The Cambridges plan to go on a Caribbean ‘charm offensive’ tour this spring

On January 21, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William will make an official trip to Dubai on February 10th. It sounds like William will go solo to Dubai and KP wanted people to know that his trip was happening “at the request of the British Foreign Office.” This will be William’s first official overseas trip in a while – clearly, the Keens went to Jordan last year (that’s where their Christmas card photo was taken), but it was just a vacation for them, not an official trip. They haven’t made an official overseas trip since – by my records – their trip to Ireland at the start of the pandemic, in March 2020. After this Dubai outing – which sounds more like a one or two-day drive-by at best – it looks like William and Kate will do a tour together in the Caribbean. A beach holiday on the taxpayers’ dime, dressed up to look like official work!!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to launch a charm offensive in the Caribbean as part of a tour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year. Belize, where the Queen is head of state and Prince William once trained with the Welsh Guards, is understood to be among the destinations on a trip that would have ‘a focus on ecological issues’.
Representatives for the Cambridges were spotted last week on the Central American nation’s paradise island of Ambergris Caye in what locals said was an ‘advance party’ preparing for a Royal tour in the spring. A source on the island said: ‘Their people were very secretive and kept saying this had to be kept very quiet, but on a small island like Ambergris Caye it’s impossible to keep anything quiet for very long. They were talking about a four-day visit to Belize in March as part of a longer trip to this part of the world. They said William and Kate might visit the Caye and also go to mainland Belize. It’s all anyone here is talking about. We are so excited.’
A visit from two of the most glamorous Royals would shore up crucial support for the Monarchy in the region. In November, Prince Charles visited Barbados for a ceremony to mark its historic decision to remove the Queen as head of state. Other Commonwealth countries in the region, including Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Dominica, already have their own heads of state. Last year, John Briceno, the Prime Minister of Belize, did not rule out his nation following suit, saying: ‘We need to find what fits Belize best.’
The last high-profile Royal visit to Belize was made by Prince Harry in 2012 to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. He attended a street party, sampled the local rum and opened a road renamed in his grandmother’s honour. A decade on, with Harry and Prince Andrew having stepped back from Royal responsibilities, there are far fewer members of the family able to carry out official duties on behalf of the 95-year-old Queen.
‘This leaves more work for the Cambridges, and Charles and Camilla,’ said a Palace insider. ‘You can’t underestimate the importance of a visit by Charles, because the heir to the throne will always outrank other senior Royals, but at the same time you can’t deny that the Cambridges have a certain stardust.’
A source in Belize said: ‘When Barbados declared independence there was a lot of talk in Belize about us going the same way. But we love the Queen. We have photographs of her in every government building and there is a great deal of affection for her as a person, even if some of the younger generation are leaning away from the Monarchy. William and Kate coming to visit us would be a huge triumph.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Reportedly, William and Kate might do a wider tour of Belize, St. Kitts, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos and more. But I honestly can’t see them doing a multi-country tour like that unless it’s just a series of drive-by day trips, right? Especially if they bring the kids – that much travel would be tough with three kids, and it would be equally tough for Will and Kate to leave the kids with Carole for a month while they’re off touring. As for all the stuff about “glamorous royals” and how the people of Belize love the monarchy… lol. This whole story was written by Kensington Palace, including the quotes from “a source in Belize.” This is the way KP wanted to announce their forthcoming trip and create buzz. Kate the keen peacemaker, savior of the monarchy, The Wiglet Which Saved the Commonwealth and Her Husband Bill.
The Duke of Cambridge attending a reception of the Joint Ministerial Council at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. Picture date: Wednesday November 17, 2021.
A “charm offensive”? Well, they got the last half right …
They are incredibly worried about people booting the monarchy lol. And incredibly worried about looking racist. So cue a trip to the Caribbean. I also think they want to make people hot for the idea of william being King. We all know people don’t like charles and i have no doubt that more countries will leave the commonwealth once he is king.
And apparently Jamaica wants out too. This is just to save face, nothing more. Please spare us more hideous outfits, please.
The island countries have been requesting people not to come because they don’t have the resources to support massive covid outbreaks. We are still in a pandemic. Plus those countries know they’re racist and anti-black so why send the 2 big racists to try to keep them in the commonwealth?
