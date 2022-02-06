Lily James on how Pam Anderson was treated: ‘The misogyny is so striking’

One of the craziest stories during the pandemic was the Lily James-Dominic West affair. The photos of Lily and Dominic cavorting in Rome came out in October 2020. What followed was typical-yet-bonkers. Reports of Dominic’s estrangement from his wife Caitlin, followed by an awkward “photocall” with Dominic and Caitlin, followed by Dominic leaving a note for photographers claiming his marriage was fine. Lily went into hiding for a while as she was branded the “other woman” in Dominic’s marriage, and he reportedly had feelings for her too. In the end, West stayed married and Lily survived, and arguably thrived. She became more famous, she booked more work, like the miniseries Pam & Tommy. She was cast as Pam Anderson in the ‘90s, and Lily spoke to Porter Magazine about the project and how society is still pretty sexist and misogynistic.
She knows that not everything is at it seems: “I remember once going to the Berlin Film Festival in this amazing pink dress with all these diamonds, but I had an awful urine infection so had to leave the convoy of cars to run over to a petrol-station toilet. That’s my glamorous reality.”
She had doubts about pulling off Pam Anderson: “I just had no idea if I could do it. I’ve never worked so hard. I read the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews. And then, of course, there was the physical transformation. Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it. I’ve never done anything where I look very different from myself before. And I’d really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it. There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing.”
Returning to her natural self after playing Pam: “I hated it. It was like being stripped of all these superpowers! I’d really enjoyed the physicality and the sensuality, even down to the long fingernails. There was just so much character to hold on to – it was really thrilling.”
The misogyny Anderson faced: “It was exciting, thinking about what it meant to be a young woman at the height of her fame. When you look back at some of her interviews from the 1990s, the misogyny is so striking. I mean, it’s changed so much, but…” She lowers her voice, and I wonder if she’s thinking of the week in 2020 when a paparazzi photo of her with actor Dominic West led to James’s friends highlighting the media’s ‘slut-shaming’ of her. “I think it’s more hidden now, perhaps? Anyway, there was a lot in it that I found I could relate to.”
On the first celebrity ‘sex tape’: “The shaming was so extreme. Unfortunately, that’s still the case, don’t you think? Women are held to much higher standards and attacked in ways that feel so vicious. Pamela had such wit and grace in the way that she held herself. I admire that strength.”
On Pam’s lack of involvement: “This is the first interview I’ve done about this project, and I care a lot about it. I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.” Did she reach out to Anderson independently? “Yes. And I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming.”
Celebrity culture: “It provoked an internet and celebrity culture that, now, I believe is just way out of hand. There is no such thing as privacy now.” Instead of our videos being stolen from safes, “we’re handing them out, constantly sharing our lives – with an audience that doesn’t really care about you. And giving away information to corporations using it for profit. I know a time before that happened, but there are young girls who have no idea. This was a trigger moment that unintentionally sparked a new time… I hope a lot has changed. But sometimes it doesn’t feel like it’s changed quite enough.”
I come out of this interview feeling like Lily worked hard to honor what Pam went through, but I’m still concerned that the miniseries will treat it like a comedy, when really it was a horrific ordeal for Pam. Pam and Tommy both fought like hell to get control of the situation, and they were still fighting and suing their way to some kind of justice even years after the tape came out. Still, Lily did the work. I was surprised by how much voice work she did to sound like Pam, and she apparently wore a chest plate to recreate Pam’s famous curves. As for the oblique references to the West scandal… it’s not exactly comparable, but I get what she’s saying. And honestly, society is still very sexist (I’m proud that our coverage mostly focused on Dominic West being a sleaze though).
isn’t her concern about the misogyny Anderson faced a little ironic considering her willingness to participate in the making of this exploitative show knowing Anderson was not even asked if she was OK with this (and has made it clear she is not OK with it)?
She really thought Pamela Anderson would want to be involved in a project about something incredibly traumatising for her and basically relive it?
