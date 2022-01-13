Prince Andrew would only lose his titles ‘as a last resort’ but it’s ‘unprecedented’

Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview aired in November 2019. It was a catastrophe. For a few days after the interview aired, Buckingham Palace kept its head in the proverbial sand, refusing to change their messaging from “everyone thinks the interview went well.” I still remember that, and how out-of-touch BP looked. Finally, Prince Charles laid down the law: he convinced his mother that Andrew must “step down” and relinquish a public role. Andrew was allowed to make it seem like it was his decision, and he “removed himself from public life” while still retaining his lease on Royal Lodge, his HRH style and his ducal title. He’s also been funded by the Queen, from her Duchy of Lancaster funds, ever since.
What followed the Newsnight interview was predictably awful – Andrew still had the Queen’s ear, and he remained her favorite. She was part of his now years-long effort to rehabilitate his image and “come back” to the royal fold publicly. He went with her to church, they went riding together, he visited her frequently at Windsor Castle, he got her new puppies. At various points in the past two years, Andrew genuinely believed he could come back, even though Prince Charles held the line and said “no way.”
So it’s pretty funny/interesting to see the multitude of stories this week about how NOW Prince Andrew must do what’s best and fall on his sword (or something) and really be thrown out of the royal family. The only person who needs convincing is Queen Elizabeth, and she remains unconvinced. A source close to Andrew told Richard Kay at the Daily Mail: “Within the family he is seen as someone who has behaved idiotically but he is ‘blood’, so they will support him.” Meanwhile, Kay says it plainly: the Queen can’t and won’t make the decisions about Andrew at this point because she can’t be objective, “Andrew was asked by his siblings to be his mother’s most frequent family visitor. It means decisions about his future are likely to be made by Prince Charles rather than the Queen.”
Meanwhile, there are calls to “de-royal” Andrew, but I doubt those calls will get much traction. By “de-royal,” that would mean yanking his HRH style and perhaps putting his ducal title into abeyance. Something few people are really talking about: Andrew is still technically the royal patron of several military branches and charities. Buckingham Palace has thrown around their weight to ensure that Andrew remains the patron too, much to everyone’s dismay. Here are some other quotes from various royal commentators:
Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief of Majesty magazine, said the Queen would likely only make a decision about Andrew’s titles as “a last resort” adding she would be “very surprised” if anything happened immediately. But the expert noted the duke could be made to “relinquish” his patronages.
“It’s not going to be at the top of [the Queen's] list of things she wants to do,” Ingrid explained. “It’s unprecedented. She will probably say to Andrew keep your title Duke of York but you’ve got to relinquish your military appointments regardless of where you stand in this case. I don’t think it’s going to be immediate. It may be, but I would be very surprised.”
Royal biographer Phil Dampier told The Sun Online: “This will obviously do nothing to help his reputation, I think he is finished as a working royal. It was suggested he would try and get back this year for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands events but that’s not going to happen for him the way this is going. It wouldn’t surprise me if, in time, he loses his military patronages.”
Speaking to the BBC, media lawyer Mark Stephens said a crisis of this scale was unprecedented for the royal family. “Prince Andrew has nowhere to go. He’s effectively a dead man walking as far as the royal family is concerned. But the one thing he can do is to accept the responsibility, accept the blame, accept that he has to fall on his sword for the sake of the wider royal family.”
Again, all of these people are trying to convince the Queen to do something. And she’s not going to. She doesn’t care. She never cared. Andrew is her favorite. It really will be Charles who makes the decision here, and I would imagine that he’s weighing his options. And even if Charles does make some bigger calls, the Queen will still take Andrew to church and she will still pay his bills.
Update: This just dropped.
152 British military veterans have signed a letter to the Queen, calling on her to sack Andrew from all his military positions and strip of all ranks. #AbolishTheMonarchy https://t.co/0869Cx1TJb pic.twitter.com/hN9mD18gvM
— Republic (@RepublicStaff) January 13, 2022
I wonder why no such articles appear to defend the Sussexes from all the “bots” wanting them to lose their titles.
This whole institution is imploding and I’m here for it.
