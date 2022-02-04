Duchess Kate will carry out a solo overseas trip to Copenhagen this month

Well, this is certainly interesting. The Duchess of Cambridge is now scheduled to take her first solo international tour. The announcement came today, about 24 hours after Kate did an event with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. My feeling is that Charles and Camilla have flatly told Kate that she needs to do more and be seen a lot more, especially given the Sussexit and Prince Andrew’s mess. It’s curious that William has not received a similar message, or maybe he has and he’s just ignoring his father. It seems like it, right? Anyway, Kate will spend two days in Copenhagen. She’ll do at least one event with Princess Mary, who is someone Kate also enjoys copykeening.
The Duchess of Cambridge is set to carry out an exciting overseas trip where she will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Kensington Palace revealed that Kate will be flying solo when she travels to Danish capital Copenhagen for a two-day visit on February 22 and 23 without husband Prince William.
During the trip she will pay tribute to the historic ties between Britain and Denmark and be received by the country’s Queen Margrethe II, who is also celebrating her Golden Jubilee this year. In addition, Kate will also join Crown Princess Mary of Denmark to visit a project which works to protect vulnerable women and children from domestic violence and use the trip as a fact-finding mission for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
It is the first time that Kate will bring the centre’s work on to the international stage and on the trip and she hopes to learn from Denmark’s example as a country widely recognised as a world leader in its approach and investment in early childhood development.
Kensington Palace says: “During her visit, Her Royal Highness will spend time learning about how Denmark has created an enabling culture for early childhood development, specifically how it has promoted infant mental wellbeing alongside physical health, and how it harnesses the power of nature, relationships and playful learning in the first five years of life. Her programme will focus on innovative initiatives and projects which support children in their growth, particularly their social and emotional development, as well as their parents and wider communities surrounding them.”
In a personal tweet, the duchess said: “Looking forward to learning from experts, parents & practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month. Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years, with a culture which prioritises the best start in life.”
She ended the message with the Danish words “Pa snarligt gensyn”, which translate as “See you soon”, and the letter “C” to denote a personal tweet.
[From The Daily Mirror]
Reader, I laughed out loud at “Kate will… use the trip as a fact-finding mission for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.” A fact-finding mission!!! OH MY GOD. She’s really going to Copenhagen to gather “facts” about early-childhood development. Facts like “kids benefit from wealthy parents” and “if you don’t get it right by age five, your entire life will be sh-t.” That’s seriously the kind of “findings” Kate enjoys. Anyway, I absolutely believe that Kate is being sent on a solo trip for several different reasons, all of which are pretty gossip-worthy. One, she and William don’t want to travel together anymore. Two, she’s likely being punished for all of her asinine birthday keenery. Three, the Windsors must trust William even less than they trust Kate. Also: This trip should be so much fun to cover. Buttons, pussybows, flag-cosplaying, jazz hands, gawping… it will be pretty special.
This video is… childish.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20210618- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace meets with a group of parents who have helped her understand the importance of providing support for parents during the earliest years of children’s lives, on the day of the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Tolga Akmen/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only/Special Restrictions Apply-Please See Caption – London, UK -20211224-Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
Copyright is this image is jointly vested in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Alex Bramall. Please credit Alex Bramall. Not for use after 31st December 2021 without prior permission from Kensington Palace. News editorial use only; no commercial use including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use; no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photographs; image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The Duchess of Cambridge accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during a performance of his song ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’. This was pre-recorded in the Chapter House at Westminster Abbey, the day before The Duchess’ carol service and the performance features in Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which was broadcast by ITV on Christmas Eve 2021. Issue date: Friday December 24, 2021.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Alex Bramall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220126- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base in North Wales
Featuring: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Catherine Middleton
Where: Wales, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2019
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com
**Not available for publication in The Netherlands**
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge joins a photography workshop with her patronage Action for Children, run by the Royal Photographic Society at Warren Park Children’s Centre
Featuring: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jun 2019
Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN.com
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge takes her landmark survey to London during a breakfast visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) at Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school.
When: 29 Jan 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge takes her landmark survey to London during a breakfast visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) at Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school.
When: 29 Jan 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge takes her landmark survey to London during a breakfast visit to LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) at Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school.
When: 29 Jan 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits Caernarfon coastguard search and rescue helicopter base in Caernarfon, Wales, Britain May 8, 2019.
-
-
KINGSTON, ENGLAND – JUNE 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge joins a photography workshop for Action for Children, run by the Royal Photographic Society at Warren Park on June 25, 2019 in Kingston, England.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called on The President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace,
Hoo, boy. This should be fun.
