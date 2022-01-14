Prince Andrew relinquished his ‘HRH’ as well as his military & royal patronages

December 2010: Prince Andrew is photographed walking with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile and sexual assailant, in New York’s Central Park. During that visit to New York, Prince Andrew stayed in Epstein’s mansion, as he had many times before.
August 10, 2019: Jeffrey Epstein dies under mysterious conditions in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. He had been on suicide watch, and guards were supposed to be checking on him every 30 minutes. The security tapes of the area in and around Epstein’s jail cell were never released publicly, and reportedly two of the cameras closest to Epstein’s cell “malfunctioned” that night, simultaneously, as his guards slept at their desks for hours.
November 16th, 2019: Feeling pressure from the British and international press to speak about his connection to Epstein, Prince Andrew gives an interview to Emily Maitlis at BBC’s Newsnight. The special program airs on a weekend. Immediately following the program, there are multiple reports that Andrew thought it went well, and that he told the Queen it went well. Over the span of one week, Andrew will be called into Buckingham Palace, and he is given the chance to “step down” from public life. Since then, he has been hellbent on “coming back.”
I bring up this timeline just to point out how long it’s been with all of these stories. This is how long Queen Elizabeth has been covering for Andrew. Even when he stepped down from public life, he didn’t relinquish anything, not his HRH, not his ducal title, not his military patronages, not his royal patronages. The Queen and her courtiers even forced many patronages to keep Andrew on as their patron for two years and two months following his “step down.” But now that Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit is now going to trial, finally NOW, in the year of our lord Beyonce 2022, Andrew is finally getting his patronages yanked. And once again, Buckingham Palace framed it as Andrew’s choice. Apparently, Andrew is voluntarily giving up his HRH-style too (but he still IS an HRH, he just won’t use it).
Prince Andrew will no longer be known as His Royal Highness ‘in any official capacity’ in a stunning downfall as his family tonight abandoned him to fight his sex abuse lawsuit in America as a private citizen. Andrew, who remains Duke of York, also loses his military titles and royal patronages ‘with the Queen’s approval and agreement’, Buckingham Palace said in a terse statement that brought his 61 years as a senior royal to a shock end.
He is only the 5th royal in recent history to stop using the HRH title, with Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, losing the styling after their divorce, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle agreed to lose theirs as part of their ‘Megxit’ deal with the Queen.
Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s decision to cast Andrew out of the royal fold in a statement released this afternoon: ‘With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.’
A royal source said the issue had been widely discussed with the royal family, making it likely that the Prince of Wales, as well as Andrew, were involved in crisis talks over the matter. The source said the military posts would be redistributed to other members of the royal family.
The Palace said previously that the duke’s military appointments were in abeyance after he stepped down from public duties in 2019. But, prior to today, he still retained the roles, including the position of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest and most emblematic regiments in the British Army. His other British honorary military titles are: Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth; Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment; Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps; Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm; Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers; Deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own); and Royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.
Look at that long list of military appointments he still retained whilst simultaneously having his lawyers argue in court that the Child Victims Act is unconstitutional, and that Virginia already had enough money. He had all of those appointments even after the Newsnight debacle. Hours before Liz made her favorite son turn over all of his shiny military regalia, more than 150 veterans signed an open letter to the Queen, demanding that Andrew get stripped of his military positions.
Royal commentators are, of course, all in a tizzy. Dickie Arbiter swooned: “She is pragmatic. It is about protecting the interests of the institution. Andrew now is really out in the cold.” Penny Junor questioned the timing: “I think it was a huge embarrassment that retired serving military personnel were demanding that titles be removed. That just becomes embarrassing and it becomes damaging to the Queen because the Queen is then seen as protecting her son. I don’t know if the Queen was too slow to take them back or whether it lies with Andrew who was too slow to offer them back. But either way I think actually a bit of criticism has to fall on the Queen here… she, or her advisers should have seen that this was going to cause a problem and should have insisted that she take them back.” Well well.
