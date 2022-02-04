The Cambridges ‘visit’ Berkshire ‘a lot more often than people realize’

It’s still pretty wild that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge feel like they can complain endlessly about their brutal, three-work-events-a-month schedule and simultaneously hype their move to Windsor. The move to Windsor has been in the works for months, but there has recently been a newed energy, so much so that I think some wheels are in motion. Keep in mind that the Keens are not really handing over the current homes in Kensington Palace or Norfolk – of course not. They mean to acquire a third piece of real estate, and it’s looking like it will probably be a Gothic castle called Fort Belvedere. This will be their “suburban” home – a Medieval-looking fort – in Berkshire. Because they “feel overlooked” in London and can’t wait to “start a quiet life in the country,” where they can laze about and do nothing. And maybe they’re already spending a lot of time “in the country”?
A change of scenery. As Prince William and Duchess Kate venture outside of Kensington Palace, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the couple have been spending more time in Berkshire.
“It’s where Kate was raised and the place they feel most comfortable as a family whenever they go to visit which is a lot more often than people realize,” the insider tells Us, referring to the pair’s son Prince George, 8, daughter Princess Charlotte, 6, and son Prince Louis, 3.
The source continues, “The country life suits them so much better in terms of the pace and environment, plus it’s not too far from London when they need to commute.”
William, 39, and Kate, 40, who tied the knot after eight years of dating on and off in 2011, have taken the steps to start planting their roots in South England. According to the source, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have found their favorite “village pubs for Sunday roasts,” several child daycare centers and “a church they’re very familiar with” already.
For the royal family members, the biggest draw is their ability to “blend in with locals and not be bothered” by others.
“The plan is to spend plenty more time with the Middletons in Buckleberry, which won’t be far from the new residence William and Kate have earmarked as their new primary residence,” the insider concludes. “The whole family is extremely excited and can’t wait.”
[From Us Weekly]
If the Cambridges are already spending tons of time in Windsor/Berkshire, then I suspect it’s more like Kate and the kids basically live with Carole and Mike Middleton in Bucklebury while William does God knows what with God knows whom. Either that or Kate and William found some kind of castle to rent short-term before they demand that the Queen order the Weston family to move out of Fort Belvedere. It’s very odd! Especially this: “the place they feel most comfortable as a family whenever they go to visit which is a lot more often than people realize…” As in, that’s where they are when they disappear and when they’re barely working? They’re looking at real estate in Berkshire constantly? They’re endlessly vacationing in Berkshire villages?
The whole vibe around the Cambridges’ move has been very strange, like we should be so happy for them, look, they’re finally moving to the country and doing less work, isn’t it grand? I mean, I’m not paying for them. But surely taxpayers might start to wonder about their return in investment with these two?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.
The Westons have a legal lease through the Crown Estates that is good for around 30 more years. There is no ordering them to move. They might agree to sell the lease and who will pay for that?
Certainly not Bitter Brother, though he will expect his grandmother or his father, that’s for certain. But why would TQ ask the Weston’s to move? This is what we should be asking.
W&K demanded apartment 1A at KP, when it was already filled with Historic Royal Palaces staff, storage, and exhibits. QEII made HRP move.
W&K demanded more room for their staff at KP. QEII made them move, resulting in HRP having to build the multi-story basement facility under The Orangery at KP.
Liz kicked out the high-end kitchen designers who were leasing Anmer Hall in order to move in W&K. At the time there was talk W&K were trying to force QEII/Charles to buy them a private estate, Anmer was the compromise.
Why wouldn’t W&K assume they can kick out anyone from any property, given that history?
Wow. Can you imagine the uproar if somebody had been booted from Frogmore for H&M?
Seriously, Sunday roast at the pub and day care? I don’t know which is more hilariously offensive – when they pretend to be “of the people” or when they think they’re anointed by God.
How many articles have we read about how Keen is “all about” a plant based diet to keep her figure and “the family’s health”. Don’t think she gobbles down many “Sunday roasts”.
And “DAY CARE”???? For the FFFK??? To hang with village *peasants*??? Yeah…don’t think so.
That stood out to me too. Why in the world would they need daycare?
Day care isn’t in quotes so it’s not straight from CarolE’s mouth. What CarolE probably said was there is a nice little drop-in preschool or woman who watches kids in her cottage that Pippa already uses. Kate drops off Louis, and Pippa drops off her kids when the three of them need a day out together to shop, lunch and have their spa treatments. Louis isn’t in full time school so Kate probably takes him with her on her day trips to Bucklebury, but they need to park him somewhere to do fun stuff. The USWeekly writer probably had to shorten the concept to something like day care.
