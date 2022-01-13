The Sussexes ‘did a video call’ with Duchess Kate for her 40th birthday?

It was the question no one was asking: did Prince Harry and Meghan call the Duchess of Cambridge on her birthday? Considering the mountain of shenanigans which has gone down in the past four years, I would guess no. But I always forget that Meghan isn’t like me. Meghan is actually a nice, conciliatory person. So maybe Meghan sent a small gift, something meaningful and inexpensive, like a photo frame or sheet music for the keen pianist. Us Weekly’s “royal expert” claims that there was a phone call though:
Celebrations from abroad. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure to send their regards to sister-in-law Duchess Kate on her 40th birthday earlier this month.
“They did a video call,” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 11. “They wished her a happy birthday. [It was] very private.”
The Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan author noted, “Harry and Megan were not about to post anything the way they did two years ago.”
He explained that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly displayed “their affection” for Kate on her 38th birthday in 2020, but things have since changed between the couple and the rest of the royal family. “This time everything was kept private,” Andersen added.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who turned 40 on Sunday, January 9, enjoyed a “small family affair” at her and husband Prince William’s Anmer Hall estate with family and friends, according to the 72-year-old American journalist.
“Kate only has a very small circle of friends,” Andersen explained, noting that the duchess has an “interesting” tradition of baking her own cake — a “holdover” from her mother, Carole Middleton, who is the founder of Party Pieces.
The duchess opted for a “very low-key” party in part because there will be a lot of “big bashes” coming up for the royals this year, the author said. In fact, Kate’s husband, 39, will be hitting the birthday milestone in June, so a joint celebration is in the works thanks to Queen Elizabeth II.
“The queen has a big thing planned for [William] and he is going to throw something as well,” Andersen told Us. “So, there will be big parties again, if COVID allows anything like that to happen.”
On one side, I feel bad that Kate was basically told “lol, we’re not going to do anything for your birthday but we’ll do a huge blowout for your husband.” On the other side, Kate threw herself a huge, keen party in the media, organizing a wall-to-wall buttons extravaganza about how she is the most special, the most normal, the most queen-like person to ever exist. As for the alleged video call… yeah, doubt it. But I think my theory about Meghan sending a little gift is probably correct – Meghan seems like that kind of person.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Paolo Roversi for Kensington Palace.
Meghan is a much better person than I could ever be! I would never ever talk to that mediocre woman if I were in her shoes
A woman who used the racist narrative of the angry black woman attacking a fragile white woman ….. no way! so this convenient leak seems not very believable but it might just be because I know I would have ignored a woman like Kate for the rest of my life
LOL, like he knows anything. The video call was so private but this american journalist/biographer has it. Right.
And of course they wished her happy birthday two years ago publicly. They still had social media two years ago and were still using Sussex Royal on IG.
I am sure Meghan sent her some kind of super thoughtful gift because she is a much bigger and better person than I am, lol.
I look at those trooping of the colors photos and see how much Meaghan tried to fit in with that bunch. She tamped down her glow so much. But because she seems to be genuinely kind person, I am sure sent a lovely, thoughtful and likely pricey gift.
Meghan probably sent flowers lol. Seeing as Meghan kept referring to her inlaws as “her husband’s family” I doubt there were any calls involved. Meghan is nice, not stupid. She knows that is useless to play nice with the RF.
“In fact, Kate’s husband, 39, will be celebrating his milestone birthday”
This is funny to me. Such a side character to Kate’s story, he doesn’t even get a name.
Ughh hope not! Did anyone see that extremely racist and rude article about kannot (but really Meghan) by that wacko Petronella or whatever her hideous name is?
I highly doubt that publication has the inside scoop. I hope the Sussex’s made a donation to a great charity in her name for her birthday celebrateme event, which would be a very Duchess Meghan thing to do, but trying to make people believe they are calling each other even for birthdays is laughable.