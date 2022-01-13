Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly got engaged & then drank each other’s blood

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! He proposed to her in Puerto Rico on the 11th. They’ve been together since early 2020. Megan was actually still technically married to Brian Austin Green when she and MGK first started happening, but her divorce came through and she and MGK have been inseparable ever since. Their British GQ co-cover story last year was a perfect encapsulation of their appeal: they’re trying to be so dark, mysterious, goth, edgelord vampires and it comes across as cheeseball and sweet. Speaking of vampires, this was Megan’s engagement announcement:

In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree

We asked for magic

We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.
Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.

…and then we drank each other’s blood

1.11.22

[From Megan’s IG]

They drank each other’s blood? Aw, that’s cute. Very Angelina Jolie-circa-1999. In fact, this whole relationship is giving me Dollar Store Knock-Off Jolie/Jonny Lee Miller circa 1995. Bless them.

As for the engagement ring, MGK proposed with a ring he designed himself, with Stephen Webster. The ring is one pear-shaped diamond and one pear-shaped emerald, designed to form a “heart.” MGK wrote on his IG: “i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” That’s cool that he put so much thought into it and that it has so much meaning to them. (But it’s kind of an ugly, ‘80s-style ring.)

'Dune' film premiere, London, UK

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid, Avalon Red and Instar.

38 Responses to “Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly got engaged & then drank each other’s blood”

  1. ccsays says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:04 am

    The fact they’re always going on about how much work and pain and sacrifice their *18 MONTH* relationship has required is such a red flag to me. It should be the honeymoon period but this just sounds toxic af. Good luck, I guess.

    Reply
  2. Gillysirl says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:04 am

    I love the ring. The bands (as much as you can see) look amazingly detailed and delicate.

    Reply
  3. Sakura says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:04 am

    Sweet, but the ring is hideous.

    Reply
  4. Jen D says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:04 am

    Amazing. I love it. It’s so unbelievably corny and I’m entertained, so no complaints. Did anyone give their moms a Mother’s pride ring back in the 80s? You know, with everyone’s birthstone? This ring has major mother’s pride ring vibes.

    Reply
  5. Kate says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:04 am

    I really like the ring. It’s sweet how thoughtful he was designing it. They’re a pair of weirdos who suit each other, congratulations and good luck I guess.

    Reply
  6. tempest prognosticator says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:05 am

    What “hell” have they walked through? I seem to have missed their hell walk.

    Reply
    • Sakura says:
      January 13, 2022 at 8:07 am

      @Tempest- I also scratched my head at that part. What “hell” does she speak of?

      Reply
    • NicB says:
      January 13, 2022 at 8:07 am

      They indicated in that GQ interview that the relationship is so intense and not always in the best way. I get the sense that there are toxic elements and the relationship can be all consuming.

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        January 13, 2022 at 8:34 am

        Yea, um, that doesn’t sound good.
        Seems super codependent if you ask me.
        The blood drinking thing is just ridiculous. So edgy (eye roll). Do you think they cut themselves and sucked it out or dripped it in cup? Either way it’s unsanitary and gross.

  7. Barbie1 says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Love the ring. This will sadly crash and burn. I wonder how exactly they walked through hell together but ok. Good luck.

    Reply
  8. Stacy Dresden says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:06 am

    I too missed their hell walk. I like the ring, it’s unique.

    Reply
  9. Noki says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:06 am

    The ring looks like another option Princess Diana could have picked .

    Reply
    • Driver8 says:
      January 13, 2022 at 8:23 am

      I loathe Diana’s ring. This one isn’t my style, but the stones are gorgeous and the thought put into the design is sweet.

      Reply
  10. shanaynay says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:07 am

    I’m so tired of these two and their outrageous behavior. Enough is enough. It’s gotten old and played out. Personally, I don’t see this ending well for them.

    Reply
  11. Rapunzel says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:08 am

    BAG was so horrid that MGK seems like a huge step up for Megan. I’m a sucker for emeralds too. But the blood drinking? Ewwwww.

