Queen Elizabeth stabbed a Jubbly cake at a Sandringham reception on Saturday

On Friday, Buckingham Palace released photos of Queen Elizabeth II. The photos were weeks old, if not months old. In the pics, the Queen is seen at Windsor Castle, in the Oak Room, looking through cards and memorabilia in honor of her Platinum Jubbly. These photos were very carefully staged and curated and a short video was also released (below). For this Jubbly photo-op, the Queen wore her aquamarine and diamond brooches, which were a gift from her father for her 18th birthday. She doesn’t seem to be wearing a bra, which… has become somewhat common for the Queen lately? I haven’t seen her wear a foundation garment since last October. There’s also a special appearance by her dog Candy.

I think a lot of people probably believed that those weeks/months-old photos and video would be the only way the Queen would mark the day she became Queen, February 6th, when her father passed away. Then a surprising thing happened on Saturday: the Queen was seen live and in person at Sandringham. The Queen has spent the past month at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, but by most accounts, she had not visited the main Sandringham house until Saturday. They organized a small reception for her for her Jubbly, and she got a cake and received well-wishes from the small party with guests from the local Women’s Institute, Sandringham pensioners and representatives from local charities. The cake featured the Platinum Jubbly emblem and she stabbed that sh-t with a huge knife. This is her first reception since last October.

She walked with a cane, and she seemed pretty sharp during the reception.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

  1. RoyalBlue says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:10 am

    why don’t they let her retire in peace. they keep dragging her out to do crap like this. the japanese and dutch didn’t have any problem retiring their sovereign figureheads early.

  2. Jessi says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:13 am

    I will not be wearing a foundation garment at 95 either!

  3. equality says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:20 am

    A sword to cut a cake and now stabbing, does she have a vendetta against cake, tired of being trotted out, or picturing somebody as the cake?

  4. Noki says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:20 am

    Gosh i feel bad for her,i would not want my granny out like a show pony for no reason. Unless this helps her feel good and she insists on it,time to leave her alone. She has declined rapidly could be grief. The Queen mother was a lot fitter at 95.

    • Jais says:
      February 6, 2022 at 8:32 am

      Idk? The queen has always enjoyed the pageantry so she might not mind being trotted out for a jubbly cake that literally celebrates her. She cracked jokes and seemed okay. That said, the picture of her outside makes me wonder where in the heck are her aides. My grandma lived to be 94 and still had her pride and vanity intact until the end. There’s nothing that can be done about the cane and bruises but couldn’t someone have set her coat right. Has the queen ever had a pic in which her coat was so askew like that? Someone fix the dang thing before the picture, like seriously, come on.

  5. Over it says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:26 am

    It’s the look of the woman’s face standing with her as she stabs the cake that does it for me. Lol

  6. Harper says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:35 am

    Well, she made it. Congratulations to the Queen, although it seems like she rightly treats the day as a somber one. The anniversary of anyone’s death can bring up dark memories so to be expected to party on that day years later is weird. I imagine the Queen is okay noting the anniversary beforehand, but I bet she tells everyone to buzz off and leave her in peace with her thoughts on the actual day of.

  7. Tessa says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:36 am

    She should have saved her “surprise” about Camilla until after the Jubilee.

  8. Amy Bee says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:42 am

    The Queen has never cut anything but a cake in her entire life. She’s lived a very sheltered life and it shows.

  9. 2cents says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:42 am

    When the Queen passionately stabbed that cake right through the crown in the middle, I thought it was a very symbolic gesture by her of personally ending the monarchy (the crown) with her 70 year reign celebration (no more milestones to achieve).

    Symbolic also for Britain’s decline and fall politically and economically at this moment in time.

  10. Chaine says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:47 am

    Seems to put to rest the rumors of imminent death by walking around and interacting appropriately at the reception. She’s not quite with it in the seated video, though, is she. Looks to be in a daze and only responds in vague adjectives with a lot of prompting. “Look at those drawings right next to you” then she seems surprised as if she hadn’t noticed them before and says “quite interesting” even though she was clearly not at all interested in them.

  11. Jayne says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Oh, a proof of life video. How nice.

  12. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 6, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Am sorry but the way the dog flounces out of the room is EVERYTHING. The way its mincing out twitching its little ass is just delightful.

    TQ looks so frail in that 2nd video but she also does look like she genuinely enjoyed attending that event.

  13. TarteAuCitron says:
    February 6, 2022 at 9:12 am

    There’s a baker who slaved over getting that cake perfect for Her Majesty,…and she just stabs it and walks off…..Gangsta, Betty!

    (I hope the attendees got to enjoy a slice!)

  14. DrPerson says:
    February 6, 2022 at 9:24 am

    I thought she looked awfully thin, but also in very good spirits a not really relying on that cane. I hope she’s well and that they’re not just pumping her up to trot her out every few months. I image that, like a lot of “retired” people she misses her normalcy of doing these kinds of events, so is keen to keep doing it when able.

