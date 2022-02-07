Julia Fox thinks Kim Kardashian is purposefully triggering & gaslighting Kanye West

I’m not an expert when it comes to navigating relationships with toxic men who struggle with mental health issues, but… I feel like the best course of action would probably be to stay out of all of the guy’s drama. Like, I don’t think Julia Fox is a fool. I think she’s out for what she can get in her relationship with Kanye West. She’s getting new clothes, worldwide attention, free trips to Paris. She’s being introduced to designers and media people and celebrities. She’s going to come out of this mess a celebrity in her own right. So why doesn’t Julia just… stay quiet about Kanye’s sh-t with Kim Kardashian? It’s none of her business, Julia knows she’s being used as a way to “get at” Kim, so Julia should just chill out and not involve herself publicly, right? Well, in the wake of Kim Kardashian blasting Kanye for being a manipulative, toxic a–hole, Julia Fox’s friends are chatting about the Kimye situation with Page Six. It’s not good.

Julia Fox is understanding of boyfriend, Kanye West, and his current issues with soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, but still hopes the combative exes will soon find common ground. “Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible,” a source close to Fox tells Page Six. “She just wants them to resolve their issues.” Our source adds that she finds it, “a little strange and coincidental that after any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens.” Earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” actress celebrated her 32nd birthday with West at New York City hotspot Lucien, with plenty of cameras documenting the rapper gifting his lady and her friends with Birkin bags. Days later, West, 44, took to social media to call out Kardashian, 41, for allowing 8-year-daughter North on TikTok “against his will,” sparking an intense back-and-forth between the co-parents. “There’s been more instances of subtle retaliation and gaslighting,” our source claims, adding that Kardashian allegedly “does stuff to purposely trigger him because she knows he’ll take the bait.” A rep for Kardashian did not immediately return our request for comment.

[From Page Six]

Kim was sitting there, minding her business and raising her kids when Kanye went on Instagram and accused her of all kinds of sh-t including “kidnapping.” Kanye is responsible for his own sh-t, and Kim is NOT gaslighting him. Kim is organized, she has a great legal team, she’s keeping records and she’s good at protecting her own public image. None of that is gaslighting, it’s called being an adult. Meanwhile, Kanye throws weekly public tantrums because he can’t control Kim, and because he’s furious that she’s dating Pete Davidson. Why in the world would Julia Fox want anyone to know that she thinks Kanye’s behavior is happening because Kim is doing sh-t to him? All Kim wants is for Kanye to leave her alone!!

Julia finds it “a little strange and coincidental that after any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens.” Kanye makes an ass out of himself publicly, expecting Kim to react and when Kim doesn’t, Kanye throws a public tantrum a few days later. That’s what is actually happening.