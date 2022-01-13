Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly got engaged & then drank each other’s blood

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! He proposed to her in Puerto Rico on the 11th. They’ve been together since early 2020. Megan was actually still technically married to Brian Austin Green when she and MGK first started happening, but her divorce came through and she and MGK have been inseparable ever since. Their British GQ co-cover story last year was a perfect encapsulation of their appeal: they’re trying to be so dark, mysterious, goth, edgelord vampires and it comes across as cheeseball and sweet. Speaking of vampires, this was Megan’s engagement announcement:

In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22

[From Megan’s IG]

They drank each other’s blood? Aw, that’s cute. Very Angelina Jolie-circa-1999. In fact, this whole relationship is giving me Dollar Store Knock-Off Jolie/Jonny Lee Miller circa 1995. Bless them.

As for the engagement ring, MGK proposed with a ring he designed himself, with Stephen Webster. The ring is one pear-shaped diamond and one pear-shaped emerald, designed to form a “heart.” MGK wrote on his IG: “i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” That’s cool that he put so much thought into it and that it has so much meaning to them. (But it’s kind of an ugly, ‘80s-style ring.)