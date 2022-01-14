Britney Spears responds to sister Jamie Lynn: ‘She wants to sell a book at my expense’

Jamie Lynn Spears has been promoting her new memoir, which is called Things I Should Have Said. It was originally titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, but she changed it after backlash for using a line from her sister Britney’s lyrics. Jamie Lynn has seemed unprepared to answer questions about Britney’s forced conservatorship and comes across as defensive. In an interview with Good Morning America, Jamie Lynn claimed that she tried to help Britney, but that Britney didn’t take the steps to end the conservatorship after she reached out. Britney has previously stated that Jamie Lynn did not try to help her and that she sees her sister as complicit. Following her sister’s GMA interview, Britney released a long statement on Twitter putting Jamie Lynn on blast. She used a lot of emojis and it reads like a friend texting her thoughts. Here’s some of what she wrote [via Huffington Post] and you can see the statement below. Unfortunately Britney is sick with a high fever, but is feeling a little better with some Aleve.
Britney Spears slammed Jamie Lynn Spears in a lengthy Twitter statement Thursday, accusing her younger sister of trying to sell a book at her expense.
The pop star said she watched Jamie Lynn’s “Good Morning America” interview and was bothered by the comment that her behavior was out of control.
“[Jamie Lynn] was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” Britney said. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”
Addressing an alleged rift between the sisters, Jamie Lynn told the talk show that she had “only ever loved and supported” Britney, “so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”
She was apparently referring to Britney’s unhappy reaction after Jamie Lynn performed a medley of remixed Britney songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards.
“I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby,” Britney said in her statement. “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!!”
I hope Britney is ok and that she feels better soon! If she has covid she’ll hopefully be fine. We know she’s vaccinated because she posted photos to Instagram.
As for Jamie Lynn, she’s always seemed like a little brat when it comes to her sister. From performing her sisters’ songs to bragging that she stays at the Ritz instead of her sister’s condo in Florida, she just seems rude. I understand that her family is massively dysfunctional and that she was just a teen mom when her sister was put under a conservatorship. She’s 30 now and a grown woman. At the very least she should have more diplomatic answers to these questions about her sister. Jamie Lynn sounded like she was blaming Britney for the conservatorship. At least Britney is out of it now and can respond to her family, but she’s lost so much over the years. I hope she sues the crap out of her father.
Her book has already leaked on reddit. So good luck with those sales. From what I gleamed from comments (i’m not downloading that BS of a book) its just a lot of Britney is erratic with no real reasons or explanations. And Britney said she looked like a grandma in a dress. Oh boo hoo.
She’s profiting off her sister even if she is a minor part of the book. Since the only reason people will buy it is for Britney tea. JLS you are not relevant just accept it.
Jamie lynn probably did look like a grandma though….
Jamie Lynn cashing checks at bank of Britney, just like the rest of ‘em.
TEAM BRITNEY
I never liked Jamie Lynn. I always thought that she got pregnant at 16 so she could be “famous” like Britney. I’d be furious with my sister if she kept going to the press and was trying to sell a damn book that’s likely 90% about me.
She was headlining a show on Nickelodeon when she got pregnant, after being on All That. because she got pregnant, her show got cancelled and she basically hasn’t had a career since.
she certainly got her opportunities because of Britney and has been clutching to Britney’s coattails since, but she didn’t get pregnant to be famous like Britney – she was already becoming famous, and getting pregnant derailed it. turns out they didn’t want a pregnant teen headlining their teen show.
I read somewhere that it was an adult at the studio that impregnated her, someone who is known to have sexually assaulted other children working at the studio. If that is true, Jamie Lynn has her own trauma to deal with. Those parents did a terrible job protecting their kids.
Rumors say it’s Dan Scheinder. If you want to make yourself sick, do a deep dive in to all the rumors about him. The fact that no one has come forward about him is disturbing
Here is the video of the performance:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3Mz-Sj0Lh8
Me personally, I think Britney seemed excited at first, but then her expression sort of changes to forced smiling after she stands up, but maybe it is just me. The hug between her and JL at the end was massively awkward.