Hmmm maybe the day care reference has something to do with the kids play thing that Pippa is supposedly setting up? I honestly don’t know what it is but have seen it mentioned in the comments.
The piece says “several child day care centers” – that’s not shorter than “drop-in preschool” or at all the same thing. That sounds like they’re considering several options…none of which seem actually relevant.
They have at least one nanny. And the two oldest are already in school (or at least preschool). Why would they need daycare? Also, there is no way they’d use a local daycare anyway. That’s for the commoners.
Don’t they have multiple nannies? Surely they can stay with the children if necessary? Apart from anything else, we’ve been told George and Charlotte need expensive private schools ‘because security’ (which I agree with – I think both William’s and Harry’s children have significant security needs). How does that match up with random daycares?
Question for UK commenters (and please pardon me if this conversation’s already been had) in UK does “overlooked” mean people can see in your windows or does it mean forgotten about?
Thanks
It means both – in terms of houses/gardens it means people can see into the garden, or even the house.
It means people looking at you, like over the hedge or upstairs windows.
Like that.
We watch “escape to the country” every day. It’s excellent, you see so much about real country life in the UK. I’d vacation every day in Berkshire villages.
But Monmouthshire is our favourite (Wales).
You also learn the vocabulary (like overlooked).
And “homely” is a compliment there but here certainly is not!
I watch that show every day, it’s a three-hour marathon and l enjoy every minute of it. I had to readjust quickly to homely meaning comfortable and cozy lol. And how indulgent of William and Kate gracing their favorite village pubs for Sunday roasts. So very let them eat cake!
My husband, sister and I watch Escape to the Country daily – we get it in the US on Hulu. I keep changing my mind on which county I want my imaginary country home to be located. 😆
I am also baffled by that same verbiage. Do they not want the peasants seeing what they are and are NOT doing? And why do they “need” another castle? It’s make no difference to me as they aren’t living off of me, but I would imagine that the British public would not look too kindly at their “need” for another castle given the turmoil that is happening in Britain. They have a lying and deceitful PM, their goods are scarce and there will be increases in gas and electric. Though they say that there will be relief for the energy increases, but the suppliers state that they will recoup those funds later. All that is going on, now would be the worst time to be demanding another set of digs that will need major renovations that will be paid by the taxpayers.
Wonder how far the 200£ heating rebate (that citizens are required to payback) will go to heat that place?
When some in the UK have to decide between heating their home or buying food, and some are heating their homes for a little bit of time in order to save money and the government’s response is to offer a loan while the energy companies are declaring large profits, getting and renovating a third (possibly fourth home?) on the taxpayers pence is not a good look.
What will it take for the British to say enough is enough the way the French did? And guess what, the French got rid of the monarchy and survived and thrived.
I’m British, and tbh I had read “overlooked” as being forgotten. I thought that’s why they wanted to move to Windsor, so some her Maj’s shine might rub off on them without them having to exert themselves more than necessary. It didn’t dawn on me that they might be talking about being observed too much…..which I really don’t think happens. So my feeling is still the “overlooked” as not getting as much attention as others *cough* (H&M).
What a life. Rewarded with a different castle every few years and barely do a lick of work. What a bunch of scam artists.
What a life. Get rewarded with a new castle every few years and barely lift a finger to “work.” They really are scam artists aren’t they?
The tabloids write about it as “the country life” like these two are farmers in All Creatures Great and Small. They’re not – Berkshire and all that are what we would consider suburbs or ex burbs here in the states. When Kate got married a UK-US commentator compared it to being from Darien, Greenwich, Westport, CT. It’s like calling Betty Draper’s lifestyle from Mad Men “the country life.” It isn’t country, it’s the definition of bourgeois.
Yeah, I’ve been v confused by whether this is them out in the country or out in the suburbs? Exurbs might be the best description but I’m still unclear.
But they already live in the country. Isn’t Amner Hall in the country? So they need a country house in another part of the country? The messaging around this move is not only weird but dumb as hell. And why would the peasants be so happy for them getting yet another home? They need to stop framing this as good for everyone, the plebes included.
