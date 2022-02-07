Awkwafina addresses her AAVE & cultural appropriation, then quits Twitter

As soon as Awkwafina started getting bigger movie roles and a lot of hype, the conversation around her “blaccent” and use of AAVE went mainstream. For years now, Nora (her real name) has been asked about it in interviews and she’s never really had one explanation or specific apology. I think that’s partly because – in her mind – she speaks like every one of her classmates from Queens, as in: she’s not adopting AAVE, she just has a regional outer borough accent and she talks like people of all races from Queens. What she never really explained is why she can easily drop that outer-borough “accent” pretty quickly whenever she wants. Well, Nora is tired of being asked about it, so she issued a statement on Twitter and then announced that she was quitting Twitter:
Awkwafina is answering for her controversial “blaccent.” The Golden Globe winner, 33, who has frequently faced criticism for her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE), addressed the controversy in a statement Saturday on Twitter.
In the letter, Awkwafina (born Nora Lum) acknowledged the “historical context of the African American community in this country,” writing: “And in life, linguistic acculturation, immigrant acculturation, and the inevitable passage of globalized internet slang all play a factor in the fine line between offense and pop culture.”
“But as a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group,” she penned. “But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was.”
“My immigrant background allowed me to carve an American identity off the movies and TV shows I watched, the children I went to public school with, and my undying love and respect for hip hop. I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them – what is correct and where they don’t belong. And though I’m still learning and doing that personal work, I know for sure that I want to spend the rest of my career doing nothing but uplifting our communities. We do this first by failing, learning, acknowledging, hearing and empathizing… And I will continue, tirelessly, to do just that,” Awkwafina concluded.
I’ll be controversial: I don’t think Nora ever did any of this with malice. I think she started doing a blaccent when she was younger because, in her mind, it sounded cool and she heard other people talking like that and she thought it was okay. Then it became part of her “Awkwafina brand” as an entertainer, and she’s clearly been trying to retire that part of her “act” for years now. As for this statement, it’s the equivalent of “I’m listening and learning” combined with “I wasn’t mocking anyone.” I don’t know – I don’t feel one way or the other about it. I think she needs to do what’s best for herself, and clearly that’s taking a social media break.
— nora (@awkwafina) February 5, 2022
To Clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself!
— nora (@awkwafina) February 5, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
She didn’t issue an apology. That statement was word salad that she tossed together then proceeded to “like” all of the comments of the non POC supporting her tweeted. I think she is actually a jerk and may feel justified because she is a non-white person.
Hard agree. When she saw how her word salad was ratioed, that’s when she quit twitter. She is a jerk and a culture vulture.
Exactly this.
Her agent told her to drop the accent and cultural appropriation in order to get more work, so she did.
The cultural appropriation got her attention and in the door, dropping it once there was pretty easy.
So that proves it was all an act and for that, she can kick rocks in flip flops.
I avoid any and everything she is involved in now.
Yep, tale as old as time. I wanted to root for her but had a feeling she was essentially Miley Cyrus during her hip-hop phase.
A lot of people tried (for years!) to explain to her that this is a situation where intent doesn’t matter as much as impact. She’s on the record about why she refused to do roles that would require her to use stereotypical Asian accents, but she was fine putting on a verbal minstrel act. She also liked a bunch of comments telling her that she had done nothing wrong before deleting.
She probably does need a break from social media, but I also see her avoiding feedback about her problematic behavior. I don’t see an actual apology anywhere.
I’m with Kaiser on this. I feel like she has been trying to address this and has not always done the best job of it but this woman is no Joe Rogan. Of course that bar is so low one would have to tunnel beneath the earth’s surface to go lower. I hope to continue to see her grow.
When did she properly address this? When did she apologize? Because that four page letter wasn’t an apology. If she understands why it’s bad to play stereotypical Asian characters, why can’t she understand what Black people have been saying for years?
She emphasizes being unkind is not in her nature…but when I hurt someone, intentionally or not, I apologize. There was no apology here.
As a black person, I don’t get the rage boner people have for Awkwafina. I also took her accent as her local New Yorker accent. And if she drops that accent for acting roles, it’s because she’s playing a role that requires a different speech pattern.
It’s interesting that you say this, because I actually perceive it to be the opposite. Admittedly, I haven’t followed her career closely, but in the clips that I’ve seen of her “Awkwafina” persona, I didn’t get the sense that she was doing a “blaccent”. It just sounded like an exaggerated New York accent. However, from the clips that I’ve seen of her in movies like “Ocean’s 8”, it definitely sounded to me like she was putting on a very pronounced “blaccent” with AAVE.
Now of course, one can argue that it’s the producers, directors, etc. that directed her to speak that way, but it’s interesting that she has stated that she would never use a stereotypical “Asian” accent in a film, but had no problem using another culture’s.
Just my 2 cents.
I agree. I never saw her mocking anything then profiting from it. Even if it’s not her natural home accent you can grow up around a language and mimic it out of enjoyment. It’s why north Easterners say “wicked” and Californians say “Hella.” New York has a strong culture, language, and dialect that I can see anyone growing up in wishing to emulate and embrace. Not to mock, not to profit from, but out of true embrace. I think of the many chefs like Roy Choi who have a distinct LA culture and sound. He grew up around an Asian/Hispanic culture. He does amazing tacos. He literally profits from a food that Mexico invented, and Mexicans are treated horribly in the US as a whole. But it is what he knows and it’s not malicious mocking, but genuine affection for a culture and cuisine.
