The Cambridges prepared to ‘start a quiet life in the country’ in Windsor this year?

Last week, we discussed the sudden renewed energy for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s likely move to Windsor. Last summer, we heard several different versions of the story. The story? William and Kate feel overlooked and claustrophobic in Kensington Palace, and they’re hellbent on moving to the country, to be closer to the Queen and closer to the Middletons in Berkshire. They were eyeing up properties on the Great Windsor Estate, including Royal Lodge (which is leased by Prince Andrew). The new energy is for Fort Belvedere, a Gothic-style castle which looks haunted AF. Well… there are more stories about the likely move:
Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘will move to Berkshire and start a quiet life in the country’ because they recognise at ‘this stage in their life suburbia makes perfect sense’, a source has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who currently split their time between their London home Kensington Palace and their weekend home Amner Hall in Norfolk plan to relocate to Windsor, according to the Telegraph, as they see it as ‘the perfect place’ to raise , Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.
Sources say they have their eyes on Fort Belvedere, a Grade II listed house with a tower towards the southern end of Windsor Great Park, where King Edward VIII – the Queen’s uncle – signed his abdication papers in 1936. The fort is owned by the Crown Estate and leased to the billionaire Weston family, close friends of the royals.
The relocation, which would bring the family closer to both the Queen and Kate’s parents in Bucklebury, is the most significant sign yet that the couple are preparing to take on a far more senior role at the heart of the Royal Family. However, the planned move is said to have left those close to Kate, 40, and William, 39, ‘aghast’ – the Telegraph reported – because many don’t consider Berkshire to be ‘proper countryside’.
‘People can be very snotty about that area west of London, but that mainly comes out of ignorance,’ an Eton contemporary of Prince William told the paper. The couple are said to also believe they can make the commute from Windsor to west London in just 25 minutes if they have a police escort.
The Telegraph also speculates on future schools for the Cambridge children, saying that Lambrook, described as, “a nurturing co-education prep school near Ascot,” is the current favorite and that when it comes to secondary schools Kate wants her children to go to Marlborough College where she went to school, rather than Eton where William and Harry went.
[From The Daily Mail and The Daily Beast]
A few things. One, William must have been slapped down pretty hard about Royal Lodge, and I suspect the Queen let William know that her favorite son would not be moving out of his big mansion. Two, I would imagine there will be a BIG fight brewing about the kids’ schools, because I genuinely don’t think they can avoid sending George and Louis to Eton, no matter what Kate wants. Three, the idea that Will and Kate’s social group would look down their noses at them for living in Windsor is kind of amazing and telling. It feels like William and Kate are prepared to cut some ties with the Norfolk set, the Turnip Toffs and assorted Norfolk-based rose bushes. My guess is that someone has a new mistress and she’s based out of West London?? Hm. Anyway, it definitely sounds like the royals are about to kick out the Weston family and the move will happen soon. So chaotic, so lazy. Anything to avoid work and accountability.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Londonderry, UK -20210929- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the City of Derry rugby club to participate in a sports initiative bringing football, rugby and GAA playing children, together.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Tim Rooke/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220126- Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20211101- Evening Reception for the Attending Heads of State and Government, to mark the Opening Day of the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20211124- Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits Nower Hill High School in Harrow.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20211208- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Together At Christmas Community Carol Service held at Westminster Abbey.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20211208- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Together At Christmas Community Carol Service held at Westminster Abbey.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Londonderry, UK -20210929- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the City of Derry rugby club to participate in a sports initiative bringing football, rugby and GAA playing children, together.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Tim Rooke/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Previously unissued photo dated 08/12/21 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking part in ‘Royal Carols – Together At Christmas’, a Christmas carol concert hosted by the duchess at Westminster Abbey in London, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. Issue date: Wednesday December 22, 2021. Led by the duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service was attended by those Kate and William had spent time with during recent engagements, as well as members of the armed forces involved in Operation Pitting, young carers, faith leaders and those who may have been more vulnerable or isolated during the pandemic.,Image: 649207573, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
19th January 2022, Foundling Museum, London, UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Foundling Museum where they will learn more about the care sector and meet representatives from across the system, including those with direct experience of living in care.,Image: 654399324, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eric Benetti / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William smiles as he participates in a discussion during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The visit was made to learn more about the care sector and meet representatives from across the system, including those with direct experience of living in care.,Image: 654411777, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POOL PHOTO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
Clitheroe, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Clitheroe, East Lancashire.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
How nice to have so many wealthy choices that are paid for by the poor.
Why do they need a police escort through London? I waited in traffic a couple of times in London because of William and entourage but I don’t get what he’s rushing for. So annoying.
Because the latest mistress might comes to her senses and change her mind if she’s kept waiting?
No kidding. The police escort sounds like a big waste of taxpayer money. If they are working in London, then they should live in London. It’s not like they can’t afford it.
Moving away and commuting with a full police escort is so good for the environment as well. And we know they are ALL about saving the environment…
I want someone to submit an Earthshot entry demonstrating how abolishing the monarchy would have a positive impact on the environment. I want a chart detailing exactly their carbon footprint, and how the money spent on their lazy butts could potentially fund other environmental initiatives.
