The DM: The Sussexes ‘failed to publicly congratulate the Queen’ on her Jubbly

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not say anything about this weekend’s Queen Camilla shenanigans. There you go, a one-sentence summary of this post. Harry and Meghan didn’t issue any statements through their spokesperson, there were no updates on Archewell and nothing was said publicly from Montecito. It’s possible – more than possible, I think – that Harry and Meghan perhaps called the Queen to wish her well. But if so, the Queen didn’t tell anyone. Which is why we got this completely desperate Daily Mail story: “Radio silence from Harry and Meghan: Duke and Duchess of Sussex fail to publicly congratulate the Queen as she celebrates her platinum jubilee and requests that Camilla become Queen consort when Charles is made King.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have failed to publicly congratulate the Queen as she celebrates her platinum jubilee a day after requesting that Camilla becomes Queen consort when Prince Charles is made King.
The monarch ended years of uncertainty in an historic Platinum Jubilee statement last night by declaring it was her ‘sincere wish’ for the Duchess of Cornwall to be fully acknowledged when her son takes the throne. Charles and Camilla were ‘touched and honoured’ by her gesture, Clarence House said today. And in a statement, Charles added that he was ‘deeply conscious of the honour’ given to his ‘darling wife’ as he congratulated his mother on her 70-year reign.
However, Harry and Meghan are yet to provide any public comment nearly a day on from the Queen’s announcement at 10pm on Saturday. The couple, who are currently residing in a $14million mansion in California, stepped back from royal duties last year.
The Sussexes abandoned social media as they focused on their new roles in the US, having reportedly become disillusioned by ‘hate’ they received online. Updates regarding their activities are regularly posted through the Archewell website instead, but the Queen’s grandson is yet to give any reaction to her announcement.
Meghan’s close friend and media ally Omid Scobie has also remained silent.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also not commented publicly on the Queen’s statement, but did retweet the Royal Family’s post, which included the Queen’s announcement. They also shared a news story on their joint Instagram account.
In an alternate universe, Harry and Meghan could have made a brief but supportive public statement in support of the Queen… and the British media would have ripped them to shreds for “stealing focus” from the Queen and for “abandoning” the Queen and then making self-important statements from one of their fifty-two bathrooms in Montecito. The British media set it up so Harry and Meghan are damned either way. But it’s hilarious to me that THIS is really the headline, that the Mail is THIS desperate to bring H&M into the story. The Sussexes were just minding their business in Montecito!! (And honestly, the silence from Kensington Palace was pretty deafening too, unless you think retweets should stand in for proper statements of support.)
They are so obsessed with H&M.
It’s also how they deflect from the misery of BREXIT and Boris
This is also evidence that Charles is in Charge. He has something on William to keep him silent. Maybe he will help William take down Harry if William is silent on Camilla. We all know that William is willing to do ANYTHING to take down Harry
The bottom line is, Charles won! Now he doesn’t NEED William or Harry’s support in making Camilla Queen Consort. That has been Charles’s focus for nearly 30 years, and the Queen “gave” her blessing, his sons’ wishes and feelings be damned. It’s the ultimate checkmate to William. It’s the “fall in line,” “I’m the captain now” moment. William has no leverage over Charles anymore and he’s probably stewing in his own chamber pot over it. But he’s also learning how to play the game, like a really stupid velociraptor, and will try to exert his will over others once he’s prince and one step closer to kinghood. Unfortunately for him, there will be no one under him left.
ThatsNotOkay: Agreed. May explain the odd joint engagement Kate had with Charles and Camilla. Everything they do is for a reason so I’m sure knowing that the Queen would be making that statement they wanted to show some type of unity. Doesn’t look like William would go that far but he’s clearly not in control. Kate tagging alone was the best they could do before the announcement. William keeps throwing his mother under the bus.
Cate has probably locked William in a room to deal with his temper tantrum over the news of the Queen endorsing Camilla as ‘Queen.’
I believe once William is Prince of Wales people will see him for who he really is and has been since he was a small boy, demanding to be first in line at school because he’ll one day be King.
Take down Harry in what way? Harry is no longer a senior royal, he’s financially independent and doing his own thing separate from the monarchy. Why would Charles need to bring him down?
You’re right, William and Kate have chased everyone related and in their age group right out of the family. There is no one younger than them to do the job. Schadenfreude.
Why do they keep saying last year when H&M stepped down in 2020, so 2 years ago. Like they’ll be saying last year until 2030
Nobody in the RF made a statement so I’m baffled why the DM is calling out Harry and Meghan. Charles’ statement was more about supporting Camilla than the Queen. It’s a really weird story.
The Cambridges didn’t make any statements either? That is odd. I don’t think william was very happy with the statement from the queen this past weekend. Although i don’t understand why he would be upset. We all knew Camilla was going to be Queen consort.
All K&W did was retweet what TQ put out.
