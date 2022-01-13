VF: Duchess Camilla is stubborn and a ‘terrible gossip’ with ‘irreverent humor’

Vanity Fair published a very sugary long-read article about the Duchess of Cornwall: “Camilla: The Controversial Figure Who May Become Queen.” Penny Junor is quoted at length, which should tell you a lot about both Camilla and Penny Junor. To be fair, Junor is basically Camilla’s official biographer and Junor is absolutely part of Clarence House’s strategy to make Camilla more likeable and “accepted.” VF also includes other people’s thoughts on Camilla, but make no mistake, this is an overwhelmingly positive, sympathetic and generous read on Camilla. As for the idea that it’s still “up in the air” about whether she’ll be declared Queen Consort… she absolutely will. That’s all Charles cares about. Some highlights:
She’s a real person: Once reviled as the “most hated woman in Britain,” Camilla has proved herself to be much more than the “third person” in the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Confident and breezy, she loves the competitive dance show Strictly Come Dancing; her rescue Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth; and Charles, the future king of England.
When did her affair with Charles reignite? This gift for friendship seems to have been what reignited her affair with the Prince of Wales in the mid-1980s. “He was in the depth of depression when his marriage was failing, and she pulled him out of that and made him laugh again,” Junor says.
Why did Camilla stick around? With the publication of Andrew Morton’s Diana, Her True Story in 1992, Camilla’s private world was upended. She was stalked by the press, taunted with hate mail, and dismissed as ugly when compared with the beautiful Diana. So why did she stick around with Charles? The answer may be simple: Charles worshipped her and needed her. As she once told a friend, per Junor, “It’s wonderful to be loved.”
Camilla makes Charles less petulant: According to palace staff, Camilla also makes working for Charles, whose petulance and tantrums are legendary, easier. “She would be sitting at the table listening to him behave badly and all she would have to do is look at him and the whole atmosphere would change,” one staffer told Junor in The Duchess. “I think Camilla has transformed Charles,” Junor says. “He is happier with her than he has ever been. She gives him confidence and the support he has so desperately needed throughout his life and never truly found elsewhere.”
Camilla’s faults: Not that the duchess is without faults; she is said to be very stubborn, and tough on people she doesn’t like. Sometimes Camilla’s irreverent humor can also get her into trouble. In 2017, she and Charles were panned as culturally insensitive after they couldn’t stop giggling during a performance of Inuit throat singers in Canada. She is a terrible gossip, notes Junor in her book, making the rumor that she told anyone who would listen that President Joe Biden had passed gas during a reception at the 2021 climate change summit entirely believable.
Camilla had to win over members of the royal family. “The queen didn’t want Camilla around in the early days because their relationship was so damaging to the monarchy, but on a personal level, she has always liked Camilla,” Junor says. “They have a lot in common, particularly their love of dogs and horses. And I think she is friendly enough with other members of the family and gets on well with William and Kate. It was initially difficult for both William and Harry, but Camilla let them take their time.”
Queen Camilla: Charles also desperately wants her to be given the title “Queen” upon his accession, which, according to rumor, William and Harry oppose. “Privately, I discovered both brothers are absolutely sick to the back teeth of Charles trying to negotiate full Queen status for Camilla,” royal biographer Robert Lacey told Newsweek in November.
It’s a strange little thought exercise to think about the “what if” of Camilla. What if Camilla had broken it off with Charles early in their affair? What if Camilla had dumped Charles when Diana outed her as the other woman? But the truth is, Camilla has always enjoyed having Charles wrapped around her finger. That’s her nature, and that’s even referenced in this piece: “It’s wonderful to be loved.” Charles always came back to her. Charles needed HER. She is Charles’s sole priority. In some sense, it is an unconventional love story, especially for royalty. But yeah… it will be interesting to see how the British public really feels about her when she’s declared Queen Consort alongside Charles two seconds after QEII dies.
The men in this family. My god. Are none of them (bar Harry) capable of behaving like adults and having healthy relationships with their spouses?