What am i not understanding? Norfolk is suppose to be posher than Windsor…how? How can anyone look down their nose at the future King even if he decided to live in Essex he is still the future Monarch. Lol
I don’t get it either. Isn’t the place to be London? That is the capital after all.
My interpretation is that Windsor/Berkshire is a suburb. For people who still have regular business to attend in London. Norfolk is the countryside. For people so wealthy they’d never need to commute.
@Bettyrose: Could it be that they associate Berkshire with “new money” and people that got wealthy through business and places like Norfolk with wealthy landowners who inherited their wealth AKA “blue blood”?
I still think its odd because you move to the country if you want a quiet life, not when you are preparing to become the face of one of the most famous family on earth.
Yeah that makes sense. I forget that Posh British snobbery is complex and intergenerational.
This is an extremely insightful comment, and explains many of the reasons Kate was the one who got the ring.
For all the immense privilege that W&K enjoy, they’re still expected to “Work.” Setting aside how everyone feels about that being work and how well they perform it, they’re not supposed to be lazing in the countryside, they’re supposed to put on a show for their privilege. No wonder most of the girls in Will’s set didn’t care for the opportunity-being saddled with a incadescent rager AND expected to put on the dog and pony show regularly? No thanks, darling, I’ll hang out in the countryside with my immense privilege and no major expectations.
Norfolk (I think particularly the north Norfolk coast) is where the posh and the rich go, I don’t know how long it’s been a ‘thing’ but it definitely is now. My boyfriends brother who is quite high up in investment banking was going to buy a holiday home there and they go every summer along with all their wealthy friends (taking both the Range Rover and the giant BMW).
My friends and I looked at doing a holiday rental there for a week this summer as it is lovely but yikes at the ££££ of anything half decent. One of us lives there already so we’re thinking rent a hot tub and kick her husband and daughter out instead.
What is it with Essex?
A lot of the aristocracy look down on the Windsors as “new money” and gauche, these are people who are the 15th Earl of whateverdom that have had the family seat for centuries.
Classism in Britain is intense.
Such an elegant and hearty F-U to the taxpayers. How lovely.
You hit the main on the head @ L84Tea!! Including the disgusting need for Baldingham to travel into London with a long string of police protection every time he has that “itch” he will need to scratch!!! But yes, we need another castle to escape to so that we can spend millions of pounds “updating “! Then CopyKeen will be involved with the renovations, so she will not be “available” for any work commitments as they are taking place.
As for Eton, I think she is trying to tout her power within their marriage and THIS will not go over well with anyone in the family, including TQ!
I’m not sure Eton is such a dealbreaker for the royals. Peter and Zara both went to Gordonstoun, where Charles and Andrew both went. I know Peter and Zara aren’t working royals and arent HRH and all that – but still, I would think if the Queen was dead set on Eton, Peter would have gone there. The only reason William and Harry went there was because Charles HATED Gordonstoun and I think the Spencers went to Eton (I know Charles Spencer did.)
So while it seems now like Eton is where all the royal males would go, they might not and it wouldn’t be a crisis for the royal family (if George and Louis did not go.)
That said, i do think George will go to Eton. What better way for Kate to establish that she’s made it than to send her children to Eton? (well that and being the mother of a future king lol.)
ETA and someone asked in a different comment but I cant find it now – but yes, Gordonstoun is still there.
Imagine being the FFK and FFQC and having the shame of owning a castle in bad neighborhood 🙄.. These people are just so petty it is ridiculous.
Cessily–hee. What, does Stringer Bell or Pablo Escobar-back-from-the-dead hang in this hood, or something?🤣🤣🤣
I can’t see the boys going anywhere but Eton. Charlotte maybe K’s old school.
Also, is this really the appropriate time for PWT and K to splurge on another large house and renovation given the country is doing it tough?
It might be bad timing if they cared but they DNGAF and make that clear every day. The royals only respond to the outside world in any meaningful way (other than the invisible contract way) when their feet are being held to the coals – see Diana, Andrew, etc.
I hope that they are publicly shamed for “needing” another castle and “needing” millions of pounds for these new digs! Their own PM is hanging on by a thread but they seem to think that what they want, they get! Such an utter disgrace and embarrassment for the country! Baldingham and CopyKeen are certainly pushing their limits with the people. This certainly isn’t any indication of charm, selfish yes! I guess it’s a consolation prize since they weren’t given the Royal Lodge!!
Eton was Diana’s choice, trust me it’s a security nightmare. The school consists of many different buildings on either side of a well used public road. I was born there.
This story is incredibly odd to me. If they were moving to the heart of the family and more into the frontline, shouldn’t they be in London?
Exactly. Maybe regular everyday people who are 40 and have school-aged children will want to move to the quiet suburbs. But the FFK and FFQ, who are soon to be the FK and FQ?