My guess is that once again, Prince Charles was tasked with telling mummy that Andrew needed to give up his toys. This was not something the Queen came up with on her own, clearly, because she had done nothing before now.
Oh, wow, I gave her a tiniest amount of credit when I heard this yesterday, but I didn’t realize she was doing this only AFTER the veterans said theirs.
Wtf is this world we live in, I just can’t anymore
That is a fact that the press is very conveniently obscuring from the public. Can’t stand Junior but i’ll give her some credit here for pointing it out and calling out the queen on it.
Something like this doesn’t come together in a few hours. I suspect the timing was coincidence.
How so? All andrew had to do is sent his patronage’s an email stating that he is stepping down and the deal is done. It really doesn’t take that long.
Anyone who actually served in combat in the military left in that god-ordained, god-forsaken family?
So let’s be clear…they’re really only doing this in order to protect the Queen’s and the Crown’s riches and assets from being used in Andrew’s payout, since he is but a mere private citizen with no wealth of his own (on shore, anyway. Now offshore is another matter….).
I really want someone to dig into the Duke of Yorks finances. How is he going to pay for the trial. And since he’s now apparently a private citizen: how is he paying for his security?
Never mind his residence at the royal lodge. Who’s paying that rent?
My personal assumption is that the secret will of Prince Phillip has set up Andrew with some kind of financial stability and in a way that his creditors won’t be able to reach.
For once they actually made a smart PR move.
I’m happy this has happened, but it’s not as though these people were suddenly enlightened, and saw the error of their ways.
Actually a bit surprised they acted so quickly.
The sudden haste makes me think something else is about to drop – the details to emerge as the case goes forward will be very damaging.
I’m excited to see Will&co be dragged out to report, “We are very much not a rapist family.”
It’s what he meant to say the first time, when he said racist. Because they very well are a racist and a rapist family. That’s not exactly news. Evidence: history.
I saw the list of JUST Andrews patronages,they were as long as my arm. This royal charity work is a complete FARCE. There is no way any of these entitled people are doing anything useful for even a third of their so called partronages. I wish someone would do an investigation and then audit of the royal funds designated to charity and show us what monies have truely gone to these organisations.
Yes, I lost count at 110.
I saw a detailed report on twitter the other day and the conclusion was they had no impact on the charities. and that there was no benefit to having a royal patron
Someone did that for the patronages (not the royal funds part, remember that having a royal patron does not mean that you are getting any money from the royal foundations or anything) and found that there was no benefit. I think it was from summer 2020.
There is also a difference between royal patronages and patronages. I’m assuming he’s giving them all up, but he might not be at this point.
I have a feeling that more horrifying stories are about to come out and even the worst people in the British Royal circles won’t be able to ignore them. And that is why this is happening now.
I don’t doubt that more shit will come out but like Penny Junior said, it follows after veterans wrote an open letter to the queen calling for andrew’s military honors to be stripped. She finally felt pressure from either the public or her advisors who felt pressure from the public. Which is why she took this step.
it’s just a band aid once things are settled with Virginia he gets it all back like nothing happened? And I know the US want to talk to him about a criminal investigation. But I just don’t see them charging him with anything they always protect the Johns.
I actually think it was more her advisors who for once said the right thing to her and put proper pressure on her
Kind of surprised she was actually convinced to do it. Thx, Kaiser, for a reminder of the timeline. The queen is pretty terrible here. I know a lot of people love her but man, she is the head of it all and it rots from the top. The monarchy system just twists people. They may have good parts but everyone in it gets twisted and poisoned to varying degrees.
The shit hath finally hitith the fan.
I love this 10 things I hate about you reference!
Ugh. Noncy Drew kept his titles, his patronages (against their will), his HRH, all of it while being a known trafficker and worse. While the other untitled royals, including his complicit ex, only lost theirs in divorces or for being/marrying someone non-white.
It’s even more gross when you think about it.
Once again the queen must be forced to do the right thing. #abolishthemonarchy
And this is NOT the top news story on the Daily Mail, which says so much.