People tend to fall into the same patterns of behavior as their parents and/or other relationships modeled to them as kids. Charles grew up believing the lie that Edward was forced to step down for love. So, Charles has made Camilla non-negotiable and she will be Queen. The government doesn’t really care enough to do anything to stop Camilla from becoming Queen because they aren’t Nazis. Charles is quite literally fighting a battle that no one else is really fighting. No one with any real power cares if Camilla is Queen or not.
Yep, shades of Edward’s devotion to Wallis being used as a convenient smokescreen to oust a pro Nazi King. Charles and Camilla live in much less dramatic times, and the Establishment can neutralize Charles meddling in politics (spider memos and all that) without major upheaval – it’ll be a short reign anyway. So Camilla will be Queen, with the collective eyeroll of a nation as commentary (his sons included, apparently)
I know there are real and profound reasons for the rift between William and Harry, but I’m sure they’ll share a speaking look on the day of Camilla’s coronation.
My observation is that with the exception of William, the Windsor gene has the capacity to love blindly, rapturously and everlastingly. The trick has always been who’s on the receiving side of that love; if they’re good people, intentions, etc. Queen Victoria loved her husband this way and George VI loved The Queen Mother this way. Elizabeth II loved Philip this way, Edward loved Wallis this way; Charles loves Camilla this way and Harry loves Meghan this way.
@Jane, MTE.
These types of puff pieces about how “brilliantly” Kate calms William down and how Camilla makes Charles “less petulant” paint the heirs in a very unflattering light.
It seems we’re often hearing stories like this, which give the impression that both Charles and William are both manbabies with tempers— not exactly qualities that inspire confidence in their ability to be effective reigning monarchs.
And I cannot understand how the palace can’t see how negatively Charles and William come off looking in these articles.
Yes Fartgate made us aware of how she is a terrible gossip.
Giggling about a body function that is common to all isn’t gossip though; it’s immaturity.
Immaturity with a heavy dash of cruelty. She gives off a mean girl vibe.
Camilla loves Strictly Come Dancing and Jack Russells. Riveting, Penny.
You know, it’s interesting. It almost seems like Camilla ended up with Charles cause she stuck around and outlasted the others. It’s very Kate, minus the stalking.
This PR of being the only one who can calm him down and make him behave is very Kate too.
Except this PR is more believable for Camilla. Chuck doesn’t seem to look at Camilla with disdain and embarrassment.
Camilla ended up married to Charles as Andrew Parker-Bowles wanted a divorce so he could marry his long-term mistress, Rosemary Pittman and remove himself from the Royal merry-go-round.
And yet they all remain great friends, exchanging birthday and Christmas gifts, with APB possible serving at Anne’s current sidepiece.
Not really. Charles had 3 other high profile mistresses besides Camilla. He loves her and she accepts him as he is.
So she let W&H “take their time”? How magnanimous of her. She should fit right in with the rest of the family because they are all “culturally insensitive.” I wonder if W does oppose her being called “Queen”; I really can’t see H caring either way.
What IS it with making these men seem like big baby brats? This narrative of Bill and Chuck being petulant and in forever bad moods until their women wipe their asses is gross and embarrassing. What a messy family.
That piece doesn’t do any favors to the future king of England
The british public is mostly apathetic about these people and that what keep them going even though the way they went after Meghan made more people paying attention and take position. She will be made queen and there’s nothing brits can do about it.
No matter what title Camilla uses after the accession of Charles III, she will legally be Queen of England because she is married to the King just like the Queen Mother was.
Yes I know it’s automatic but that’s not what we’re discussing is it ? She will be called queen instead of princess consort like they said after their wedding and there’s nothing brits can do about it.
Woke, the people can change it if they want but they have to do it before Charles is king.
When W&K were expecting PGTips, there were successful discussions about removing primogeniture. One member of Parliament also added the idea the consort should be prince/princess consort. He was basically shouted out of the room
The People can change it, but it appears they don’t want to.