Ooh, only a 25 minute commute, so long as they use a police escort ( which disrupts everyone else’s day)! Guess they can finally give up that private helicopter and focus on what really matters – which fancy private school will get the honour of being attended by their children.
These two reeeeally have their fingers on the pulse of the commoners, eh?
They will use disrupting other traffic as an excuse to helicopter in.
Funny how that police comment was oh so casually dropped in there, eh? Sounds like they are saying “Harry can’t have police protection, but we can have them any time we want whenever we feel like making the commute from Windsor….”
Why they have to be anywhere in 25 minutes confounds me. Do they do a lot of emergency pie chart unveiling?
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Those pie charts can’t magically appear unless CopyKeen makes them!!!
The Queen is clearly not long for this world, so how can they be in Windsor fast enough for it to matter for their relationship? This is the old “preparing to be keen” smokescreen for a secret separation…and (I liked this theory when CBers floated it before) for Baldimort demanding a separate court from his father’s.
Agreed about Eton. Charlotte obviously can’t go there, but she and Louis could go to Marlborough together while special George gets his special school.
I don’t know the English PS system that well, but is Marlborough considered top tier or next level down? ie Eton obviously one of the top boys schools, but also much more expensive than Marlborough.
This new dwelling is for Kate only, there is no way William is moving down to Berks or Winsdor, he won’t leave his hunting and weekend buddies for Katie, u must be joking !!!!!
^^ LOL @Kit. 😄 I don’t think it’s been reported that the Lamebridges are giving up either Norfolk or KP Apt 1A. Nor is Wills giving up his part-time domicile at Sandringham. They are just adding another residence, probably in part to avoid seeing each other in their private lives! LOL
George is definitely more likely to attend Eton, with Charlotte going to Marlborough. And then Louis gets his pick of either, but most likely Eton. It would be funny if Gordonstoun ever came back in the picture, e.g., for Louis. But that’s highly unlikely, with Philip long gone. And Charles always despised that remote, rough and tumble school (tho’ it may be run differently today).
Instead of all this talk about kicking various people out of all these other houses on the estate, why not just move into the Castle itself? They’d certainly be able to spend more time with the Queen, and she probably won’t be there too much longer anyway. Maybe a few more years, but definitely not 10 or 15.
Well at least they get police escorts every time they get in a car. Unlike his brother and his family. Essentially, they want Harry to get stuck in traffic and mobbed by photographers on the regular when he’s in the uk. Private security cannot help Harry’s family with that.
Also what the hell is proper country life? The article also mentions suburbia. Is suburbia and country life the same in the uk?
How much “quieter” can their lives get? They do nothing. Their lives are only “noisy” when they want their photos taken or their brother/BIL and his wife slandered a little more.
I read that between the two of them they do not even have a hundred patronages .. in the same article it said that Prince Phillip upon retiring at 95 had 900 patronages. Why do these two get a blind pedestal? Their patronage number was so low they could visit every single one in a month and still have massive amounts of free time.
900 is a ridiculous number for one person. He could not possibly have given them all due attention, especially at his age. Will and Kate could absolutely and should absolutely do more but there needs to be a little common sense here (which the royals clearly lack) because no one person could really fulfill the duties of over nine hundred patronages. Obviously it was just to puff him up and give the patronages the smallest possible bit of attention.
It is a ridiculous number but so it the joint number of the Cambridge’s.
900 is ridiculous but if you look at the patronage list a lot of them are kind of one-off things (like “patron of the organization to raise money to fix the village church”), or patronages that were for a year or something, or patronages of organizations that no longer exist, etc. So its still ridiculous but my guess is the point was more when he was named patron he stopped by for a photo op and the organization used that picture for 50 years, you know?
Anyway so that’s why on its face W&K’s “announcement” that they were going to take on fewer patronages but do more with them seemed reasonable – okay, don’t have 900 patronages, have 30 that you visit frequently, that you are devoted to, that you help with fundraising, etc.
but instead its William and Kate so we all know how that’s going to go, lol.
I’m so weirdly obsessed with this Windsor story. What is going on with the Keens???
I’m kind of obsessed with it too because its such a weird story that we’ve heard about now for over 6 months, with different rationale given each time, and different residences being pushed. At first they were going to buy a house (remember Kate was seen house-hunting or whatever) in Bucklebury and then they were going to move to Windsor and then they were going to move to a wing of the castle and then they were going to move to Royal Lodge and now its Ft Belvedere. And all of the reasons given for this move are really….iffy? Weak?
The “start a quiet life in the country” thing made me laugh, because really, what the f*$k have they been doing out in the boonies?
The rationale is completely weak, especially leading with “quiet country life” but being only 25 minutes from London. There’s a huge home in London. They need a haunted gothic castle thirty minutes from their huge London pad because ???
I do feel like we’re ahead of the curve on reasoning why (separate lives and gardening), but really, the fact that they can’t come up with a better cover story is just amazing. There’s been months to come up with something about how Norfolk is haunted and the psychic mentioned in the Tatler Kate the Great story said their marriage is doomed if they continue to live there. That’s not a great cover story, but it’s better than this
@Emily said:
“I’m so weirdly obsessed with this Windsor story. What is going on with the Keens???”
