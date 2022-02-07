‘Queen Camilla’ will wear the Queen Mother’s crown, which includes the Koh-i-Noor

My late father was born in India before Indian independence, before the partition, when India was still called “the jewel in the British crown.” He was, bizarrely, sort of a monarchist who enjoyed British royal history and had a general warmth for QEII (and King Edward VIII, weirdly). But there was one subject in which my dad was completely anti-monarchist: he believed, as I do, that the Windsors should absolutely return the jewels they looted from India, starting with the Koh-i-Noor. The Koh-i-Noor is still part of the “British crown jewels” and it is still part of the crown which was worn by the late Queen Mother, in what is considered the traditional “Queen Consort crown.” Dismantle this specific crown and send the Koh-i-Noor back to India, I swear to God. Instead of doing that, the Windsors are going to put that crown on Camilla’s head!! Some highlights from this Daily Mail story:
Charles had been planning this for years, obvs: Prince Charles changed his coronation vows several years ago to include ‘Queen Camilla’ – with his mother’s blessing, the Daily Mail can reveal. The insertion of his wife’s title was included as part of a general reworking of plans for the Westminster Abbey ceremony up to five years ago, a senior palace source said.
Camilla will wear the Koh-i-Noor: It can also be revealed that Camilla will have the Queen Mother’s priceless platinum and diamond crown placed on her head when Charles is made king. It was created for King George VI’s coronation in 1937. The Queen Mother’s crown features 2,800 diamonds with a large stone given to Queen Victoria in 1856 by the Sultan of Turkey as a gesture of gratitude for British support during the Crimean War. The front cross holds the famous 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond, which originated in India, in a detachable platinum mount.
Charles almost announced the ‘Queen Camilla’ thing in 2019: The Mail can reveal today that plans to ‘crown’ Camilla as Queen Consort – as opposed to ‘Princess Consort’, as originally planned – have been under way for some time, and Charles came close to announcing it in 2019. A royal source said: ‘This is something that has been on the Prince of Wales’ mind for some time, but the timing had to be right. There was a nervousness, they wanted to get it right. It’s been a done deal for some time, but the question has been how best to execute it. You are not going to please everyone. They understand that some people still won’t be happy, but the family believe it is the right thing to do.’
Charles overhauled his coronation plans: The change was made clear when Clarence House and palace officials embarked on an overhaul of the plans for Charles’s coronation several years ago. Key national events are regularly the subject of planning reviews and, as the previous coronation took place in 1953, officials wanted to make the ceremony more streamlined and up-to-date. It is understood to have been shortened from the Queen’s three-hour long event and, while still ‘spectacular’, is designed to ‘better reflect the times’, with more religious, cultural and ethnic diversity. ‘It also included the duchess crowned Queen Consort,’ a household insider said. Any changes would have taken place with the Queen’s blessing and the knowledge of Buckingham Palace.
One could even argue that ensuring Camilla’s position as Queen Consort was Charles’s sole focus for the past seventeen years. One could even argue that Charles’s devotion to legitimizing his mistress left him blind and unwilling to actually show leadership within his own family. One of his sons is exiled and his two mixed-race grandchildren are living in California, but Charles stayed on his particular course, to make sure everyone bowed and scraped to the Rottweiler, as Diana called her.
Also: Charles’s reworked his coronation plans in 2019? Curious. I wonder if he reworked them to reflect the Sussexes’ soon-to-be exile.
As for the Koh-i-Noor… yeah, it’s pathetic that Camilla will wear this crown. It’s pathetic that the Windsors won’t return their looted art and jewels.
Queen Camila is going to be a hard sell and the morning shows are already feeling the pushback trying to use Meghan to prop up Carrie Johnson and Camila. Good Luck with that because this is going to be a huge mess. Charles is an idiot. Diana and Meghan will forever cast a shadow on that institution.
These people using abusing meghan to prop up Camilla is getting ton me more than it should. Camilla was someone’s mistress and her lack of empathy towards Diana was part of Di’s misery (although Charles had plenty to do with that too). Anyway she still was the other woman and therefore inherently linked to Diana’s suffering.
Meghan gave up her own life, a “full life” as she once described, to work in service of this family and this ungrateful nation. And she was slammed every single day for it while she was pregnant.
The 2 are not the same and meg is way out of Camilla’s league.
All this talk of titles and coronation plans makes me think the Queen will abdicate soon. Her health is clearly declining. It’s probably the best time for her to step down and for Charles to finally take the throne. And yes, return the stolen diamond to India!
I don’t think she will EVER abdicate. She will step back more and let Chaz take over more and more, the Power Behind the Throne, in all but name (I don’t think she’d do a *formal* regency either).
Let’s face it, at 95, you know you’re not looking at a lot of *quality* time ahead of you. Between giving up drinking, the walking problems, fragility, and other things we know nothing of, perhaps all she really wants is to be left to Pedo, her dogs, and her stables. The rest can go to hell. Discretely, of course, because that is how “One” does things.