This. Only a handful of lifelong Diana fans continue to dislike Camilla. Otherwise most of the population doesn’t think about royals on the regular.
Odds are most people won’t care if she’s crowned Queen Consort as she should be. Otherwise it sets a precedent Billy the Basher doesn’t want – his (future) wife being Princess Consort instead of Queen Consort. It is the less sexist option, Princess vs. Queen, but not a precedent William wants.
Camilla and Charles mocking the throat singers performing for them was not ‘insensitive’ it was colonialist racism on full display. That trip, and all of their other trips, to Canada get few attendees and a lot of questioning about the worth of the Monarchy to Canadians. I truly hope more republican movement happens here, because I definitely don’t want this woman and her tantruming husband as my head of state anymore than I want the next tantruming dork and his wife, either!
THANK YOU. As an indigenous Canadian that incident makes me boil with rage. They were privileged to have been invited to witness that and they were “giggling”. The disrespect is profound. I think about this episode whenever Charles comes up but I didn’t realize she was implicated too. Completely disgusting.
Laughing while Inuit are throat singing is disgusting, considering it’s a cultural practice that was banned for years because colonizers thought it was “demonic”, so they can eff off with their pathetic attempt at redemption. They are all so gross.
“Camilla makes Charles less petulant”
Yes because women are merely rehabilitation centres for men. Many years ago I read the earliest warning sign of an abusive, unhealthy relationship is when one partner is made responsible for the emotions of the other. So yeah.
Isn’t it funny how Charles can be known for apparently being petulant & having temper tantrums to the extent Camilla has to calm him down, William for always being incandescent with rage that needs Kate to soothe him, Anne for being really rude & insisting friends refer to her by title etc & bringing grown men to tears- yet not aware of nasty nicknames leaked to the press for them or any official bullying reports.
So many press have said that Camilla loves a gossip recently I wonder what she’s spilled in recent years apart from allegedly fartgate. I also think Lacey is spilling that as we know, the campaign for Camilla to be queen consort likely involved PR moves that impacted William & Harry
@ ABRITGUEST that’s exactly what I came to say. How these people can fail to see their bias sticking out a mile behind them is really shocking. It enrages me to hear them savage Meghan for her so obviously unconvincing bullying tendencies …. and then calmly gloss over the temper tantrums of every member of the Royal Family except for the Queen.
@ABritGuest: The press tried that nonsense with Harry and Meghan in the beginning but that didn’t last long because the Palace wanted to make her a monster instead. I don’t believe that story anyway because Harry basically said that Meghan wouldn’t put up with that behaviour and told him he needed to see someone.
Wow-if someone who likes Charles and is committed to propping him up describes him as “petulant” and “tantruming”-I can only imagine how horrible he really is! They both come across terribly-racist, snobby, out of touch. What a ridiculous institution the monarchy and BRF are -lucky Harry found Meghan and escaped this nonsense.
… and utterly unfit for Queen Consort. They’re a pair of selfish homewreckers IMO.
He’s married to her. If he becomes king, she becomes Queen Consort just as she’s legally Princess of Wales now. That’s how the system works.
Interesting RRs are saying ‘future king of England’. Alluding to the likely dumping of the monarchy by 14 more countries in The Commonwealth upon QEII’s death? And/or the future independence of Scotland?
It’s a myth that Camilla didn’t want any of this. If she didn’t she wouldn’t have stuck around and gladly participated in the media strategy to make Queen Consort Camilla a reality. It was interesting to see the press start to talk about her relationship with Harry after it came out that he was writing a book. I don’t think he will talk about her that much to be honest but it’s now out there that they don’t get along and who could blame him.
She didn’t want to marry him all those years ago, I’m not convinced she wanted to marry him in 2005. Once she was outed and the Archbishop of Canterbury publicly urged them to marry? The wheels were rolling, but she might have preferred to remain just one of the mistresses of the divorced future king.