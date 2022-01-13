Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney: ‘I’ve only ever tried to be helpful’

Jamie Lynn Spears’s memoir comes out next Tuesday. It’s called Things I Should Have Said. According to Jamie Lynn’s promo tour, she’s been writing this book since 2017, when her 17-year-old daughter Maddie was almost killed in an ATV accident. But I wonder if that title was decided recently. It seems a bit convenient now especially given that’s Jamie Lynn’s promo tour theme. And what she should have said, according to Jaime Lynn, is that she’s been supporting her older sister Britney this entire time, but she just never told us. Now that Britney is free and saying the opposite of what Jamie Lynn is trying to sell, Jamie Lynn has to “separate herself from her family” even though she’s only ever “love(d) and support(ed)” Britney.
“I’ve only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous,” Jamie Lynn, 30, says of her strained relationship with her sister, 40, who has repeatedly criticized her family on social media over the last six months.
For Jamie Lynn, “it was really important for me to separate myself from my family to focus on the family I’ve created, which is me, my husband and my daughters. Setting those boundaries in place was really important,” says the Sweet Magnolias actress, who is raising daughters Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3, with husband Jamie Watson, 40. “I am not my family. I am my own person. I fought very hard and worked very hard to establish myself and to build the life that I have today.”
After years of trying to keep up appearances, Jamie Lynn is now quick to admit “no family is perfect.”
I do believe there was little Jamie Lynn could do to help Britney when this all began. She was too young and too occupied with her newborn baby to know or do anything. However, Britney is intent on refuting Jamie Lynn’s claims that she has always been there for her sister. Maybe Britney sees anything short of actively fighting her father Jamie as a sign of aligning with him, but it seems like Britney has a specific complaint about each family member. It’s a hard call because Jamie Lynn’s admissions seem convenient now that she has a book to sell. But at the same time, this is when the conservatorship ended, and the claims were made so she has to address them.
It doesn’t help that Jaime Lynn’s comments about the conservatorship have been odd as well. She said she was asked to be a part of the conservatorship as an adult but that she “declined it nicely.” However, court documents show she was appointed trustee of Britney’s estate in 2018 even though People noted she “never filled the role.” So did Britney see Jamie Lynn’s name and assume she was profiting off her? Or is Jamie Lynn leaving something out? Jaime Lynn also claims she spoke to Britney’s old legal team about ending the conservatorship but that that discussion “did not go well.” If she was truly trying to end the conservatorship, working from the inside out would make sense. But that’s not the argument she’s making. She’s saying she was only a figurehead who didn’t know anything. Jamie Lynn’s latest claim is that she set up ways for Britney to get out of the conservatorship throughout the years. But she lays the blame for it not ending at Britney’s feet, saying, “I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without — you know, she has to walk through the door.” If all that’s true, then she clearly knew there was something wrong with the conservatorship and never spoke out in Britney’s defense. I can’t decide whether Jamie Lynn is complicit or just really bad at defending her innocence.
Maddie is 13, not 17
Right? Because otherwise Jamie Lynn would have had her at 13 and we all know she was 16.
She’s complicit and has been profiting from Brittany. I can’t wait for Brittany’s tell all with Oprah and her book.
Exactly. She’s been conveniently coasting by on her sister’s money and fame–even singing her music in public. I think they’re all scared now because Britney’s about to blow the whole thing up and out them as the toxic con-artists that they all are.
I can’t wait either. I would love to finally hear the truth. JLS is and has always been riding on her sister’s coat tails.
Also, who would really be interested in JLS memoirs???? Certainly not me!
I just remember my kids liked Zoey 101, so I saw a lot of her not-talented acting. She got everything because of her sister.
This will blow up in her face.
Even if Jamie tried and was shut down by their father she could have done more publicly. Unless, that would close off the funds to her. And we know Jamie controlled everyone with Britney’s money.
Sounds like at best, she tried a little, but then gave up and worried about herself.
She needs to stop talking about this publicly because it’s just not going to end well for her image. If she has any type of career, this I’m the victim too thing is going to end it.
I do get that both things (Jamie as a victim and Jamie as a beneficiary of the conservatorship grifting) can be true but her current spin on it is just too much.