My take is that part of this grab for Windsor by Lamebridges has to do with their perpetual need to copy the Sussexes. Let’s be honest, M&H marrying at Windsor and later moving to Windsor gave the locale worldwide prominence. Everything the Sussexes touch turns to gold. Or more aptly, whatever the Sussexes do, W&K thirst after doing too. Even this many years after the fact!
In addition, ITA with @Kaiser that Will eyeing Royal Lodge was ‘slapped down’ pretty quickly. With Andrew’s lifetime and then some lease, no one will be able to pry Royal Lodge from those chubby, grubby paws. 😉
If these reports are accurate, then I also suspect that Fort Belvedere was seen by W&K as the next best, large enough estate at Windsor Great Park. It also has historic cache in being the former favorite home of the Duke of Windsor/ Edward VII.
In his time, the DoW decked the place out with top-of-the-line luxury add-ons. Since then, I’ll bet the place has been kept up-to-date by the wealthy Weston family, with all the best comforts. It looks old and haunted from the outside, but probably luxe on the inside. Plus, there’s the pool, and the horse stall compound, and probably a tennis court (a must for Kate). 😌
Given their long and close relationship with the royal family, trying to kick the Weston widow and her family out of Ft. Belvedere, especially since the senior Weston’s death last year, is not a good look. They spent a ton of money modernizing and updating the place and I hope, should this come to pass, some reparations to them are included in breaking their lease. It’s just another REALLY bad look on the Lamebridges given they have 3 other palatial residences. I just wish all this chatter about schools and privacy and easy access to TQ, etc. would just blow up in their faces because the only reason I can see for this house-hunting is William and Kate hate each other and want private residences. Just divorce FFS.
Jaded, that’s where my mind went. What about the current tenants. They just get the boot? Or will they be sharing the building? Like a castle condo lol. (It’s big enough, but I know, fat chance.)
Separate residences that no one will “overlook.” News of the impending third royal abode was not going down well with the peasants who comment on the Daily Fail. Moving away from the rose bushes was mentioned quite often.
I went to the DM to read some of the comments and wow. they are being destroyed. Even the people who can’t keep themselves from slamming H&M in the same comment are slamming W&K.
See, I went to the Daily Fail and there are NO articles regarding the Lambridges. Did they dump the articles? I chose the UK site as well as the Royals tab, which had numerous Harry and Meghan bashing articles, but not a peep about the Bitter Brother and CopyKeen!! That didn’t take long to scrap! Oh the horror IF they have ANY bad press!!!!
Oh haha that’s funny if thats true. I just clicked on the link in Kaiser’s story. Sometimes the link stays up but they take down the story from the main page if its getting bad reactions.
Never mind, I found it. I should have looked on this page. But it seems to me that those who happen to live in Britain are NOT keen on their need for another castle!!! The natives are NOT pleased with said plans and the fact that they will be footing the bill for this renovation as well!! Becks1, you were spot on right that a majority of Brit’s are complaining that the purpose of Fort Belvedere is nothing BUT a consultation prize to CopyKeen for Bitter Brother and his affairs!!
Didn’t they already have a quiet life in the country in Norfolk? I wonder what changed there…
So for those in Boston they are essentially moving to Wayland/Natick which super expensive and same distance to Boston as Windsor seems to be— the area is upper class but not quite Weston or Wellesley….
ETA: Not sure why this replied here nothing to do with comment above….
I went out for a walk at Sandringham recently. Lots of woodland walks – most tranquil.
The turnoff to Anmer is about half a mile or less from Sandringham. It’s deep country. The road is lined with high hedgerows. There are acres and acres of fields all around.
I smell a sizeable, sizeable rat. They can’t get much more country than where they already are.
The Norfolk Community Peen got busted and they’ve been jettisoned from the Turnip Toff club.
Jaded, to your comment: “… jettisoned from the Turnip Toff club.”
I’ve been thinking this for some time now. That the reason for this hurried and sudden interest in leaving one countryside for another is… Kate has been gossiped and rejected out of Norfolk.
It was some years back, but I remember articles saying how Kate had appointed herself Queen of Turnip Toffs, that she would run Rose out of town. It looks like the Toff set did *not* take kindly to this little Carole invention. And have since made it very clear that Kate (and her grasping Mother) are no longer welcome about the society of Norfolk. No lunches, no afternoon teas. And we will be talking about *you*.
I don’t think William has anything to do with this at all. Perhaps why Kate was spotted house hunting alone – wanted somewhere close to Mummy. And then it was reported, and the Palace lost it. Thus, the now frantic suggesting of royal estates. Because I think it makes more sense for tax payers that royals live in part of an existing estate? As opposed to private property?
The sorry state of this marriage must be painful to see up close. I wonder if Ma Midds still thinks it was all worth it?
@Weatherby I’m sure CarolE thinks it is very much worth it when shes in the royal box at Wimbledon or other society event.