You have to *have* charm in order to use it. They just want a paid for vacation in the sun (because you KNOW they will ask for their “private time” during this one, too).
“A visit from two of the most glamorous Royals would shore up crucial support for the Monarchy in the region.” Unfortunately they’ve stepped back from royal duties so the Cambridges will go instead 😁
Hahahaha nice!
So you announce you are planning to charm people? Look at us, coming to charm you caribbean folks. And people fall for this?
I was thinking the same thing. Like, they might as well have titled the piece “the royal butt-kissing tour”. It’s not the smartest move to announce that members of the RF are coming specifically to butter you up in hopes of not losing your tax dollars.
exactly. but then again, the royal family are not known for being very smart. what worked 300 years ago is not going to work anymore.
‘ the most glamorous couple’ …‘stardust’……this is so funny. Do they think that people in the Caribbean don’t know how the royal family treated it’s first black member. I am actually shocked that they are brazen enough to go to Caribbean. Black Commonwealth countries are really no longer interested in the royal family after what happened to Harry and Meghan.
Well, that’s one way to get a tropical holiday I guess. I’m still aghast at people who think they need to do non essential international travel during a pandemic. But then they have never really set a good example, so why start now.
This is a terrible idea. They don’t have any charm and the Caribbean has experienced a huge decline in monarchy support.
Truly, do they think West Indians(who are btw majority black people) didn’t notice how awful they were to the only black member of their family? My mother, who is a Jamaican but spent all of her twenties living in Britain before moving to Canada used to love the royals(she loved Diana especially), and now she absolutely loathes them due to pedo Andy and how they treated Duchess Meg. Good luck with your tour Cain and Unable.
*That’s* stardust? Hell in an Alice band – THAT’S stardust?!
Yeah, I audibly snorted when I got to that part. Please, we all know who has the stardust in that family.
^^ Exactly @Christine, and @Andrew’s Nemesis!!!
“… you can’t deny that the Cambridges have a certain stardust…”
Yeah sure 🤪 Clearly, anyone who has eyes and a brain who follow the royals, can and have most definitely denied this overdone embiggening lie! Continuing to try and convince the populace that this is true about W&K is pathetic. If it was true, there would be no need to constantly brief the rota to bloviate this p.r. bs.
We all know who the royal couple are who can create stardust out of a rain shower, without even trying.
Plus, I’m sure that knowledgeable citizens in Caribbean countries (who aren’t complete royalist toadies) know very well W&K’s and KP’s machinations against Meghan. This planned tour is sure to go over like a lead balloon with the majority of well-informed common people in the island countries of the Commonwealth.
OMG @ aftershocks, ‘stardust out of a rain shower’ is such a lovely image and quite rightly describes the Duke & Duchess of Sussex. Gracious words for a gracious couple.
And suddenly, there’s a run on buttony dresses in the flag colors of these countries.
Oh Lord, the buttons!!!!
It’s definitely offensive to think these two gave any charm to dispense.
Exactly! They are the opposite of charm(ing)!
I was going to reply similarly… how is this possible when the both of them are so utterly charmless? They’ve certainly cornered the market on offensiveness.
😂😂😂😂 This Taxpayer funded jolly masquerading as a tour.
Someone get the rent a crowds ready.
That is exactly what this is!!! I have been to Belize and Ambergris Caye is a frickin’ resort island!!! We stayed on Ambergris Caye and it’s not cheap!!! This isn’t a charm trip!!
Charm tour is code for VACATION!!!!
The Keens seem to only take their kids to how do I put this ‘certain’ countries on their tours.
They don’t want their fair little royals to risk having to interact with, how you say, the “wrong”
coloursort.
I’m sure they’re eager to get lots of pictures with Black and Brown people to affirm that they are ‘very much not a racist family’. I hope they get booed.
I hope they are refused entry.
I hope nobody will show up to cheer them.
Wasn’t the Pandemic Express supposed to be a “charm offensive?” and we know how that turned out.
that said, I can believe this is being planned, they haven’t done an international trip in a few years (of course COVID but still, you know Kate is itching to buy more clothes, poor lamb, hasn’t been able to shop at all for the past two years now) and they’ve never done the Caribbean. So I can see them wanting to do this to sort of “wipe clean” the memories from Harry’s visits to the region.
