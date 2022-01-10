Why didn’t Duchess Kate wear a tiara for her birthday portraits?

Our post about the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday portraits is probably going to be one of the most-commented-on posts of the year. People just loved analyzing the weird, ghostly and Victorian-style photos by Paolo Roversi, an Italian fashion photographer. I’m still stuck on the fact that Kate hired Roversi too – there are tons of really great British photographers, even great British fashion/culture photographers. Why an Italian? Why Roversi in particular? Why these portraits in particular? Why did Kate lean into “glam/fashion” when the whole PR push for her birthday was about how she eschews glamour (unlike Meghan)? Meanwhile, Kate’s fans were wondering why Kate didn’t wear a tiara for the portraits:
Happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge, who is celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday. But unlike other formal occasions the royal wasn’t wearing a tiara.
Although it might initially seem unusual, the occasion wasn’t a formal one for the Duchess, and was more akin to a fashion photoshoot. HELLO! understands that Kate, who studied art history at university, had a distinct style in mind and the photoshoot was very much a collaboration between herself and acclaimed photographer Paolo Roversi. She is said to be “delighted” with the results. And the gorgeous photos certainly captured that feel, as the mum-of-three looked every inch a glamorous fashion model.
“…As the mum-of-three looked every inch a glamorous fashion model…” One, she did NOT. Two, I thought it was low-class and tacky to look glamorous and fashion-conscious? As for the tiara… come on, like Kate would have passed up an opportunity to wear a tiara. Methinks Angela Kelly – the keeper of the jewels and the Queen’s dresser – didn’t want to lend a tiara out to Kate for her lil’ birthday photoshoot, although Kelly did allow Kate to borrow a pair of earrings from the Royal Collection. The other option – and it’s a solid option! – is that this is what Kate thinks of as “very glamorous.” Expensive, custom McQueen gowns, daguerreotype-style Victorian consumption photos and mall Glamour Shots.
Roversi also spoke about the portraits. He’s clearly proud of his work, and he said that Kate was “nervous” about the shoot. Sources suggest that Sarah Burton (McQueen’s head designer) chose the gowns for Kate. Roversi says he took about 250 photos and he and Kate worked together to whittle them down to the three which were released. He also shot photos of Kate dancing, because he convinced her to twirl and dance at one point. Roversi also took credit for Kate’s, um, Rose Hanbury-esque hairstyle, saying that he asked Kate for a “less is more” approach to styling, with loose hair and little makeup: “I didn’t want her to look too Lady Duchess, too establishment, but as pure and contemporary as possible. Or even timeless.” The photos were none of those things.
Photos courtesy of Paolo Roversi for Kensington Palace.
That side view portrait legitimately creeps me out. It looks like the portrait of a dead person from a bygone era.
If someone showed me this photo today, I would ask if it was their great-great-grandma.
It’s supposed to be reminiscent of the famous Queen Victoria portrait. Very strange choice.
Also similar to Princess Margaret by Cecil Beaton, that dreamy ethereal debutante look
https://www.antiquestradegazette.com/news/2021/bracelet-worn-by-princess-margaret-in-cecil-beaton-photo-comes-to-auction-in-london/
Yeah, the other two are fine (not great but whatever), but that one is creepy.
It’s easy to be an armchair critic but I have to ask, if they didn’t want to photograph her in a tiara or robes of state (which she might not have actually yet), okay but then why not photograph her at her desk or garden, in her sitting room or at a favorite charity, with things she loves around her? Even with her dog or her daughter. The photos are so bare and characterless.
It looks like one of those western photos where people dress up like cowboys and saloon “maidens” and get their picture taken.
Do people know what I am talking about or is it just a midwest thing?
No, I’ve seen that thing quite a lot in various tourist spots. It’s a thing.
None of them are fantastic but I am sort of liking that one and that one alone, lol. It gives me a throwback vibe (which totally fits if it was Victorian-inspired), and IMHO is the only one that doesn’t come off as forced or overly ‘shopped.
Out on the wiley, windy moors
We’d roll and fall in green
You had a temper like my jealousy
Too hot, too greedy
How could you leave me
When I needed to possess you?
I hated you. I loved you, too
Bad dreams in the night
They told me I was going to lose the fight
Leave behind my wuthering, wuthering
Wuthering Heights
William it’s me, I’m Cathy
I’ve come home. I’m so cold
Let me in-a-your window
I don’t know why the hair bothers me so much.
Right? It just looks messy, imagine her with an updo and it would have improved it massively!!!
My guess would be they were trying to somehow make her more relatable. But it just looks messy.
I like the hair but I hate the gowns. Less would have been more.
Because it’s extremely out of character for her. Its not how she wears her hair at all so it looks weird. And she looks uncomfortable wearing it.
First, why does Angela Kelly have all this power when it comes to jewelry and tiaras? Second, the hair was a big mistake. She needed bigger hair for such voluminous gowns.
Because she couldn’t have used a wind machine to blow her extensions around if she wore a tiara.
She didn’t wear a tiara because she was told she couldn’t. Even the lover’s knot tiara isn’t “hers” to wear, its still part of the royal collection and that’s just the biggest one the Queen has loaned her up to this point. If the Queen and Angela Kelly said no tiara, then no tiara.
I can’t look at these pictures the way I did even yesterday after someone linked to the very similar Rose Hanbury pictures.
