Duchess Kate got photographed as she shopped at Peter Jones last Friday

Whenever the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are doing a lot of stuff or announcing things, I wonder what’s going on behind-the-scenes, or I look to see what the Sussexes have going on. Last September, when Harry and Meghan made a successful “tour” of New York, William and Kate did the most to “compete,” including staging “pub lunch” photos in Norfolk. So what do we make of Duchess Kate’s flurry of activity last week? She went solo to visit rugby players, then the next day, she stepped out with Charles and Camilla, and the day after that, she announced her “solo trip” to Copenhagen. Real question: was all of this happening because Prince Harry did a BetterUp discussion with Serena Williams? Is Kate really that hellbent on “getting attention” while Harry is doing something? I really do wonder.
The reason I brought up last fall’s staged pub lunch photos – complete with a sycophantic “eyewitness” account – is because Kate got pap’d shopping on Friday. She was photographed at Peter Jones, which is reportedly her favorite department store (she’s been a frequent shopper there over the years). She wore a bulky cable-knit Ralph Lauren sweater, skinny jeans and her Massimo Dutti coat.
The Duchess of Cambridge dressed down in jeans and a knit jumper as she headed out on a shopping trip in south west London. Kate, 40, was spotted leaving Peter Jones, in Sloane Square, with a large black fabric shopping bag in one hand before climbing into the back of a chauffeur-driven BMW parked outside the back entrance to the department store.
Kate opted for a low-key ensemble for the outing, pairing blue skinny jeans with a £449 Polo Ralph Lauren grey cable knit jumper, favourite £249 Massimo Dutti check coat and £170 boots from celeb-loved brand Blundstone.
With a casual outfit and disposable blue mask covering most of her face, Kate would have blended in with the other yummy mummies popping in for a spot of shopping.
While the Duchess was inside the store, her driver was approached by two women who appeared to take issue with the way he had parked on the curb. Moments later, he pulled off the curb and parked on the road. He was waiting for his royal passenger when she emerged from the back entrance and made a beeline for the waiting car. Two women walking down the street appeared to recognise the off-duty Duchess and looked delighted.
At this point, I believe the Cambridges only get “pap’d” when they want to, because it happens so rarely. I believe Kate either arranged this or she didn’t care that the photos happened. My gut says she arranged it, just because she wanted the added attention. It reminds me of when she arranged a paparazzi shoot for a shopping trip, and she made sure to wear the same shade of turquoise which Meghan had just worn days before, in March 2020.
I also find it strange that all of these moves are all about Kate? William is in the wind, he hasn’t been seen publicly since January 27th, his trip to BAFTA (which got barely any attention). Why was last week All About Kate? Are we about to be gifted with another two-week Embiggening Blitz? Possibly – judging from the way her fact-finding mission to Copenhagen is being written about, I suspect that February is going to be all about how Kate Is Keen About Early Years.
I actually love her sweater. I love a bulky cable knit.
The clothes that the BRF wears to formal “work” engagements – are they their own personal clothing or part of a work-only wardrobe? ie: do the taxpayer’s pay for all of their clothing/personal care or just things used for public engagement? I guess I’m wondering how deep the grift goes lol
I think it’s a fine line between the two anyway. They get their annual ‘budget’ of our cash and then have access to ‘private’ funds. Those being the revenue on all the goodies they squirrelled (stole) away through the years of empire etc. and then the money they make from the Duchies – Cornwall (Charles), Lancaster (TQ – I think), etc. So they own massive parts of the UK and make more money from us that way.
Doesn’t Charles fund Keen’s wardrobe?
Kate has often worn clothing that was originally worn at engagements for personal matters and sometimes those outfits ended up on Carole or Pippa and so lines get crossed a lot.
The official line is that charles pays for the clothing and he can make a tax deduction for the work related clothes.
Her off duty casual style is almost always so much better than her working style. That sweater looks super cozy and comfortable for this time of year.
And yes, I think they only get papped at this point when they want to (or at least those are the pictures that get published, the ones that they want published.) It’s why the pics of them in the airport last October were interesting, bc I don’t think they really wanted those out there.
No they certainly were flushed with outrage when those came out. As for the picture of them eating outside at a little pop up eatery when Bitter Brother asked them to be removed. He was probably upset that tryst #15 would be upset!
Though I do like the sweater as well!! Why can’t she transform her casual style into her professional style?