Considering the devastating hurricanes of the last few years, I don’t think the Caribbean island nations need a royal intrusion right now. But sure, try to best Harry, make my day.
They need a royal intrusion of MONEY to help their battered economies recover from covid and climate change. Hosting the Cambridges and their retinue costs these islands a LOT of money. Maybe they should pay for this little boondoggle out of their own deep f*cking pockets.
Offensive? Yes.
Charm? Doubtful.
Is someone actively trying to scupper the commonwealth? Having said that, I can”t wait to see how badly they stuff it up. I’m paying for it so I may as well get some pleasure from this farce.
Will they have the black and brown natives hoist them in grand chairs on their backs again? Or tell them to stop procreating so much “for the environment”?
I hope the locals protest at every stop and tell the colonizers to fuck off.
After the massive bushfires in Australia it was floated in the press that the Cambridges would do a tour to lift spirits or some bullshit. The Aussies said, HELL NO! And they never came. Fingers crossed this happens again.
It will always be HELL NO. We do NOT need to pay for their PR Porn tours. The money is far better spent on needful local communities than two over privileged twats.
#AustralianRepublicNow
#ServiceIsUniversal
If they try to visit Jamaica, or any commonwealth Caribbean country, they won’t be able to get out of answering questions about the Windrush generation. I don’t see that going well for them.
I also notice that while Dubai appears to be a trip on behalf of the home office, I don’t see any mentioned invitations from Caribbean heads of state. Who is asking for this???
Great! We will get to see their awkwardness around Black people who aren’t the “help” in multiple countries.
@Aurora: I’m not sure how they will able to cope with so many non-white people around them.
They will cope if they believe those people are there to worship them.
Wonder if this offensive tour is scheduled for when the Invictus games start in the Netherlands?
I think they should be sent on tours all year, move into and remodel whatever new castle they decide on.. keep them busy with travel and decorating projects maybe it will dry up all the KP leaks and petty rag articles.
Invictus starts Easter Weekend. The Cambridges supposed tour is in March.
Thanks.. i did not know the timeline for the tour, or Invictus only that they are this spring.
It’s a fool’s errand. No one buys what the Cambridges are trying to sell.
They better not come to my island ’cause I’ll be waiting with my placard “HARRY & MEGHAN FOREVER!”.
That would be so funny! I hope lots of people do that
Do it! And get all your friends and family to as well! Hell, start a protest movement!
Every island they visit, the locals should ask Kate “did you make Meghan cry?” I bet you they would cut short the tour.
Wha-Else?
Or ask Kate when she’s going to apologize to Meghan.
@Debbie: “Wha-Else? Rolling her eyes.
Because Trinidad & Tobago is already a Republic, I doubt they would come here. 1) our Gov’t has enough on our plate battling Covid so won’t dare spend money on a stupid Royal visit. 2) The last Royals to come here was Edward & Sophiesta and nobody took them on, zero crowds, nothing 3) Mean & Kean never bothered to tour the Caribbean in their 11 years of marriage so we are not fooled by their racist fake asses trying to shore up points with black & brown people. Harry is the only one who came and is more than welcome to come back again with Meghan becuase we know when they come it’s to build food kitchens or shelters or to offer genuine help not photo ops.
It would make for some good calypsoes taking the piss out of them.
Please do that!
As someone from Belize I can tell you that’s all bullcrap. The Royal Family has always treated Belize as the forgotten colony now all of a sudden we matter. We would much rather have down-to-earth Harry back. He had a good time on his last visit. I bet when the tour is done they will try to give them the titles the Queen gave to Harry and Meghan: Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors. Word on the street was that Bulliam was not happy about that. Wait for it…
Omid posted this morning that the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will take place the week of 20 June 2022, so a couple of weeks after the ferkackta jubilee. How fitting would it be if ALL the CW countries gave Ol’ Brenda and the rest of The Firm a giant two finger salute and sent them packing!
Unfortunately they won’t. Chucking them out is not a priority for many Commonwealth countries.
I love your country!!! We stayed for a week and the locals are incredibly sweet and kind!! We have never met so many lovely people!!
Visited Belize a few years ago. Fell in love! What a beautiful place. Stayed in both Hopkins and San Pedro and had a remarkable time. I agree with BothSidesNow, the Belizians we met were truly warm. Maybe you all can infuse the charmless duo with some Belizean characteristics.
