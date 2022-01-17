VF: Prince Andrew will ‘disappear from sight’ & won’t go to the Queen’s Jubilee

The British media of course tried to distract from the Prince Andrew situation over the weekend, but even those nutjobs understand that they still need to go over Andrew’s carcass. They mostly understand that because American outlets are still focused on Andrew! There were tons of stories about how Andrew is doing now that he’s been stripped of his HRH and patronages, and stories about where it all went wrong. The Daily Beast had a somewhat interesting primer on how long Andrew has been coasting on being the Queen’s favorite, how many times Liz has shielded him, and how often he told people (in the past two years) that he was about to come back. Even when Ghislaine Maxwell was in custody and facing a criminal trial, Andrew still believed he was on the royal comeup. Per the Daily Beast: “In the week before his father’s funeral, in April 2021, he was telling people—wrongly—that he expected to be able to resume public duties shortly. He pressed his mother to let him appear at the funeral in the uniform of an admiral of the fleet. She demurred, banning any military uniforms.” I halfway forgot that – Andrew wanted to put on his military drag at his daddy’s funeral. I didn’t know that Andrew was also telling people he was coming back as soon as Philip kicked the royal bucket.
Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair also had an exclusive about how Andrew will “disappear from sight” now:
Prince Andrew will “disappear from sight” and will not be present at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations after being stripped of his military roles and titles on Thursday. Sources close to Andrew, who is no longer allowed to use his HRH title in any official capacity, will not be representing the queen in any way during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as the royal family goes into damage control in hopes of protecting the queen and ensuring her spring celebrations are not overshadowed by any more controversy.
According to a source close to the royal family, the queen’s decision to remove Andrew’s titles will not have been an easy one, but is part of the firm’s necessary strategy to erase Andrew from public life in order to protect the reputation of the monarchy.
“He won’t be at the Jubilee, he is going to disappear from sight,” the source told Vanity Fair. “He knows that he cannot further tarnish the queen’s reputation, and that is very much the view of the family. The way they plan to deal with this is to remove Andrew from official royal life and public view. This has been the queen’s decision, but it is supported by other senior family members.”
It is understood that Prince Charles and Prince William were consulted ahead of Buckingham Palace’s statement on Thursday and fully support the queen’s decision. The source added that there was concern among the family for Andrew’s well-being. “He is absolutely devastated and if I was to describe how he is, I would say very shaken. This has come as a huge blow,” the family friend says.
But it is not just Andrew who is stunned by the judge’s decision. Sources close to the queen say that the prospect of Andrew being tried in a civil case in the United States has been incredibly concerning and stressful for Her Majesty. One aide who has worked with the queen explains, “The queen has a great ability to compartmentalize and deal with problems in a considered and pragmatic way, but this is her beloved son and the decision she has made will be a very sad one for her.”
Do you think Liz is shaken up? I don’t. I think Liz has always been so tone-deaf, in general, that she never had a problem believing whatever Andrew told her, and I would guess that she still has some belief that she can protect Andrew and have him around in some unofficial capacity. I mean, it’s not like he married a glamorous Black American woman! The Queen isn’t prepared to cut off Andrew from everything! He’ll still have Royal Lodge, he’ll still have royal protection officers, he’ll still have his mummy’s ear. So much of these pieces are, again, trying to convince people that the Queen can be “ruthless” when it comes to her favorite son, that her actions are always for the good of the monarchy. When really, the Queen’s horrible decision-making and affection for her rapist son shows that at the tailend of her reign, she’s been pretty awful for the “institution.”
All these articles talking about how he will have no money forget that he still has Royal Lodge with all that comes it. Servants, fancy cars, etc. The queen will keep paying for all of that. It’s not like he will be homeless out on the street. And he will still get money from Charles when he becomes king because Andrew is a liability and if he starts blabbing to the press for money it will affect the whole crown
They have to sponsor PA otherwise he sells access or secrets to media.
They damn well BETTER pay for him and
Fergie because can you IMAGINE the grifter- kompromat situations they would get in with all the dictators they have ALREADY done business with, if they had no money at all? I hope this focus on Andrew includes ALLLL the shady business deals and money laundering (Epstein did money laundering for the Israelis, he must have also helped Andrew).
