Julia Fox thinks Kim Kardashian is purposefully triggering & gaslighting Kanye West

I’m not an expert when it comes to navigating relationships with toxic men who struggle with mental health issues, but… I feel like the best course of action would probably be to stay out of all of the guy’s drama. Like, I don’t think Julia Fox is a fool. I think she’s out for what she can get in her relationship with Kanye West. She’s getting new clothes, worldwide attention, free trips to Paris. She’s being introduced to designers and media people and celebrities. She’s going to come out of this mess a celebrity in her own right. So why doesn’t Julia just… stay quiet about Kanye’s sh-t with Kim Kardashian? It’s none of her business, Julia knows she’s being used as a way to “get at” Kim, so Julia should just chill out and not involve herself publicly, right? Well, in the wake of Kim Kardashian blasting Kanye for being a manipulative, toxic a–hole, Julia Fox’s friends are chatting about the Kimye situation with Page Six. It’s not good.
Julia Fox is understanding of boyfriend, Kanye West, and his current issues with soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, but still hopes the combative exes will soon find common ground.
“Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible,” a source close to Fox tells Page Six. “She just wants them to resolve their issues.”
Our source adds that she finds it, “a little strange and coincidental that after any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens.”
Earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” actress celebrated her 32nd birthday with West at New York City hotspot Lucien, with plenty of cameras documenting the rapper gifting his lady and her friends with Birkin bags. Days later, West, 44, took to social media to call out Kardashian, 41, for allowing 8-year-daughter North on TikTok “against his will,” sparking an intense back-and-forth between the co-parents.
“There’s been more instances of subtle retaliation and gaslighting,” our source claims, adding that Kardashian allegedly “does stuff to purposely trigger him because she knows he’ll take the bait.”
A rep for Kardashian did not immediately return our request for comment.
[From Page Six]
Kim was sitting there, minding her business and raising her kids when Kanye went on Instagram and accused her of all kinds of sh-t including “kidnapping.” Kanye is responsible for his own sh-t, and Kim is NOT gaslighting him. Kim is organized, she has a great legal team, she’s keeping records and she’s good at protecting her own public image. None of that is gaslighting, it’s called being an adult. Meanwhile, Kanye throws weekly public tantrums because he can’t control Kim, and because he’s furious that she’s dating Pete Davidson. Why in the world would Julia Fox want anyone to know that she thinks Kanye’s behavior is happening because Kim is doing sh-t to him? All Kim wants is for Kanye to leave her alone!!
Julia finds it “a little strange and coincidental that after any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens.” Kanye makes an ass out of himself publicly, expecting Kim to react and when Kim doesn’t, Kanye throws a public tantrum a few days later. That’s what is actually happening.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instar.
Because:
abusers convince you its all the vicitms’ fault.
She thinks she can “do better” (ie wont be the next victim) and will be spared.
What a young foolish kid.
The toe boots! I… I can’t.
Yuck so trashy, you’ve dated someone for all of 13 seconds and you already have your friends out there badmouthing his ex?
Women can be such huge misogynists. Men don’t have to carry the load on their own because so many of us are always willing to help out.
This lady needs to stay out of other peoples business. What a sh*t show.
My god… I still don’t understand how Lainey can possibly think Julia is a PR mastermind. Every time she talks, she just looks like a bigger asshole.
I thought Julia was smart enough to just using him for clout and staying out of the drama. I guess I was wrong.
But it wouldn’t surprise me if Kanye asked (demanded) she say something in order to stay in his good graces.
Julia should shut the Fox up.
Yikes. Kim is not the abuser here.
Julia could lose all the career benefits from this fame boost if she doesn’t keep her mouth shut on this. Helping Kanye through these difficult times, a win. Egging him on as things spiral beyond repair, Julia who?
This could all get very bad.
Huge mistake.. she should have kept dressing weird and posing for photos and just shut up. This all should be between the parents and attorneys the social media and interviews need to stop. These are very young children and this is just sad
If she really does think this (and I don’t think she does), it is probably because her and Kanye are basically full-time stunt queens at this point, and so in her mind everything is a reaction to their queenery.