“Looking forward to learning from experts…” Get your life together, Kate. Enough with the learning and start DOING!
@swirlmamad … In other words, Kate couldn’t develop a program of her own, even with British experts, so she’s ‘borrowing’ another country’s program that she will then claim as her own.
I fully support being a lifelong learner. She SHOULD be learning from Denmark, and from the other people and organizations outside familiar and self-propping contact so she can be a well-informed leader within her sphere. That said, I know the statement is probably totally bogus and not at all reflective of her views of the importance of learning from people with different views and/or experiences from her own. She is self-centered and doesn’t place importance in relationships apart from those that are transactional and benefitting her, or within her family.
Good pop in and visit Princess Mary on the way and get her to show you how to behave in public without looking like you are entering a gurning competition.
It’s Kate’s “Unhinged Jaw Syndrome,” and somehow they’re connected to her Flapping Jazz Hands. Good grief, she’s an embarrassment…put her in the same room as Princess Mary, and it’s even more obvious…
OMG SHE MADE A DANISH FLAG IN THAT VIDEO. SHE’S ALREADY PREPARING HER COSPLAYING FLAG OUTFITS!!! BAAAAAHAHAHHAHAA!!!
She is still learning and what will she do with whatever she learns? Is she going to lobby the government for changes? This isn’t a requested trip by the Danish so who is footing the bill? Will she use foundation money to pay or is the government paying? Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice has for years had a foundation that actually gives money to childhood charities.
Well least the early yaars research centre is being resurrected& think Kate is consolidating the idea of her as the royal family’s star so good for her.
But a decade’ of listening & learning & more fact finding is such a waste that makes me angry as a taxpayer. The issue is largely around funding – think the New York Times just published an article on how outcomes for children in single parent households improved with government funding. So why can’t the royal foundation just give grants to charities or programmes working in the early years? Cost of living is rising in the uk so people & charities will be struggling. Money would be so much better than research that’s already out there.
Sorry I don’t see Kate as the Royal Family “star.” A star is someone that is a good person. Kate behaved badly to Meghan and also Harry.
A star also has charisma, like Harry does. And Meghan. Kate is a charisma vacuum.
She’s the black hole of charisma…
Looking forward to this bc I definitely love Mary’s style and work ethics as compared to Ms Button 🙈 she’s gonna be eaten alive 😬
All I could concentrate on in that video was Big Blue front and center. Let’s see if Kate has any interesting educational tidbits to share with the very professional and competent Mary as she attempted with Jill Biden.
That rock is a *monster*. I don’t think I ever realised how big it actually is – it must catch on everything.
“Reader, I laughed out loud at “Kate will… use the trip as a fact-finding mission for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.” A fact-finding mission!!!”
Kaiser, we did too. We did too.
Word. FFS, play based learning has been widely in use for decades, around the world. I agree with ABritGuest above, Kate needs to stop pretending like she’s fact finding and use her considerable press attention to raise money to help existing charities for children. Enough already, KatieKeen is not going to bust open significant change in the first five years of a child’s life through groundbreaking studies, but she CAN show up and raise money. In theory, anyway.
Please. Let’s face it, she’s beyond help. A useless lump of nothingness. Oh, and buttons.
It was a very childish video.. her hands and ring are looking pretty rough too. The end.
I had to laugh at the ring being front and center in the video
Because this ring is her only achievement.
The ring was so front and center in that video. I mean I know it often is but that was weird. I wonder if it’s a message to William, taunting him, like yeah we’re married, remember?
Isn’t Keen right-handed too? She has more admiration for that ring than she does for her own children at times. It’s her ultimate prize as a reward for a decade of stalking and tomfoolery.
The entire time I was wondering if she was left-handed? I know William is, but I thought she was a righty? If she’s not left-handed, this is downright bizarre.
Damn nothing gets by ya’ll!! Now I’m reminded of that goofy picture where she was holding the pen she didn’t use in her left hand. Just…bless her little Keen heart.
@ducchess omg you’re right!! 🤣 ahahaha, she loves to bring attention to it so bad.
And see, I was just pitying the poor assistant who had to film herself awkwardly pressing in Lego pieces while also pointing that gigantic rock towards the camera!
Lol…maybe she just wanted everyone to know she’s working. Making sure nobody thinks someone else’s hands are in the video.
Probably to make sure it counts as an engagement.
