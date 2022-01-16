Pete Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars, but Selena Gomez might co-host?

Last week, we heard the completely bizarre rumor that the producers of this year’s Academy Awards were talking to Pete Davidson about possibly hosting this year’s ceremony. The idea behind it was: the Oscars have been desperately trying to attract younger viewers, and Pete is the old dudes’ idea of “someone who will bring in youth viewership.” Or maybe Pete’s name was just mentioned so everyone would be like “ugh, gross, anyone but him” and we would be more amenable to the next name that got thrown out there. In any case, Pete will not be the host of this year’s Oscars:
This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars.
An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig.
Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could certainly bring in the younger demographic that the Academy Awards are looking for. He recently proved his ratings’ power on NBC’s New Year’s Eve show, which he co-hosted with Miley Cyrus. But Davidson is too closely associated with NBC and not part of the talent stable within ABC, which broadcasts the Oscars. In other words, having Davidson host would be free promotion for a competing network.
There has, however, been some momentum for an idea that would involve another millennial star: Selena Gomez, who could host with Steve Martin and Martin Short, her co-stars from “Only Murders in the Building,” creating a perfect moment of corporate Disney synergy for ABC and Hulu. Individuals involved with the Oscars telecast are intrigued by the idea of bringing together comedic legends (Martin has hosted the Oscars twice before) and one of the most popular young, multi-talented performers in Hollywood.
“I mean, they are an iconic trio,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich told Variety this week of Gomez, Martin and Short, touting the Hulu comedy. “They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it.”
The latest idea is Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez? I would actually enjoy that? Steve Martin and Martin Short are comedy legends, and everyone watching Only Murders in the Building loves the offbeat chemistry Selena Gomez has with her two senior citizen co-leads. It could be actually kind of charming, like two funny grandpas and their favorite “cool” granddaughter. I will only be behind this 100% if Short brings back Jiminy Glick. Still, I kind of have my fingers crossed for John Oliver-as-host.
Like SM since Planes and Trains. Selena has grown on me. Glad it’s not Pete because it would be coopted by KKK
I’m so old and crotchety that my first reaction to this post was — why name Gomez in the headline and not Martin or Short? (shakes fist, grumble grumble)
There’s no host that would entice me to watch the Oscars at this point. The good clips, the mishaps and whatnot, will be online immediately.
They need to bring in younger viewers? How about bringing in any viewers!
The ratings are crashing, I’m not sure they can be picky. That trio is a good idea (Martin and Short are absolutely wonderful) but honestly? My first thought was, gee the five people who still watch the Oscars will enjoy that! 😬
I don’t think we can make any fair judgment about movie awards shows like this when so few theaters are open and release plans have been shifted at the last minute as they have over the last two years. Cinema has always been created as a communal experience, and like all communal experiences, it has been decimated by the pandemic. Now maybe this is the beginning of a major move to OTT/home distribution, but we don’t know yet.
In any case, as much as Hollywood and celebrities can be annoying, they are the least terrible of the ruling class, and I will never celebrate any failure or diminishment of the arts, even its most commercial sectors.
Yes, to the trio. Absolutely LOVE Only Murders in the Building.
PMK must be disappointed her plan to raise his profile enough to get him (and by proxy, her daughter) on the Oscars didn’t pan out.
What do women see in him 🤔 seriously
I ask myself the same thing, Andrea. I would cross the street to avoid passing him on the sidewalk. He is a walking nightmare.
I’ve loved Steve Martin since the early 70’s, but I can do without Martin Short. Martin Short is good as a character, I love him in the Father of Bride movies, but as a standup he very annoying.
So I’d watch Steve Martin as host, but not Martin Short. I’d watch Pete Davidson before Martin Short.
Dear Hollywood,
I’ve got three words for you: Tracee Ellis Ross.
This is a good choice as well.
I saw some people throwing Keke Palmer into the selection process and I can see that too.
I’m not going to watch the Oscars – I haven’t in more than a decade. That being said, I do love this trio. Only Murders in the Building was a delight!
I think this ideas is great! I love OMINTB!