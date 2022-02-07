The DM: The Sussexes ‘failed to publicly congratulate the Queen’ on her Jubbly

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not say anything about this weekend’s Queen Camilla shenanigans. There you go, a one-sentence summary of this post. Harry and Meghan didn’t issue any statements through their spokesperson, there were no updates on Archewell and nothing was said publicly from Montecito. It’s possible – more than possible, I think – that Harry and Meghan perhaps called the Queen to wish her well. But if so, the Queen didn’t tell anyone. Which is why we got this completely desperate Daily Mail story: “Radio silence from Harry and Meghan: Duke and Duchess of Sussex fail to publicly congratulate the Queen as she celebrates her platinum jubilee and requests that Camilla become Queen consort when Charles is made King.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have failed to publicly congratulate the Queen as she celebrates her platinum jubilee a day after requesting that Camilla becomes Queen consort when Prince Charles is made King. The monarch ended years of uncertainty in an historic Platinum Jubilee statement last night by declaring it was her ‘sincere wish’ for the Duchess of Cornwall to be fully acknowledged when her son takes the throne. Charles and Camilla were ‘touched and honoured’ by her gesture, Clarence House said today. And in a statement, Charles added that he was ‘deeply conscious of the honour’ given to his ‘darling wife’ as he congratulated his mother on her 70-year reign. However, Harry and Meghan are yet to provide any public comment nearly a day on from the Queen’s announcement at 10pm on Saturday. The couple, who are currently residing in a $14million mansion in California, stepped back from royal duties last year. The Sussexes abandoned social media as they focused on their new roles in the US, having reportedly become disillusioned by ‘hate’ they received online. Updates regarding their activities are regularly posted through the Archewell website instead, but the Queen’s grandson is yet to give any reaction to her announcement. Meghan’s close friend and media ally Omid Scobie has also remained silent. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also not commented publicly on the Queen’s statement, but did retweet the Royal Family’s post, which included the Queen’s announcement. They also shared a news story on their joint Instagram account.

[From The Daily Mail]

In an alternate universe, Harry and Meghan could have made a brief but supportive public statement in support of the Queen… and the British media would have ripped them to shreds for “stealing focus” from the Queen and for “abandoning” the Queen and then making self-important statements from one of their fifty-two bathrooms in Montecito. The British media set it up so Harry and Meghan are damned either way. But it’s hilarious to me that THIS is really the headline, that the Mail is THIS desperate to bring H&M into the story. The Sussexes were just minding their business in Montecito!! (And honestly, the silence from Kensington Palace was pretty deafening too, unless you think retweets should stand in for proper statements of support.)