@rapunzel, that’s what I meant to imply, that it could very well be some hapless assistant saddled with a giant (fake) sapphire. I can’t really see keen sitting down to film this, even just the intro. She’s a busy top CEO and a hands on mom, don’t you know…
I hope this doesn’t make me sound terrible but…I hope we get another pathetic roundtable where it’s clear that Kate is unprepared and outwitted when alongside a professional woman.
I doubt it will happen. There is almost NEVER any audio or video from her events (well, except the piano recital), though maybe the Danish media will capture something.
I’m just as terrible as you then because I hope she falls flat on her face (figuratively), just as she deserves.
If only they would back off of Harry and Meghan now. Yay I guess for someone to finally making a solo trip 10 years on the job. William is also making a solo trip so I don’t think they trust him less. They absolutely want to make Kate happens but it’s only the royal watchers she impresses the general population is just apathetic to her.
William also does more engagements than kate. So i don’t think charles has that talk with him and if he did it happened a lot sooner.
It’s actually not her first solo trip abroad, so that got reported wrongly. She went to the Netherlands in 2016; remember, when she went to that museum with the king?
Oops, I see that was noted in the comments below. So much for being late to the game….
i’m stuck on the fact that this is her first solo tour?
She did do a solo trip to the Netherlands and met King WA a few years ago, but that was a very quick trip and I think all she did was look at some art or something.
She went to the Mauritshuis museum to view Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring and, of course, she wore pearl earrings!
Is it really a “tour” when you’re hitting one country for two days? That’s not even a long weekend. I’m there will be LOTS of “fact-finding” to be done in 48 hours. (*insert my eyeballs rolling all the way into the back of my head)
I just hope we get jazz hands and guffawing overload cuz that would be hilarious
She’s done a solo trip like this before (I want to say Luxembourg but I might be wrong) so it’s not totally new for her. They’ll probably start sending her on more and more of these trips. It’s been nearly 11 years and she’s done a grand total of 2 oversees solo trips. She’s got to start them soon and learn how to do them.
„Overseas“ 😂 only British people manage to call a trip over the channel an overseas trip lol
But, but, but, there’s water…
Eh, technically we’re an island… I also say I “worked overseas” to describe my early teaching career (Greece, Mexico, Belgium, Australia) because I think it sounds more neutral than saying I was “abroad” or in “foreign countries”.
Im european and when I go to the UK people would laugh at me if I called it going overseas. 🤷♀️
Kate was supposed to do her first solo overseas visit in 2014 to Malta but had to cancel because she was pregnant and Charlotte and dealing with hypermesis gravidarum. Fair enough. But in 8 years there was never an occasion to do another solo outing overseas? How impressive that in nearly 11 years of being a royal, this is the very first time she’s finally going solo abroad…
Ah yes. During Kate’s HG she was canceling work to eat at fine restaurants, take flights to vacations where she would ski and sled. Be around fragrances while she got her weekly hair and nail appointments done and all those shopping trips. All where she put on healthy amounts of weight.
Thankfully it only affected her duties to those who pay her bills.
I can’t wait to hear about the facts that Kate “uncovers.” Perhaps she’ll announce earth-shattering news like, “children who eat breakfast perform better on tests than children who don’t eat breakfast” and “children who walk to school wearing coats do better than children without coats.” I expect many pie charts.
It is really ridiculous that Kate the art history major is an “expert” in early childhood (psychology). Then on the panel she will talk about how Little George tells her he benefitted from the attention he was given when he was age 2.
I wonder if it’s that they trust William less, or if they’re all well aware of the Keenbridge’s marital situation, are sick of the Middletons constantly posturing and propping up Waity as the saviour of the monarchy and vitally important, and so the royals are giving her rope with which to hang herself.
You know, send Miss FFQueen on her very own big-girl mission, and let everyone see how utterly hopeless she is, so that William and the family can be justified in setting her aside. Because if she can’t even future-future Queen after all this time, how could she possibly be worthy of a crown, ever?
I mean at the very least they have to be trying to get her to match the embiggening. There must be an awareness that the over the top PR does not match the reality. So it’s either tone down the embiggening, which she doesn’t ever do, or start doing more to actually somewhat match it.
Seriously, where in the world is William? Kate is suddenly pushed out front and he is nowhere to be seen. In addition to him being lazy, incompetent, and unfocused, I have some other theories about William that makes me wonder about him, but not sure I should voice them here.
Maybe he’s been Charlene’d?
L84Tea – I too have some theories, he’s pretty much gone off radar; is it because he’s trying to *hide* something? Is someone within or without the BRF holding a sword of Damocles over his head? Photographs? Someone leaking medical information? I personally think he’s getting some kind of mental health therapy to help him deal with anger issues, raging narcissism, whatever. Could it be that Kate is threatening to reveal something about him so she’s being treated with kid gloves?
