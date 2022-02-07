Duchess Kate got photographed as she shopped at Peter Jones last Friday

Whenever the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are doing a lot of stuff or announcing things, I wonder what’s going on behind-the-scenes, or I look to see what the Sussexes have going on. Last September, when Harry and Meghan made a successful “tour” of New York, William and Kate did the most to “compete,” including staging “pub lunch” photos in Norfolk. So what do we make of Duchess Kate’s flurry of activity last week? She went solo to visit rugby players, then the next day, she stepped out with Charles and Camilla, and the day after that, she announced her “solo trip” to Copenhagen. Real question: was all of this happening because Prince Harry did a BetterUp discussion with Serena Williams? Is Kate really that hellbent on “getting attention” while Harry is doing something? I really do wonder.

The reason I brought up last fall’s staged pub lunch photos – complete with a sycophantic “eyewitness” account – is because Kate got pap’d shopping on Friday. She was photographed at Peter Jones, which is reportedly her favorite department store (she’s been a frequent shopper there over the years). She wore a bulky cable-knit Ralph Lauren sweater, skinny jeans and her Massimo Dutti coat.

The Duchess of Cambridge dressed down in jeans and a knit jumper as she headed out on a shopping trip in south west London. Kate, 40, was spotted leaving Peter Jones, in Sloane Square, with a large black fabric shopping bag in one hand before climbing into the back of a chauffeur-driven BMW parked outside the back entrance to the department store. Kate opted for a low-key ensemble for the outing, pairing blue skinny jeans with a £449 Polo Ralph Lauren grey cable knit jumper, favourite £249 Massimo Dutti check coat and £170 boots from celeb-loved brand Blundstone. With a casual outfit and disposable blue mask covering most of her face, Kate would have blended in with the other yummy mummies popping in for a spot of shopping. While the Duchess was inside the store, her driver was approached by two women who appeared to take issue with the way he had parked on the curb. Moments later, he pulled off the curb and parked on the road. He was waiting for his royal passenger when she emerged from the back entrance and made a beeline for the waiting car. Two women walking down the street appeared to recognise the off-duty Duchess and looked delighted.

[From The Daily Mail]

At this point, I believe the Cambridges only get “pap’d” when they want to, because it happens so rarely. I believe Kate either arranged this or she didn’t care that the photos happened. My gut says she arranged it, just because she wanted the added attention. It reminds me of when she arranged a paparazzi shoot for a shopping trip, and she made sure to wear the same shade of turquoise which Meghan had just worn days before, in March 2020.

I also find it strange that all of these moves are all about Kate? William is in the wind, he hasn’t been seen publicly since January 27th, his trip to BAFTA (which got barely any attention). Why was last week All About Kate? Are we about to be gifted with another two-week Embiggening Blitz? Possibly – judging from the way her fact-finding mission to Copenhagen is being written about, I suspect that February is going to be all about how Kate Is Keen About Early Years.

I actually love her sweater. I love a bulky cable knit.