    Reply
  12. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:08 am

    I like the ring and thoughtfulness behind the design. I’m also partial to emeralds as it is my birthstone.

    Reply
  13. OriginalLala says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:09 am

    What does the “walk through hell” refer to? Their relationship has always given me “dramatic teens in love who think it’s them against the world” vibes. I wish them luck and love

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      January 13, 2022 at 8:17 am

      Right? They are exhausting, hard to believe this is two people in their thirties with four kids between them.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        January 13, 2022 at 8:40 am

        Exactly. Seems like people who just love drama. I am the exact opposite. They do seem happy together, so I’ll just wish them well and hope it works out for them.

  14. Sakura says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:10 am

    I bet they get married, she has another kid or two, then he’ll cheat on her just as he did to every other hot girl he dated before Megan. I give it 5 more years, and that’s being generous.

    Reply
  15. teehee says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Queue or however you spell it, the divorce in 3, 2, 1 years from these two apparent snowflakes

    Reply
  16. Tootsie McJingle says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:13 am

    I was here for the first half of that headline. The second half got me, not gonna lie.

    Reply
  17. Twin falls says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:14 am

    These two lol.

    Reply
  18. Lola Coasters says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Damn she looks like one of the Hadid girls in the top photo!!

    Reply
  19. Beff says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Maybe hell walk = bad ayahuasca trip? Agreed that they are a bright flame that will certainly fade sooner than later.

    Reply
  20. Case says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:19 am

    I’m happy for them. The thoughtfulness of the ring is so lovely.

    I tend to think they dramatize their relationship in their Instagram captions. I’ve seen them do joint interviews and they seem funny and really happy together.

    Reply
  21. Eurydice says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:20 am

    Wow, intoxication and karma, multiple lifetimes and brooding and blood – takes me back to Buffy and Angel.

    Reply
  22. Lonnie tinks says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:21 am

    You can tell they find each other intoxicating; it’ll be one hell of a hangover, but I hope they enjoy the ride.

    Reply
  23. Jayna says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:26 am

    I can imagine it wasn’t so easy. She was married. So they get involved. She leaves her husband, which is one of the most stressful times of someone’s life, going through a divorce with children involved, three in this case who loved their mommy. Even if you are the one wanting the divorce, the stress is still there.

    There’s so much to go through as far as splitting up assets. She was the breadwinner. What her ex was going after financially would be stressful and negotiations, lots of negotiations. Dealing with the children and their pain and custody and schedules. Lining up work. And that’s what MGK walked into. He wasn’t newly dating someone footloose and fancy free. He was dating someone going through a lot.

    So they made it through all of that.

    Reply
  24. AppleCart says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:28 am

    They seem well suited for each other in that kooky way of theirs. I listened to an interview with him and Howard Stern last year. And he seemed like an earnest sweet and genuine guy. That had a hellish upbringing but was able to make it through and be successful. I like unconventional engagement rings. I think it’s pretty.

    Reply
  25. Roo says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:29 am

    I suspect (at least hope) that the blood comment was a joke, following up a serious comment about the engagement.

    Reply
  26. Pinkosaurus says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:56 am

    Megan is not a player but she does seem to enjoy lots of drama in her LTR. I suspect the road to the altar will have many twists and turns, unless they immediately run off and elope.

    Reply
  27. Léna says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:57 am

    I would be surprised if they get married or make it past 2 years of marriage tbh…. It screams toxic relationship

    Reply
  28. Stefanie says:
    January 13, 2022 at 8:59 am

    How was this filmed?
    There are three angles so three different cameras?
    And you don’t see or hear anyone else?
    This just looks so staged. And she doesn’t even look happy.

    Reply
  29. Georgie says:
    January 13, 2022 at 9:02 am

    Maybe the “hell” they referred to was MGK’s decision to follow his dream of becoming an NFL referee??? What IS that shirt he’s wearing to propose????

    As always, you do you, MGK.

    Reply