I bet Will is getting some hair transplant work done so he’ll be handsome for the upcoming Jubbly.
William has a way of being shielded by the media. He was supposed to be doing Air Ambulance work and never showed up it was only later it was discovered he went on a weekend Hunting Trip at some estate.
Oh I have theories too. Well, just one actually – that he did/does sth so bad he’s public image wouldn’t survive. Affair – he and Kate were together forever, he made a huge mistake and will make it up to her, he now understands bla bla. Easy. Substance abuse/mental issues? He had childhood trauma, feels high pressure, now he’ll receive treatment and will champion charities that help in those areas. Easy. And he would be off the press’ hook. So what is left? Criminal activity? Like, serious crime? Not money laundering because we know Brits don’t really pay attention to that. Secret children? Multiple? Maybe? What else is actually left? Is he violent? Physically abusing Kate? I really hope not.
Maybe he has Covid again, it does happen.
Wondering the same unspoken thing. The prince of perpetual rages, the prince of petulance is MIA. All that incandescent jaw clenching seems to have taken it’s toll.
I don’t want to defend William but he has done tours on his own before like going to the Middle East, and he’s going to Dubai in the next week. He doesn’t work like Charles, but he has done more than Kate, which admittedly isn’t a high standard.
First thing she could learn she how one ends up with appropriate royal photographs for ones birthday, and that’s just for starters.
Everyone commented on how beautiful Princess Mary’s photos were,and Boom!!!Off to Denmark to stand next to Mary.Can’t have Denmark’s Princess outshining England’s!!!!
Point!
That video is truly BIZARRE!
If there was a point to it (besides showing off Da Ring), it’s rather obscure…
Hope Princess Mary can give Kate some tips on how to conduct herself as an adult
The video is embarrassing! The go-pro camera angle, the giant off-kilter ring, the overall thought of Kate sitting at a table by herself playing with Legos….
The fact that she places a few legos then suddenly it’s almost finished and she places a few more to complete (with somebody else very likely doing the majority of the work).
I guess Legos are the only thing she associates with Denmark. Good thing “learning” is part of the agenda.
What is wrong with this woman? I have never seen another adult who constantly makes horrid, inappropriate faces like Kate. Doesn’t she ever see photos of this behavior and realize how ridiculous it is?
She’s always making the huge faces. They pick on Meghan for the slightest thing and here is this guffawing, face pulling clown waving her hands around.
you guys, I honestly can’t wait for this trip. I need those laughs
Seriously, this trip has gold written all over it. Watching Kate next to Mary is going to be hilarious!
Her facial expressions are more often than not out of sync with those of the people around her.
Other than fodder for the tabloids and Celebitchy, I see no real propose in this trip.
Same matthew, same:)
That video was creepy. Those are not clean hands at all. The type of hands that have dealt with a lot of schemes and dirt in its life, you know? The fact this will be her 2nd solo ‘tour’ (if you want to call it that) in 11 years is shocking to me. And yet again, nothing will come from it. It’ll just be filled with fawning over the fact she’s meeting a Queen and a future Queen, lots of jazz hands, buttons and of course lots of ‘listening’ and ‘learning’. Pathetic.
She’s going to fly there one day and return the next so calling it a two day tour is quite a stretch. But her last solo trip was flying to see the Girl with A Pearl Earring painting, as if ms art history doesn’t know art beyond the most famous stuff.
Meanwhile Sophie and Anne do overseas international trips with more substance but because kate is not bright and very lazy, they oversell these puff pieces to hide just how useless kate is as a credible adult on any issue.
Also, Denmark has a culture that “prioritizes the best start in life” I mean, really, is there any culture that does not prioritize the best start in life? Where a child is born and they throw them to the wolves to see how they turn out in five years?
Apparently you can get a child benefit check in Denmark under certain conditions. I wonder if she is going to lobby for similar in the UK.
We receive “children’s allowance” in Ireland, no means test, every child is entitled to €140 per month. It’s actually a great payment, helps with food, clothing etc.
“is there any culture that does not prioritize the best start in life? Where a child is born and they throw them to the wolves to see how they turn out in five years?”
Yes, the United States of America. If you are not born rich, white and privileged then too bad for you. We have no official paid maternity leave, don’t give child care and public schools the funding they need, leaders that are trying to eliminate food stamps and aid, housing, or increase the living wage for employees, and our healthcare system is atrocious.
But don’t dare try to use birth control (or get an abortion) if you’re poor and can’t afford another mouth to feed, because that’s not pro-life!
