Julia Fox & Kanye West are ‘evolved beings’ in an open relationship with no ‘bad vibes’

The other day, I wondered aloud if Kanye West and Julia Fox’s thing was more like an “only for January” sort of situation. I don’t think Julia and Ye have spent much time together since they returned from Paris last month, and Julia has suddenly seemed… I don’t know, a little over-eager? Like she’s not ready for the party to be over. Well, funny story: Kanye was out on Monday night with another woman, Chaney Jones, who is being described as a “Kim Kardashian look-alike.” It is incredibly creepy, especially since FauxKim seems to actively dress in Kim-type outfits. Sources insist that Kanye and Chaney are actually seeing each other. Which means sources had to go around insisting that… Ye and Julia are in an open relationship.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are in an open relationship, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Sources close to the pair, who have been seeing each other since New Year’s Eve, tell us they are also dating other people. “Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy,” an insider close to Fox shares. “There is no jealousy or bad vibes.” A second source tells us West, 44, is “openly seeing” Instagram model and Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones, with whom he stepped out in Los Angeles Monday night. While West has a plus-one all set on the West Coast, we’re also told the “Uncut Gems” star, 32, is “talking to” a mystery man on the East Coast. West hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, “Donda 2,” that counted Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott as attendees despite his increasingly bitter divorce from Kardashian. Also in attendance was Jones, who was dressed eerily similarly to the Skims founder. Wearing a black catsuit, Jones’ ensemble mirrored Kardashian’s outfit at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. There’s been plenty of drama in West’s life of late, as the Yeezy fashion designer had been calling out Kardashian, 41, on social media, but he ultimately erased all of the accusatory posts, which included an allegation of kidnapping. While the drama presumably has taken a toll on Kardashian and West’s divorce proceedings, it hasn’t affected his relationship with Fox despite rumors to the contrary. “Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself,” the actress said on her Instagram Story after deleting posts of her and West. “Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’”

Yeah, she’s deleting photos? My guess is that Kanye has barely spoken to her since Paris. She’s probably calling him and… not getting much of a response. I bet she found out about FauxKim through TMZ, like everybody else. Kind of sad, especially since she was riding so hard for Kanye, she actually took his side on his creepy, controlling behavior towards Kim. Julia couldn’t mind her own f–king business. I wonder if Kanye realized that. I also wonder if the Drake stuff bothered him – Julia and Drake reportedly had a fling in 2020, although she denied that they had anything serious going on in a recent interview.