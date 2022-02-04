“Gwyneth Paltrow nibbles one of her Goop candles in an Uber Eats ad” links

I wonder how much Uber Eats paid Gwyneth Paltrow for this Super Bowl commercial. I suspect it was high seven figures. [OMG Blog]
Dakota Johnson is in talks to play Madame Web, who is part of the Spider-Man comic book universe, although it will probably be different than the comics. [Pajiba]
Lady A and Lady A have settled their name dispute. [Dlisted]
Rihanna finally confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram. [LaineyGossip]
Sienna Miller went on a date with Oli Green. [Just Jared]
Vintage photos of Bennifer at the Maid in Manhattan premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Would you like to know what Krysten Sinema got in her divorce? [Gawker]
Please just let Dolly Parton into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. [Towleroad]
Did Larsa Pippen hook up with Michael B. Jordan? [Starcasm]
Lottie Moss checked into rehab. [Egotastic]
A list of tweets about what foreigners think are cool about Americans, and some tweets which are kind of mean about Americans. [Buzzfeed]
I’m not a Gwyneth fan in general, but good on her for having a sense of humor about it. I respect that.
Exactly this. I’m not a fan of her personality, but I have to give her credit for having a sense of humor about how she’s seen. She’s savvy AF and laughing all the way to the bank.
(Also, the love sex goop show on Netflix was actually good. She was barely on the show at all but had clearly created the container for some really interesting conversations to happen.)
Ve-hic-el. Guilty.
It’s her Vagina candle lol you can see the label 🤣 pretty funny ad