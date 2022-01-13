“Adele’s music video for ‘Oh My God’ is so strange & cool” links
Here’s the full video for Adele’s “Oh My God,” my favorite song on 30. [OMG Blog]
Rest in peace, Ronnie Spector. [Dlisted]
Ava Phillippe says “gender is whatever.” [Towleroad]
Christina Ricci’s husband chose their daughter’s name! [JustJared]
Review of Scream 5, aka Scream. [Pajiba]
Courteney Cox looked adorable at the Scream 3 premiere. [GFY]
People who have had incredible moments of intuition. [Buzzfeed]
Angelina Jolie stepped out with Vivienne & a case of Bubly. [LaineyGossip]
A Real Housewives of Miami hookup? [Starcasm]
Maggie Gyllenhaal keeps it cute. [Tom & Lorenzo]
A good piece about Yellowjackets before this weekend’s finale. [Jezebel]

  1. Otaku fairy says:
    January 13, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Love the lipstick and the dress.

  2. lucy2 says:
    January 13, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    I think that’s my favorite song on the album too. I haven’t listened to it all that much – I adore her, but I haven’t been super into the album.

    That Scream 3 photo gallery was like a time capsule!

  3. Becks1 says:
    January 13, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    I can’t decide which one is my favorite! I still love Easy on Me, and every time I listen to them, A Woman Like Me and I Drink Wine both get me. And I do love Oh My God. Something about sticks to me, I dunno how else to put it, lol.

    The only one that I don’t really like is Can I Get It.

  4. girl_ninja says:
    January 13, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    Oh My God is by far my favorite song from this album and the last one.

  5. Noki says:
    January 13, 2022 at 1:03 pm

    Welp! Prince Andrew finally stripped of titles.

  6. Louise says:
    January 13, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    So, cbc just announced that Andrew will no longer use HRH! Please be true!

  7. K says:
    January 13, 2022 at 1:11 pm

    I just listened to this and I love it! Of course I am a total fan…also I must have that lipstick for next Autumn.

  8. Lightpurple says:
    January 13, 2022 at 1:33 pm

    Rest In Peace, Ronnie Spector

