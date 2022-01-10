Dakota Johnson: After the pandemic, ‘people are not behaving normally’

Dakota Johnson covers the latest issue of Town & Country to promote The Lost Daughter. She stars alongside Olivia Colman, and the film is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut. The film got great reviews throughout the film festival season, and Maggie picked up several awards along the way. While the subject matter is dark/heavy, the vibe from the promotional tour is super-fun. Maggie, Dakota and Olivia f–king love each other. Olivia thinks Dakota is one of the coolest chicks in the world. And Dakota definitely seems to be lightening up in her 30s. I think she’s still a sensitive soul, but she’s in her Dance And Be Merry phase of life. Some highlights from T&C:
Cast dance parties & tattoos: “It was a lot of Talking Heads, the Cranberries,” says Johnson, who—sometime later, back at the hotel—used a stick-and-poke kit to give Olivia Colman her first tattoo. (“Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool,” Colman says. “Or maybe it was my midlife crisis.”) Summing up this post-vaccine return to joy, Johnson says, “The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you f–king rage.”
She spent her 16th birthday at the Sunset Tower Hotel: “It was me and a bunch of girls in the penthouse. I’m pretty sure I drank a bottle of Hypnotiq. No one should know what that is. It’s a liqueur. It’s bright blue.” Once properly drunk, she and her girlfriends ran across the street to the infamous Saddle Ranch, where tourists ride a mechanical bull. Did Johnson take a spin? “No,” she says, “I did not ride the bull… Not that night.”
How she handled the pandemic: “I was like, ‘Whoa, this is wild.’ All of a sudden people were in complete and utter fear.” Like everyone who was lucky enough to shelter in place, she made some strange decisions, including buying a house in Colorado—sight unseen—because she had spent time in the state as a kid.
On her character in The Lost Daughter: “Nina was this girl who is so much more than she appears to be and is so hungry to be seen. It was an honesty that I hadn’t seen in a film about women who are imperfect and cut open and not always pretty.”
The film asks questions about motherhood, sacrifice, self-worth, and regret. Did Dakota speak to her mother about it? “I actually spoke to her a few weeks ago. I was like, ‘Is there something that you dreamed of doing that you never did?’ And she said, ‘No. I wanted to be a mother, and I wanted to have a family.’ That was her thing.”
On playing Anne Elliot in Persuasion: “Part of it was being a woman who was in the wrong family in the wrong place and was never seen.She has the hugest heart but is just kind of stuck.”
I still, still, still say that Dakota is too hot to play Anne Elliot. Anne is supposed to be formerly cute, but kind of “the bloom is off” and a tad frumpy. Dakota is too pretty and too young-looking. People simply won’t buy that she feels like she lost her one chance at happiness, her one great love. As for the rest of it… the more I read about The Lost Daughter, the more intrigued I am. Dakota is building a really fascinating CV for herself, especially with the smaller films and smaller roles she’s taking. Also, I have not partied at all since the pandemic, but I did go to a buffet which probably counts.
Cover & IG courtesy of Town and Country.
Dakota is building the post nepotism/franchise career that Kate Hudson could have had but didn’t seem motivated to do so. Agreed that Dakota is making great decisions in her career. I just really don’t like her with Chris Martin though.
She did a great job in The Lost Daughter and I loved her and Olivia Coleman together. It was a little dark but interesting and real when it comes to different perspectives on motherhood.
Dakota looked SO MUCH better without bangs. Looking forward to when she ditched that dated fringe.
I really liked the movie and I watched it mostly because of Dakota. The topic was great and it carried an important message. I don’t think the movie is dark, I just think it’s realistic. We should talk much more about how much of a burden motherhood really is and that it is not for everybody, instead of putting a ribbon on it and declaring that it’s every woman’s dream. It is not.
I enjoyed The Lost Daughter as well! Dakota, Olivia Coleman, and Jessie Buckley (who played Olivia’s character in the past) were amazing!! Though it was a bit dark at times, like @BrainFog said, it does speak about the unspoken aspect about motherhood: how fucking hard it is, and how it isn’t for everyone!! Most of the time you see women go on about how perfect their lives are since becoming a mother, it is rainbows and butterflies lol, but let’s be real! It is really hard sometimes, and you want to pull your damn hair out!! While most won’t up and leave their children like Olivia’s character did, I think it is a good character study – and brilliantly played by the actors. It’s a great film!
I want to see Olivia’s tattoo! Where is it, and what is it of? Great story—can’t wait to see this movie. I love Dakota and the incredible OC. xx
“The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you f–king rage.”
I like(d) her a bunch but these interviews (her defending some awful people she worked with) and her blind nepotism is tiring.
IS it me or are we all still inside the Pandemic? I live in New England and the only thing raging here is Omicron. I am struggling with “Since the Pandemic”.