@Jais – Berkshire is halfway between country and town. It’s much more built up than proper countryside but the area around Windsor particularly benefits from thousands of acres of Crown land, including Windsor Great Park which is open to the public. Yet Windsor itself is only a mile from the M4 and Lodon a half hour drive away.
If they want to escape and play farmer he will have his chance when he inherits the Duchy of Cornwall.
William has twice failed to complete agricultural training courses. The people of The Duchy better pray a good estate agent is in charge to stop William from running it in to the ground.
Exactly. Living in Berkshire is not having “the country life”.
Thank you Hench! Am starting to get a feel of what the berkshires are like based on all the comments. Not sure it’s what I’d consider super country life but compared to London, sure? Mostly seems like spin to explain why Kate wants to live closer to her family.
On Mad Men they did refer to the suburbs as the country. Especially Pete who was a Manhattan native. I thought that was just a New York thing. Makes sense if NYC and London use the same term (since half of Manhattan’s neighborhoods are named for their London equivalent):
Yes, it’s the same wealthy/WASPY affection as calling 4-5 bedroom summer homes on compounds “cottages” and 24 room homes “apartments” 🙂
I once visited family friends in Devonshire who lived in what I expect was the type of “cottage” that one reads about in Jane Austen. No doubt had once been part of a larger estate. It was 3 floors, about 5 bedrooms. The type of house a widow and her unmarried daughters would’ve been relegated to in an Austen novel. This was for two working parents and their three children, their only home, paid for with salaries not inheritance, no servants (not even the barest staff of a cook and scullery maid), but enviable by most standards. I was thrilled to finally have a mental image to put to those descriptions in novels. One couldn’t quite view the sea, but it was enshrouded in mist the days I was there. A literary fantasy.
I don’t know if I would want to draw attention to how little I work if I were them. Now that their whipping boy is gone, people might start caring.
@Jen … As William has cast loads of subtle shade at Charles and the Windsor clan for years now with leaked stories claiming how much he loves being around the ‘stable’ Middletons–Carol in particular–and how just being in their glow makes William a stable, grounded person, I really don’t think many in the British public will even notice.
If they are there a lot more than people realize isn’t it best to keep it that way ? Why make it official ? They have two houses already and no one questioned them ? Why push the luck and bring up more scrutiny to themselves? Or are they so confident in their hold on the British media that they thin they won’t face any backlash.
To minimize the impact of the change
“Oh, they always spent a lot of time in Berkshire. Pay no attention to how often Kate is there now.”
Exactly. Kate and the kids are always here in Berkshire and it has nothing to do with the state of her marriage to the Burger King. She loves the country, except not the Norfolk country because she has a bad reaction to Roses. And the reason you don’t see William here as much is because he is very busy with Legal work in London right now. In fact, he was just here the other day, what a pity you didn’t see him. He was wearing a blue V-neck sweater like he always does but he is very busy working for the crown so he can’t stay long.
This source is CarolE.
Agreed
Harper, hmm, do you mean William is busy with legal work in London because he’s indulging in his favorite pastime with his lawyer girlfriend? His absence lately is certainly noticeable.
@Feeshalori, yes, use of the words legal work in reference to the Burger King is a way of referring to the rumored London lawyer without saying London lawyer. See: rosebushes, rose gardening, etc. as short for all Norfolk-related liaisons.
Harper, yes, l know the rose gardening/bushes allusions very well, the legal work is a new one for me lol. The list just keeps growing!
@Harper – and I think Kate has managed to turn the entire Norfolk Nob group against her and William so I’m sure the feeling is one of mutual loathing. They likely see her as a crass parvenu and William as a blatant leaker tainted by association.
They think they won’t face backlash. And honestly, besides a few negative comments there won’t be any major outcry. So they can probably get that 3rd estate if they want to. What stood out to me is that this article made sure to point out just how much time they’ve been spending at the middletons. And “they” is probably kate and the kids
This can’t be what Charles want. It was one thing for Diana a full bred aristocrat to take the kids to McDonald’s and a homeless shelter but at the core she was still an aristocrat and subconsciously passing on all that it entails. These kids hanging out with their middle class mother and her family may end up as outliers in both world and not quite fitting in in either.
@Woke … “Or are they so confident in their hold on the British media that they thin they won’t face any backlash.”
I think this is probably the best answer to your question. I am baffled by how thick the blinders worn by some British people are when it comes to anything related to William and Catherine, even when there are pictures and confirmation. I mean, this story we’re commenting on is from “US Weekly” and not a British media outlet. Will the British media even print this story??
