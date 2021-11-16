Megan Fox: Machine Gun Kelly was ‘like meeting your own soul’s reflection’

I’m genuinely happy for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. They got together in 2020 and their love blossomed during the pandemic. They fell in love at the “right time” for both – she was ending her marriage to Brian Austin Green, and MGK was single and ready for love. They say that they’re soulmates, and MGK has brought out something in Megan we’ve never seen before, a comfort in herself, happiness and contentment. All that being said, they’re soooo over-the-top. I love that for them, and I support that, but it’s just kind of funny to me. Most people are happy for them but they’re, like, “no you don’t get it, our love is SO EDGY SO DARK SO HARDCORE” and we’re like “aw, that’s super-cute.” That’s what this entire British GQ cover story amounts to: Megan and MGK reveling in how they’re total edgelords and their love is so dark and profound and yet… the whole thing is just kind of ‘90s goth-vampire vibez and that’s so sweet. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
They actually met for the first time circa 2018: ‘I don’t remember your face… And I definitely would have remembered his face,’ Megan Fox says. ‘I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, “You smell like weed.” He looked down at me and he was like, “I am weed.” Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.’
Fox has a theory: ‘I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away. It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night.’
MGK on their first kiss: ‘Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.’
She wasn’t looking for love when they met in 2020: ‘[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that. I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect.’
Fox on her persona: ‘You know, famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live. That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection. I recognise so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away. I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking. But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, “Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.”’
Again, they’re very much in love and they complete each other in a lovely way. He seems kind of dumb, but I’ll give MGK some credit: he’s smart enough to go all-in with his dream girl, and he’s smart enough to treat Megan like gold. I doubt any man has ever treated her this way or respected her this way. Anyway, I love them because they do remind me of those dark edgelord couples of the ‘90s. There’s such a nostalgic vibe with them, right?
Cover and IG courtesy of British GQ.
I’m reading this in bed, next to my sleeping husband, and I’m having to stifle a giggle so I don’t wake him up. They are ridiculous and their “darkness” is about as edgy as a Talbot’s catalogue, but I agree, it’s cute.
Talbot’s catalogue! Bahahaha, thanks, you made me giggle
I stan this couple – its obvs there is a LOT of chemistry there, u go get it on with him girl as after BAG you deserve it. He seems like a nice, sweet guy.
All the best to them.
Nice sweet guy who treats black women like crap?
They are like 17 year olds in their first relationship. All in, it’s forever, never love anyone again ever etc etc. I kind of like it (I remember I was like that once), but I am also amused as I do know they aren’t 17 and usually, all things must end. I do have to say that these pictures are very well done – they both look amazing.
I hope for them it works out. If not, I know she will be looking back at these comments and be dying of embarrassment inside (all too familiar to me 😂😂)
it just seems the opposite of sexy to me haha. and they both come across very dumb. but they seem very happy and very into each other.
I would be so mortified if these two were my parents though haha.
He’s highly problematic. The way he talks about black women is gross and racist. Not sure why people are intent on acting like he’s a knight in shining armour just because her ex was controlling.
Thank you for bringing this up! Seems like nobody on here knows about the vile things he said about black women AND underage girls. He makes my skin crawl.
It’s been said many times before. It seems like people don’t care about his comments about black women because they are so invested in Meghan being happy. Also he literally defended dating under age girls in this video
https://m.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=56&v=-BeDQDXNA9g&feature=emb_logo
Also his history of fatphobia.
Insufferable.
They look like they could play 2 vampires in a movie!
Maybe an unpopular opinion but I’m just glad that Megan is happy.
Megan deserves some happiness. BAG was very controlling, and she rarely looked happy during their many years together. They both look beautiful…look at those cheekbones!
I really like to look at him. He is beautiful like Timothee Chalamat is beautiful. All sharp cheekbones and fine eyes. She is beautiful too but not in the delicate, fragile way he is.
I feel like they’re putting on a show and yes…I am entertained!
He looks like her after she got her plastic tweaks. And I say that with great affection for her.