#poorjason must be sad to have missed out on the preplanning holiday, I mean tour, in preparation for the coming of the next Queen? Oh, and her husband whatshisname?
Will Katey Keen be expecting gifts of jewellery left for her in bathrooms like what happened in Ireland?
Ha! I had forgotten about the necklace and earrings left in the bathroom! Great memory!
Let’s be honest, fcuking Jason’s husband is probably now living in this area as a diplomatic whatever. He’s probably planning this entire vacation, under the guise of “work”. This is his wheelhouse, making a royal tour out of utter racism and bullshit. Bonus points if he finds someone Meghan “bullied”.
We see you, “royals”.
“the Cambridges have a certain stardust.”
fixed it “the Cambridges have a certain dust.”
.. and cobwebs.
And poisonous spiders…….
And rust.
A tour with these two might be the fastest way for the Caribbean countries in the commonwealth to ask to change their head of state.
Indeed.
They Brits will leave but will return, no matter how one asks them to leave.
How do you pull off a “charm offensive” if you don’t have a charming bone in your body? Explain to Elmo. How?
Buttony ruffled dresses in flag colors, William with a petulant look on his face and lots of pictures with black children.
I wonder if she’ll be stupid enough to get cornrows with extensions.
@HeatherC ~ Oh, I do hope so!! She would think she paying ‘homage’.
Everyone: Isn’t “Charm Offensive” an oxy-moron or are they just being moronic?
William and Kate don’t have the it factor that makes republican mood change. They’re not relatable enough no matter how hard they try.
We need a like button here! I agree.
We do, please put a LIKE button on the site!!
Absolute worst thing they could do. These two have shunned the “black” countries for over a decade (Africa and the Caribbean were always given to Charles and Harry), so for them to go now? After what they did to Meghan? Bah.
The Caribbean don’t want them here. Money to spend to host them that we don’t have and for what? Covid has hit all these countries in their pockets so unless William and Kate walking with financial donations and reparations please go somewhere else.
That’s exactly what I said above. Why don’t they pay for this fakakta trip themselves, they can certainly afford it.
Oh dear, this is soo tone def. They have clearly chosen the Carribean because:
1- They do love a good holiday there
2 – They are desperate to prove that it wasn’t them who commented on Archie’s skin colour
3 – A free holiday as they ALWAYS build in ‘private’ time on their tours
This was the first thought that crossed my mind. Vacation, not a racist family, vacation.
That plus copy Harry who went to Belize for the last jubilee
This is giving me “holiday to save the marriage” vibes. It’s like an episode of the Crown.
These f*cking leeches. Stay your butts at home. Those Caribbean nations need to use their resources for their own people, not to fund a non essential tour for these welfare roaches.
We REALLY need a like button on this site, for comments like this, and then the most liked comments would be at the top…PLEASE CELEB
Speaking as a Canadian, I was a lukewarm, non-fanatic royal watcher (I admired the Queen, the relationship Britain has had historically with Canada and our military – The RCMP gifted the Queen her favourite horse (a beautiful black mare named Burmese) which she rode in official events from 1969-1986 and in private too.) But beginning with the treatment of Princess Diana, the divorce, her death and the subsequent seeming coldness of Her Maj up to the recent debacles and disasters with H & M and the despicable behaviour of Andrew (and all the rest of of the fractured fam) I think that nice as she looks on our money, I think it’s time to wave her off with a clean, white hankie and move swiftly on.
(Perhaps Burmese could be honoured on a coin.)
Canada has a unique history, as a dominion. While I do not know what my fellow 35 million country men opine on the matter as per discussion, since it is cheap nationalism, mired in materialism, due to horrific trade deals. Most of the civic minded and the descendants of the loyalist concur that our present situation is the best. This is a position of strength, there is no quarrel with the Queen.
My thoughts and prayers go out to Belize, they have done nothing to deserve this visit. It will the reps of the rf and the caravan to espouse propaganda.
It is too late to salvage the relationship with Caribbean, Brexit, the IMF and dysfunctional OAS has removed the illusion of power and prestige. The charistmafree Cambridges are unsuitable for this job, their caravan RR will slander Belize and write about Kate’s frocks as a distraction from the effects of Brexit and bad Tory policies.