Colbert even covered it. It was all
Over cnn last night. If it’s not front page in the soppy british tabloids, that’s nuts.
The military personnel were correct. He should have been treated just as any other military officer would have been in the same circumstances. It proves QE was the one who pulled all PH’s honorary titles also because apparently only she can do that and if PC were able Andrew’s would have been pulled before now.
The Guardian has a great article that ends with a very pointed paragraph comparing Andrew to Harry – noting that Harry was protecting his wife and child and wanted support from his family, yet the RF continued to support Andrew instead.
Pretty sure it was the lawyers that told her she had to “cut ties” and protect the assets.
A lawyer on Tik Tok made an argument that this was just a move to protect the royal family’s US assets.
https://twitter.com/lylainthecity/status/1481799733744046084?s=21
They have assets in the US? What are those assets?
Royal family doesn’t have assets in USA and rest of the world. They barely hanging onto Scotland castle because what happen in case of Scottish independences.
A Google search turns up that the Crown Estate has “holdings of 287,000 acres of agricultural land and forests together with minerals and residential and commercial property.”
It was in the Tik Tok video.
Another Google search on the IRS site:
“In some situations, a foreign government will seize assets located in their country and initiate a forfeiture action under their laws.”
So the US can seize those assets.
Thats not in usa. Its duchy and crown estate in uk. You said USA. Plus those estate wont be able to sell it because they are in trust hands and only heir controls the money. They cant be sale it and every single member of the brf have right if they want to sell. It will be messy and in fighting will be glory, that’s why they put these properties in trust and board members to manage them.
Really, the surprise is that it happened at all. I wonder if Charles thought he could wait to do this between the funeral and coronation ceremony, thereby sparing Mummy the heartbreak of having to acknowledge what the rest of us have been able to grasp from afar. But the one-two punch of the veterans’ letter and the lawsuit going forward made that impossible. Also, if any of you royal experts can explain the connection between the title/patronage stripping and it’s potential impact on payouts and the royal treasury, thank you in advance.
Happy Ignonomy, Andrew.
I wonder If Andrew is now exposed to criminal investigations, will other victims now come out and will maxwell sing like a canary and implcate him further. This could get really messy
It took this long to strip his title? I think something is going on behind the scenes that Maxwell gave up few names and bill gates is getting investigated for his sexual harassments. This year is not good for white men. I think they only do this because his trail is getting close to queen celebration. I don’t know how they will avoid those. Queen is probably on her way and Charles being in charge of brf now.
After queen die its going to be shit show because tory wont be in power and labor doesn’t like William and his racist view. Tories hate Charles for his liberal view. Willyboy and kant will be burnt of it.
Plus I think York’s girls , Andy and Sussex wont be there to get the fall of Cambridge’s laziness and for next coming decades its going to wild and Cambridge’s kids wont be barred from scrutiny either. They will throw charlotte and louis under the bus.
Uh oh…more work for the Other Brother and Keen. If only they had another Royal with actual military experience to step up.
I’m seeing so many comments on WaPo and NYT here in the US praising the Queen for making the hard decision to do this and I’m like….she didn’t do it. I mean she finally signed off on it, but she dragged this as long as she could and hoped it would go away. She should have pulled all his military honors etc in 2010 when he was photographed in NYC with Epstein, or even a few years ago when the photos resurfaced of Andrew actually inside Epstein’s house.
the funny thing is, the family’s shabby treatment of H&M is coming back to bite Andrew in the ass, isn’t it? You can’t have the Afghanistan veteran lose all his honorary military appointments while the sex offender gets to keep his. You can’t have the black duchess not allowed to use her HRH while the sex offender gets to stay HRH. I think many, many people, even those who aren’t the biggest H&M fans, saw that inconsistency as a HUGE issue and so here we are.