I don’t know personally know anyone who is still behaving as though it were 2020. We’re masked and vaccinated and boosted but our kids are in school in person, sports and other extracurriculars are happening, restaurants are open, people travelled and/or gathered for the holidays. I follow your local epidemiologist and she’s full of real time data and not once since Omicron has she said we should all be in lock down again.
In Ontario, Canada I am behaving the exact same way I was in 2020. Indoor dining, gyms, and movie theatres are closed. I only had lunch with two friends last year at restaurants; they are very hesitate to go out in public. We mostly hung out at each other’s houses or went for walks. I did not travel in 2020 or 2021 for Christmas for I would have gotten trapped in the US had I tested positive. Totally different world culturally up here!
We absolutely are, and I was ready to yell about her saying it was done, but her actual quote seems ok to me. I think she’s talking about post vaccine, pre-Omicron.
I just had to briefly run out, and only half the people here are wearing masks. My county alone had over 20K cases in the past 2 weeks or so.
I know at least 5 people personally who were boosted and still got Omicron, yet mask mandates were lifted and nobody in public really seems to be worried or care. It’s bizarre
Came here to make that comment.
We’re still deeply in the pandemic, people are just trying to ignore it. It will go away if we pretend it isn’t there!
I don’t think that Dakota is too pretty at all, for any role. She’s pretty plain to me and has always been. She has a face that you can play up or down, like a blank canvas. She’s a really talented actress though, I wish she would do more comedy.
And we are all still IN the
I agree, her face is one in a billion. Even in 50 Shades, she was underwhelming based on the novel’s description of Anastasia. I agree that she’s quite skilled.
Yes, we’re still in a pandemic. The pandemic is still happening. The pandemic is not over. The World Health Organization has not announced an end to the pandemic. Pandemic, pandemic, pandemic.
I live in Ontario, Canada. It’s raging here, too.
Bet Dakota made a profit on that house in Colorado.
I am in Ontario too. Our ICUs and hospitals are filling up quickly. Also, paramedics are having issues handling all the calls, which never happened before during the pandemic.
Did I miss the ending of the pandemic???? I am so exhausted by people acting like it’s over; they are just as bad as the people claiming covid is just a cold.
I guess she missed the record Omicron wave, huh?
WTF do you mean “after”???
+1 to everyone aware that the pandemic is NOT over.
I had been looking forward to the ‘Persuasion’ adaptation that was going to star Sarah Snook, but its studio cancelled it because it didn’t want to compete against Johnson’s project.
Dakota looked stunningly beautiful in the Lost Daughter….so much so, that I googled it while watching it, because I wasn’t sure it was her!
I never considered her a great beauty, but with the black hair….
I watched the movie and no idea it was her. I saw something about it later and was like “wait, she was in that??” I was doing other stuff while watching part of it, so I must have missed her name in the credits.
I thought it was a good film, Maggie did a nice job with it.
She is probably like my friend in NC who declared the pandemic over once he got vaccinated then caught covid 3 months later and had the worst 10 days of his life (according to him). He had partied hard in bars 3 days prior to coming down with covid.
While I think the language implying we are “past the pandemic” is a big part of the reason we continue to see massive spikes, I do appreciate the experts I have heard talk about the massive work of our public health organizations to ensure our world economy does not come to a drip like it did in 2020. Vigilance with keeping up to date on vaccines, masking, testing and quarantining are more essential than ever as we continue to see positives for Omicron rise. But I am grateful for the work of our public sector professionals who’s tireless efforts are keeping more of our vulnerable populations working who cannot afford to miss paychecks. I share my fellow Celebitches frustrations about those who act like this is all past tense and are triggering more shutdowns because of their selfish and ignorant actions.
NOTHING irks me more than people using the term “post-pandemic” now (I’m not saying Dakota said this). WHO will let us know when the pandemic is over; there will be no mistaking it. We can’t even say we’re post-lockdown right now because many places are having lockdowns and strict rules because this still very active and rapidly changing virus is wreaking absolute havoc on hospitals, schools, and more, while those of us who are vulnerable are entering yet another year of shielding — haven’t traveled, haven’t seen extended family or even been to a movie theater in 2+ years.
But ANYWAY, I loved The Last Daughter and can’t stop thinking about it. I felt like I should write an essay about it after, lol. I watched it because I really enjoy Dakota and thought she and Olivia were both fantastic in it. Great character study.
Covid is here to stay. Eventually this won’t be a pandemic, it will just be life with covid.
But calling it “after the pandemic” now is simply incorrect and irresponsible. Yes, it will always be with us. But it won’t be hundreds of thousands of cases per day that throw major parts of society like schools and hospitals into total crisis.