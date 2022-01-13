The Sussexes ‘did a video call’ with Duchess Kate for her 40th birthday?

It was the question no one was asking: did Prince Harry and Meghan call the Duchess of Cambridge on her birthday? Considering the mountain of shenanigans which has gone down in the past four years, I would guess no. But I always forget that Meghan isn’t like me. Meghan is actually a nice, conciliatory person. So maybe Meghan sent a small gift, something meaningful and inexpensive, like a photo frame or sheet music for the keen pianist. Us Weekly’s “royal expert” claims that there was a phone call though:

Celebrations from abroad. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure to send their regards to sister-in-law Duchess Kate on her 40th birthday earlier this month.

“They did a video call,” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 11. “They wished her a happy birthday. [It was] very private.”

The Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan author noted, “Harry and Megan were not about to post anything the way they did two years ago.”

He explained that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly displayed “their affection” for Kate on her 38th birthday in 2020, but things have since changed between the couple and the rest of the royal family. “This time everything was kept private,” Andersen added.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who turned 40 on Sunday, January 9, enjoyed a “small family affair” at her and husband Prince William’s Anmer Hall estate with family and friends, according to the 72-year-old American journalist.

“Kate only has a very small circle of friends,” Andersen explained, noting that the duchess has an “interesting” tradition of baking her own cake — a “holdover” from her mother, Carole Middleton, who is the founder of Party Pieces.

The duchess opted for a “very low-key” party in part because there will be a lot of “big bashes” coming up for the royals this year, the author said. In fact, Kate’s husband, 39, will be hitting the birthday milestone in June, so a joint celebration is in the works thanks to Queen Elizabeth II.

“The queen has a big thing planned for [William] and he is going to throw something as well,” Andersen told Us. “So, there will be big parties again, if COVID allows anything like that to happen.”