If they feel “overlooked” in London, then how would moving out to Windsor make them less overlooked? Wouldn’t that make them more overlooked, as pretty much the whole family lives in the Windsor area now except maybe Charles & Camilla at Clarence House? Apologies if my limited knowledge of London-area real estate is not correct, but I think Anne’s and Edward’s families are all over there west of London, plus all the Yorks are living on the Windsor grounds.
Yeah, what was that all about? “Overlooked????”
The theory is that they won’t feel overlooked because the queen spends most of her time in windsor. So they’ll be closer to the queen if they need something. Which is curious because:
1. How are they overlooked? We haven’t seen any examples of them being pushed aside over charles and Camilla or any other royals
2. There were stories about how charles is the regent behind the scene’s right? So if you don’t want to feel overlooked they should move closer to him. Now correct me if i’m wrong but isn’t Clarence House in London?
Someone said above that in British “overlooked “ means the opposite of the American connotation. It’s more like they’re under a microscope.
Britt CBers, correct me if I am wrong: Windsor/Berkshire is not considered the “country” in the same way that Surrey is not considered the “country”.
If I am correct then all this crap about moving to the “country” is just a very smelly smokescreen for something else. If there is smoke, there must be a fire somewhere. I smell smoke.
Great analogy! Yes, where there is smoke, there is fire! I smell smoke too!!!
This. Norfolk is country, Windsor is not. We got these types of stories around Anmer Hall too. Oh Kate spends hours walking the fields of the estate, she’s a country girl at heart. Remember the silly Vogue fashion shoot in the hay?
Berkshire is a home county, yes effectively a suburb of London. Lots of commuters into London. The Norfolk place is real country.
It’s not, and this is coming from someone who lives in the South West of England.
Wow that green dress looks risque for a royal, imo. William and her look like they’re from different worlds. Lol
It is yet another example of Kate trying to get attention through clothing, but the clothing always wears her.
When she first wore that dress, someone said it looked like an Andes Mint wrapper. I can’t unsee it.
Also many royal ladies have all-over sequin or beaded gowns, so this isn’t ‘risqué’ or special. CP Victoria has several – sapphire blue, green, silver, gold. Mary just wore a beaded/sequin gown for her official portraits. Maxima has a black Nina Ricci, gold tube beaded, and an (awful) red and silver harlequin sequin gown. At least that red/silver one is better than Max’s mint blue/green one with the beaded hole details.
I don’t know I think it’s the combination of her hair out, heavy makeup, and very tight body dress makes me feel that way it could be the person too.
I liked the green dress. She looked so much better in it than the Diana/Dynasty/1980s cosplay she wears now.
Kate has been running to Buckleberry for over a decade now so this is nothing new. Pretending that William goes with her is the farce. I distinctly recall one year when they were late for Easter service and made the queen wait because kate was running late coming back from Berkshire with the kids and William was not with them. And we knew this because she curtseyed to the queen when they finally did snow up and he never did.
Ah yes – wasn’t that the event where one of their police outriders hit an old lady crossing the road?!?!
No the accident happened when they were running late for a service for the order of the garter.
It wouldn’t be the first time their outriders have to speed through motorways for things.
As I keep saying all this talk is nothing more than a smokescreen to setup a post divorce life for Kate next to her family – its obvious, esp that all her siblings live nearby as well.
I also think Carol(e) is tugging on the apron strings to prop herself and her ambitions up. Something is afoot in Keenland.
A (possible) move close to Mummy and Midd Central, plus Carole’s weird birthday push add to the mystery. The Midds are trying to gain traction in the face of something changing on the homefront.
I agree. It will be interesting to see what happens next.
I’m wondering if it’s recently been agreed there won’t be a divorce but rather a separation with the pretence being kept up in public. If it was suggested divorce might be on the cards, it would explain the flurry of strange stories last year but they seem to have calmed down. Whether that’s because divorce is off the table or because the terms of the divorce have been agreed, we will have to wait and see.
As people have pointed out above, Berkshire isn’t even considered the “countryside” by literally anyone in the UK. I can understand USWeekly not knowing the difference but this is also being repeated in British tabloids who would (or should) know the difference. And Windsor Castle is literally on the high street (not all of it ofc but part of it).
From the photo of William and Kate in profile and she’s wearing red, I think she’s got the signs of a facelift or a lower facelift. No matter how thin you are, no one has tight skin on the jaw and under the jaw. And it is abnormally tight to her neck. It all looks odd.