I think Jamie (Dad Spears) was probably terrible to both daughters but for Jaime (zoey 101) to say she didn’t benefit from Britney’s pain ins absurd. She’s named in the court papers as a trustee to the estate for god sakes. Also this interview was reportedly taped at Lou Taylor’s house. The Lou Taylor that masterminded the conservatorship.
Seems like she’s still trying to profit off Britney and I don’t believe she was getting financial rewards for looking the other way.
Jamie Lynn is disgusting.
Right? I find this posturing obscene. They’re like vultures picking over Britney’s carcass, still trying to profit from her while the main subject is still traumatised and shellshocked from thei relentless campaigns of cruelty.
I feel bad for Jamie Lynn too and I’m sure she is still trying to deal with her own trauma. She became pregnant right before the conservatorship and her parents were also abusive to her and it feels like the sisters were intentionally separated and possibly turned against each other/fed lies about each other.
Now JL is a 30 year old woman, I’m less impressed with her explanations and it does sound like she is blaming Britney to absolve herself which is not good and she was most likely receiving Britney’s money to keep her on her parents side. At this point, she just needs to stop talking.
I listened to the Toxic podcast and was struck by the thought That Jamie Lynn in her late 20s was still kind of young to expect that she would 1) be able to be a trustee for a conservatorship as large and complicated as Britney’s and 2) expect that she would be able to stand up to her abusive father 3) extricate herself from the relationship that was set up for her with Lou Taylor and 4) do the work on herself to understand how all of this meant that she does profit from her sister and what she could have done to help more. I hope that she does the work to understand this but in the meantime I have some grace for Jamie Lynn because the circumstances are tough.
By the way I am coming at this from the POV of being the executor of my own mother’s estate at 28. I am a lawyer and it was still extremely difficult to deal with my grief, myjob, my new spouse, and executing a fairly simple estate. My sister is much younger and I still cringe at some of the advice I gave her (like hanging onto a house that she couldn’t handle because I was thinking of the resale value and didn’t realize how hard it would be to manage). That’s not to say that Jamie Lynn shouldn’t have refused if she couldn’t handle it, just that she may need some time and introspection to own her mistakes.
The part that bugs me is the decision to publish a book now. I get Kaiser’s point that she may think she will be ruined if she doesn’t put her side out now, but man this is a missteps if you don’t want to be seen as riding on your sister’s coattails and profiting off her misfortunes. I wonder when she signed the book deal — was it before the Free Britney movement blew up?
It does sound like she’s blaming Britney. As if Jamie gave Britney an absolute escape, but Britney refused. I’m curious as hell about the details of that!
End of the day Jamie could have refused to sing Britney’s songs as an act of solidarity. Not used her father for future business dealings or simply not blamed her sister for being kept an abused prisoner by their father.
If Jamie Lynn were serious about knowing things in the conservatorship were wrong, she would’ve spoken up publicly. But she didn’t, because Jamie “I stay at the Ritz” Lynn was more concerned about the perks of being a Spears than she was for her sister.
As other people have noted here – her original title for the book was a famous Britney lyric. “I must confess”. She’s used the property and other perks from the conservatorship and I highly doubt she turned down any money that came her way. She may have absolved herself by thinking it came from her dad’s own money but he was taking from Britney’s accounts. I don’t know what she could have done but maybe listen to her sister and with the money she took – perhaps have hired an independent legal team for Britney. It’s messy but I’m inclined to believe Britney’s own account over anything that comes out of a Jamie or a Lynn.
The original title of Jamies Lynns book was ‘I must Confess’ taken from a Britney song. I guess she changed after getting dragged.
Was just coming in to say that. We know the new title is recent because she had to change it after the backlash.
I read somewhere that the book was originally called ‘I must confess’ so yep she was trying to profit from one of Britney’s most famous lyrics
I’m not even going to watch or read what she has to say. Her entire life and career has been on Britney’s coattails and this is just another example, putting out a book to capitalize on the ending of the conservatorship.
Yep – she (JL) apparently did a live show were she performed some of Britney’s hits.
Jamie Lynn is only 30 years old. She was raised with the same crazy, manipulative, domineering parents that Britney was. Who knows what her parents did and said to keep Jamie under their thumb? I don’t see why people want to give Britney all the sympathy in the world and then totally sh*t on her YOUNGER sister for not doing enough? We have no idea what the dynamic was or what went on behind closed doors. Jamie was basically a child for a lot of this, with problems of her own.