Almost like she wanted to cheer, and then it sort of dawned on her after the first rush of excitement that this was a betrayal, but then realizing the cameras were on. Or alternatively, she was excited, then Jamie Lynn started to actually sing, and then she was like “ooh this performance is really not that great”.
OMG that was AWFUL – JL is a really bad performer and this was an overall bad performance. Brit looked horrified and it also looked like she knew NOTHING about this and was put in a position where she was expected to jump up and down and cheer for JL.
The fact that Brit seemed happier to greet the other performers over JL says a lot. It was clearly a performance aimed at promoting JL and NOT about Britney. I’d be pissed as well.
I guess being cut off from the lavish lifestyle that Britney funded is cutting into J.L.’s stays at the Ritz. Maybe she should downgrade to Holiday Inn.
ugh this is so sad… seems to me that both Britney and Jamie Lynn suffered mistreatment from their parents. It’s possible that Jamie is both a victim of that dysfunktional dymanic and, at the same time, did very little to help her sister later on. That conversatorship was just pure abuse and I’m so glad Britney is free from it now.
Britney was the talent & cash cow for that whole family for years & was then deprived of her liberty so they could continue to control her (& profit from doing so). Jamie Lynn was young when all that started, but she seems to have internalized the family dynamic that Britney was there to be exploited for the benefit of the family. And I don’t think Jamie Lynn is used to Britney being able to use her own voice publicly. Britney isn’t perfect, but I get the sense that she’s learned hard lessons her sister hasn’t.
The utter gall of saying it was Britney’s fault for not ending the conservatorship.
She’s right, JL has gotten everything off of her hard work, including her show. I’d be pissed, too. I hope she sues the whole damn family and wins. What a tragedy.
I think that JL might lose her part on that show, which wasn’t very big to begin with, esp if the backlash gets bigger.
JL should have just kept her mouth shut but no, being the coat tail grifter she is she saw an opportunity to play the victim in the hopes that it will help whatever she calls a career.
Who knew Jamie Lynn has shoulders like a linebacker? She needs to rethink her outfits for book tour.
I read on the post yesterday that the suit was Lou Taylors – it looks too big for JL.
I’m so split on this. On the one hand Britney has clearly been severely mistreated by her family to a degree that is almost criminal, on the other hand, it is clear from her posts that she is still quite mentally ill (definitely not enough to be under a conservatorship, but enough to not be 100% in her right mind, which may make her commentary a bit unreliable).
People with mental illness (a large portion of the population) are entirely capable of seeing when they are being mistreated or exploited. What exactly is questionable about what Britney is saying?
JL needs a lot of therapy. She would be no one without her sister and I’m sorry, but as an artist if your own sister steals your work to embiggen themselves, that is a betrayal.
JL is high on her own supply. Hope her “book” tanks.
I have such a hard time criticizing JL because she was a victim of their parents also and has dealt with a lot of trauma in her own life, and it’s possible that her trauma response was fawning and overly trying to be please her parents by being the “easier” one. She has admitted they tried to force her into an abortion that she did not want. She got pregnant at 16, which can be traumatic in itself, and if the rumors of who got her pregnant are true, well…. I’m not saying Britney should forgive her or have her in her life, but as an outsider I just can’t bring myself to hate on JL.
I’m glad you said so because I tend to agree. Obviously we don’t know the whole story but I just find it hard to believe that JL truly is such a big-bad in Britney’s life. Maybe she could have done more to help and B is lashing out because of that?
Also, and I say this from first hand family experience, when a member of your family is mentally unwell it cascades into the rest of the family. JL no doubt has been through some stuff because of B’s illness. And, again in my personal experience, the person suffering mental illness is not always a reliable narrator of their experience when they are unwell or in the time leading up to or following an episode. Whether it because of literal delusions or trying to downplay the impact that their episode had…
I just see B lashing out a lot right now, which I totally understand of course – but I am taking some of it with a grain of salt.
No lies detected from Britney.
I don’t blame Britney for calling her family out. I went through a depression during the pandemic and my family was noticeably MIA. And they knew I wasn’t doing well. She needed emotional support they couldn’t or wouldn’t provide.