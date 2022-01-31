“Peyton Manning was an ‘Emily in Paris’ super-fan on this weekend’s SNL” links

SNL wasn’t good this weekend, but Peyton Manning’s cameo – as a man who watches Emily in Paris instead of football- was pretty great. [Pajiba]
Peyton was amazing. He should be an actor. Love that sneaky cheeky cat. Jared looks soooo good. His skin remains youthful. How does he do it?
Peyton was awesome. From the caption next to the video, I thought he was going to play some random dude loving Emily, but no…he played himself. It was hilarious.
He is definitely one of the best actor athletes.
I’m rooting for Christine Brown. She was raised in polygamy, never expected anything else from life, and seems like she would have been satisfied with just having Kody as a loving husband periodically. That dbag couldn’t even treat his beautiful, loving wife with affection periodically. But I also hope her example gives many other young people the courage to reject polygamy. Or polygyny. Which is absolutely evil. I was raised around hippies, so I’m no stranger to communal parenting, and I can definitely see the appeal (not for me. I need tons of alone time) but not only is polygyny unfair to women, it’s a bizarre belief. If you need three wives to get into the highest level of heaven, but there aren’t 3 times as many women in your community, every woman you marry is denying another man the chance to enter the highest level of heaven (which is presumably something you wouldn’t do to your worst enemy if these are your beliefs). I’m only ranting now because I got totally hooked on this season for some reason.
A lot of times these cults seem to consist of the older men getting to marry the young women and the younger men leave or do without. And there is the problem of the woman not always getting a say in the matter with some cults. It’s disgusting and criminal.
They make a big deal on the show about how it’s not about “sex” because if it were why not just go to prostitutes (“they’re cheaper than wives.”) But it’s definitely about power, using women as currency. There doesn’t seem to be any child sexual abuse in this version of the cult (or at least not in the version we see on tv) but the women are indoctrinated since birth and married off the minute their legal, so it’s not like they have a lot of opportunities to explore other options for themselves.
*they’re
But if the wives are working and helping to support the family then they are paying for themselves.
I’m into the TikTok commentary and analysis on this show although I’ve never actually watched a season. They are dragging Kody (and often Robin) for filth on the daily and I love it! Christine is so damn strong.
I’ve started following the Reddit threads on the show. I’ve never followed anything on Reddit before, but the comments are so satisfying. I hope Kody reads them and cries himself to sleep at night. The whole thing about how his wives can leave whenever they want (which in his mind means they won’t get into “real” heaven) but he basically forces them out because he can have all the sex he wants with his youngest wife while denying them any form of intimacy – which they’re not ever allowed to seek elsewhere. See also: Meri, who he’s been punishing for years for just trying to have human connection. He even resents Jennelle, who doesn’t seem to expect intimacy from him, for wanting a close relationship with her own children. She should want whatever scraps he throws her rather than being close to her own children. Again, I just hope that if this show has any value it’s empowering young people of all gender to abandon this insanity (just as every single one of the Brown adult children have, LOL!)
Does anyone else remember that Peyton Manning was credibly accused of SA, settled with the trainer at UTK, then violated his NDA and she sued him? It seems like that he’s managed to just gloss over that and now has a big, glossy post-NFL career. I’m from TN and always loved him and was so proud of him until all that came out, and now I just cringe every time I see him because it’s just another example of how far we have to go.
I remember this, and I do recall he apologized for it profusely. I think if she is suing him, all bets are off on the NDA. Have you forgotten these figures who have had SA allocations against them but they are not being dragged over the coals? Chris Brown, Sylvester Stallone, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman, Ryan Seacrest, James Franco, and Dustin Hoffman just to name a few. I’m not saying what Peyton did was okay but it is not as bad as some of these others have been accused of.
You might want to read up on what actually happened.
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/king-peyton-manning-squeaky-clean-image-built-lies-article-1.2530395?cid=bitly
What he did was commit sexual assault in her place of work, while he was in a position of privilege. I am also aware of the charges aimed at all of these individuals (except Ryan Seacrest, had to google that one) and I do not support them either, but that doesn’t mitigate what Peyton did. I have enough energy to hate on Chris Brown, James Franco, Dustin Hoffman, Sylvester Stallone, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman, and still have enough energy left to call out the fact that Peyton assaulted that woman, who immediately reported it, then he settled with her, and as part of that settlement, they both signed an NDA. He and his father violated that NDA by trashing the trainer (Archie was absolutely vicious about her with a ton of unfounded allegations about her sleeping with players), and she took them to court over the defamation.
