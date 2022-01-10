So, was Justin Long ‘the reason’ why Kate Bosworth split from her husband last year?

I apologize for not understanding that this situation was lowkey tea, but here we are. Last August, Kate Bosworth announced her split from Michael Polish, her husband of eight years. Kate and Michael were actually together for a decade or so, and during that time, Kate really went off the radar in a big way. In that post about their split, some commenters were talking about some rumors going around that summer, rumors of Kate’s closeness to another actor, rumors about Michael Polish showing up on set and possibly making a scene. I was naive – I kind of assumed that Polish and Bosworth’s split was relatively drama-free and more of an organic “growing apart.” But it’s looking like Justin Long is probably the reason why Kate and Michael Polish are no longer together.

So, first of all, Kate has been booking roles right and left over the past two years. She’s worked on back-to-back projects during the pandemic, and she and Justin worked together last spring in Arkansas. In May 2021, she did a big Instagram post gushing about him and how “rad” he is. A week ago, Page Six reportedly exclusively that Kate and Justin met on the film last spring and that they were dating now. Page Six said following her August split announcement, Justin and Kate went to Pädaste Manor in Estonia in the fall, where they “spent a romantic weekend.” So far, no one is really saying that there was overlap or that Long is likely the reason why her marriage fell apart. But there is this:

Off the market! Kate Bosworth is dating Justin Long after announcing her split from Michael Polish in August 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “They’ve been dating for a few months now,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel.” The Blue Crush star, 39, and the Accepted actor, 43, are “not hiding the fact that they’re together,” the insider explains, noting that the twosome are “just staying low-key and private about their relationship.” The couple initially sparked romance speculation after working together on a film last spring.

“A few months now” – sure. Maybe officially. Maybe it wasn’t cheating. Honestly, since I looked at Kate’s IMDB page and all of the films she’s done over the past year, my theory is now that Kate started moving away from Polish during the pandemic. My vibe was always that Polish was kind of controlling, or perhaps a little too opinionated about her career. Kate seemed to grow tired of that in recent years, and maybe Long was just an excuse, or the getaway car. Who knows.