As a black woman, I’m tired of people making excuses for her. She used the accent because it was profitable to her and dropped it the minute she wanted to be taken seriously as an actress. There was no apology. All she had to say was I’m sorry and now that I’m older and wiser I will do better. Drop the Awkwafina if you are serious. And by the way, for those who are not black, you don’t get to accept an “apology” that wasn’t meant for you.
I am Asian-American and grew up in southern CA in the late 80s. Throughout my teens and 20s I sounded like a version of SNLs “Californians.” I had an Asian friend who grew up surrounded by LatinX culture & people and she sounds, well, LatinX. As I got older and moved into different professions I learned to “drop” my accent and change my speech patterns depending on the context and social situation – this is normal!
I get why people might think Awkwafina is culturally appropriating, but what if that IS the culture she grew up surrounded by? Because I am Asian, should I “sound Asian”?
No one is saying she or anyone else who is Asian should “sound Asian.” Just saying she shouldn’t speak in AAVE. I think that’s pretty clear.
It’s disingenuous coming from her since she was VERY clear that she wouldn’t participate in stereotypical Asian roles or put on Asian accents.
She gets it when it comes to Asians, but it’s all about what she was supposedly around when it comes to her “blaccent”, despite growing up in the whitest part of Queens.
@ Tiffany, yes, thanks for your many well articulated points. I’ll go further and say this points to a larger issue of cultural appropriation and being a culture vulture to get ahead and stand out. Non black ppl have the privilege of picking and choosing what parts of the culture they like and want to use and a abuse to be seen as ‘cool’ ‘edgy’ or ‘down’ then when its served its purpose and they don’t need to speak, act or sound ‘urban’ they do this kind of thing. Gross. How many opportunities did she get by using this fake persona when say a black comedian with this actual background and accent were overlooked?
What’s problematic is not just what I’ve laid out, it’s that black ppl are not afforded the same luxury, I wake up black and go to sleep black. I don’t get to choose how I sound and speak and I’m judged for it in a myriad of ways by society. I may not get a job offer because I ‘sound too black’ or other opportunities because of how I look and that’s the larger issue, the rank privilege.
And growing up in Queens doesn’t make an Asian woman sound the way she did. Let’s get real here. I’m surprised the author is so nonchalant, this is the kind of unconscious bias that is insidious and that needs to be called out. When Hilaria rightly got called out for her accent and problematic appropriation last year on this site, so should Nora.
She’s problematic AF and that ‘apology’ was bs.
Agreed! There was no apology, she knew what she was doing, black people have been telling her it was wrong for years now. She only dropped the accent when it didn’t suit her anymore.
Well said Gary.
Well said.
Some people really don’t think the true struggle for being and embracing Black ( or they do know and don’t care because, racism). From the changing of our names on resumes to even get a interview. To being careful in how we speak in any space outside our own.
The fact that she was able to parlay our real struggles into a career to only write it off is noticeable and Pepperidge Farms remembers.
She can miss me with her “intent” BS. As Lizzie said above, intent doesn’t matter as much as impact. How was the road to hell paved again?
She’s been getting called out about this for years and has never said the words, “I’m sorry”. There was no apology in that statement. Also not everyone in Queens talks the way she was speaking. Not all black ppl talk the way she was speaking. She grew up in an area that was and still is mostly white. She used a form of AAVE to come off as funny and make a name for herself and dropped it the second she got legitimate fame. She knew exactly what she was doing and didn’t give a crap about how black ppl felt. She’s problematic AF and anyone making excuses for her is as well. Also her liking tweets from white ppl telling her she had nothing to apologize for…says everything.
I know we have to hold people accountable for their actions. But we have to remember that she is an Asian woman in a male dominated white industry. I think if she wants to learn and grow, that’s great. And I do believe it’s important for her to continue to work because representation matters. We need more famous Asian women in this industry so young girls see themselves and feel like they can also be an actress in Hollywood, which in turn will open more and more doors for BIPOC.
Whether her blaccent was intended with malice isn’t the issue though. Right now, she’s at a pretty stubborn non-ownership stage. All she’s gotta say is: It was racist. I’m sorry. I didn’t see it then but I see it now and I will do better. Then, show that with words and actions. I mean this is a simplification but I’m just over the denialism. If we agree that our country is built on systemic racism, then why wouldn’t it come out in individual’s words and actions? Recognize it in yourself and be better. And yeah we call it unconscious bias but unconscious bias is still racist, even it’s an agreed upon lesser degree than full on using the n-word. It’s still detrimental to actual people.
I worked for a very long time in a Brooklyn HS and many non-black kids would take on a blaccent and even white teachers would sometimes while trying to fit in, which was pretty cringe. So I do get how it came about and as a teen growing up in queens it was probably pretty normal for all the kids to be doing that and I’m sure kids are still doing it. But part of growing up is seeing that and maybe saying yeah that’s kind of f*cked up and racist and maybe I was kind of f*cked up and racist but I don’t want to be that anymore and I’m not gonna trade on that cultural cache anymore. It seems like her actions are showing that? And she is talking around that. But just own it. It’s just like I want to shake people sometimes. Admit you did something racist and move onto being better. People are just terrified of being called racist when really a lot of people do a lot of racist things. Stop putting all this energy into denying it and put energy into being better. Honestly, I can’t speak to her experience, so maybe what I’m saying isn’t fair idk?
Also, where exactly in queens did she grow up? And what HS? It better not be Forrest Hills lol.
“Because it sounded cool” is some BS, especially when you’re not Black and basically excusing what a fellow Asian chose to do for attention.
And she did that trash accent in Crazy Rich Asians, so miss me with “she was young”.