The U.S.: We’re pro-life, right up until it’s born.
Upvote.
The UK does have some type of program, but didn’t they cut it off after two kids around the time Louis was born? The problem with her early child stuff is that there is a political element to it and she will never lobby the government to as an example reinstate the child benefit for child number three and later.
Charles must have threatened to cut off her clothing allowance if she doesn’t work more.
I think this is probably very close to the truth. How much did that Italian photographer cost anyways?
Or the new life in Bucklebury comes with a bill from Clarence House to step it up.
It really feels like there are lots of negotiations going on behind the scenes as Charles prepares to be King. William & Kate want a place in Berkshire to better hide the separate lives thing. (I also think they feel they deserve a new property since William will soon be 2nd in line to the throne.) Charles wants to deploy them separately to bulk up “work” numbers & so they don’t have to interact too much.
Kate’s solo trip will get coverage for her buttons & whatnot, but I’m much more curious about William’s trip to the UAE next month. I wonder if he’s being positioned to continue the cash for honors schemes once Charles takes the throne.
I think this explains the appearance with Charles yesterday and the announcement today. That third home has a cost.
I hope there is some more time before the Keens move up. I hope it won’t be anytime soon.
And wouldn’t you know she was spotted shopping by the paps today at Peter Jones.
LOL. They just “happened” to catch her getting out of the car. The DM writer called her the “yummy mummy.” I can’t stop laughing.
See, this I find interesting – Did the RF finally realize that Kate is the last crumb of glamour in their cupboard, and they’re sending her out as a last ditch effort? Is this Charles showing Kate support by sending her solo ( she’s usually more comfortable without William) or is he yanking the purse strings to get her out on the road? Is he hoping that Kate getting good press will spur his lazy heir into action, or is he acknowledging that William is a horrible representative and should not be in the spotlight, especially next to other royals.
To me though Kate is not glamorous. Never was, attractive but not “glamorous” in the least. She also seems to not be all interested in working. Except when she can make herself “the star.” It’s also not just surface, Kate is all surface her hair and what she wears. I also can never get past how she treated Meghan. I think it would be better to have a kind hearted person than someone like Kate.
William has higher work numbers than Kate. It could also be that the two will do mostly separate engagements from now on. Kate is guaranteed good press, thanks to PR and also to Kate stans who must bring Meghan into it.
That video is creepy. Big Blue has becone her entire identity.
I bet Kate is terrified at the prospect of this solo trip. She will have to speak and be recorded speaking, I imagine she will need to practice speaking in her own fake, bizarre accent a lot to make sure not to slip. I don’t envy that at all.
I wouldn’t bet on it…. she would just visit the queen and the crown Queen’s center, a dinner perhaps….probably just photos ops with them to fawn over the glamour ffq. Anyway, as far as the the resurrection of the “early years ” is concerned, she had at least two meetings via telephone in January according to the C C…. so, it’s still there and gives her the excuse for “extra work ” when she’s nowhere to be seen.
Surprisingly, the calls were recorded and there is a transcript.
“Halloo, thar, how are you peasants?”
“Good, mum, thank you. We were just talking about the newest research findings and…”
“Oh, jolly good. Anyway, good talk. Let’s do this again soon. Bye.”
I remain completely fascinated to see how she’s going to pull this off because this is a *political* issue in that government investments in childcare, paid leave, and other social supports are part of what makes Denmark so successful.
Meghan was ripped apart for advocating for paid leave, so how is Kate going to come out and just say “hey, the government actually needs to invest in this”? Isn’t that “not royal”?
Her whole life is about smothering reality in a bunch of meaningless “royal” gloss, so it’s a good bet she’ll cakewalk through this.
She always looks so manic. I’m really beginning to worry.
I think she thinks she’s living her best life. She successfully got her competition banished from the country, she gets months at a time off work, anything she wants to buy she does, the bought and paid for press is so far up her butt she’s having problems breathing, and a predictable husband who is acting ‘exactly’ like she’s known him to act for 20+ years. I think she’s full of glee and smug pride and it sometimes escapes in her manic grins. jmo
What?? more photo opportunities and free vacations can’t turn those down, go tax payers!
My god, @Kaiser. That cover photo… yikes. Lol
She could save herself the trip and read a book, instead. Or if that’s too difficult, she could have her staff google the zillions of articles online about Denmark’s approach to early childhood development and then give her a bullet point summary. Or…whatever…we know she doesn’t give a flip about fact-finding. More likely, she’ll be comparing birthday portraits with Princess Mary.
