‘Queen Camilla’ will wear the Queen Mother’s crown, which includes the Koh-i-Noor

My late father was born in India before Indian independence, before the partition, when India was still called “the jewel in the British crown.” He was, bizarrely, sort of a monarchist who enjoyed British royal history and had a general warmth for QEII (and King Edward VIII, weirdly). But there was one subject in which my dad was completely anti-monarchist: he believed, as I do, that the Windsors should absolutely return the jewels they looted from India, starting with the Koh-i-Noor. The Koh-i-Noor is still part of the “British crown jewels” and it is still part of the crown which was worn by the late Queen Mother, in what is considered the traditional “Queen Consort crown.” Dismantle this specific crown and send the Koh-i-Noor back to India, I swear to God. Instead of doing that, the Windsors are going to put that crown on Camilla’s head!! Some highlights from this Daily Mail story:

Charles had been planning this for years, obvs: Prince Charles changed his coronation vows several years ago to include ‘Queen Camilla’ – with his mother’s blessing, the Daily Mail can reveal. The insertion of his wife’s title was included as part of a general reworking of plans for the Westminster Abbey ceremony up to five years ago, a senior palace source said. Camilla will wear the Koh-i-Noor: It can also be revealed that Camilla will have the Queen Mother’s priceless platinum and diamond crown placed on her head when Charles is made king. It was created for King George VI’s coronation in 1937. The Queen Mother’s crown features 2,800 diamonds with a large stone given to Queen Victoria in 1856 by the Sultan of Turkey as a gesture of gratitude for British support during the Crimean War. The front cross holds the famous 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond, which originated in India, in a detachable platinum mount. Charles almost announced the ‘Queen Camilla’ thing in 2019: The Mail can reveal today that plans to ‘crown’ Camilla as Queen Consort – as opposed to ‘Princess Consort’, as originally planned – have been under way for some time, and Charles came close to announcing it in 2019. A royal source said: ‘This is something that has been on the Prince of Wales’ mind for some time, but the timing had to be right. There was a nervousness, they wanted to get it right. It’s been a done deal for some time, but the question has been how best to execute it. You are not going to please everyone. They understand that some people still won’t be happy, but the family believe it is the right thing to do.’ Charles overhauled his coronation plans: The change was made clear when Clarence House and palace officials embarked on an overhaul of the plans for Charles’s coronation several years ago. Key national events are regularly the subject of planning reviews and, as the previous coronation took place in 1953, officials wanted to make the ceremony more streamlined and up-to-date. It is understood to have been shortened from the Queen’s three-hour long event and, while still ‘spectacular’, is designed to ‘better reflect the times’, with more religious, cultural and ethnic diversity. ‘It also included the duchess crowned Queen Consort,’ a household insider said. Any changes would have taken place with the Queen’s blessing and the knowledge of Buckingham Palace.

One could even argue that ensuring Camilla’s position as Queen Consort was Charles’s sole focus for the past seventeen years. One could even argue that Charles’s devotion to legitimizing his mistress left him blind and unwilling to actually show leadership within his own family. One of his sons is exiled and his two mixed-race grandchildren are living in California, but Charles stayed on his particular course, to make sure everyone bowed and scraped to the Rottweiler, as Diana called her.

Also: Charles’s reworked his coronation plans in 2019? Curious. I wonder if he reworked them to reflect the Sussexes’ soon-to-be exile.

As for the Koh-i-Noor… yeah, it’s pathetic that Camilla will wear this crown. It’s pathetic that the Windsors won’t return their looted art and jewels.