This outfit looks really nice on her and actually looks like its from this century. What stood out to me that the mail has a part of their article devoted to where you can get the sweater and cheaper dupes
Didn’t someone once point out that the mail gets a deal from doing that? I think something similar happened with the golden jenny peckham dress she wore to the bond premiere
I want that sweater and a bunch of similar ones all In natural fibres. Blush ivory olive black camel brown all the greys with buttons long sweaters maybe a vest too 🥺😍 yes it’s perfect for this time of year. I always borrow my bf’s dark grey one but the knit design is a little masculine on it. I adore her coat and the colour of her jeans as well.
I like the whole outfit, especially the boots. Her casual clothing is always so much better! Clicking through to the article, I had to laugh at the coverage of the Karens who made Kate’s driver move the vehicle while she was shopping.
Just adding that I like this outfit too. No complaints on that front. The driver part was funny. So was he essentially parked on top of the sidewalk? There was also a cute-looking bearded guy in the pic and I was imagining that it was her rugby-player side piece, which is something I’m just making up.
Yeah, the Karens are a bit much. It’s not like the SUV was blocking the sidewalk.
Y’all I do believe she is wearing an *adult sized* mask. One for the record books.
“She could have blended in” seems to be signalling that this was a pap call. She wouldn’t have been noticed if she hadn’t wanted to be.
What, no body guards? No stylist to accompany her? What am I saying, I don’t think she knows stylist exist. Just out buying buttons and colors of Copenhagen…..the horror for those people that are to be her hosts.
I bet all of us could make a killing if we opened a buttons and dowdy dress store!
She was buying a beanie and a long chocolate brown coat.
🤣🤣🤣 best comment Jais!
But where can they even get pap’d? I doubt they do their own supermarket shopping, everything is surely delivered from food to clothes. School runs are prohibited to paps. So its rare because they hardly venture out for the normal things.
It’s been said for years that Kate loves to shop and there’s been plenty of stories of people spotting her out and about in London. And just because you can get everything delivered, doesn’t mean you will. Some people like to go out and about to shop and Kate is one of those people.
I wonder how he feels about Kate taking such central place in the firm. She’s the most appreciated member of the family and it’s clear the firm recognize that. In the early days of their marriage the popularity I think was even handed even though she always had the most attention because she’s a woman. Now she’s clearly more popular than him not Diana level like with Charles but still.
I wonder if he cares at this point. In some ways, not doing a flurry of photos and embiggening could show he’s more secure in his position, which I mean he is the heir. He’s not going anywhere while she is the married-in and trying to prove her worth. She might be more popular but so? Let her flurry around while he sits back and gets legal advice.
If he was secure in his position he wouldn’t have pushed his brother and sister in law out of the country. And the multiple briefing calling for him to succeed to the queen instead of Charles wouldn’t be out there.
If he’s indeed secure it’s interesting that he consider Kate non threatening.
She opened her own door.
I thought that was a violation of phantom protocol only made up for Black women.
HA!
I’d forgotten about that “protocol “.
Yeah they all forgot about “protocol” now that M’s no longer there.
I love the outfit. She looks great and it looks pretty comfortable. I’d wear it – the entire thing actually. She needs to lean into this style more instead of the coat dresses and prints. As for pap photos, I agree that if KP didn’t want them out there, they would not be out there.
Funny how she was in a masked, came in and exited through the back door, yet people recognize her. How did the pap know where to be to see her? I say she called them and told them or her mummy did because she wants to steal Harry thunder
According to the Kate stans, the shopping trip was the week before not on Friday but it doesn’t matter when it really was. The main point is while publicly KP has made it known that off duty pictures are not allowed, there is an agreement between the press and KP for the Cambridges to be photographed outside of official engagements. As with everything else, it would seem that KP softened this stance when Meghan joined the family.
Katie Keen has been on an absolute blitz (by her standards). Solo portraits, solo outings with the in-laws, a solo trip, and now some solo pap shots. Hmmm.
Is Peter Jones a fancy department store? Is it more like Barney’s or NM as opposed to say, Harrod’s? Is this “she’s just like us!”?
And what’s the over under on “vaguely Scandinavian sweaters” she nabbed for her upcoming Danish trip?
Fancy? That’s not the word I would use, but it’s not M&S either. Peter Jones (generally called “John Lewis”, don’t ask) carries a wide range of price points. Think practical more than fashion-forward: home goods, china, buttoned blouses, grosgrain ribbons (which I just purchased). Excellent customer service IMO. This particular branch is in a very expensive, elite area. It caters to moms with money but not necessarily really into fashion.
If Meghan headline would have been all about controversial Chinese manufacture of Ralph Lauren. I thought RF was supposed to promote UK. I guess, at least the boots were Australian. Describing women as “yummy mummies” is nauseating.
Of course she arranged this!! We’d have pap pics all the time if they weren’t closely controlled by KP.
I am in the minority here but I don’t like the print of that coat or the color. I think that blended with the sweater makes her look washed out.