Most of the Caribbean are looking to see how Barbados fares. They would have learned from Guyana what not to do, do not borrow money from IMF. China is willing to finance trade with the emerging nation states in the region without destroying institutions, agriculture and creating inflation by devaluing currency.
Let the local population aware of the tactics used in trade as Jamaica did with the banana fiasco under Clinton.
Be cognizant that it is always about power and money without responsibility.
The Brits will leave but will return, no matter how one asks them to leave. When they do return, let it be on the nation’s terms and advantage.
This another vacation for him alone, I guess. He’ll be on the beach, maybe having highly private, hush-hush one-night stands, etc. Or there’s a woman who will take a separate flight from him, but be hotel-adjacent for delectable nights of delight. Bogus sham, but I expect nothing less (or more) from these people. Spend a lot of money, Bill! We know you will.
So, what happened to the US charm tour?
They can’t handle the interviews. Or the late night TV. Or the comparisons to H and M. Or the questions about Perv Uncle. Or the fact that people will go running to get feedback from the Sussexes. Or that no one but redhats would show up to their events. Or that Trump would try to fawn over them (he’s crass enough to invite them to Maralago and feel jilted if they don’t show).
I predict that the US will be a Cambridge free zone for the near future, and I seriously doubt that the Cambridges will go to the Caribbean either. They didn’t even get traction in Scotland–what will they do around black people? I hope Meghan and Harry go to the Caribbean first. They have a kitchen they’re funding on one of the islands, right?
I’m assuming that’s still happening, albeit in October when the Earthshot awards come round again.
I don’t know about this. It looks like the palace is finally doing some reorganizing. William is being sent to Dubai, W&K being sent to the Caribbean, patronages being reallocated. With the Jubilee year, there will have to be appearances – and we know that W&K are reluctant workers to begin with. I don’t think Earthshot will be a priority unless it’s coupled with a more official visit to the US
Since it is about trade, the US will have its ‘charm tour’ similar visit as Dubai. They are doing Andrew’s old job as trade envoy.
Except for the Caribbean, where it is more about empirical nostalgia due to waning power and prestige on the world stage: too little, too late.
You know the Stevie Smith poem where the person out in the ocean is drowning, not waving? So maybe Kate is shrieking, not laughing. It’s also the same mime of the super-wealthy, noted so satirically by Marcel Proust in his opus. Because they are all selfish, greedy shams pretending to be otherwise.
I love this reference/idea! Funny story on that particular poem, when I was in undergrad one of my profs was lecturing on it during our poetry unit. He was a big fan of Stevie Smith and he told a story about how when his thirteen year old son asked for ideas of a poem to take into class he suggested that one. Well what happened? The concerned teacher called home because she was worried about her previously always upbeat student- to which the prof explained it was his suggestion and the son later told the teacher his dad likes “sad stuff.” And as one of the students of that prof, he was brilliant but did indeed like sad stuff.
Telling that their plan to “visit Belize” is to go to Ambergris Caye. This is a tropical resort vacation for them, nothing more. It’s like saying you are “going to Mexico” when your plan is three days in Cancun.
If this happens. When it’s announced every story about it will mention how Harry toured the Caribbean for the 2012 jubilee and had an extensive solo tour in 2016. Because the media can’t talk about the Cambridge’s without referencing the Sussexes. Are prople in the UK so committed to the monarchy that they are willing to tolerate expensive tours along with expensive jubilee celebrations while still recovering from the pandemic. I get it. It’s history. But all the extravagance seems tone deaf.
Huh, a “charm offensive” – that’s what I call my vacations, too!
I think we should start a bingo card for the uncomfortable photos that we are likely to see on these trips. I’m putting “colonizer on a camel” in the middle square for Dubai.
Huh. Well, Kate’s hitting the beach, that’s for sure. There will be ‘days off’ built into their schedule, every 2-3 days. As for stardust, seriously, who the heck do they think they’re kidding? And photos of the queen in every government office doesn’t indicate affection, that’s simply de rigueur for the head of state. And as somebody else noted on another thread, affection for the queen doesn’t transfer to other royals.
@Jay: just read your comment above. Love it!