+1
I think the queen said no work , no Tiara.
Yep. Angela Kelly refused to offer a tiara & no one was willing to push for Kate to get her way, which is interesting. Besides the pictures being extremely weird, these portraits & the birthday stories all feel very…off. I don’t get the impression that the Windsors are pushing this on the public. At best, they’re tolerating it.
It reminds me of Kate treating Philip’s funeral as her own personal showcase. I can’t imagine any of the family thinks much of all this. She’s acting like she’s the Queen Mum, Princess Margaret & Diana (but not Meghan!). How long will the Windsors tolerate this?
Kate is so much prettier than the photos show. They really are bad.
That’s sad considering how much lighting, photoshop and filters went into the final pictures.
All of that work for these portraits and the embiggening for Meghan to be trending on Kate’s birthday week.
Is Meghan trending? Why?
legit would not have recognized her as Kate in the red dress photo.
as for the other two the mall glamour shot reference is perfection
Because Keen wasn’t a debutante and wanted to recreate deb pictures along with airbrushing the years away so much she looks like a different person. She’ll save the tiara for when she is POW.
This. Kate would be styled so much better if she just let go of this twee debutante look she desperately clings to.
All for Kate to let slip that she’ll be doing nothing for the next 10 to 15 years. . . but in style, on YOUR tax dollars. Buh-bye!
Kate has the weirdest taste ever. Her clothes, the photos that she “takes”, the portraits she sits for, these weird ass portraits. I just don’t understand. It’s like she is trying to be understated, but she swings in the opposite direction. Even those photos in vogue look insane. That hat- it’s a beautiful hat, look great on anyone, but when she wears it…I don’t know, it looks like she’s never worn a hat before. There’s just something unsettling about it. Maybe’s it that grin. It looks fake? I don’t even know what I’m saying.
The gray cast and photoshopping is a whole lot.
These pics might have been Kate cos playing Diana again. Remember Mario Testino did that famous photo shoot with Diana where she was model-level gorgeous with no tiara in sight.
At least two of these gowns are Diana cosplay.
Lizzie, I like the interpretation of your POW as prisoner of war. Because Kate is fighting her own dirty little guerilla war for the big prize, but she may be enmeshed with her prize in ways she never imagined or wanted.
Totally my opinion. You don’t reveal shoulders when someone is that thin.—the close up white dress shot is giving me Karen Carpenter vibes. So to me, this shoot was a total mess. So many other options they could have chosen, which tells me that either someone set her up to fail, or they are just clueless.
Also, the weird lighting may be intentional to make her look even whiter than usual.
Nan, I likened that ghost photo to one of the doomed princesses of Czarist Russia pre-1914. There is something almost frightening about that pic, though clueless Kate is clueless.
All I can see in the red dress photo is young Andie MacDowell. None of the photos vibe together which is the strangest thing about the whole shoot, there’s no “narrative” at all. So disjointed and random.
I thought the same thing. Meghan says she wanted to Andie’s hairstyle when she was little and boom, here’s a pic of Keen resembling Andie.
I did say yesterday that I would have put her in full regalia – tiaras and all for this but it’s most likely that HM didn’t give permission for a tiara to be taken out of the vault (including the ones she wears regularly like the lovers knot).
I disagree that the photos don’t look like her. They do. Boring and bland and Kate. Nothing special at all just like her.
Was Kate alive when these pictures were taken? They remind me ,especially the two in the white dresses of the ghost in Harry Potter .
Why at forty is people still convincing to this”confident” person on how to dress. It was the dressmaker to pick the dresses. It was the photographer to say wear your hair like this.
Yet she’s professional, confident, coming in her own, still looks to her hubby opinion about her pictures, the best is yet to come in my screaming Kim gargoyle at the Republican convention voice.
Why’s a forty year old woman trying to look like the queen, the Queen mom and her late mother n law, and trying desperately to copy her sis n law along with her hubby mistress.
This is the so-called savior of the monarchy when her own fans State that the pictures don’t look like her or does her no justice.
This is also the same person who with all these different articles. Right now on the daily fail-is already near the middle to bottom of the page since unlike her sis n law and her mom n law she can’t keep people’s attention long. This is the real Kate an image that she herself can’t keep up with. She’s so gorgeous, classhy, stunning, yet piers Morgan is already moved on to dragging his true obsession california, the real star of the Royal family. Which I doubt will have anything to do with the jubilee
I’m sorry to say this but she is so thin it hurts me to look at her.
These are all just so weird. She doesn’t look like herself and not even in a good way. Her nose specifically looks huge. She doesn’t have a super tiny one, but it’s never looked this big in any pictures before. Her hair looks greasy and the waves are all flattened like she just rolled out of bed. The minimal makeup also isn’t good. It’s all very very casual. Then you have the super formal dresses with lackluster jewelry (she’s a Royal, I expect better from them). I’m just not sure what they were going for? Who decided on the styling for all this? The dresses feel like Kate, but even the jewelry doesn’t seem like what she would necessarily pick to go with these dresses. A tiara would have made even less sense with her hair that way though. So, I’m glad she isn’t trying to wear a tiara with the messy waves.
Genuine question: is there anything Kate could have worn/styled her hair that this site wouldn’t rag on her about? I’m not a Kate defender, but I feel like this poor woman can’t win when it comes to her fashion choices.