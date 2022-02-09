Julia Fox & Kanye West are ‘evolved beings’ in an open relationship with no ‘bad vibes’

The other day, I wondered aloud if Kanye West and Julia Fox’s thing was more like an “only for January” sort of situation. I don’t think Julia and Ye have spent much time together since they returned from Paris last month, and Julia has suddenly seemed… I don’t know, a little over-eager? Like she’s not ready for the party to be over. Well, funny story: Kanye was out on Monday night with another woman, Chaney Jones, who is being described as a “Kim Kardashian look-alike.” It is incredibly creepy, especially since FauxKim seems to actively dress in Kim-type outfits. Sources insist that Kanye and Chaney are actually seeing each other. Which means sources had to go around insisting that… Ye and Julia are in an open relationship.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are in an open relationship, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Sources close to the pair, who have been seeing each other since New Year’s Eve, tell us they are also dating other people.

“Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy,” an insider close to Fox shares. “There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

A second source tells us West, 44, is “openly seeing” Instagram model and Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones, with whom he stepped out in Los Angeles Monday night. While West has a plus-one all set on the West Coast, we’re also told the “Uncut Gems” star, 32, is “talking to” a mystery man on the East Coast.

West hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, “Donda 2,” that counted Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott as attendees despite his increasingly bitter divorce from Kardashian. Also in attendance was Jones, who was dressed eerily similarly to the Skims founder. Wearing a black catsuit, Jones’ ensemble mirrored Kardashian’s outfit at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

There’s been plenty of drama in West’s life of late, as the Yeezy fashion designer had been calling out Kardashian, 41, on social media, but he ultimately erased all of the accusatory posts, which included an allegation of kidnapping. While the drama presumably has taken a toll on Kardashian and West’s divorce proceedings, it hasn’t affected his relationship with Fox despite rumors to the contrary.

“Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself,” the actress said on her Instagram Story after deleting posts of her and West. “Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’”

Yeah, she’s deleting photos? My guess is that Kanye has barely spoken to her since Paris. She’s probably calling him and… not getting much of a response. I bet she found out about FauxKim through TMZ, like everybody else. Kind of sad, especially since she was riding so hard for Kanye, she actually took his side on his creepy, controlling behavior towards Kim. Julia couldn’t mind her own f–king business. I wonder if Kanye realized that. I also wonder if the Drake stuff bothered him – Julia and Drake reportedly had a fling in 2020, although she denied that they had anything serious going on in a recent interview.

48 Responses to “Julia Fox & Kanye West are ‘evolved beings’ in an open relationship with no ‘bad vibes’”

  1. TIFFANY says:
    February 9, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Yeah, if those two actually had sex, I got a island to sell you in Kansas.

    She was nothing but a attention graber for well….anything and his album and not much else.

    Enjoy the clothes and I hope you also got a check to hold you over until your next gig, Julia.

    • Eurydice says:
      February 9, 2022 at 9:00 am

      Hope she got a Birkin bag, too.

    • Char says:
      February 9, 2022 at 9:32 am

      He wanted to make her the new Kim to prove he build Kim. I bet he thought Vogue would give them a cover. It didn’t work, cause you need a Kris to build a Kim, so he ditched Julia after giving her a Birkin and went after a Kim look alike to prove anyone can be Kim with the right wig and the Balenciagas.

      • Coco says:
        February 9, 2022 at 10:20 am

        Except he did “build” Kim he did the same thing to Kim as he did to Julia. Kim before Kanye and during were two different people. He did the same to Amber Rose like I said in a previous post this is how he sees women as dolls for him to dress up and show off.

  2. Jezz says:
    February 9, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Darn, I was enjoying the train wreck that was Julia.

    • Mary Tosti says:
      February 9, 2022 at 8:37 am

      LOL Same.

    • AnnaKist says:
      February 9, 2022 at 8:44 am

      I am waiting for a bit longer before giving up on this show, cuz I’ve still got two bags of popcorn, wine and some chocolate…

    • Normades says:
      February 9, 2022 at 1:08 pm

      Maybe Julia will play the ‘jilted lover’ and be a thorn in Ye’s side while keeping this shit show circus going… I don’t think she’s ready to leave and I too still have snacks 🍿

  3. matthew says:
    February 9, 2022 at 8:28 am

    the entire thing is utterly embarrassing

  4. The Hench says:
    February 9, 2022 at 8:32 am

    “ I took the photos down… Because I was tired of seeing myself”

    Sigh. I mean, on the one hand, my eyes are rolling so far back in my skull that I’m having trouble getting them back out again and yet, on the other, I feel sorry for her. It’s all a bit pathetic in the true sense of the word.