Well as everybody said at he time the would have to thought Westminster to do it . The last people to do it was the German members who fought in WW1 a hundred years ago and then, took a year and a half to do it ,they can cut him from the Garter and the like but his titles are his
Lmao, he is blood and they will stand by him. Very interesting 😏
I’m glad that this is happening to Noncydrew because each day, this goes, the BRF’s slip keeps showing. I hope the Sussexes pay attention and make their own moves accordingly.
I’m not sure about that. I think William is happy to throw Andrew to the wolves to distract from his racist and problematic behavior and to look like he is taking this seriously. Same to Charles using this to distract the money funneling in his charity that was making front pages. They see the benefit in making a big deal about having “no choice” but to get rid of Andrew.
I doubt even Charles will dump him too hard. Some patronages have already dumped him and more will probably follow. I bet he knows too much dirt on PC to be completely ditched. That’s why they are working on convincing him to step down himself.
When the Queen passes Andrew will really feel fear. Charles and Andrew never got along.
Charles never got along with anyone other than Cameltoe. I have an intense dislike for this man even though I’ve never met him. I am a Diana fan through and through. Charles is a sniveling whining little POS and my hope is that the monarchy crashes and burns before he ever ascends the throne. His whole life will be all for not and I’m here for it!
I think the RF are FINALLY starting to get it. They’re finally seeing what a catastrophic mistake it was for the queen to back Andrew so publicly. These people are dumber than dirt.
The idea that he must fall on the sword for the good of the monarchy, for the good of the queen, is messed up, like he’s making some noble sacrifice for the greater good. Nah, prince Andrew can fall on a sword, no problem with that, but not as some lauded self-sacrificing gesture.
A “last resort” for what? That usually means the final effort to get out of a difficult situation. But there’s no getting out of Andrew’s situation and Charles has already kicked him out of the working family. Reassigning Andrew’s patronages is just housecleaning – even the patronages don’t want to be affiliated with him.
Andrew is blood so the royal family will support him. How nice for Andrew.. meanwhile Richard Palmer told us in 2019 that nobody in the family was supporting Harry because he launched claims against illegal press action.
I thought Elizabeth was all about duty & the crown first- didn’t they reiterate that when they said she took 2 mins to deny Harry laying a wreath, so why does she need convincing? I also thought she said when it was confirmed that Harry & Meghan wouldn’t return as working royals that their patronage’s & military titles had to go because they aren’t doing public duties. so why hasn’t she stripped Andrew already given he stepped back in 2019 & is unlikely to return to public duties? Surprised the press aren’t demanding it like we saw for Harry & Meghan in 2020 & 2021.
The double standards & hypocrisy jumps out even though the press are trying to protect Elizabeth. It shows how making decisions out of spite etc isn’t smart.
“Behaved idiotically,” they said. Are they serious? Are they considering rape to be idiotic? That he’s just your average guy who had a lapse in judgment and not a vile criminal?
They 100% are. See ABritGuet’s post about double standards above.
Abolish the monarchy.
Are they joking?! They couldn’t yank Harry’s titles and appointments fast enough but now the queen can’t be bothered to yank the titles and appointments of the one person who is actually doing irreparable harm to her beloved monarchy? Can no one see what the queens legacy will be, how badly her actions of the last several years are tarnishing the world wide reputation of the British monarchy?
Harry still has his titles ,he lost his appointments when he stopped being a working royal
We keep getting these regular reminders how out of touch the royals are: the Aberfan Mining Disaster, Diana’s funeral, Prince Nonce…. where are their PR crisis managers when they need them?
Discovery will be so much fun. I would be shocked if they let Pedo keep his honors, ranks, and use of the HRH while on trial. It doesn’t matter if he cooperates or not, it’s just a matter of whether the RF will allow themselves to be dragged down with Andy.
The Sussexes were treated far worse for doing absolutely nothing wrong.
Within the family he is seen as someone who has behaved idiotically but he is ‘blood’
The family thinks Andrew is stupid, not a rapist. As in “Andrew did nothing wrong, just behaved idiotically.”