Did the Tindalls or Wessex crew congrats either? These DF stories fall fast online. I don’t think HM is as lucrative for DM anymore.
Probably for the 5K hits they got by simply mentioning H & M.
They just wanted another opportunity to mention that H&M live in a $14m house. Every effing time!
Why don’t they talk about the Queen that way? “her Majesty, who lives in $1.3 billion palace”, “The Queen issued a message from her $1.3 billion palace”., “the Queen is stifled in her $1.3 billion palace and wants a vacation”, and so on.
I think the Keens only put something on their instagram story. I could be wrong but shouldnt the FFK and FFQC also release an official congratulatory statement!? That would be more note worthy to fake outrage about.
I thought the Keens ‘liked’ the queens message.
What is a jubbly? I’m angry that there is such a thing as a jubbly and that H and M are dinged for it (but no one else). Unbelievable.
A Jubbly is the funniest thing ever. On some memorabilia for the platinum jubilee, jubilee was misspelled as jubbly. And, as a CBer informed us, jubblies is a phrase for boobs. So the Queen’s Jubbly is one jubbly short of a full set.
Plus there’s a classic British comedy series called Only Fools and Horses about two brothers living in a run down block of flats in London and always trying to do dodgy things to make money (“this time next year we’ll be millionaires”) where the older brother’s catchphrase is ‘lovely jubbly’. I could write a whole thesis on the irony of the gold piano adjacent queen now being inextricably linked in the minds of Brits to two grifters trying to better their lot but I’ll stop here for now!
William needs to publicly say something first.
Do you mean first before Harry or first before anyone else in that family? I don’t think Harry is waiting for William to go first, Harry doesn’t have to play that game anymore.
The Fail and the rest of the Carnival of 🤡🤡🤡 keep emphasizing how relevant the irrelevant ones are, don’t they? This is just lame. I’m more fascinated that KP is silent tbh (no, I do not consider a retweet to be an expression of support and congratulations). What I *do* believe is the Queen’s statement, apparently written by CH, has firmly put to bed the Cambridge’s months long GoT effort to upend the succession. And, the namby pamby retweet is their passive aggressive way to say, “f-ck you.”
What about “The oTher BrothEr”? The way the rat rota are obsessed, it makes it sound like Harry and Meghan are the future king and Queen who’s opinions and actions matter SO MuCh
Also, just a little reminder of things to come… “when a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king, the palace becomes a circus” (Turkish proverb). In this case, two clowns will be moving in so expect double to circus extravaganza
I love your Turkish proverb, it’s so fitting and accurate.
As for the Daily Fail, they should look to the other royals who also made NO comment or announcement as they are much more involved with the what was announced yesterday. As for Bitter Brother simply re-tweeting an announcement doesn’t stand up to the muster, as usual. The very least that they will do is what we can expect.
Can we also mention that not ONE royal was in attendance with TQ yesterday? We saw none of her children or grandchildren.
Where were they?
And Harry can go along living his best, independent, happy life with his family in sunny California, living out the Czech (I believe) saying:
“Not my circus; not my monkeys”
I hope they continue to keep any contact or congratulations off social media and the website it just feeds the tabloids and they use it to perpetuate hate for profit. I have no doubt that they honored her in a special way, but to expect public acknowledgement when they get zero consideration in return and are vilified for every effort is laughable.
Yeah, I agree the press should be more focussed on the silence from KP not the non-working royals in the US. I didn’t expect to hear anything from Harry and Meghan on this and they’re not obligated to say anything either.
So the keens really didn’t mark this occasion this past weekend? That is very strange to me.
This is crude hate-baiting by the Mail. The simple fact is that none of the royals apart from Charles and Camilla made any public acknowledgement. It is obviously an organised process and all the royals will have been told to make no public comment yet. Charles is completely in charge.
The Cambridges re-tweeted Charles ‘ message which allowed the Mail to claim they had made a public response.
Well the Queen never said anything to defend them when they faced racist abuse daily in the media either. She has what she wants so let her majesty sit there and wallow in her faves.
Did Anne or Edward make a statement about the day? I didnt’ see it if they did. And the DM article itself admits that W&K did not release a statement, just that they retweeted the Queen’s statement. Sooo…..this is a non-story but of course the british press has to make it into a thing.
“In an alternate universe, Harry and Meghan could have made a brief but supportive public statement in support of the Queen… and the British media would have ripped them to shreds for “stealing focus” from the Queen and for “abandoning” the Queen and then making self-important statements from one of their fifty-two bathrooms in Montecito. The British media set it up so Harry and Meghan are damned either way.”
But they’d rather H&M be damned by responding, because they can milk a fake outrage over a response for far longer than over silence. They can’t go past this one article because the Sussexes gave them nothing, so they had nothing to use for content. Whereas, if they did put out a statement, we would’ve seen multiple articles being written for days off of that one statement.