  5. Mac says:
    February 9, 2022 at 8:39 am

    Kanye and Julia have known each other for five weeks. They are not evolved people in an open relationship, they are two thirsty people who went on a few very public dates.

    • VoominVava says:
      February 9, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      Exactly!! She took the opportunity for fame and whatever else he offered her, she is ‘game’.. but man is he a piece of work. He’s disgusting and I am embarrassed how many people let that fly and still defend him because of his so called “genius”.
      The guy took off to Wyoming and didn’t see his kids for months on end until Kim brought them to him, then he called her mom Kris Jong Un (funny yes lol), ran for president, talked about almost aborting North West, defended Trumpism, etc etc etc! and now once Kim has a boyfriend he has gone off the rails. He can’t stand when something (someone) he owns isn’t his anymore. He’s toxic and dangerous and he will never change. I feel badly for the children.

  6. teehee says:
    February 9, 2022 at 8:39 am

    Once again—- because an abusive person believes that EVERYONE ELSE is diseased and flawed.

    Sure. They think they’re perfect- of course!

    • Otaku fairy says:
      February 9, 2022 at 11:30 am

      Yep. Tale as old as time.

    • Still_Sarah says:
      February 10, 2022 at 1:28 am

      I went on a blind date with a guy who talked a lot (complained) about his ex-wife. I found out by asking questions that they had only separated three weeks before but he still called her his
      “Ex-wife”. I found that really creepy and never went out with him again. That seems like what Kanye is doing – moving on with another woman but spending all his time talking about Kim and how awful she is.

      Honestly, the guy talked about how his “ex-wife” refused to take custody of their shared cat and forced him to take it! On our first (and only) date.

  7. Jillian says:
    February 9, 2022 at 8:42 am

    I didn’t know who Julia Fox was before all of this embarrassing foolishness, so mission accomplished I guess

  8. Miranda says:
    February 9, 2022 at 8:43 am

    “Evolved beings”?

    What a couple of tw-ts.

  9. Normades says:
    February 9, 2022 at 8:43 am

    None of these people are actually dating or have any real connection. Julia just doesn’t want the party to be over. I think her overeagerness did rub off him poorly. He wants to call all the shots and doesn’t want to be pursued in anyway.

  10. superashes says:
    February 9, 2022 at 9:01 am

    He is such an ass. Could you just imagine psychologically what it would be like to have this man for a father, running around with a girlfriend who is a dead ringer for their own mother, while simultaneously doing the most in the press? For someone so publicly obsessed with his relationship with his children he sure doesn’t seem to give one damn about the effect of his decisions on their mental well being.

    • Christine says:
      February 9, 2022 at 12:06 pm

      That’s because it’s not about building on maintaining relationships with his children, it’s about controlling them and their mother.

  11. Chrissy says:
    February 9, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Evolved people? Julia is being paid by Kanye to counter the attention Kim and Pete are getting. Their ‘relationship’ is as transactional as it gets. Enjoy your 15 minutes. It’s almost up.

    • TQ says:
      February 9, 2022 at 9:43 am

      Exactly this. 100% agree.

      In addition to the short term benefits, i.e. payment, clothes etc, there’s the longer term benefit she gets with increased name recognition for future roles, arrangements, contracts, etc. So theoretically a win win. But putting up with him even under contract seems…difficult.

  12. TheOtherOne says:
    February 9, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Why is this man allowed to be? He is the same guy who makes independent contractors sign documents agreeing not to have sex while working with him because it disrupts his creative process. Yet, he is jet setting with his new bot of the moment while intimidating and harassing his ex wife??? I’m just so sick of these pieces if sh!t.