PA likely has an iron-clad lease on Royal Lodge and, I would think, the Westons have a legal lease also. The only way they could get Fort Belvedere would be with an agreed buy-out of the lease or if the lease is up. I wonder if PW wants to set up Kate and the children in a house and then he will live in the actual castle like at Sandringham.
The Westons DO have a legal lease as well. And apparently, they have no intentions of moving, even after Galen Sr’s death they made that clear. I wonder why PWT and Keen want that property so badly?
Supposedly it was leased in 1955 for 99 years. The lease has been sold a couple of times. So Will would have to convince the Westons to sell the lease or wait until 2054. It’s an interesting structure and has a lot of improvements put in by the leaseholders so I could see wanting it but too bad for him.
I feel like the Cambridges just keep throwing things at the wall to see what sticks the best with this Windsor story. Now they need to move because their children need a quieter life? WTF is wrong with their mansion in Norfolk? If they find their mansion and gardens in London to be so stressful, then move to their country house in Norfolk.
This makes that fake story about H&M being dissatisfied with their CA home even more suspect. TOTAL PROJECTION — all along it’s been these two desperately trying to make the reason why they need to move to yet another humongous home believable. Newsflash, Mean and Keen: We know you guys hate each other and separate wings in a mansion isn’t far enough from each other. 🙄
Yes, Swirlmamad! Projection! It’s always been W&K guilty of everything they accuse H&M of.
I think you’re right. Projection and trying to divert attention from their move. If it is reported that both the Sussexes and the Cambridges are dissatisfied with their homes, guess which story will gain the most attention.
I agree @ swirlmamad! This is all projection!! But I think that TQ offered Fort Belvedere as a consolation prize due to Baldingham wanting Royal Lodge, so she had to throw him something to quell his temper tantrum, as we ALL know he certainly threw a long and unending one.
I feel bad for the Weston’s as apparently they will be served with an eviction notice as she has not been a widow for too long. You would think that TQ would empathize with her. Guess not as Petty Betty doesn’t care about anyone but herself and the Monarchy.
@BothSides The Westons are the current holders of a lease that extends to 2054. I don’t think evicting them is a possibility.
Why the Keens would want to live in Ft Belvedere is beyond me, such strong ties to Edward VIII and Wallis. It’s totes haunted.
+1
The fact that this story keeps getting pushed at us tells me that there is some truth to them moving into the Windsor estate and that they are trying to bully Granny and Daddy into giving them a nice big house there.
I really think this will be a separate household for Keen and the children while they wait for the right time to get divorced – the Mids want to pull a Diana. She pretty much got to stay in KP after her divorce and I will bet my last pay cheque thats what Carol(e) and Mutton are angling for – a tax payer funded home.
That’s what I think – this is about a separate household for Kate and the children, and the Middleton thinking is that if they get that household set up now, the royal family won’t be able to kick her out when they get divorced. It’s really the only thing that makes sense – even if they never divorce, this is about setting up separate households for the Cambridges so they live completely separate lives.
In the event of divorce, Kate would probably be able to stay in a royal residence, perhaps the one close to her parents. She would be there for appearances involving the children (confirmations, graduations, etc)
Yes, I do believe it’s to give Kate the space to have her own life because that marriage is dead in the water, however they will be no divorce, they will continue to put on the act no matter how bad they are at playing happy marriage for the public because a divorce will hurt william image, being the happy married one is what gives him the edge over his father for people liking him even though it’s all a big lie. It’s the pretend happily married couple images that matter
I saw a tweet over the weekend where sources in Norfolk said that Kate is “raging” at the Burger King. Also, remember Richard Palmer’s recent tweet that Kate doesn’t intend to work more over the next 10-15 years.
They will gradually get the peasants used to the Windsor residence idea, and Kate will continue to show up for work at the reduced rate she does now–3 or 4 appearances this Jan? But once Betty croaks, we will hear rumors of increasingly separate lives for the Cambridges. Betty okayed the marriage to Kate saying there would be no divorce, but once she’s no longer with us Will won’t have to face a scolding from her, and then it may get very interesting.
Interesting – I agree that things will get interesting with the Keens once TQ passes. Chuck is no fan of the Middletons and am sure he will support William if he decides to kick her to the curb. I really believe he already has wife no. 2 in the wings – hence why Mutton and the Mids are freaking with all this ‘William and the Monarchy will fall apart without Kate’ nonsense.
@Harper I think Kate not working more for the next 10-15 years is the key to this entire move. As other have theorized, I think the move to Windsor and Kate not increasing her workload means that it will be a slow phase out for her. She’s being shuttled away near her family, to focus on her kids and where her so-called importance to the monarchy will be diminished. I happen to be in the camp that thinks they will divorce and this move is setting that up. William has been doing more solo work and that will increase, while Kate will be seen so seldomly that nobody will miss her. A part of the problem with Diana was the fact that she was always out working and that’s how she was able to become so beloved; she was always in your face. Kate is the opposite; she is seen so little that nobody will care if she’s gone. I also think that William could weather a divorce but in order for that to work he would have to step up and work more. He needs to be taken seriously and Kate does not not help with that image, because she’s in the background guffawing and shoving bugs in people’s faces. Kate is not up to the job of being a king’s wife and with the press on his side, he can easily sell it to the public. If they do divorce, wife # 2 will be a Meg/Rose type of woman. He wants to be a respected power couple like H&M.