She lost me with the open-mouthed pose.
I find her comments ridiculous, considering the tone of Pam and Tommy thus far. I have to admit, after hearing so much about how bonkers it is (“The tone is darkly comedic like I, Tonya!” “There’s a talking penis!”) curiosity got the better of me and I watched the first three episodes. Pam is the third most important character. The show is ALL about Tommy and Rand. And it absolutely expects us to feel sympathy for Rand, and to root for this antihero on his quest for vengeance. Pam unquestionably suffered the most from this, but she’s reduced to a supporting role in a story about asshole men. I was disgusted, and I won’t be watching the rest. Lily can pay lip service to her feminist talking points all she wants, but they lie in direct contrast to the project in which she participated.
I didn’t get a sympathy angle for Rand at all. He’s being painted as a vindictive, jilted contractor who is also a mega pathetic loser, and meeting lots of opposition to the tape being released without consent and still not gaf and trying to find loopholes to do it. Tommy is also painted as a selfish childish douchebag. Pam is the one who comes out the most endearing, though she is being portrayed as more of a sweet bimbo, but with aspirations of being taken more seriously in Hollywood, and wanting a career like Jane Fonda’s, who she had described as her role model in one scene.
Really? Interesting. I feel like the show wants us to think that Rand’s attempt to seek restitution from Tommy in some capacity is totally justified by the awful way Tommy treats him. It wants us to root for Rand. It also seems to me like the show paints Rand as some kind of pioneering genius for figuring out that he could use the web to distribute the tape.
I agree that Tommy is painted as selfish and childish, and I also agree that Pam comes across as the most endearing, but she’s also written here in a way that gives her very little agency, as someone who is completely subject to the whims of the men around her. Which was actually probably pretty accurate.
I find Lily James’s ‘expectation’ that the project would eventually have Pamela’s approval completely unbelievable. A cursory review of the story would lead anyone else to the exact opposite conclusion. Especially since Seth Rogen is involved and it’s being promoted as a “funny” examination of celebrity culture. Had no clue that Lily James is a feminist; still don’t. Also had no clue that Nick Offerman is sympathetic to feminism; still don’t. Behavior of men involved in this project is depressingly unsurprising. But Lily James support of misogynistic culture is the worst.
She’s exploiting Pam all over again for an Emmy and is trying to front like she’s Pam’s champion. Pam never asked for any of this and to force this narrative and rehashing on her without her consent is ironic and sick. And Her insistence that we ate all to blame for Pam’s mistreatment is galling since she’s one of the people profiting off Her trauma right now. Her and Sebastian Stan on this press tour has been eye opening. Especially the smarmy way SS admitted to watching the tape “for research” and his idolization of Tommy Lee on social media and interviews.
Everyone involved should be ashamed of what they’re doing to Pam.
F*ck Robert Seigel for producing this movie. F*ck Seth Rogen for staring in it and executive producing it. F*ck Sebastian Stan and F*ck Nick Offerman. It’s exploitive full stop. And it’s Lily Allen that is going to get raked by everyone upset on Pam’s behalf.
Nick Offerman to Newsweek “ I also really love how it ends up taking Pam Anderson’s point of view and becomes a bit of a feminist statement. So I was just glad to be a part of it.” Get the F*ck out of here.
It’s just really depressing to be female some days.
I think theyre all rightfully catching sh!t, but especially SS and LJ after they kept stepping into it during the press tour. LJ tends to hide behind the English rose persona and thinks any pushback is sexist. She’s 32 years old. She knows better as do the rest.
Does this bass mouthed idiot really not see that she is now one of the countless people that not only exploited Pamela Anderson but cashed a meaty paycheck for her efforts?
The hypocrisy runs deep in this one.
I’ve never enjoyed her performances.
I will certainly be avoiding Pamela and Tommy.
All of it makes me feel really sad for Pamela Anderson. Not intending to watch the series and it should never have been made.