Queen always won the respect of people because of her hard work and she is known for putting her work before family. I know this is tough but this and Sussex case I don’t think she really know what is truly going on. She only take advice whatever her courtiers says. Sussex striping comes from courtiers and ch and kp. I dont think even she knows it. These people taking advantages of queen old age and doing things in her name. I dont know they wont show the papers of sussex related news to the queen. Its like left vs right news where both sides get completely different news. She only knows what her courtiers say and show her.
The Queen is very reactionary. Had the judge thrown out the case and the veterans hadn’t spoken out, Andrew would still have all his titles and patronages. Of course the British press is centering the Queen in this mess and KP attempting to make William seem he had a hand in this decision. It will be interesting to see which royals will get Andrew’s patronages. I know Kate had no plans to work but she will have no choice but to do more now.
I think PC had plans to reduce the number of patronages in line with the slimmed down monarchy, so i doubt many of them will get redistributed
This is 100% Charles lowering the boom in some way and saying “enough’s enough.” Not that I’m giving him credit for anything, because it purely comes down to embarrassment due to the vet’s open letter and dawning awareness of Just. How. Bad. it’s going to be when Prince Andrew, son of the Queen, is dragged into court and the Royal Family is mentioned every other breath throughout the trial.
This is face-saving *at best*, but it STILL didn’t come from the Queen. She’d have let Sweaty Andy drag them along with him if he just asked Mummy for helpsies.
The city of York wants his title removed as they feel it reflects poorly on them.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/14/calls-strip-prince-andrew-duke-of-york-title
He’s so gross. This whole thing is gross. About time he had all of this stuff removed, but it’s too little too late! This family is evil. I don’t know why I did this, but after hearing about this I re-watched Andrew’s news night interview….maybe I just can’t look away from a train wreck. Anyway, the level of knowledge that this disgusting human being has regarding the autopsy for Epstein is bone chilling. It gave me hope, though, that, he will definitely purger and incriminate himself on the stand. I think that the BRF knows that.
Liz dragged her feet for a looooooong time on this. One story I read claimed she saw Andrew as “not important” and thus did not strip him of his titles. Which made no sense because if he is of no importance (when compared to the heirs of the throne) why give him titles and HRH???
I think the straw that broke the camels back was the letter from the veterans. I think that is where Chuky had a vision of him losing everything he waited this long for and pressed for this to happen.
NO WAY NO HOW would Liz have done this on her own.
Thank you to the veterans for forcing their hands. We all know that family and firm were forced, and not because they have integrity. Royal values much. Can’t wait for The Crown to cover this.
I’m not a religious person but I thank God and the universe for showing there was a bright, silver lining behind the relentless torment and abuse of Harry and Meghan. They left and are so much better for it and are THRIVING AND LIVING. If Meghan had stayed, we all know she would be the one questioned by the press for Nonce’s deeds and trial. We all know she would be called hypocritical for championing girls’ and women’s issues and the rest would just be coddled and protected. We all know she would feel helpless and miserable, wanting to help girls and women because the Nonce would undermine her work. Both of them are now far from this clown show, smoke and mirrors pathetic theatre that is the royal family. And fuck these rota rats for now trying to criticize the Queen for acting. None of them cried for Nonce to be stripped of his honorary titles the way they screamed for Harry and Meghan to be stripped and punished. None of them blasted Nonce on the front pages for these allegations. None of them!
I predict the monarchy will collapse within the next 5-10 years.
I give the Queen no credit here. I feel pretty sure that story the other day about how taking the patronages away etc was a tester to see how people would react and they vehemently were pissed off. I find it way to coincidental that within a day, less, of that story he lost the patronages.
They used the article as a way to gauge the public and it epically backfired once people realized how much Andrew still had. This was damage control on a damage control.
How fucking infuriating is it that Betty can cover her eyes and ears for the longest time, then when she finally does the right thing (mourning Diana; taking away her paedophile son’s honors and patronages) in the feeblest manner possible after being publicly prodded to do so, she gets praised. Disgusting.
Ohhhhh to be a fly on the wall for THAT meeting between Charles and QE2 and Andy…