Indeed…she will never give up the position, instead she will spend more and more time out of the spotlight. Meanwhile the Royal Family should learn to “Read the Room”…..after exposing their racism toward Meghan, Camilla is going to wear stolen jewels from India…can’t make this up if we tried
The title and job is for life. This is why the abdication of the Queen’s uncle was so scandalous. QEII will not abdicate. She has and will be withdrawing from a lot of tasks, but she will never abdicate. She will remain QEII until she passes.
This pro Camilla talk from the mouth of the queen, makes me think Charles is already in control. Not that the Queen has had a genuine change of heart.
She just reiterated her promise in her statement to live out her duty, serving the people, being the Queen until the day she dies. I don’t think she’s ever going to officially abdicate. Charles is basically in charge behind the scenes and she’ll leave it at that.
It’s outrageous that the Koh-i-Noor hasn’t been returned to India. Camilla should be ashamed to put it on her head.
It is beyond shocking that these people have vaults and dungeons filled with stolen jewels/arts/materials. I wonder why there is not enough outrage for these things to be returned. I guess diplomaticly it has been ‘forgiven.’
I totally agree. This is ridiculous in this day and age. This royal family ain’t ish. Harry and Meghan were a strong argument for how the royals could be a modern force for good but they were threatened by their awesomeness.
I agree, but the fact that they have dungeons and vaults full of treasure is exactly why they won’t return it. If they returned the Koh-i-Noor, that opens Pandora’s box. Suddenly everyone is going to want their treasure back.
Because it’s not just looted jewels that this family has–basically *all* their wealth is stolen.
The British Royal family is at the root of evil across most of the world. That family has been so destructive to mankind for centuries. At some point the chickens will come home to roost.
This.
Camilla has always been Charles’ north star to the exclusion of everything else. She was his co-conspirator and gaslighter in chief of Diana. He spent millions protecting her while throwing his younger son to the wolves. He also got his older one to call his own mother paranoid. They are the most dysfunctional family on the planet. Diana’s spirit and their racism against Meghan will forever cast a shadow against them.
I don’t think he had anything to do with William throwing his own mother under the bus. That was 100% down to Williams own self-interest as King of the Right Wing Gammons in trying to get rid of the BBC. No-one in this family gives a toss about anyone except themselves.
…. “the famous 105 carat Koh-I-Noor diamond, which originated in India.” Well, that glosses over a whole lot. What, no cute story about how it was gifted in appreciation like the Turkish stone? Huh, wonder why not? Colonizers got no shame.
And now that it’s going to Camilla, Charles ain’t ever giving it back.
Wearing the Koh-I-Noor in 2022 and advertising the fact is peak “tell me you’re clueless without telling me you’re clueless “
Clueless, yeah, but they also DGAF. Apparently, they can’t be shamed into returning any stolen jewels. How I wish that during the coronation, the broadcasters would highlight the controversy around these jewels. But why do I get the feeling that won’t happen? Would the American outlets go there? Idk? If they did, it would prob be a very brief mention before moving on.
Jais- oh of course they DGAF. When I said clueless, I meant in terms of PR.
Don’t forget the arrogance. There’s a whole lot of arrogance in that decision, alone.
I just re-read that section and it’s suuuuper squirrely. If you were just skimming that you could easily think Queen Victoria received the crown WITH the diamond as ‘thanks’ from the Ottomans.
Huh, the coronation would have “diversity” if Meghan and the kids were there….
Was trying to add – life and attitudes have changed so much in the past 70 years. With social media, scandals never die, so it’s weird to imagine Camilla as Queen Anything – and the Koh-I-Noor becomes an unpleasant reminder rather than a symbol of glory.
So, what happens if Charles is king and he dies first, would she be The Queen or would Bill get crowned immediately?
Goes straight to Bill. She’s Queen Consort, not the monarch, so it doesn’t change the rules of succession. She’ll be like the Queen Mother, still called Queen, but no official power.
(Incidentally, Kings always outrank Queens, which is why Prince Phillip wasn’t a King. Patriarchy in action.)
Bill gets crowned. She’ll be a consort not a co-ruler, legally speaking.
She’ll never reign, as she’s only a consort. It passes straight to Baldy as next in line of succession. She will languish in the background as the Queen Mother did, drinking a hell of a lot and having zero cares.
She is not a queen regnant that she inherits the throne in her own right . She would be queen dowager on Charles death.
The “Queen Consort” cannot become the monarch; neither can the “Prince Consort,” which Prince Philip is currently. So if Charles becomes king and dies, the crown would pass to William.
I would love to be a fly on the wall to see what those plans for the coronation of Charles look like. They can redesign the ceremony all they like, but it is explicitly religious, with the Archbishop of Canterbury declaring the monarch to be God’s representative. Not sure how you add a lot of religious and cultural diversity to that.
Also I wonder how the pageantry aspect will play. The economic situation isn’t great, for one thing, and for another, neither Charles nor Camilla has the photogenic quality of the 25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation.
Do you mean as Prince Phillip was?
Reply to Ianne (because reply function doesn’t seem to be working properly): yes, I meant as Prince Phillip was to QEII. This is what happens when I add a comment after too little coffee!
