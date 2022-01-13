Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly got engaged & then drank each other’s blood

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! He proposed to her in Puerto Rico on the 11th. They’ve been together since early 2020. Megan was actually still technically married to Brian Austin Green when she and MGK first started happening, but her divorce came through and she and MGK have been inseparable ever since. Their British GQ co-cover story last year was a perfect encapsulation of their appeal: they’re trying to be so dark, mysterious, goth, edgelord vampires and it comes across as cheeseball and sweet. Speaking of vampires, this was Megan’s engagement announcement:
In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree
We asked for magic
We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.
Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.
Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.
And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.
…and then we drank each other’s blood
1.11.22
They drank each other’s blood? Aw, that’s cute. Very Angelina Jolie-circa-1999. In fact, this whole relationship is giving me Dollar Store Knock-Off Jolie/Jonny Lee Miller circa 1995. Bless them.
As for the engagement ring, MGK proposed with a ring he designed himself, with Stephen Webster. The ring is one pear-shaped diamond and one pear-shaped emerald, designed to form a “heart.” MGK wrote on his IG: “i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” That’s cool that he put so much thought into it and that it has so much meaning to them. (But it’s kind of an ugly, ‘80s-style ring.)
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid, Avalon Red and Instar.
The fact they’re always going on about how much work and pain and sacrifice their *18 MONTH* relationship has required is such a red flag to me. It should be the honeymoon period but this just sounds toxic af. Good luck, I guess.
I love the ring. The bands (as much as you can see) look amazingly detailed and delicate.
I love it as well
+1
I like it too! I’ve been into emerald rings lately, if only I could afford them…
Sweet, but the ring is hideous.
Amazing. I love it. It’s so unbelievably corny and I’m entertained, so no complaints. Did anyone give their moms a Mother’s pride ring back in the 80s? You know, with everyone’s birthstone? This ring has major mother’s pride ring vibes.
I really like the ring. It’s sweet how thoughtful he was designing it. They’re a pair of weirdos who suit each other, congratulations and good luck I guess.
What “hell” have they walked through? I seem to have missed their hell walk.
@Tempest- I also scratched my head at that part. What “hell” does she speak of?
They indicated in that GQ interview that the relationship is so intense and not always in the best way. I get the sense that there are toxic elements and the relationship can be all consuming.
Yea, um, that doesn’t sound good.
Seems super codependent if you ask me.
The blood drinking thing is just ridiculous. So edgy (eye roll). Do you think they cut themselves and sucked it out or dripped it in cup? Either way it’s unsanitary and gross.
Love the ring. This will sadly crash and burn. I wonder how exactly they walked through hell together but ok. Good luck.
I too missed their hell walk. I like the ring, it’s unique.
The ring looks like another option Princess Diana could have picked .
I loathe Diana’s ring. This one isn’t my style, but the stones are gorgeous and the thought put into the design is sweet.
I’m so tired of these two and their outrageous behavior. Enough is enough. It’s gotten old and played out. Personally, I don’t see this ending well for them.
BAG was so horrid that MGK seems like a huge step up for Megan. I’m a sucker for emeralds too. But the blood drinking? Ewwwww.
I like the ring and thoughtfulness behind the design. I’m also partial to emeralds as it is my birthstone.
What does the “walk through hell” refer to? Their relationship has always given me “dramatic teens in love who think it’s them against the world” vibes. I wish them luck and love
Right? They are exhausting, hard to believe this is two people in their thirties with four kids between them.
Exactly. Seems like people who just love drama. I am the exact opposite. They do seem happy together, so I’ll just wish them well and hope it works out for them.
I bet they get married, she has another kid or two, then he’ll cheat on her just as he did to every other hot girl he dated before Megan. I give it 5 more years, and that’s being generous.
Queue or however you spell it, the divorce in 3, 2, 1 years from these two apparent snowflakes
I was here for the first half of that headline. The second half got me, not gonna lie.
These two lol.
Damn she looks like one of the Hadid girls in the top photo!!
Maybe hell walk = bad ayahuasca trip? Agreed that they are a bright flame that will certainly fade sooner than later.
I’m happy for them. The thoughtfulness of the ring is so lovely.
I tend to think they dramatize their relationship in their Instagram captions. I’ve seen them do joint interviews and they seem funny and really happy together.
Wow, intoxication and karma, multiple lifetimes and brooding and blood – takes me back to Buffy and Angel.
You can tell they find each other intoxicating; it’ll be one hell of a hangover, but I hope they enjoy the ride.
I can imagine it wasn’t so easy. She was married. So they get involved. She leaves her husband, which is one of the most stressful times of someone’s life, going through a divorce with children involved, three in this case who loved their mommy. Even if you are the one wanting the divorce, the stress is still there.
There’s so much to go through as far as splitting up assets. She was the breadwinner. What her ex was going after financially would be stressful and negotiations, lots of negotiations. Dealing with the children and their pain and custody and schedules. Lining up work. And that’s what MGK walked into. He wasn’t newly dating someone footloose and fancy free. He was dating someone going through a lot.
So they made it through all of that.
They seem well suited for each other in that kooky way of theirs. I listened to an interview with him and Howard Stern last year. And he seemed like an earnest sweet and genuine guy. That had a hellish upbringing but was able to make it through and be successful. I like unconventional engagement rings. I think it’s pretty.
I suspect (at least hope) that the blood comment was a joke, following up a serious comment about the engagement.
Megan is not a player but she does seem to enjoy lots of drama in her LTR. I suspect the road to the altar will have many twists and turns, unless they immediately run off and elope.
I would be surprised if they get married or make it past 2 years of marriage tbh…. It screams toxic relationship
How was this filmed?
There are three angles so three different cameras?
And you don’t see or hear anyone else?
This just looks so staged. And she doesn’t even look happy.
Maybe the “hell” they referred to was MGK’s decision to follow his dream of becoming an NFL referee??? What IS that shirt he’s wearing to propose????
As always, you do you, MGK.