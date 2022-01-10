So, was Justin Long ‘the reason’ why Kate Bosworth split from her husband last year?

I apologize for not understanding that this situation was lowkey tea, but here we are. Last August, Kate Bosworth announced her split from Michael Polish, her husband of eight years. Kate and Michael were actually together for a decade or so, and during that time, Kate really went off the radar in a big way. In that post about their split, some commenters were talking about some rumors going around that summer, rumors of Kate’s closeness to another actor, rumors about Michael Polish showing up on set and possibly making a scene. I was naive – I kind of assumed that Polish and Bosworth’s split was relatively drama-free and more of an organic “growing apart.” But it’s looking like Justin Long is probably the reason why Kate and Michael Polish are no longer together.

So, first of all, Kate has been booking roles right and left over the past two years. She’s worked on back-to-back projects during the pandemic, and she and Justin worked together last spring in Arkansas. In May 2021, she did a big Instagram post gushing about him and how “rad” he is. A week ago, Page Six reportedly exclusively that Kate and Justin met on the film last spring and that they were dating now. Page Six said following her August split announcement, Justin and Kate went to Pädaste Manor in Estonia in the fall, where they “spent a romantic weekend.” So far, no one is really saying that there was overlap or that Long is likely the reason why her marriage fell apart. But there is this:

Off the market! Kate Bosworth is dating Justin Long after announcing her split from Michael Polish in August 2021, Us Weekly can confirm.

“They’ve been dating for a few months now,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel.”

The Blue Crush star, 39, and the Accepted actor, 43, are “not hiding the fact that they’re together,” the insider explains, noting that the twosome are “just staying low-key and private about their relationship.”

The couple initially sparked romance speculation after working together on a film last spring.

[From Us Weekly]

“A few months now” – sure. Maybe officially. Maybe it wasn’t cheating. Honestly, since I looked at Kate’s IMDB page and all of the films she’s done over the past year, my theory is now that Kate started moving away from Polish during the pandemic. My vibe was always that Polish was kind of controlling, or perhaps a little too opinionated about her career. Kate seemed to grow tired of that in recent years, and maybe Long was just an excuse, or the getaway car. Who knows.

173109PCN_CriticsChoiceJFY053

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.

  1. Snazzy says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:19 am

    This guy must have one hell of a personality. I can’t name anything he’s in but for some reason I know his name because he’s always (or at least that’s my impression) in a relationship with someone with a bigger name.

    Reply
    • Lily says:
      January 10, 2022 at 7:30 am

      Well, he is funny…

      I always remember him from Dodgeball, He’s Just Not That Into You, and Going The Distance.

      Reply
    • Gold ladder says:
      January 10, 2022 at 7:36 am

      He was in Apple commercials for a while

      Reply
    • HelloDolly! says:
      January 10, 2022 at 7:45 am

      To me, Justin Long is quirky-smart attractive, like he is funny and could hold a good conversation. His exs seem to like him, too? (Correct me if I am wrong). Honesty, maybe he is just a solid, nice guy?

      Also, yeah, her ex looks like a dick tbh. Justin seems like a breath of fresh hair in comparison.

      Reply
  2. Linabear says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:26 am

    Kate looks really happy with Justin! Compared to her morose expressions with Michael. It’s nice to see her smiling and relaxed.

    Reply
    • Léna says:
      January 10, 2022 at 7:39 am

      Exactly

      Reply
    • Orangeowl says:
      January 10, 2022 at 7:47 am

      Yes, the contrast really is something, isn’t it? I have not seen her look that smiley and expressive in a long time.

      Reply
    • HelloDolly! says:
      January 10, 2022 at 7:54 am

      Totally agree. Her ex looks scary, lol, and she looks so relaxed with Justin!

      Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      January 10, 2022 at 8:29 am

      She does look genuinely happy which is what you want for anyone, no matter who they are. As for Kate pictured with her husband, she looks evidently unhappy.

      In fact, I had always hoped he and Drew Barrymore would get back together as they were so cute together, but alas, I guess it’s not happening right now. But he does seem like a genuinely nice guy.

      Reply
  3. Polly says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:27 am

    Not particularly interested in who she is with or when/why/how but she looks so much healthier these days and that’s really good to see. Also she was great in Blue Crush and I always thought it was a shame her career didn’t take off after that.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:32 am

    Do people still say “rad”? I haven’t heard that word in years but I guess I should be grateful that she didn’t use AAVE, that would have been worse.

    Reply
  5. Lili says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:36 am

    He alawys reminds me of a different version of Ross from friends and i only remember him from a film with drew barry more and Die hard 4 , glad to see he is back in the spot light

    Reply
  6. Fortuona says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:37 am

    Polish beat his art director on set in March before filming started in font of her

    Reply
  7. Hyperbolme says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:37 am

    I heard Kate’s interview with Armchair Expert and holy moly, Kate is astonishing. I was in love with her by the end. She is truly brilliant and witty and thoughtful. I’ve never been that blown away by an interview. She talks a lot about her marriage and the early days of it, too.

    Reply
  8. Orangeowl says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:49 am

    “The getaway car.” I haven’t heard that before but it’s perfect.

    Reply
  9. Winnie says:
    January 10, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Kate has always been a cheater. She was with some model dude before she went off to film a movie with Alex Skarsgard and then was with him. She was with Alex when she went off to film a movie with dumb Michael Polish and then was with him. Then she was with Michael when she went off to film a movie with Justin Long and is with him. Pretty pathetic, girl.

    Reply
  10. Psst Time says:
    January 10, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Didn’t she cheat on Alexander Skarsgard with her husband?

    Reply

