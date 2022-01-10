Duchess Kate’s ‘priority for the next 10 to 15 years will remain her children’

As it turns out, Keen Birthday Buttons Week is probably more like Keen Birthday Month. It would not surprise me at all if we were still getting 40th-birthday embiggening for weeks to come. I enjoyed seeing the variety – or lack of variety – in the way different media outlets wrote about Kate. Most of the usual suspects in the British media absolutely got talking points direct from Kensington Palace, and there was a repetition of certain themes: Kate is normal (unlike Meghan), she is not a hyper-emotional or melodramatic person (unlike Meghan), she’s a true British beauty (unlike Meghan), she’s not into being glamorous (unlike Meghan), she’s not in it for the clothes and jewelry (unlike Meghan), Kate is flawless and does everything perfectly (unlike Meghan) and Kate’s angry, spiteful, emotional husband is obsessed with her (and not obsessed with taking down Meghan).

One of the most mind-numbing reads was, oddly, People Magazine’s exclusive with some of the people who have “worked” with Kate on some of her few patronages. I’m sure this was organized by Kensington Palace too, they probably sent these quotes to People. It’s like three full pages of competent, hard-working professionals praising Kate for stuff like “smiling at someone” and “showing up once every few years” and “remembering someone’s name.” One of the people quoted said this with a straight f–king face: “She has grown into her role. It didn’t feel tired, it didn’t feel like it was a chore, but felt integral and with joy and integrity. There was a sense of her – I mean, you sort of think of Princess Diana and the Peoples’ Princess, but she felt so utterly in the moment and so utterly focused and engaged. It was so impressive, really.” For the love of God.

Hilariously, one of the best parts of Kate’s birthday keenery was the Express’s Richard Palmer halfway admitting that despite the massive fuss being made over Kate the White Savior of the Monarchy, she’s going to spend the next decade of her life doing the same as the past decade: f–k all. From Palmer’s Twitter:

ICYMI in Saturday’s Daily Express – the Express website often doesn’t run stories from the paper – my big takeaway from talking to those who know the Duchess of Cambridge well is that her priority for the next 10 to 15 years will remain her children. Kate’s primary focus on her children means she is not expecting to increase the volume of official royal engagements she undertakes dramatically in the next 10 to 15 years. For her, it’s about quality over quantity, projects and campaigns requiring detailed planning. There will undoubtedly be new patronages and projects she takes on in her forties but promoting Early Years research and initiatives and creating a national conversation that results in Britain’s children getting a better start in life are going to be central to her work. Picking up the message of a story we ran using research by @PatriciaTreble just after Christmas, the Cambridges’ thematic approach to official duties is becoming central to the monarchy’s role, as the number of working royals and total of engagements declines.

[From Richard Palmer’s Twitter]

This means that in addition to Kensington Palace sending out guidance, quotes and talking points for how the royal rota needed to cover Kate’s keen 40th birthday, palace courtiers were also admitting in the same breath that Kate isn’t actually going to “step up” and do more work, that all of that endless “growing into her role” was for nothing, she’s still going to disappear for months at a time, she’s still going to show up sporadically to her paltry patronage list, half-assed and unprepared, flapping her jazz hands and freeze-posing. What also kills me is that… this is why Will and Kate exiled the Sussexes. Instead of actually “stepping up” and competing with H&M, the Keens pushed them out so that no one would expect Will and Kate to work hard or be interesting.