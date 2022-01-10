Beloved TV dad and comedian Bob Saget has passed away at just 65

BobSaget
Beloved TV dad, prolific actor and bawdy comedian Bob Saget has passed away. Orange County, Florida police confirmed yesterday that he was found at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. There is no cause of death yet and it is not being considered foul play. Saget was in Florida for his comedy tour and tweeted appreciation after his set in Jacksonville Saturday night. He was just 65 and is survived by daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, Jennifer, 29, and his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo.

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor arguably known best by audiences as wholesome patriarch Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House,” has died, his family confirmed in a statement to CNN.

He was 65.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the Saget family said in their statement. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Saget was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the Sheriff’s statement read.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, the Sheriff’s office added.

Saget was in Florida as part of his comedy tour. According to tour dates pinned to his Twitter account, he performed Saturday night at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

[From CNN]

So many of Saget’s friends and colleagues are sharing memories and shock at his passing. He was known as a kind, thoughtful man and he was universally beloved. I’ll always remember him as Danny Tanner on Full House and as a parody of himself on Entourage. We’ve lost too many good people the last few weeks and this one hits hard. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family.

Bob at Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s high school graduation in 2004:
avalon-0520369273

With Norm McDonald:
242029843_549476239677383_2314816281231782761_n

photos credit: Avalon.red, Backgrid and via Instagram

13 Responses to “Beloved TV dad and comedian Bob Saget has passed away at just 65”

  1. Zen says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:27 am

    This is so sad and shocking. He was OUR TV dad. Why are there always a few shocking deaths right at the beginning of a new year?

  2. Merricat says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:34 am

    65 is so young, too young to die.

  3. Laalaa says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:35 am

    As the Full House was THE American show here in Croatia when I was growing up, plus not having a dad in my life as a kid, this makes me so sad…. He was truly a great man.
    The photo on Olsens’ graduation… :(

  4. Liz Version 700 says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:36 am

    Man this has been a rough start to the year for beloved actors! He was definitely the dad of my generation. So so sad

  5. Seaflower says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Vale Bob, you were father for a generation.

  6. Normades says:
    January 10, 2022 at 7:57 am

    Everyone says what a great dude he was. So sad.

  7. Jessica says:
    January 10, 2022 at 8:13 am

    He came and did a set at my (Catholic!) college. My stomach hurt from laughing by the end, though it did give me weird feelings to hear Danny Tanner be so bawdy. Love the pic of him at MK&A graduation.

  8. Sunshine says:
    January 10, 2022 at 8:14 am

    This has saddened both my daughter and I. This comes right after finding out about our beloved Sidney Poitier as well.
    May he rest in peace 🙏🏾

  9. Jezz says:
    January 10, 2022 at 8:14 am

    Shocking. And so sad. His Aristocrats bit was so extreme, I’ll never forget it. Must have been a great friend. :(

  10. Abby says:
    January 10, 2022 at 8:19 am

    Seeing this news made me gasp. I’m so sad! I do feel like he was America’s Dad. Grew up on Full House. This is just so sad.

  11. AppleCart says:
    January 10, 2022 at 8:23 am

    2022 is coming in fast and hard and not in a good way.

  12. tempest prognosticator says:
    January 10, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Rest In Peace dear man.

  13. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    January 10, 2022 at 8:27 am

    So terribly sad.