I’m sure they’ll hop over to Mustique or some other resort island for a private getaway. They got away with that during their honeymoon tour, but they’re way less popular now.
I think you’re right. they’re going to time this tour for the kids break from school so they can go to Mustique and then visit a few different countries and then go home.
Oh I bet Mustique is on the list of islands to visit. Those poor sausages need a rest after the arduous year they have been having. So much stress losing court cases and taking on extra patronages after all.
So glad Barbados is out of this mess. I hope Jamaica speaks up and makes it clear they will be following suit soon — that’ll be another big loss that they deserve. And funny that Belize is already saying “hold on, we just might be dipping out too” even though the rats are trying to make it seem like they are so anxious for a visit from Frick and Frack. Please.
No one wants to these two in the Caribbean.
Whomever thought that this is a good idea is enamoured with the idea of the British influence in this region.
Most Caribbean citizens were schooled in civics, the RF is accepted as the face of the government, because they are not the government. People in that region do not vote in British elections.
Bill is regarded as the Tory future monarch, the party responsible for the Windrush debacle of which they remained unscathed until Barbados left.
Windrush arriving in 1948 was not the first incursion of people from the Caribbean.
Darwin’s trip to the Galapagos in 1835 included his assistant, a man from British Guiana, present day Guyana. Samuel Johnson’s assistant was a Jamaican. The dictionary was published in 1755.
The Caribbean and South America have been openly vocal about their need of self determination throughout the European colonism for 500 years and the odious 100 year Monroe Doctrine.
The Caribbean is of value, not a distraction from bad policies of tory governments that increase the Misery Index for their citizens.
Since the Queen will not live forever, it is time to look into their particular type of Republicanism.
I am paying close attention to Barbados and its Prime Minister, Madam Mottley. My old country and Barbados gained independence the same year while we chose going republic, was financially devastated by the IMF, blackballed in trade and our PM at the time was labeled a dictator. The backlash was vengeful and swift with the necessary finger pointing. Its sting was felt mainly by the hopeful population.
On the other hand, Barbados has borrowed from China, Madam Mottley has called an election.
Now for the trade front. What would a weaker UK & ally do?
Finding a working blueprint for disengagement is paramount for the rest of the Caribbean and Belize.
They have the unenviable task to deal with the effects of climate change.
Earthshot, the prize, does not deal with the reason, it is a simplistic capitalist approach to a complex matter of over consumption by some, in an increasingly competitive and selfish world.
The question of utmost importance is – How to prevent the oceans from heating to a further 1.5°C, to staveoff the extinction of Antigua, Barbados, the Bahamas, Dominica, vulnerable regions in the Pacific and Kenya?
A good start – Leave us alone.
All the natives, hail to the royals. Are you kidding me. Will they be carried on chairs?. How much will these events cost the people?, what do the people benefit from this pr s..t?.
Racist lamebridges coming to the islands to flout their wealth. Pathetic, when old petty goes end the s..tshow
Yeah, good luck with that. 🤣🤣🤣
Oh, this will be a cluster. After the way the royal family has treated Harry and Meghan I’m expecting big backlash. Wouldn’t be surprised if they were told to stay home, wherever that may be.
Do you think the keenbridges are aware that most black people in the Caribbean are highly educated with great jobs and that we aren’t waiting around to scrub their toilets and polish their shoes and carry their suitcases?
In other words, we the blacks of the Caribbean are just not that into will not and cannot Cambridge
It looks bad that in 11 years they never bothered to visit a majority black commonwealth country but went to Canada twice. And it’s not like the Middletons weren’t doing annual visits to Mustique until the pandemic. Now that they have been exposed for their actions against their bi racial sister in law, they will have a much harder time pretending they are a “very much not racist family”.
Sure the officials won’t be rude to them, but the general public will not care about this visit. And it’s likely they may get some questions they don’t want to answer, because the Uk media can’t control what happens outside of the UK.
I also think it looks bad that when William goes to the Middle East he goes without Kate – Jordan in 2019 and now this trip to Dubai. Sometimes Charles goes on international trips by himself but Camilla goes with him as well obviously. It just seems weird that this is William’s second trip to the ME by himself in less than 3 years, but Kate can go along to Jordan for a vacation.