At least we know what she has been doing lately…those Lego pieces aren’t going to make themselves into this project! Maybe Lego could create a button line for Duchess Keener.
I wonder if this is in response to those amazing shots of CP Mary?!?!?!
It absolutely is. The Cambridges are like leeches, trying to attach themselves to other ppl. She wants the “look at the future queen’s comparison” excerpt she doesn’t hold a candle to crown Princess Mary.
Finally, kate got what she deserves.
More works to you kate. Consequence of getting rid of you SIL.
Dont get too big in your head thought. Remember what happen to Diana when she became more famous than her husband.
Kate is no Diana. Diana had a lot more to her, she worked, she was interested in learning and her causes. Harry and Meghan worked and had a lot going for them but now they are stuck with Kate.
I will never understand why dimwit katie goes on an overnighted or a 45 minute stop at a patronage and expects to be entertained and possibly given gifts. For some of these charities, shouldn’t she be bringing a check from the royal foundation? And surely she shouldn’t expect them to entertain her. And as for early childhood, one of the most important things is a home and security (which includes food). So while she spends 10 years listening and learning, she has done nothing to help the problems. Has she approached the government? No! And she never will! She is a lazy, useless, entitled, racist hypocrite! And now she will spend how much on this overnite boondoggle? I hope she completely embarrasses herself.
So this is a tax payer funded FIELD TRIP? Kate has 10 years on the job and should be CONTRIBUTING to a meeting like this. I think the Firm remembers how the Sussexes performed in NYC , especially Meghan. Meghan carried herself as an equal partner and a contributor to those discussions. The Firm may be tired of the embiggening press and told Kate she needs to earn her keep. Sadly the only prep work Kate is going to do for this trip is getting new outfits to try and outshine CP Mary. Mary is basically going to be her babysitter. Also, I think Mary outranks Kate now although both are future queens. Kate better remember the protocol, especially if she meets Daisy.
Mary definitely outranks Kate. Mary is Crown Princess while Kate is a Duchess.
However, I’m just thinking that it is terribly unkind of the BRF to inflict Kate on Mary and Daisy when they have better things to do.
@thearthistorian you are so right! It’s truly cruel of them! They should not have to babysit a 40 year old!
They never should have lied about Kate taking 8 years to prepare those five dumb questions. At this point after 8 years she should know something and not still be learning. Even a BA in child psych only takes 4 years.
I didn’t know that it takes that much effort to put Legos in the block. Each one she’s pushing it in like her life depended on it. My son’s Legos aren’t that hard to put in place. Which special one’s she’s got?
Oh, silly, she has to lift the hand with that heavy ring and then push the bricks into place. It takes a lot of coordination and strength and motor skills. It’s a LOT harder than putting buttons into buttonholes, you know!
It shows she has NEVER played legos with her kids EVER. I hope playing legos with the kids is nanny McPhee’s job.
So – the video – yes it was childish. I am assuming she used her left hand with “big blue” so we “know” it’s Kate? But even then I wonder if it was really her or if she just farmed that mess out too. So many work events in the last couple weeks (what are we at – 4?) and a girl’s gotta be exhausted. (insert eye roll here)
I wouldn’t be surprised if those were Ma Middleton’s mitts in that video.
Looking forward to the flag-themed clothing cosplay, lol
Lol. So lucky that Denmark’s flag is mostly red.
Keen’s “power” color!
I’m so confused. Are they pushing Kate forward because they don’t want William to divorce her and cause a scandal? Maybe he is stomping his feet about wanting to leave her and they are trying to discourage him. Or, are they doing this because they know she’ll make a fool of herself and will give William more ammunition to divorce her? (You know, she just isn’t up to the job.) There are so many mixed signals here, I can’t figure it out.
I’m with you, I’m confused. Although everything about Kate confuses me, so nothing new to see here.
All I got is that by God, Big Blue was front and center putting that Lego Danish flag together, even though Kate is right handed. Meh to everything else. Although, I am reminded that Diana’s solo trip to Denmark in 1984 was when it was announced on Valentine’s Day that she was pregnant with Harry. Is there some tradition of solo trips to Scandinavia in February, or is this more Diana cosplay coming?
The video is not only childish, it’s ridiculous for two reasons, Lego is from Sweden not Denmark and Kate’s a right hander but she decided to build the Lego set with her left hand so that she can show off her engagement ring. Kate’s such a lightweight.
LEGO is absolutely a Danish firm. Maybe you are confusing it with IKEA, which is from Sweden. LEGO was founded in 1932 and is still family owned as far as I know.
It’s name is a contraction of the two Danish words “leg godt”, which means play well.