@JT I think you have a good theory and I tend to agree with it.
@DU and Harper –
I have a new tinfoil tiara theory that I’m just starting to turn over in my mind. Many of us are of the belief that Charles will support William if he decides to kick Kate to the curb. but what if he wont? He’ll support The Crown, no doubt (meaning if there was an ugly PR war he would help William obviously) but what if he thinks divorce is a bad idea for various reasons AND has told William he cannot divorce Kate and has to play the happy married couple? Someone has told them to do these joint engagements where they look awkward and pained. I always assumed it was being pushed by Team Kate or KP in general, but what if its Charles?
William is dependent on Charles for money, and maybe Charles is holding that over his head. So when William is Duke of Cornwall, he’ll be free to divorce her because he’ll be in charge of his own financial life for the first time ever.
I don’t know. I don’t think Charles has any love for Kate or her family so generally I am of the mindset that if William said “I want them gone” charles would make it happen FAST. But maybe there is something else going on?
I can see her lack of visibility working in William’s favour. And kate is ok with not working as long as she gets the perks, which from all these articles seems to be her own house. I also agree that there will be no talk of divorce right now, but it’s clear they are living separate lives. That’s what these articles have been hinting at for months now.
At least for right now, I think Kate has to work, and be around Will, just enough so that people don’t start asking uncomfortable questions (like we do) as they sort out whatever’s really going on behind the scenes regarding this place at Windsor, etc.
@Windy That’s why I think it will be slow phase out. Kate can’t just disappear right now because it would be suspicious, but if she is slowly does less and less, nobody would notice. It would be a frog in the hot water situation. As of now, she only does 115 events a year, which totals to 30-40 days for a year. Who’s going to notice if 115 becomes 110 or 95? They have already laid the groundwork for her disappearance with the excuse of focusing on her kids for 10-15 years and it’s not like Kate is setting the world on fire with her work. As long as William steps up, Kate’s decreasing workload would be a nonentity.
Translation: Kate is making William leave his gorgeous, blue-blood neighbor/mistress and move closer to the Middletons so Kate can (quietly) bolt to her mom when he acts like a prat. And…Kate can get this house when they informally separate after all the kids are in boarding school.
I’m torn, that might be the case but I’m also veering slightly to the camp that’s Khate here with the kids while Wandering Willy does what he likes under the pretext of being else where for ‘work’ (not that we ever know where they are anyway).
@SarahCS
That’s my theory, too. A third house near the Middletons – Pippa, and James already have homes there – is an easy way to dump the family on the Middletons. W is tired of playing house.
The Middletons love this because they want access to the children. Pippa is starting a children’s fun house-type business in Berkshire, so they are expecting the kids to play there.
Kate wins because she’s away from whatever W is doing. W can have an apartment or hotel in London and not worry that’s he coming home late or not at all b/c Kate won’t be in KP. The rest of the time he can hang out in Norfolk without worrying whether Kate is nearby, about to stumble into something.
It’s easier for everyone.
As for Kate, she’ll hold on to the bitter end. Grabbing all the perks she can along the way, making it harder and harder to get rid of her as time goes by.
One more thing. When Charles dies, William gets the Duchy of Lancaster and George gets all the income from the Duchy of Cornwall. Kate and Middletons are going to be all over him.
Charles doesn’t look well, he probably drinks a great deal. Don’t know if he smokes but Camilla does. He may not live as long as his parents. Like Princess Margaret, he may die at an earlier age.
Harry and Meghan were put through hell and back about renovating a shack that was earmarked for renovation, then forced to repay it to shut British folks who complained about the money spent on it the F up. Now here we have two lazy as F people who don’t work, already have two massive houses that the tax payers already pay for and yes I know Amner is supposed to be private own but you would be kidding yourselves if you don’t think tax payers money help foot some of the bill for that. Then they want police escort to stop hard working people from getting to work on time so that they can have their own way . They won’t need to fight traffic if their kept their asses in Kp which was renovated to them at great expense to the tax payers and did some f——— ing work. But what Kate and William want, Kate and William get and no one meaning the media gets mad about it because they are white and an do no wrong. Meanwhile Harry is being refused to pay for his own security. Racist people make me sick.
I remember when moving from KP to Windsor was the biggest scandal. I’m guessing their tabloid buddies won’t cause a fuss over any costs to the taxpayer over the costs for making a Windsor home suitable for the Cambridges.
I do think there are several reasons for this possible move if true. I have read that Diana hated KP because of nosy neighbours so I can buy the Cambridges feeling claustrophobic there. I think proximity to the aging queen is one big factor. Why do I also feel like William & co didn’t love hearing those stories of the queen visiting the Sussexes when they lived at Frogmore & want more proximity for their kids similar to Louise & James whilst the queen is alive.