Kate is a total embarrassment at this sort of stuff. She’s stupid, dull, performative, and can’t string 3 words together to speak a proper sentence without cue cards. People can’t understand her fake posh accent or clenched teeth enunciation, and she inevitably comes out with some utterly idiotic comment that shows her complete lack of interest and self-education on countries and cultures. She’s a liability at this sort of stuff and it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if she opted out of a Caribbean tour at the last minute with some cockamamie excuse. She was unable to have a brief round table discussion with Dr. Biden about something she’s supposed to be KEEN about because she’s completely lacking in any enthusiasm and interest for the subject, so a long tour like this would be wayyyy beyond her reach.
You are right it does look bad that they went to Jordan only as a free vacation paid for by the king.
They were invited to Canada by two separate governments on two separate occasions.
The Sussexes were also invited but were sent to Africa instead.
The expenses incurred by the trips were paid by the Canadian governments.
This upcoming trip will be financed by the Tory government, since the Caribbean nations rarely ever invite the Royals. They may provide security for them as Jamaican Government and others did on the last visit of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in that region.
I am unsure how this will be for the Cambridges and their caravan.
The Dubai trip is because it will be UK national day at the Dubai Expo (today was Israel national day, president Herzog was there). Probably a slate of planned activities, including something or other re: Earthshot. Makes sense Kate wouldn’t go; I wonder if Will will even stay over, or return to the UK right away.
@windyriver, the caca de terra prize has a lot to do with Will’s trip. He’s not going there to do meaningful things-he’s going there to shore up $$$$$$$ for his sh*tshow prize.
https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en/news/expo-dpworld-earthshot-prize
Once again, they’re ignoring the Goldman Environmental Prize that’s been around for decades.
There’s still a pandemic going on they’d better off doing Zoom calls with people in the Caribbean.
Fyre Fest 2.0.
Should be interesting if it weren’t these very uninteresting people. They’ll get their shine and press buzz and the coverage will make swipes at the Sussexes. We know the playbook. The biggest coverage will be on Kate’s wardrobe and if she wears wedge espadrilles.
She’ll be in the tropics so I anticipate flimsy dresses and more Marilyn Moments.
Because “never setting a foot wrong” does not mean you can’t flash your bare buttocks.
Interesting take on “never setting a foot wrong”.
Amy Bee, But what’s the fun of that? The Cambridges must at all times get personal benefits. If there’s no beach, there will be no Zoom calls either.
The only charm these two have between them is probably a charm bracelet Kate got herself with a little mini piano charm for her little Christmas recital.
Kaiser I don’t think it will be tough at all for Will and Kate to leave the kids with Carole for a month while they’re off touring. The Cambridge kids will be fine with Pippa, Carole and the 3 nannies.
The queen is up in their government buildings as any head of state is and would be in most countries that were part of the Anglo system… that’s their source’s big “we love the monarchy!” proof?
The want to go on a “Get a Royal Suntan Charm Offensive.” This is a big vacation that other countries will get stuck paying for
With what this will cost these small countries to host them it might backfire and make them question if the monarchy is worth the expense.
They did not issue the invitation, so they do not have to pay for the trip, just endure it.
Will they be reimbursed for everything? W&K will pay for their own lodging and police protection and any police used for crowd control?
I wouldn’t go on a tour of the Caribbean right now if I were them. They’re not gonna stop the republic dominoes from falling by throwing a reminder of the out of touch monarchy in the faces of the people in these commonwealth islands, and they’ll look even worse if those countries leave the royal fold after an official visit from the future monarch.
I hope Kate gives another speech on the tour. That’s always good for a few days’ worth of laughs.
has she ever given a speech on a tour?
She did one in Pakistan. There is video of her reading off papers and William off to the side cringing because she is so bad at it.
I hope the goverment of each commonwealth country that they want to visit will be honest to their citizents by mentioning we have to spend our money to pay for the royals security and board.
1st they colonize us.
Then, they stole our richest and history to put in their museum.
Now, we have to pay for them to visit us.
Dont forget that we have to bow down to meet them too.
@Harper, LOL. True. I’m also certain the BM will be sure to say that she spoke meaniingful words and the natives were moved & touched by her presence. The adjectives of her amazingness (and Will’s) will be greater than Harry’s tour. Though anyone with any measure of a brain will know that’s not true.
