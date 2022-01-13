“Adele’s music video for ‘Oh My God’ is so strange & cool” links

Here’s the full video for Adele’s “Oh My God,” my favorite song on 30. [OMG Blog]
Rest in peace, Ronnie Spector. [Dlisted]
Ava Phillippe says “gender is whatever.” [Towleroad]
Christina Ricci’s husband chose their daughter’s name! [JustJared]
Review of Scream 5, aka Scream. [Pajiba]
Courteney Cox looked adorable at the Scream 3 premiere. [GFY]
People who have had incredible moments of intuition. [Buzzfeed]
Angelina Jolie stepped out with Vivienne & a case of Bubly. [LaineyGossip]
A Real Housewives of Miami hookup? [Starcasm]
Maggie Gyllenhaal keeps it cute. [Tom & Lorenzo]
A good piece about Yellowjackets before this weekend’s finale. [Jezebel]
Love the lipstick and the dress.
I think that’s my favorite song on the album too. I haven’t listened to it all that much – I adore her, but I haven’t been super into the album.
That Scream 3 photo gallery was like a time capsule!
I can’t decide which one is my favorite! I still love Easy on Me, and every time I listen to them, A Woman Like Me and I Drink Wine both get me. And I do love Oh My God. Something about sticks to me, I dunno how else to put it, lol.
The only one that I don’t really like is Can I Get It.
Oh My God is by far my favorite song from this album and the last one.
Welp! Prince Andrew finally stripped of titles.
Just saw the article. Stripped of military titles and patronages. About damn time. He’s also “defending his case as a private citizen.”
Betty is not pleased.
🥳🥳🥳
Holy cow. Didn’t think it would happen.
So, cbc just announced that Andrew will no longer use HRH! Please be true!
I just listened to this and I love it! Of course I am a total fan…also I must have that lipstick for next Autumn.
Rest In Peace, Ronnie Spector