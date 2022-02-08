“Brie Larson is catching well-deserved heat for promoting NFTs” links

Brie Larson is catching well-deserved heat for promoting NFTs. [Dlisted]

Lewis Hamilton is back! Back on Instagram and back with Mercedes. [LaineyGossip]

When Modern Love meets classic comic books. [OMG Blog]

Melanie Griffith has seen The Lost Daughter three times. [JustJared]

Sometimes, life is a cartoon. [Pajiba]

Ansel Elgort wore a coat which defies description. [GFY]

End “no-knock warrants” for the love of God. [Buzzfeed]

Joe Rogan’s biracial daughter quit social media. [Towleroad]

Ximena on Before 90 Days got lipo [Starcasm]

Rachel Brosnahan wore an odd shade of mustard. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Peng Shuai was “interviewed” in Beijing. This poor woman. [Jezebel]

pov: you’ve defended brie larson from every bit of slander she’s received but you can’t defend her supporting nft’s pic.twitter.com/FYSzLXij1u — Jordy 🌱euphoria spoilers (@collarsarcane) February 4, 2022