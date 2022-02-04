The Cambridges ‘visit’ Berkshire ‘a lot more often than people realize’

It’s still pretty wild that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge feel like they can complain endlessly about their brutal, three-work-events-a-month schedule and simultaneously hype their move to Windsor. The move to Windsor has been in the works for months, but there has recently been a newed energy, so much so that I think some wheels are in motion. Keep in mind that the Keens are not really handing over the current homes in Kensington Palace or Norfolk – of course not. They mean to acquire a third piece of real estate, and it’s looking like it will probably be a Gothic castle called Fort Belvedere. This will be their “suburban” home – a Medieval-looking fort – in Berkshire. Because they “feel overlooked” in London and can’t wait to “start a quiet life in the country,” where they can laze about and do nothing. And maybe they’re already spending a lot of time “in the country”?

A change of scenery. As Prince William and Duchess Kate venture outside of Kensington Palace, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the couple have been spending more time in Berkshire. “It’s where Kate was raised and the place they feel most comfortable as a family whenever they go to visit which is a lot more often than people realize,” the insider tells Us, referring to the pair’s son Prince George, 8, daughter Princess Charlotte, 6, and son Prince Louis, 3. The source continues, “The country life suits them so much better in terms of the pace and environment, plus it’s not too far from London when they need to commute.” William, 39, and Kate, 40, who tied the knot after eight years of dating on and off in 2011, have taken the steps to start planting their roots in South England. According to the source, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have found their favorite “village pubs for Sunday roasts,” several child daycare centers and “a church they’re very familiar with” already. For the royal family members, the biggest draw is their ability to “blend in with locals and not be bothered” by others. “The plan is to spend plenty more time with the Middletons in Buckleberry, which won’t be far from the new residence William and Kate have earmarked as their new primary residence,” the insider concludes. “The whole family is extremely excited and can’t wait.”

[From Us Weekly]

If the Cambridges are already spending tons of time in Windsor/Berkshire, then I suspect it’s more like Kate and the kids basically live with Carole and Mike Middleton in Bucklebury while William does God knows what with God knows whom. Either that or Kate and William found some kind of castle to rent short-term before they demand that the Queen order the Weston family to move out of Fort Belvedere. It’s very odd! Especially this: “the place they feel most comfortable as a family whenever they go to visit which is a lot more often than people realize…” As in, that’s where they are when they disappear and when they’re barely working? They’re looking at real estate in Berkshire constantly? They’re endlessly vacationing in Berkshire villages?

The whole vibe around the Cambridges’ move has been very strange, like we should be so happy for them, look, they’re finally moving to the country and doing less work, isn’t it grand? I mean, I’m not paying for them. But surely taxpayers might start to wonder about their return in investment with these two?