“Claustrophobic” because they can’t stand to live in the same mansion as each other
I’m sure the new mansion will require renovations paid for by the taxpayer and then Kate will put on something from Zara and go laugh uproariously at charity workers.
I wonder if William blames Kate for everything because she fell out with Rose and it ended up in the paper s. Obviously William should not have cheated but the future king would never blame himself.
That’s a good guess. One thing is certain, he doesn’t want it happening again. I hadn’t thought about it but moving Kate to Berkshire is equivalent to eliminating her from his social group.
One more reason to have her in Berkshire.
But they have a house in the countryside already – Amner Hall. And where’s the outrage that William and Kate are purchasing yet another house and moving out of London? I thought Royals had to be in London, that’s what they said when Harry and Meghan moved to Windsor. Anyway, as I said in a previous post, I think they want to move to Windsor so that they can have stories to leak to the press about the members of the family that live there including the Queen and it also probably means that George and Charlotte will be going to boarding school within the next year. Another factor for the move could be the fallout from Kate trying to freeze out Rose and the fact that the aristos do not accept Kate as one of their own.
While reading the other posts, another thought came to mind about the press reporting of William’s use of helicopters. The story was put across as the Queen was concerned but I really think it was the press yanking his chain. So response, the Cambridges have decided to move to Windsor so that they won’t be criticised for their excessive use of helicopters.
Norfolk is a 3/4 hour driver to Mummy, Windsor is closer for the Middleton clan – remember that her siblings all recently purchased homes near Middleton Manor!
They are such a normal and down to earth family, just like us…(sarcasm😡)
It’s a wonder they’re surviving the pandemic at all with only 2 mansions.
They are simultaneously ramping UP to take on the myriad duties of Prince & Princess of Wales, as soon as grandmommy finally succumbs, coming into their own strength and yadda yadda, AND ramping DOWN into a quiet life in a big haunted castle, where Kate will fulfill her promise NOT to work for the next 10-15 years because CHILDREN? Uh, ok. 🤔
children who will be sguffled off to boarding school once they hit 10-12
That third picture (fEsTiVe GlAnCeEEe!!!) is so funny! It’s less “festive” and more “I just noticed this stranger next to me let me give them a smile” 😂
Sometimes I have a hard time believing these two are this dumb. Apparently the cost of living in The UK is rising, U have a family member who is in the midst of a sexual abuse trial (that some tax payers believe they are paying to defend) and just the general mood right now towards the aristocratic billionaire class and u think this is the time to showcase ur unearned privilege by moving the to a third house that you don’t need at the taxpayers expense. Whatever my opinion on them and their deplorable actions. This and That seem to be treading water well right now cause I don’t think people care enough even to be outraged or overly excited about anything they are doing. So why rock the boat. Are they truly that disassociated to what is happening outside of their the world.
I don’t think they think they understand that whatever misguided love and admiration the British public have for the Queen is not automatically transferrable to them.
I think they clearly do not care. And why should they? They’d get some bad press but they’d quickly tell them something about the Sussexes or blame them. Even if there is a disgusted outcry what would the end result be besides some bad headlines? Is a republic movement gaining any real steam or have the potential to become a real force? Much like there is no mechanism to make the Cams work more, short of a revolution is there a mechanism to stop them from doing what they want? American asking.
I live near Windsor & some of this area is very very Russian wealthy so it’s more to do with the “Hunting ,Shooting,Fishing” set which look down at the “Nouveax Riche”
‘‘Twas ever thus,though the aristos are never afraid to exploit their titles to befriend those with cash of course .Tatler magazine is a prime example when those worlds meet
There is a theory I read that this move to near Buckleberry is an adjunct to a more separate life ,with Billy boy having to stay in Central London for ‘work’ whilst the rest are closer to the grand parents .He will not give up the London home and she can play country wife but still shop ‘till she drops in Chelsea etc plus they are not far away for any hair stylists to visit if she doesn’t want go into ‘Town’
Oh by the way the 25 minutes is not by train but getting a police ‘blue light’ escort down the Motorway whilst the commoners who pay taxes are in the traffic queue
Hilarious how so many articles about how Kate was finally going to step up and do some work and how she’s preparing to be queen only for W&K to go to Berkshire for a *checks notes* quieter life. But I guess Palmer did reveal that she wasn’t going to work for the next 10-15 years.
And while I know the story is about them wanting to move to get out of London, I think it’s because they want to get out of Norfolk. W not only had an affair with the neighbour but their social circle took Rose’s side and publicly mocked K and her family in Tatler. Oh and it’s gone beyond their circle knowing because we all know about it.
But in Windsor, Kate gets to be top dog so to speak. Besides the queen, W&K rank above everyone else who lives there. And it’s filled with people who will be relying on W&K’s generosity in order to keep their lifestyles going – the Wessexes, Andrew (since I’m assuming he’ll go through whatever mummy leaves him), Bea and Jack (unless H&M step in beyond Frogmore). And there being no snooty aristos AND with her family being close by, where I’m sure she’s also top dog because it’s her marriage that keeps them talked about, yeah I can see why W&K (particularly Kate) want to be there.