That’s true…but it’s not the same kettle of fish. Britney had zero control over her own personhood for 13 years (of which JL was legally an adult for nearly 12) so of COURSE she gets all the sympathy in the world. Jamie Lynn profited from the conservatorship. She’s both a victim of the same “parenting” and a complicit abuser.
She and her family most def profited off Britney, no way she can her husband make enough to life the lifestyle they have – she tried to claim a Britney owned condo in Florida as hers.
There is tea and a paper trail which at some point will be made public – the entire Spears family will go down in flames alongside Lou Taylor and the rest.
Once the audit of Brit’s estate has been done – lawsuits will fall from the sky. Brit has been very clear that she intends to sue the lot of them.
She has built a career for herself using her sister’s name. She should and could have done more for her.
Eh. I feel for her. I mean she was raised in the exact same circumstances Britney was, got the same child star treatment and had the exact same abusive parents. It feels a little disingenious to act as if she should have all things figured out and fought for her sister just because she didn’t develop mental health issues as debilitating as Britney.
Also, let’s be honest. Neither of these girls are very bright, probably never finished high school. So I am honestly wondering what she could have done. Sure she probably profited off of Britney in some way early on but she had her own show and career. She has her own money.
It just feels convenient to blame the younger sister for something Papa Spears clearly orchestrated and controlled. Also we have seen how the judicial system was no help to Britney or people in conservatorships in general. I don’t see how, even if she had gone public the conservatorship would have ended any faster. Yes the public pressure helped but in the end a judge is always going to decide on the law – Britney needed a lawyer taking this on and taking it seriously. Not her little sister.
There is enough blame to go around. She DID profit from her sister being bound and gagged financially by her father for so many years. If she was so concerned why not speak up about it and fight harder on her sisters behalf? Since she intends on making money from a book because of her sister’s fame, this is what she is left with.
I don’t think anyone is shifting blame from Daddy Spears to JL. Instead, she’s being called out on her complicity into the abuse her sister has suffered and profited from it – she’s responsible for her own actions and inaction.
Her memoir? She isn’t especially compelling, who is going to read this?
If my sister was in Britney’s place I’d be very vocal about it. As in, I’d scream about it to anyone willing to hear me. I wouldn’t use her properties as vacation spots not agree for my name to be on any kind of document depriving her of her freedom and basic human rights.
At the least Britney’s sister lived a very nice life off of her sisters money. Maybe Brittney didn’t appreciate her sister living well on her money while she couldn’t even get a pedicure.
OMG, I actually have additional info
JLs book was originally supposed to be called: “I must confess: …” and then something something. But she got a huge backlash from people online, specifically the free britney movement, because she would -once again- be profiting off her sister. So she changed the title.
I also believe that, during britneys conservatorship, britneys estate has payed for all flights for JL, maybe vacations and an apartment in Florida. So apparently Britney has been funding her expenses, even if her estate did not give her a salary per say…
And I believe the whole tribute thing, where she sang ’till the world end, is about JL getting to do a remix of the song. Because apparently the conservatorship, or Jamie, would not let Britney have artistic freedom with how she should perform her own songs, so she never got to use any remixes…
Sources: the book title, I read about on several gossip sites, the funding of JL is from several #freebritney posts in my recommendations, so take that as you will, and the remix thing is from britneys own posts
Nah, she was living off Britney’s money. She’s complicit and Britney’s right to be mad at her.
Even her expression in the cover photo looks like “Welp, what can you do?”
I have mixed feelings on her. She was pushed down the same path as Britney to make her a star too, and it’s clear the parents in this family were…not great. I don’t blame her for bailing to an extent, and focusing on her own family once she had a baby, but at the same time, she was aware of at least some of the abuses her sister was enduring. She could have done much, much more. It all fell apart once the details became public – that’s something JL could have done years ago, gone to the media and said “this is what they’re doing to Britney” but she didn’t. Loyalty to her parents? Fear of her parents? Or fear of losing the gravy train of Britney’s millions?
Lets not forget that JL has been or was being managed by Lou Taylor – who pretty much ran the conservatorship with Jamie. JL was in it up to her neck, just like the rest of the family. The brother and mother have also been fleecing the estate for ‘expenses’.
LOL SHE FILMED THAT INTERVIEW IN LOU TAYLOR’S HOUSE! They are the worst kind of people.