He just bought a £300K Bentley and a £175K Land Rover. I’m sure he put them in Freeloader’s name, or his kids. He will *never* “hurt” for money or properties.
Disappearing from sight? He just had a party with 12 friends shooting peasants. He’s not going anywhere, unfortunately.
Edit: I meant PHEASANTS! But I’m going to keep the typo because…
Epic typo…shooting peasants 😂
And yet…if he *could*…….
Typo’s correct!
I read it and thought, “yep, that checks out. I would put nothing past that family.”
🤣🤣🤣
The most perfect freudian slip.
I can’t believe Andrew has friends.
Oh snap. Truly, who is still willing associating with him? Get those names.
I am dead. 😂
What changed since BP was defending him in statements a few years ago? If RF had any sense, they would have followed Queen Margrethe Of Denmark 50years celebration which was low key and COVID appropriate.
These clowns want to go all out in a freaking pandemic which will not be over in a few month. But I guess if the prime minister don’t follow his own rules, the bar for RF is lower. Hopefully, HM will also not come.
They are painting a Covid-sized bullseye on their backs (and the idiots foolish enough to crowd about to fête them).
You know. This is what H and M wanted when they left. To disappear from the British media but the media weren’t so accommodating. I wonder if the Windsor Garden Water Board will get any phone calls from obnoxious royal ‘experts’ about Andrew’s lawn.
Exactly RF are protecting their brand with all this spin that they got tough with PA ONLY when civil trial got the go ahead not when Epstein’s evil first came to light. Mummy is still protecting her favorite son behind the scenes. All this ruthlessness is performative to convince public they have a moral compass and also to tell VG that PA can only rely on modest Navy pension to fund a modest settlement.
Their disgraceful treatment of Harry’s little family tells you just how ruthless they can be.
Is this the first time a member of the RF has been a defendant in a matter? I know they’ve often been plaintiffs, usually with respect to media, but I can’t recall an instance where they were defendants. Is this a deference thing in the UK? I feel like they’ve done plenty of shady sh-t that would at least warrant an investigation and fines, if they weren’t wearing ribbons, tassels, and unmerited military honors.
Does the UK have an equivalent to a Purple Heart?
Anne was charged in criminal proceedings. She allowed her untrained dog to attack a young child in a public park. She pled guilty, was convicted, paid a fine. Tim was also charged, but charges against him were dropped when Anne pled guilty.
I’m not sure it’s QE that’s been bad for the institution as much as the institution is just incompatible with a modern society – so things she and her predecessors have done in the past just don’t work anymore. I’m not sure it would have gone better with anyone else at the helm.
The press is trying to portray that Andrew is no longer protected and now on his own but there’s no doubt in agreeing to give up his titles and patronages he will continue to be protected and provided for even after the Queen dies.
Of course he’s being protected. He’s too dangerous left completely on his own. And TQ wouldn’t have finally agreed to this action without solid assurances from Charles that he’d be taken care of. The problem now becomes, how their treatment of Andrew, already part of allegedly shady financial deals and now credibly accused of criminal actions, contrasts publicly with how Harry was treated for merely wanting to step back. Had they behaved with a smidgen of the “honor” that’s supposedly their core belief, they wouldn’t be in this position. Ah well, talk is cheap, honor requires sacrifice. Just ask Harry.
Methinks a deal was cut behind the scenes: Liz finally agreed with Charles on the Andrew subjects BUT she gets to protect Andrew in the ways she can, which is:
I am positive Andrew will get more than his siblings will do in Liz´s will. Charles will get anything that is due to the heir, but the bulk of her personal wealth will be divided and Andrew will get the biggest share, as she no doubt fears his favorite will be ” unprotected” once she departs.
It is the perfect solution: not only it makes they look as if they did something but since TQ will is going under lock and key for 100 years, once the scheme comes to light it will not matter.
She’s too tight-fisted to allow 40 percent of that inheritance to go to the tax authorities, as it would. Only Charles inherits the wealth without paying tax. Nor would she endanger her beloved Sandringham and Balmoral by leaving them to anyone but Charles, because again they’d be lost to taxes or go bankrupt under Andrew’s care.