Kate can live wherever she wants, but cannot really control what William does or who he sees. He can always take a copter or limo to visit Rose and aristo friends of his.
Tin foil tiara theory:
I wonder if Chuck has been on Willyboy’s ass about working more. Maybe he’s threatening to withhold the PoW title when TQ dies unless Will works more.
And Wills is retaliating by stomping his feet and saying, “You can’t make me. I am retiring to the quiet life in Windsor!”
Hence we get press from Charles saying “Will is ramping up” as a message to him. And Will is saying “We’re ramping down” as a message back to Charles.
Throw in that I think the constant “overlooked” references, and I suspect Chuck might have people in KP spying on the Cambridges. And Will is incandescent.
To me, this goes along with the Cambridges crumbling marriage as explaining the move.
Good point, I don’t see how they can simultaneously step back to a quiet country life (which…they already have) AND finally (finally) step up into their work responsibilities as senior royals. Sounds quite painful, actually.
I think this is just more moving of the goalposts from the keens – “Oh, we would just looooove to do more events, we really would, but…first, we need a giant house! Yes, another one! And of course, it will need renovations for a few years, you can’t expect us to work while we’re in the middle of that, can you? And then obviously we’ll need a little vacation to recover from the stress of the move, and a few years to just, like, reeeeeally settle in, but then, certainly, we are really excited to start work!”
CHarles had many chances to rein in William. He wimped out and chose William over Harry. The Queen also could have stepped in but she ostriched once again. It’s also sad how William puts out the spin he is relatable, which to me is a farce with his expanding his numbers of lavish homes and estates.
The tax payers get stuck with upgrades, and more maintaince cost by Mr. Eco-warrior.
How do the people, and I do mean the complainers about everything sussex, can be so hypocritical during a economical downturn?. Where is the outrage?.
Aside from who is footing the bill and possibility this a separation, I doubt anyone cares where they live. I’m not sure why they are advertising their impending move week after week.
Why do ppl think W&K are going to divorce? As long as the monarchy stands that will NEVER happen.
Charles’ reign will not go down well as he’s too controversial and unpopular. If W divorces he will be seen like his dad and that will doom the monarchy faster. W wants ppl to see him and K as a successor to the Queen and Prince Philip (I wouldn’t be surprised if they had another child just to seal the image).
W&K staying married allows them to get what they want out of the marriage – K gets the title for herself and children and W did his “duty”.
If W (allegedly) has kids outside his marriage those kids will get the privacy and aristo pedigree and can be free.
In contrast, W&K kids get a title but public intrusion, no career and low marriage prospects to keep the monarchy going. W&K kids may complain but as Charles told H he had to go through with it so they have to as well. W is truly his father’s son.
This is how I feel. I’m not sure why everyone thinks they are going to divorce (which is different than acknowledging they probably are not happy). If William gets a divorce he loses the goodwill he has as Diana’s son, which is really the only reason anyone cares about him.
They will stay together, he will have his affairs (like Philip) and they will have fairly separate lives, just like so many other rich people (who may have less at stake).
William behaved like Diana’s son some years ago. But now he’s turned into his father and acts more like him. Harry is Diana’s son in every respect. William lacks her compassion and I think had she been around, Harry and Meghan would have stayed. She probably would have been the only one to “take on” William and complain about his behavior to his brother. Charles wimped out
Any more quiet and she will be in a coma
I think Charles understands what it’s like to be forced into a marriage with someone you don’t love. We can complain about him, but I don’t believe he’s going to let his son be unhappy. Plus, Charles isn’t the biggest fan of the Middletons so I’m sure he’ll be eager to get rid of them.
I never bought into Charles spin of being “forced” to marry Diana. Charles rarely if ever takes responsibility for his own actions and blames others. A habit of his IMO. Philip’s note to Charles actually gave him good advice, to drop Diana if he had no intention of marrying her. Charles was 32 and he had this sense of entitlement, so IMO he thought that Diana would be “OK” with Camilla (and possibly others which did include Janet Jenkins) being “there” for him. Charles wanted heirs and would back then if he forced the PB divorce and had babies with Camilla, he may not have been able to be King. Charles technically did not have to marry and neither did William, the line of succession provides for heirs. William of his own volition took Kate back, no matter what pressure he was facing from Carole, he could have walked away for good. He settled and he wanted heirs like his father did. But all that said, Charles ability to divorce and remarry paved the way for William to do the same. Charles should not have made his second son unhappy, William should not be the only one that Charles wants to make happy.
Charles and William technically did not “have to marry.” They wanted to have legitimate heirs. I think though William had wanted to marry an aristo, but apparently he was turned down.
Oh no no you are famous heads of countries making billions off tax payer, you don’t get quiet.
You know what would be “the most significant sign yet that the couple are preparing to take on a far more senior role”? Actual, you know, work. That would be the best sign.