ArtHistorian: Thanks for the correction. Then this is even worse than I even thought and as Yingyang says below, it’s very patronising.
I don’t find it patronizing but rather just gimmicky and unimaginative, like along the lines of “what do we know about Denmark? I know: LEGO”. It feels like they are trying to be “modern” royals in their communication strategy but it just come off as a cheesy gimmick.
Oh, God, now I really need Kate to get a solo “tour” to Sweden, so she can make a Keen video putting together some IKEA furniture with a manic look on her face.
The use of her engagement hand was really dumb.
I’m still puzzled about the way she was holding her hand out so everyone could see her ring with C & C the other day. There is no doubt it was absolutely on display while they were walking around. I wonder if she’s even aware she’s doing it, any more?
Lego is from Denmark, but this video is patronizing and seems to be cultural appropriation.
It’s at the level of her wearing each of the colours from the Irish flag when she went to Ireland.
I don’t think it’s cultural appropriation. Legos aren’t indigenous cultural artifacts or traditions.
It’s just lower-level thinking. You know if it were Meghan she’s be promoting actual ideas and people and groups. But Kate assembles a Lego flag with her truly giant ring taking up most of the screen. On camera.
Young children shouldn’t have Legos anyway and couldn’t make such a complex design. It doesn’t make sense for the whole reason of the trip. Idk what they were going for really.
Haha you are right. Legos as shown in the video would have to be for kids 5 and up because these are small enough to be a choking hazard which is why they sell duplo for young kids.
What in the world was that!?!
Ah yes, Denmark is such a huge endeavor Kate. But I will say-I’m impressed that Daisy is willing to bother with her this time around, I guess QE called in a favor.
Well at least the video wasn’t accompanied by Danny Kaye singing Wonderful, wonderful Copenhagen but I am sure we eventually hear some fairy tales about what a personal triumph for OfWilliam!
I’m wondering if this Early Childhood Foundation has actual physical space and a staff. What kind of research or work is it doing? Did they just announce this foundation, but it has not actually been created yet? Why has there been to article on the work of the foundation, or does the RR know it just imaginary? Why is Kate going to “learn”? Shouldn’t this kind of fact finding mission be something that is done as preparation to creating a foundation? If Kate were really serious about her interest in early childhood, she should have been very busy during the first two years of the pandemic making helping organizations that help pre-schoolers. I’m sure the pandemic will have long-term effects on pre-schoolers and those born during the last two years. It’s my impression that Princess Mary has taken the time to learn her job, find her areas of influence, and is now a productive and very popular royal. She has her own foundation too, and it seems to actually work with women and children, and Mary seems to have foundation meetings, and visits the communities the foundation tries to help. Hope this is a good learning experience for Kate on how to do “royal” work. Honestly, it’s like trying to make a noodle stand up.
@Tamsin
“The impression that Princess Mary has taken the time to learn her job, find her areas of influence, and is now a productive and very popular royal. She has her own foundation too, and it seems to actually work with . . .”
Your observation might be the same one the royals/courtiers had and maybe they are hoping that KopyKate will emulate Princess Mary! When/if KKKhate becomes POW, she can use Mary as a role model or at least get a close up look at what doing the job properly is meant to look like, other than just dressing up and miming interest and enthusiasm while attending events.
She’s 40 and her character has been fully formed for years now. She will never do more with this early years thing other than try to create the impression that she isn’t one of the most shallow people out there. If she actually cared she would have done something more concrete by now. All we see are PR initiatives that are make work projects.
Is this just a “show your face” type thing? The only thing I remember about Kate going solo was when she was scheduled for one but William turned up with her at the last second so she wouldn’t be alone with the Press and we got the now infamous “we are very much not a racist family” line. No press shouting questions at her on this trip I’m gathering.
I don’t see this as a sign of anything with their marriage. There have always been solo trips. I think they’re fairly confident she’s not going to turn into a Diana-like advocate because there’s nothing inside her to work with on that score. So fly little Duchess, let’s see what happens.
Sorry, but that eyeliner job is gruesome.
This is a really interesting turn of events. I think Chuck is definitely calling the shots and TQ has been put out to pasture. IMO PC has outlined what is necessary for Keen to do workwise. She and Ma Mids are getting their comeuppance. I wondered how long it was going to take before Chuck decided to show them who the next in line is. Keen and Ma have tried everything they can to try to edge PC out and spin Keen as the great hope of the monarchy along with her husband. Well, the check must be paid. Frankly, I believe that PC knows Keen will fail at this. She’s a mean and manipulative person, but that seems to be the extent of her education. We talk about Peen being less than bright, but I personally think he has more going on in the brain department than she does. That’s a good part of his contempt for her. Keen has set herself up to fail and PC is giving her the opportunities to do so. This all is really going to be interesting to watch play out.