Not that there’s anything wrong with getting work done, just think it’s interesting
Does anyone think it’s a little sus (lord, I sound like my 11-year-old) that they had to point this out?
“William, 39, and Kate, 40, who tied the knot after eight years of dating on and off in 2011”
Doesn’t make them sound so perfect and solid when you put it like that, eh?
The problem with putting all your eggs in the good looks basket is that age eventually erases that power, no matter how many procedures are had. Kate’s in a dangerous place. She has no personality and no work to show for her years, not even international social relationships. All she has are clothes and kids, and the older the children get, the less necessary she is to the royal family.
It seems Windsor Castle will be available to them soon anyway so why not wait till the queen is gone? Doubt Charles want’s to live there. So they will re-do Belvedere and in a few years time abandon it for the real castle, Windsor?
I’ll let my employer know that I’ll be working much less becuse country life suits me so much better….. oh wait…
US Weekly , that bastion of Royal inside sources .
Drawing attention to how little we know about what these two (taxpayer funded) layabouts do? Really?
I can’t decide if this is written for such a rabid fan base that acceptance of their lifestyle is implicit or whether there’s some quiet sabotage going on. Or simply hello invisible contract.
Fort Belvedere was the home of King Edward 8 & Wallis Simpson. That is also where they are buried. Speaking of ghosts 🤔
This is like a house of cards that’s about to come tumbling down. Everyone involved, from Ma Meddlesome to Charles and Camilla to William now being basically MIA every time Kate does an appearance, is trying desperately to cover up/explain away and otherwise lie about what is clearly a sham marriage. I think Kate’s recent appearance with Charles and Camilla is more about putting the tabloids off the scent with the family outing thing, and that Kate has to keep up appearances to offset shady press while William goes off to brood, chew his fists or shag his latest mistress. No matter what a twat he is, he is the FFK and as we’ve seen with the BRF, they circle the wagons and protect their own.
I was thinking that dragging Kate out twice this week might be to throw everyone off the scent that William is MIA. He hasn’t been seen since he did that BAFTA tour last week (unless he did something today that we aren’t aware of yet). Maybe he went on another skiing vacation this week like he has been known to do this time of year.
Canadian here. The Westons have LOTS of money to lease another place if they get bumped from the ‘Fort’. They’ve been cashing in blatantly from covid in Canada. Through their pharmacies (Shoppers Drug Mart) and pharmacies in-store (loblaws, Superstore). No sympathy for them at all. One of their lobbyists was appointed to a govt position in province of Ontario.
Do you think their desire to move is motivated by privacy? Maybe they want to get away from the prying eyes of other residents of Kensington palace?
All of this chessboard manoeuvres has made me think of the reports on skipping Charles and making William king. Do we really think it’s William who’s putting that out there? I don’t think he wants to lose his leisurely life so soon.
But for Kate, becoming queen asap would safeguard her position. My thought is that William is less likely to push for a divorce once they’re king and queen. Think of the scandal! Whereas a POW divorcing his wife, though still negative for perception, has happened before (thanks pa!) and might be accepted more by the public.
In any case, interesting things are going on on Salty Island,… I love reading all your takes on it!
Lol they’re going to church now?
Why is this a story so often? Bill didn’t tell anyone he had covid until months later but they are blabbering about a possibly new home endlessly? Pressuring someone to either okay or fund it? I cannot believe it’s to be near the queen, you know they will insist on reno costing millions and that takes years.
The over the top embiggening will be their undoing!! You really can’t deny the difference in how BM cover the sussexs and these two which litterly proves what Harry said about the #InvisibleContract. They don’t even bother hiding it which is really very odd!!!(strategy wise》outs them as villains).
This is probably a stupid question but it won’t be my first stupid question.
I saw that it talks about a church that the Keens like or something like that. Do they attend church? I assume the Queen does and have heard of her attending weekly service in St. George Chapel but do the rest of them? Do Charles and Camilla attend? The Keens? I’ve never heard of them attending church except at Christmas and Easter. I’m wondering if the future heads of the church attend weekly service.
I believe they attend photo ops that happen to be by or in a church.
Charles has been seen at church fairly often but kate and William never go unless it is a public event.
None of these articles ever mention Charles and his home Highgrove in Tetbury, which is about an hour from Bucklebury. Interesting that their PR team doesn’t say they like the idea of being close to both sets of in-laws.