Prince Charles & William are ‘absolutely furious’ with messy Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace courtiers cannot problem-solve their way out of a paper bag, my God. It’s so striking to me that in the last years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, no one is capable of any kind of forward-thinking, anticipatory action or PR. Up until about one week ago, Buckingham Palace was totally fine with the Queen throwing a protective shield around Prince Andrew. He was still welcome at Balmoral and Windsor Castle, and sources let us know that they spent tons of time together. Courtiers were also fine with letting everyone know that Andrew had so much support from the Queen, she was the one footing all of his legal bills. And now that sh-t has gotten real and Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit will likely NOT be thrown out, suddenly Buckingham Palace can’t distance themselves from Andrew fast enough. Suddenly, the Queen isn’t paying any of Andrew’s bills! Suddenly the Queen’s deep pockets are not on the table for any potential settlement between Andrew and Virginia.

As we heard last week, Andrew seemed to be offering £3 million to Giuffre to end this, under the guise of “that’s all he could possibly pay.” There was also a very strange report that Andrew’s lawyers perhaps offered $5 million and Virginia turned it down. Now we’re hearing – surprise – that Prince Charles and Prince William are furious, and that Andrew will not have access to any money from the Queen:

Prince Charles and Prince William are “absolutely furious” with Prince Andrew and want him to “sort out his own mess”. The Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Cambridge are understood to be fuming over suggestions the Queen may be asked to settle Prince Andrew’s mounting legal bills – although some sources have already said she will not. A palace source told the Mirror: “They are both of the opinion that Andrew can sort out his own mess.” It comes as the Duke of York is now trying to sell his £17million Swiss chalet as he attempts to raise the funds to pay for his ongoing legal battle with Virginia Giuffre. If the lawsuit gets the go-ahead and he loses, his accuser could also be awarded damages which legal experts predict could be as much as £3million. There is a possibility Andrew could make an 11th hour offer of a ­significant out-of-court settlement, but those with knowledge of the case have confirmed no ­discussions have taken place yet. A source said: “It is crunch time for Andrew on several fronts. He is meeting all the costs himself so he needs to raise cash fast to pay bills which are increasing by the day. If there was the potential to settle, well, that is an option, but it is in no doubt that the Queen would not assist him in doing so.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

There’s more stuff in there about the Verbier chalet and how Andrew is desperate to push through the sale of his sole piece of real estate so that he can pay his own crushing legal bills. Again though, the Queen is absolutely paying his bills. She’s paying out of the Duchy of Lancaster funds. There doesn’t seem to be anything that Charles and William can do about it other than whine to the Daily Mirror. I mean, at least they’ve finally realized that the Queen looks horrible for supporting (in every way) her human-trafficker son, but again, the Queen is going to continue to support him. All of this “the Queen would never” messaging is the palace throwing a fit about how much this is going to cost them. I hope Virginia stays strong and gets at least $20 million out of these idiots.