Weren’t there rumblings from Jamaica last year about seeking reparations from the BRF or UK for past colonial transgressions? I move that Jamaica become increasingly vocal on the world stage about this issue and make it a big, big ruckus. Let’s see if the Hatebridges have the guts to show up then. Feet to the fire, people, let’s go.
Yes, there have been rumblings for years now from both political sides, as well as discussion about leaving the Commonwealth. I think the Cambridges will be stepping into a hornet’s nest of bad press if they go ahead with this “rich white royals deigning to visit the islands they pillaged and colonized with slaves” tour.
I live on Ambergris Caye, Belize and I can assure you that no one wants them here. Harry, yes! But William & Kate? Not so much.
I hope they get endless cut-eye and steupsing throughout their visits. (Steups = sucking teeth).
LOL! I can recognize a Trini anywhere. I think the RF has info that many other Caribbean nations are looking longingly at Barbados and are willing to throw caution to the winds. This trip will be like applying a tiny band aid to a gaping wound. I wish them bad luck.
Find me a single person in Belize charmed by mumbling, jazz hands, baby fists of rage, declarations of keenness, wiglets, and overuse of buttons.
Lila, you are a goddess of words.
So…just a vacation in other words. These two won’t change anyone’s minds about the monarchy. Those Caribbean nations have seen what they think of brown skinned folks. They aren’t going to be swayed by the Keens preening and soaking up the sun on their taxpayer vacation.
It may/will be offensive, but there will be no charm involved. From those two? they are kidding themselves.
I am more than happy for this couple to go on tour, just not certain that I want them to return from holiday! LOL!
All of those islands are spectacular. We were looking at Turks and Caicos for a week long trip and it is outrageously expensive. St. Kitts is truly beautiful. I’ve heard Belize and Jamaica are wonderful. We also looked at those places but Covid was truly a concern. So I really don’t understand why they are traveling so soon. I can’t imagine things will have changed by March. Obviously they care little about the health of others.
They are just so determined to make these two duds happen. Their nose is still out of joint at how easily H&M eclipsed them. They are skipping over the part where it was so easy to do in the first place. Just pushing the Middleclass’s out with jazz hands wailing won’t do anything.
My family’s from St. Kitts and they have nothing but terrible things to say when these people have come to town in the past.
God can these two get anymore annoying now they want another vacation nevermind the one they just came back from. I hope people tell them to go home. Well the Brits are paying I hope they’re happy I wonder how many vacations those taxpayers have taken, don’t worry them and their families can vicariously take one through Kate, lol.
Once their travels dates are announced, I hope the Sussexes go dark for the whole thing. Give W&K the full runway to humiliate themselves. They might even get booed in some stops. Fingers crossed!
I live in Jamaica and majority of us wants to get rid of the Queen as our Head of State and the sentiment has strengthened since Barbados ditched the monarchy forcing our Prime Minister to say that there will be a overhaul of our constitution this year with the objective being a removal of the queen in the near future. There was a lot of love for Diana boys but that has dissipated significantly over the year, however among people in their 40s and older there is still a lot of love for Harry especially after he visited in 2016 and did the event with Usain Bolt. We also think that William & Kate are dull and boring, so charm offensive is a figment of the BM imagination. If anything it will only strengthen the debate on us removing the queen as Head of State
Maybe Kate can play some chords on the piano again while on tour.
Didn’t these two idiots go on a charm offensive to Scotland that was during covid, complained about and ended up a complete dud? Does anyone really think William and Kate could get people in these countries excited about the British monarchy? Maybe Kate can give one of her scintillating speeches! Or William and Kate can talk about how they need a third estate to live on! Or Kate can attend a “Women in Business” function and discuss her determination not to work for the next fifteen years! I’ve little doubt everyone will find the dynamic duo extremely charming!
Good luck with that nonsense. If they do decide on this folly, I would suggest they stick to the friendly territories of the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the British Virgin Islands. Islands further down the archipelago and the on the South American continent won’t be as welcoming. British slavery (The Triangle Trade) for the commodities of sugar and cotton followed by Indian indentureship has not been forgotten. Its living heritage are its people, who know their history.
Why is one of the buttons on Kate’s green coat blue? And I have never ever see a bag that shade of green. What did Ireland ever do to her that she decided to curses the people with that outfit?