At the end of the day, they want to make money, and there’s only one couple they can make money off of, but not if that couple gives them nothing!😈🤣
I thought they were irrelevant? Silly story.
Is it a Jubbly if Harry and Meghan don’t comment on the Jubbly?
I hadn’t realised that she was actually celebrating her Jubbly on that day. I thought it was just a random acknowledgement of Camilla. Anyways, who cares? Harry and Meghan didn’t comment on it, so as far as we all know, it never happened.
None of the other royals made a statement either. Once again, it’s just the BM trying to create a story out of nothing.
“Hate”. In quotations. Casting doubt on the hate M & H receive online. *headdesk* I just can’t anymore with these f*&^ing people.
Its laughable, especially since the Mail comment section is one of the main hate conduits.
“Charles and Camilla were ‘touched and honoured’ by her gesture, Clarence House ( worth over $100 million) said today.”
There. I fixed it for them. Anyone know how many bathrooms Clarence House has?
They are so desperate for any content. If a statement had been released, we would have had days of Daily Mail coverage on their use of “a” and placement of “the.”
This is desperate bottom scraping, and bringing in Omid Scobie as well is just hate mongering POC.
What exactly was Harry supposed to say publicly? Congrats gran on your platinum Jubby and thanks again to you, pa and his emotional support dog for continuing to F my mother over from her grave?
Oh, how I wish this could be a real thing.
For people that the press keep insisting need to shut up, they are always keen to hear from them. From royal reporters wondering if Harry would speak out when uk withdrew from Afghanistan to Piers Moron saying they should speak on situation with Whoopi Goldberg. Their power! Probably like the rest of the family they said what they need to say directly to Elizabeth.
I’ve seen articles & TV shows talking about why Camilla should be queen today & using it to say she was an example for Meghan because she allegedly kept her head down & never complained about press & public hostility. Guess they missed that 2017 Mail profile Camilla did about being a prisoner in her home & her kids describing how awful things were…
I’m just amused how they managed to make even queen camilla story about Meghan.
@abritguest The BM will never get over the trauma of being told no and not being able to put the Sussexes in their place. Last Week, Jeremy Vine, asked what did Meghan have to do for positive coverage in the UK. Now you got Jane Moore basically saying they are still wishing Meghan go the Camila route and embrace the BM. They’ll be forever angry and hopeful that Harry and especially Meghan will embrace them and kiss their behinds. They’re so upset they’re not penetrating their world anymore. The “They need to learn from Camila is a joke” because she’s still not respected or liked. It’s wishful thinking at this point. They’re running out of family members and things to use against them. They just need to admit they lost and they need their cash cows back.
i’m glad they didn’t say anything, and they should keep it that way . they need to learn when to way in on things rather than being egged on by the british media.
I didn’t think H & M would be allowed to put out a statement until TOB and his wife did. Because that would be overstepping his importance. Isn’t the order the Queen, then Charles, then William, then Harry. After that everyone else might be able to go. I thought the royals all coordinate the communications so that no narcissists feeling get hurt. I wonder if William stayed silent to set H&M up to break protocol.
H&M aren’t working royals anymore. If they felt like making a statement they would have and there isn’t anything anybody could do about. Protocol only exists for the royals that remain. William isn’t saying anything because, despite the besties narrative in the press, he think thinks his father ain’t sh*t.
JT I agree totally, but I still think the BM would have dragged them for it.
If Harry and Meghan had issued a statement, they would have been accused of usurping Charles and Camilla and making it “all about them”. So I don’t blame them, radio silence is the best way to deal with that family, unless it’s a death and they want to pay tribute.
They were complaining loudly last week for Harry “to shut up” and “go away” after the Better Up event. The sheeple can’t/won’t see how they are constantly framing anything Harry and Meghan related in a deliberate, negative light.
H and M thrown to the wolves again because Camilla is getting clobbered for getting Liz’s blessing for becoming queen consort (still). Billy is put in check and Kate now knows she’s not irreplaceable.
Translation: The bubbly jubbly didn’t get enough attention, so let’s involve Harry & Meghan.
It is maddening that they keep mentioning Omid as Meghan’s friend, mouthpiece, insider, et. al. As we learned from the disclosed emails from the Daily Fail trial, it was KP and Jason Knauf who urged the Sussexes to work with Omid on Finding Freedom – Meghan didn’t want to because she had seen that he had been inaccurate in the past (probably because JK was feeding him false information). She sent along a basic backgrounder and that was that. The Daily Fail must have conveniently forgotten these facts in favor of their usual hateful spin that opens Omid up to racist bile while also making Meghan seem like she’s feeding manipulative stories to her pet journalist. Sorry, you must have her confused with Charles, or Kate, or literally any of the rest of them. So frustrating! This is why they didn’t release a public statement, ya jerks!
I really don’t care. Do you?
The way these people act you’d think they were in a relationship with them. They act like bitter, jilted lovers. Live your life H & M.