She may have followed Queen Mum’s lead and put funds in Trust for the Yorks over seven years ago.
TQ doesn’t give one thought of how PA is seen in the RF, she only cares about protecting her $$$$! She will continue to support PA no matter what. We all know that!
He raped a trafficked teenager…three times. I’m sure there were more but they’ve been intimidated into not speaking out. There’s nowhere on this planet that’s far enough away for him to be banished. He’s a nasty, immoral, narcissistic sociopath and the family has been complicit in covering up for him. Sure, he’s finally been banished and his toys taken away from him, but these “give the Queen and PC a cookie” articles are nauseating.
Charles, much like Tony Blair, has managed to convince the queen that the pubic is very much against her and she needed to change. So just as she did a u turn and raised a flag and even bowed her head to Diana’s casket, she has again done a u turn after 11 years of supporting Andrew’s relationship with Epstein and removed patronage’s, military titles and the use of HRH. I’m shocked the public have let her off the hook for supporting him up to now.
All I ever hear from these royal reporters is protect the queen, protect the monarchy, protect the heirs and their lack of hair, protect the jubilee. However you know what I never hear? Is protection for the rape victims.
You’re absolutely right, and it is an absolute disgrace.
So the old bag will cover the security protection for an “alleged” rapist of human trafficking victims (#9 in her precious line), but not for #6-8 —— even when he offers to pay for it, like he has to pay for everything since marrying a woman of color. Our American prince Harry might love her, but that street only goes one way. He just needs to quit that sh*t for good!!!
He won’t disappear from sight if the case goes to trial.
They are hoping out of sight, out of mind. Not anymore. The public will not let this one slip by. They have pulled the wool over our eyes for far too long.
There’s no way he’ll go quietly. I’m sure the family knows that.
They talk to each other in the press. Is that what is happening here? Is this the family telling Andy to go quiet and stay away from the jubilee?
He will do a Duke of Windsor – i will go but you will pay me and my grifter ex-wife a very nice pension to do so.
do you think she feels at some level that what PA did is really not a big deal, just another servant in a life filled w them? it’s a pretty dark thought but I wonder…
Of course, they don’t see us as real people. We’re just background props for THEIR lives
“The source added that there was concern among the family for Andrew’s well-being. ‘He is absolutely devastated and if I was to describe how he is, I would say very shaken. This has come as a huge blow,’ the family friend says.”
ORLY. Not once has any individual connected to that benighted klan ever EVER expressed an iota of concern for any of (Andrew’s) Epstein’s victims. Or, let’s talk about the children Andrew no doubt abused during his wee jaunt to Phuket, the young girls on his yachting junkets. It’s not only Andrew who’s despicable and disgusting.
@Sue Denim
Yes, I think she knows he did it. She probably thinks that a “good girl” wouldn’t have allowed herself in that situation and must have wanted to have sex, and why drag up something that happened so long ago?
Is the website acting strange for anyone else? I can leave a new comment, but when I try to reply to someone the comment box disappears.
Yep, with the website update over the weekend, that started happening. To fix it, you’ll need to delete your web browser history/cookies. That should do it!
I’ve done all that, and now I can reply, but I can’t go back and edit!
I think they may have done another update. I see now you have to specifically check if you want to comment again and its only good for that post, not for the whole site.
I’ve started watching Succession, and I can’t help but see parallels of Prince Andrew with Connor Roy.
Don’t forget that Harry’s security was pulled by Charles. I doubt Andrew’s security was pulled. As the Royal Family knows, there are ways of getting rid of people and the security pull is Way #1. Let them do it. Charles and William will know about it, but not Andrew or the Queen. Put all this nasty business behind them FOR REAL.
Daily Beast ripped off a Celebitchy article for that timeline, by the way. The timeline that Syke-ophant guy (Tom Sykes is a royal bootlicker up there with the best of them, and honestly so is Tim Teeman, which makes up the entirety of DB’s royal reporting team) used was lifted straight from the one you guys here did last week. So it sucks that they would steal content without attribution, but it means the journalism this “little blog” is doing is so good that it’s getting jacked by a mainstream outlet.
I have a feeling the Queen won’t be going to Queen’s Jubilee.
I’ll believe it when I see it.