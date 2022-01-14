“Kanye West is being investigated for criminal battery” links

Kanye West is being investigated for criminal battery (a misdemeanor) for pushing & punching a man outside of a private club, Soho Warehouse. [Dlisted]
Kristen Stewart steps out after her SAG snub. [LaineyGossip]
Chris Pine’s tiny ponytail & mask are doing it for me. [Just Jared]
Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam” is surprisingly fun? [Pajiba]
John Malkovich wore a hat! And he looked very nice. [Go Fug Yourself]
I agree that January & February need decorations. Perhaps a major holiday in which we get a four-day weekend too? [Gawker]
Shirley Maclaine & Amy Schumer are coming aboard Only Murders in the Building, a show which many people love. [Towleroad]
Ukraine was hit with a massive cyberattack. [Buzzfeed]
Caitriona Balfe wore a sparkly Loewe. [RCFA]
A dude made pot brownies and his mom stole them & gave them to her friends at the senior center!! The cops were called. [Egotastic]
Jennifer Aniston’s hair doesn’t even look bad here? [Seriously OMG]