  13. Serena says:
    February 9, 2022 at 9:25 am

    Kanye evolved?? Lol don’t make me laugh, he’s the standard caveman abuser-type. I don’t care about Julia Fox, I guess she had her 5 minutes of fame, but Kanye now dating a Kim-lookalike is incredibly gross. That just proves how obsessed he still is with Kim.

  14. whatWHAT? says:
    February 9, 2022 at 9:34 am

    the only time anyone should wear those UGGO boots is if they’re mucking out a stall.

    and it is SUPER CREEPY that he’s hanging out with Kim v.2. in most cases, we’d all go “well, he sure has a type!” but in THIS case? more like “well, he’s creepy AF!”

    I know he thinks this will get under Kim’s skin, but I’m betting that she’s probably thinking 1) ew, what a poor imitation of me and 2) thank GAWD we’re not together anymore.

    he thinks she’ll be jealous of his “new Kim” but all it proves is that he is OBSESSED with her. yikes.

  15. Robyn says:
    February 9, 2022 at 9:41 am

    I mean…evolved doesn’t always mean improved. For example, the anthropocene.

  16. ME says:
    February 9, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Does Chaney Jones not have any self-respect? It’s like it’s Halloween and she decided to dress up like Kim Kardashian. Why? Creepy to say the least. I wonder if Kanye wanted her to dress that way or she’s doing it to really appeal to him. F*cking weird. Reggie Bush married an Armenian woman who also looks a lot like Kim. I mean Kim is beautiful, but I just find this whole thing strange. What is Kanye’s end game. He is making himself look so damn pathetic.

    Reply
    February 9, 2022 at 10:29 am

    Does Kanye rub dirt on himself to seem more street? His shmutz-smeared wardrobe with clod-hopper winter boots has more in common with a Canadian farmer than a fashion designer.

  18. Colby says:
    February 9, 2022 at 10:38 am

    Kanye thought he could get a reaction from Kim by flaunting Julia around. When he didn’t, he moved on to a Kim lookalike to try again.

  19. Jennifer says:
    February 9, 2022 at 10:47 am

    All these model-types are short-lived with him. Hope Julia enjoyed the brief gravy train.

  20. Michael says:
    February 9, 2022 at 10:50 am

    I personally have always liked Julia Fox since I saw her in Uncut Gems. She is for sure, trying to hook up with a baller though. Kanye was after she dated Drake and flirted with Abel (The Weeknd) like crazy when they filmed together. She is a pretty good actress so I think she gets more roles and shows she is more than somebodies arm candy

  21. Rice says:
    February 9, 2022 at 11:30 am

    LOL! I legit cackled when I clicked on the TMZ link and saw Kanye’s outfit!

  22. tw says:
    February 9, 2022 at 11:31 am

    I think she and Kanye were rolling and high AF for the month of Jan.

  23. Luna17 says:
    February 9, 2022 at 11:54 am

    Lol no one thinks these two are evolved
    Beings! Wtf? Hahah

    • ohrhilly says:
      February 9, 2022 at 1:21 pm

      Open relationship? He’s technically still married so….I see Kanye is doing almost the same thing he did to Amber Rose. He shut shamed the hell out of her when they broke up. Insults are his norm. He hasn’t chanted.

  24. dc says:
    February 9, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    This is what I call a “performative relationship”. Kanye can afford to pay someone to be his so-called girlfriend in an attempt to make Kim jealous. Unfortunately, Kim is so over Kanye, she’s not going back to that pitiful guy with mental health issues that he’s not dealing with.

  25. Jules says:
    February 9, 2022 at 1:52 pm

    I think most celebs think they are “evolved beings”, but leave it to these two to actually say it out loud with a big dose of smug.

  26. girl_ninja says:
    February 9, 2022 at 3:15 pm

    So he didn’t get the reaction from Kim that he wanted with Julia so he’s moved on to a look-a-like. How embarrassing for them.

  27. Julia K says:
    February 9, 2022 at 3:40 pm

    Circling the drain

  28. jferber says:
    February 9, 2022 at 8:45 pm

    I like Julia so wish her well. As I opined earlier, I hope she got some finances from him for a nest egg. If she’s a good actress (I’ve never seen her in anything), now is the time to audition for big roles before her shine from romping around with Kanye wears off. She strikes me as a smart cookie, so I hope she can keep up momentum post-Kanye and support herself and her child well.

