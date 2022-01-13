Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet have split up after seventeen years together

Sad news: one of the hottest, sexiest couples around has broken up. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are separating after nearly seventeen years together. There was confusion about when and how they got married, and for years, it was believed that they married in 2007 (after meeting in 2005). But technically, it appears as if their official wedding date was in October 2017. Still, they were together for more than sixteen years, and they have two kids together, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, both teenagers. Jason posted a statement reading:

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the joint statement read. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

The statement concluded, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Along with the announcement, Momoa shared several photos in his post, including one of a sunset sky, one of a person holding a baby bird and wearing a shirt that reads “May my soul shout love”, and another close-up of the hands holding the young bird.

Reps for Momoa and Bonet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

[From People]

It’s sad. The statement seems to indicate that they’ve had trouble in recent years because of the “squeeze and changes of these transformational times.” Meaning, another pandemic-related split? Or maybe something else, who knows. There are already people claiming that this or that blind item says that Momoa did this or that with another woman. I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough if there’s any third party involved. As for the prospect of a single Jason Momoa out on the streets… well, we better prepare ourselves.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

5 Responses to “Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet have split up after seventeen years together”

  1. K says:
    January 13, 2022 at 7:30 am

    Momoa was filming here in Toronto throughout the pandemic and became a neighbourhood fixture in the west end, hitting up businesses and posing for selfies with fans. Word is he was quite open about approaching women for trysts. I figured maybe it was an open marriage, but perhaps not?

  2. Scorpion says:
    January 13, 2022 at 7:32 am

    Don’t mind me, I’m off to sneak into his DMs 😉

  3. Cessily says:
    January 13, 2022 at 7:35 am

    This makes me sad.. I really loved their love story 💔, it was the best part of both of them imo.

  4. JustMe says:
    January 13, 2022 at 7:37 am

    Jason go get your khaleesi…
    But seriously it sucks when people break up. He just seems so much more outgoing than she does. But ya they were hot together.

  5. Jay says:
    January 13, 2022 at 7:38 am

    I’m guessing the cell service in the Momoa-Bonet neighborhood is temporarily down right now due to the sheer volume of people shooting their shot in their respective DMs, lol.

