANY names in Epstein’s black book, not just Prince Andrew!
Unpopular opinion. I also think WA is innocent and that Mia Farrow brainwashed Dylan. His other son has a pretty extensive report confirming this. Woody is eccentric, but not a rapist. Mia has a documented history of child abuse.
He married his adopted daughter.
Oh for crying out loud, ‘legally proven’. Woody Allen has telegraphed his propensities in every last blasted movie he’s ever made.
Who is it dangerous for to point fingers when a crime hasn’t been proven in our impossibly skewed & sexist court system??? Oh, the one man.
You know what I think is dangerous? Not warning other women & children about a known sexual assailant so they can protect themselves.
One is only worried & focused on the one man/perp, which says all there is to say.
Agree 100%. Why is protecting men while leaving women and children unprotected seen as the right thing to do.
Disgusting “standards” we have as a society.
Yeah Javier why don’t children who are being abused prove things better! What a great point.
Also I’m pretty sure a judge ruled that they believed woody had done these things when this first came out when she was still a child. So Javier is the one gossiping.
( I’m probably the only one but I really liked the Ricardos movie for what it was intended to be about. Javier is a clown as a human being though.)
So has he left Woody to babysit his daughter? You know innocent until, and all that.
What a POS.
Even if you don’t believe Dylan, the start of his relationship with hs wife is disgusting and really troubling. Which also makes Dylan even more believable
Edit: wasn’t Cruz mad at Selma Hayek because she didn’t warn her about Weinstein? ! Looks like she wouldn’t have believed her anyway.
“Legally proven.” Oh yes… of course… because our legal system is so immaculate and reliable in rape cases.
How can people honestly believe this?
Recently for example, Christopher Belter pleaded guilty to raping and abusing four teenage girls (was in the news a couple months ago) and the judge refused to sentence him to jail time. I think he got eight years’ probation. Judges like this are in the news frequently. Even when a man pleads guilty or is literally caught in the act, he skates!
The system is completely skewed toward protecting men, particularly white men. Javier Bardem is a beautiful man but he is caping for pure cruelty here and it’s repulsive.
I watched that documentary about Mia and Woody. I think there were a lot of problems in that house…with Mia too. However, being comfortable with taking nude pictures of your partners 21 year old daughter that you’ve known since she was a child does not happen in a vacuum. Nothing needs to have happened with Dylan for me to know that he’s an extremely gross person that shouldn’t be near children.
I can happily say that I have never watched a Woody Allen movie. Long may that continue 😁
My simple, yet effective protest thing is to NOT watch Woody Allen films. I haven’t watched a Woody Allen film since ‘Hannah and her Sisters’. While Mr. Allen clearly is a talented filmmaker, he is also a pedophile and has committed heinous crimes against his children. It has been well documented. His colleagues in the film industry compartmentalize this to make it ok to work with him because he is a film-making genius. Personally, I can’t imagine being anywhere near this creep.