If Charles had reined them in years ago, Harry and Meghan and family will still be there. I am not sold on Charles doing anything.
Tessa, quite possible. I just keep thinking that Chuck is in more of a power position then he was before, and he’s tightening the screws.
@Saucy Interesting take! I agree it seems like Charles is calling the shots. I also think he has set up this trip because he’s making Kate prove her actual work value beyond domestic appearances with wiglets and crazy manic faces. If she messes this up- and we think she will, and I think he is guessing she will- this may reduce her clout within the family and she might actually show herself to be TRULY terrible at the job (and thus divorce-able).
Wow. Those hands. What a reminder for all to use hand lotion. She should have used a stand in hand model.
I’m trying to come up with what her “theme” outfits for the trip will look like and I’ve got nothing.
Red and white for the Danish flag?
I have great-great grandparents who immigrated from Denmark to the US and it would be nice to go on a paid trip there. Sigh. I guess I’m not the future queen of England……..
She’s definitely going to wear red and white.
Kate in a dress made of Legos.
Elephants. Please let it be elephants. Either that or pigs. She’s already got sausage curls so she’s halfway there.
Actually I would love it if she highlighted Greenlandic designers.
The gurning grin with the little child (first picture) is strange looking. A bit much for the small child.
Other royals did not find it necessary to have self promotional Videos. They would just go out there and work. Diana and Anne worked and did not need “commercials” like Kate has.
It’s part of the whole announcing that they are going to do something approach they have done since day one.
Heh. A friend of mine called this kind of hapless procrastination “Getting ready to get ready to get ready.” 🙃🙃
Her smile frightens me. It gives me both Wicked Witch and Constipation. Like how do you make smiling difficult?
“Fact-finding mission?” More like jewel heist! Kate’s going to rip that tiara right off of the Danish princess’s head!
I find this a step in the right direction. Her people,having realized she does not have the knowledge necessary to implement the foundation plan, is sending her on a learn and grow trip to a country that has the experience and commitment that she needs. Now she needs to prove herself. Fingers crossed that she will make good use of what Denmark can teach her. I am an optimistic and people can be surprising.
The problem is, Kate had 10 years to learn and grow. She shouldn’t be on a learning curve now, especially since this early childhood program was around for years.
The Danish Monarch celebrated her 50 years on the throne with a small dignified ceremony, not parades and block parties during a pandemic. Which people in England perhaps more willing to participate in because they see that the government did not take the rules seriously.
After the disaster that was her meeting with Jill Biden you would think that KP would drop the “meeting to discuss early childhood”. At one point we were told she’s quite an expect, now she’s back to listening and learning.
Princess Mary is a professional so she’ll be very kind. Two future queen consorts should have a lot that they can talk about but I don’t see Kate making conversation after the initial “how are the kiddies?”
Kate is going to be a nervous wreck, keeping her composure and the fake accent is going to be all consuming. I wonder if she’ll take Carol with her for moral support.
I don’t know real poll numbers in UK, but surely support for the rf is pretty low. Keen all day everyday is just a distraction from Andrew.
It took Kate years to come up with a 5 question questionnaire and now she is traveling learn. I received my law degree in 3 years… What a f..king joke!
The only thing I will enjoy about this trip is watching Princess Mary interact with Kate! Princess Mary can teach Kate a thing or two, three or four.
Oh, my, OK, try me get some thoughts down before I enjoy the comments. 1) ‘fact-finding trip’ is usually the phrase American politicians use to cover their boondoggles when it’s discovered that they took a three-week holiday in the Caribbean over the winter on the taxpayers’ dime. 2) the phrase is ‘best practices’ not ‘best practice’. 3) it sounds like they think the Danish have this early childhood stuff all figured out, so what’s the point of Kate’s Castle of Keenery Institute? 4) all I saw in that video was a boxful of choking hazards for the ‘early years’ set. Good gad.
I’m surprised no one mentioned the Big Blue was on her left index finger at one point in the video.
This is so very, very interesting. Seriously. Somebody posting already has no doubt mentioned it but I an convinced at Valentine’s weekend 1984 a certain Diana did a two or three day solo visit to Denmark just after her pregnancy with Harry had been announced. I haven’t checked this but will do after I post this. I do have a good memory though. So…who is copying ma-in-law again? PS It was Oslo Diana visited but close enough!