I believe victims, and I think the fact that it is constantly swept under the rug is a disgrace.
Not here for your whataboutism, Jamie. There’s truly no misogyny like internalized misogyny.
Thank you for including a link! Wow @ his behavior then and now. I always knew I didn’t like him, but I cannot remember if I knew the accusations before I read that article. Now I’m off to make a list of his companies to avoid. He’s awful.
Nah. Peyton assaulted that woman and had the authorities, the school and even his trash father help cover it up. He’s a terrible person.
HufflepuffLizLemon, thank you for posting the link. I’d never heard about the assault before, and that article goes into a lot of detail.
I’m so over entitled assh*les who think they can do whatever they want because they are male and privileged. What a disgusting jerk.
I do, I do! I think about it every time I see him on a commercial or something like SNL. except I’ve always disliked him. He (and his father) harassed and launched a smear campaign against her too, as if what he did originally wasn’t bad enough.
Ok wow, I did not know about any of this. The worst part is, I’m not surprised or shocked even though I thought he was one of the good ones.
I had no idea. What a loser.
That was a funny SNL segment but any halfway decent male actor could’ve done it.
@lucy2:
That’s one of the best articles I’ve seen on this story. I’ve bookmarked it for reference next time someone tells me Peyton just pulled an innocent college prank. There’s a boatload of testimony to the contrary, and I feel so sorry for Dr. Naughtright. She was an exemplary employee, and deserved nothing but respect and admiration. Imperfect victims are still victims, but Jamie Naughtright is a pretty good example of how even almost-perfect victims are still treated as disposable by generations of men in power.
No problem – I wish it were talked about much more, the details of it are pretty appalling. I’m sad for her too. I can’t imagine going through that, and then having to see his face everywhere for decades after.
The Big 10 university I attended covered up serious crimes to protect their sports programs, around the same time frame. I hope things have gotten better, but when there’s that much money involved, I kind of doubt it.
yes, thanks for sharing it, just disgusting, and so is SNL. It’s like there no bottom sometimes to this systemic bro culture…
I remember! I also remember how the Mannings inserted themselves in the Tom Brady/Bridget Monahan/Giselle Bundchen situation, portraying Peyton as a “good family man” with the high school sweetheart wife who cared about decency and family values and Brady as someone with a string of pregnant ex-girlfriends in his wake and babies he would never support, when the two were competing against each other for AFC championships.
It’s amazing to me that Peyton has not been held accountable for his sexual harassement and assault of a female trainer while at Tennessee. He continually put on platforms and lauded. Sickening.
You and me both! It just…disappeared into the air.
What a wretched family the Manning’s are. Archie is the leader of the pack.
I remember. Peyton was covered due to his Dad’s legacy. Archie Manning threw the trainer under the bus in his book. Both of their legacies should be tarnished. Aside from that, the SNL bit was funny.
Love sneaky cat. Those were some cool moves.
RE: the best things learned in therapy:
I have to recommend therapy-if anyone is on the fence, GO. Go today. Even if you feel great-you’ll be amazed at what happens if you have a trained professional working with you. The progress I have made in therapy about being my authentic self…seriously. If you have healthcare that covers it…take advantage of it.
+1 It cost a small fortune but every penny spent in therapy gave me so many skills have been infinitely more valuable. It’s more than a shame therapy is so hard to access and still carries such stigma.
Peyton made my lunch lolololl
Sorry, but every time that I see him, I see MAGA
Yuck, yuck, that photo of Joker Leto is very hot, until you remember it’s Jared worst joker Leto. I’m turned on and ashamed at the same time.
You should put a trigger sign on it.
Holy sh*t that article! Peyton Manning is evil!
Omg ! I was thinking after I watched that SNL clip how Peyton seemed nice and I hoped nothing bad would come out about him. Then I read the comments! I did not remember this stuff. Not such a nice guy after all!