I’m Indian and I don’t normally believe in curses, but that diamond is cursed af and the British can have it. I hope Camilla puts it on her head and then stubs her toe. Repeatedly.
I love this comment, lol!
Yeah, it is known to bring bad luck, but I think only to men? I think several countries laid claim to where it was mined, so it probably isn’t as simple as the BRF returning it to India. Although I can’t imagine any universe where they would return it to the Taliban, which also claimed ownership at one point.
I think they must be seriously worried about the Queen if this is what they’re talking about right now and what they’re allowing the DM to ‘exclusively reveal’.
(PS_ I am a different A than the one above!)
I take anything printed in the Daily Fail with a pound of salt.
Camilla and Charles have cozy relationships with the Daily Fail, as has been shown by the reporters they choose to work with, exclusives they have given to the Fail, and photos of them at receptions/ parties held for Fail reporters.
It’s not what they’re saying (though it’s not like the BRF is above dealing with the Mail). It’s that they’re saying all of this right now. I think the Queen isn’t just old. I think she’s unwell, and they’re kicking the future preparation work into high gear.
All these stories pitting Camilla against the Sussexes are starting to make sense now. Hating on Harry and Meghan seems to be a rewarding path in elevating a person’s profile or likeability.
Maybe it was Camilla that said the thing?
Miss Melissa: I think Camilla said and did several things even before Meghan got on the scene. That’s why CH is afraid of what Harry would write about her in his book.
It’s sexist for anyone to make less of a fuss about putting cheating Charles on the throne than scheming Camilla. He’s not the lesser evil here. And in case we forget Diana thought the Queen Mum’s fawning and kissing of Charles was inappropriate, so Charles putting his second wife in his grandma’s jewelry tracks.
“so Charles putting his second wife in his grandma’s jewelry tracks.”
Very much so. The jewels going from the last mommy figure Charles had to the one he has now.
Well, Charles is the heir, it was always going to happen no matter what he did, Diana new this when she married him. Camilla, however, was never inevitable, which is why it’s a bigger story. If the royal family ever blocked cheaters from ascending to the throne, our history would look very different.
That crown is super ugly and the amount of treasure this family (and other royal houses) horde like dragons is disgusting.
“which originated in India” WHOOF
Replace it with a tampon.
😂 hilarious…
That was such a weird thing for him to say, right?!!
Dead! Best comment.
This makes me so mad. I posted yesterday about the tone deafness of all of this – a complete lost opportunity to do a reset on all the horrible history and traditions of colonialism/commonwealth.
They carry on like nothing has happened in the last 100 years from India’s struggle for independence to BLM or the centuries before where this family led an empire that robbed,pillaged and exploited so many countries that are still trying to recover.
That article is shady as f*ck. It goes into plenty of detail about Camilla being seen as “an adulteress” the Queen didn’t accept for years, but now she soothes Charles & will help him become the King he needs to be or some such nonsense. It also all but admits that they lied at the time of the wedding so the public would accept the marriage. And discussing the Koh-i-Noor is a deliberate way to rile people up–like, “Oh, you weren’t thrilled about Camilla as your Queen? Well she’s also going to wear this stolen diamond monstrosity when she’s crowned to rule over you!” The peasants in the comments are not happy.
The DM might as well have titled it “Camilla the Great.”
Who will admire persons as a Home wrecker? To be idolized and represent to almost all nations from a Monarchy, from a British empire?
“Charles came close to announcing it in 2019” says it all, really.
Not HM, but Charles.
Yes, he’s been guiding decisions ( or flat out *making* them ) easily since ’19.
Of course she’s going to wear that crown. The 2019 bit is interesting though, wonder who stopped charles from announcing it then (Phillip?)
I think that it a safe to say the PP put the muzzle on Chaz. PP wasn’t one to mince words, as it were. PP would have taken the plans that Chaz was devising in 2019 as inappropriate, which it was. But Chaz is in charge now. I was wondering if TQ actually knew what she was signing when that posting was made of her acceptance to Camilla being titled as QC, as she is clearly not up to her usual self. Unfortunately, I think TQ’s health is deteriorating at a much more rapid pace than we all know.
As I see it the bulk of the British population is currently apathetic to mildly positive about the BRF (always had TQ around, not even questioning the purpose of the institution, familiarity, etc.). I really hope that shining a light on things like this will finally help to shift attitudes to question what they do and what they have. The mainstream media are completely on-side but thanks to the internet we’re no longer reliant on them to give visibility to stories like this. More and more people are questioning our history and how we got here (see the people who pulled down the statue celebrating a slave trader here in Bristol and all the places changing their name to no longer honour him).
Back to one of my favourite twitter quotes: name something that sounds British but isn’t – the contents of the British Museum.
The Royal Family should lead by example and return all looted jewels to their home countries. I doesn’t matter if they were “given as gifts”, they were the spoils of colonialism and as a show of goodwill, understanding and anti-racism they should return those jewels.
I’m low key tickled that all of the embiggening happening around Camilla right now is going to be nullified later this year with the next season of The Crown and a new documentary about Diana that, according to reviews, is the best ever made. The timing couldn’t be more perfect.