Why is Kate wearing work boots? Blundstones are more usually found on a building site and not Knightsbridge?
Or is Kate trying to tell us she’s been on a building site?
Blundstones are pretty popular (at least they are in my circles in Canada) they look great with jeans and age well too! I wouldn’t call them workbooks at all – I have several pairs myself 🙂
Every university kid I know has a pair of Blundstones. They’re very popular right now.
I wonder if these were photos of Kelly Conway or Ann Coulter if there would be these comments about how cute her outfit is and how they’d wear the same thing. That’s who this Kate woman is a damn racist and racist enabler. Who gives a crap? She’s just copying Meghan again by seeming to be a normal woman shopping when she’s just a racist, lazy, jazzy handsy android.
+1
Totally with you on this.
It isn’t treason to like a sweater. I am sure CB doesn’t mind a variety of opinions .
All I’ll say is that if shopping were an Olympic sport, Cannot would be a gold mentalist. Being seen shopping is just a PR move. I bet she shops online everyday, all day long. This woman has no concept of the value of money how to honestly earn it.
Sorry, I meant ‘gold medalist’.
Could willy have covid? We know they didn’t tell anyone last time he had it
This is exactly what I thought too. He’s sick again. Or else he’s away pruning rose bushes again.
I thought he was supposed to have had an event yesterday (the 6th).
I refuse to click on DM articles so I can’t fully see…but doesn’t that RPO in the first pic of the DM tweet look like Prince Harry? Ginger bearded man? Methinks KKKeen is still obsessed with her brother-in-law.
Kate only seems to act out in jealousy when there is female competition and she got a lot of coverage a few days earlier with the rugby event which one would imagine would have satisfied her ego. And, the previous blue coat pap photo came right after Meghan’s blue dress moment. So, perhaps Burger King is on vacation with a side chick, and Kate wants to be seen to send a message to her? Maybe Kate saw or someone forwarded to her an Instagram post from the side chick wearing a chunky cable knit sweater and Kate reacted this way?
I never imagined that that Burger King would be so bold as to take a trip with his side chick until the recent #princewilliamaffair trending event. Amongst all the many bits of tea that dribbled out that day was a tweet that Kate fired her longtime assistant for organizing a trip between him and Rose. That was an eye-opener, and now I’m very suspicious when the Burger King goes missing like this.
He could be quarantining before visiting Dubai or left early so nobody will comment on his mode of travel.
Dubai was supposed to be yesterday, no? Or did I get dates mixed up?
I agree that it’s way too long of a disappearance from public view just to be prep for this trip to Dubai. I also suspect he was expected to show to the event with Charles and just didn’t want to.
And really the booking trips using staff indigent also makes me wonder about how he got Covid originally. It was kept under the radar and not announced like it was for Charles suggesting he was somewhere he wasn’t supposed to be when he got it.
Funny how there so many pap pics of royals in recent times given it was claimed Harry& Meghan would be more protected against paps in the uk because of an agreement with the UK press & that they were making mistake of moving to ‘pap central LA’.
I’m old enough to remember that Kate was called the Royal Patron of Peter Jones.
I’m sure they normally send her outfits to try on, as Arthur Edwards reported seeing racks upon racks of clothing for her from various designers when he had to visit KP a few years back. So being papped was intentional. In her mind she thinks being seen shopping at an upper end store makes her look relatable.
I bet the buyers for Peter Jones try to always have outfits with plenty of buttons and faux military trim on sale. Maybe they have a special rack they wheel out when they know Kate is in the store.
I wish they would stop tying to make “Catherine” happen.
What a treat for us peasants here in Britain. We’ve got a fool for a leader with his 18 parties who just won’t go, our e energy bills are rising, around 300 people are dying every day from COVID but none of that matters because we’ve got platinum pudding and the lovely jubbly and keen keen kamilla to look forward to. And the cherry on the top, this once in a lifetime sighting of Keeny Antoinette in her super duper low key outfit with the ugly rug like coat that’s going to save the monarchy and all of our lives #wHatElse
She’s swimming in the sweater, no?
First thing I thought is she is absolutely swimming in that coat.
Is that BMW Mrs. Earthshot got into an electric car or a hybrid?
As far as the adult size mask, some stores have disposable masks for patrons who show up without. Her security detail has the same mask.
The only time Kate did a solo blitz like this was when she was papped during her off-periods with William when they were broken up.
I think the affair has been ramped up, the side piece has been moved into a higher position, and everyone is doing their best to make Kate feel the most important so that the marriage doesn’t explode.
The UK Karens scolding the driver and photographing the car the one tire slightly up on the curb — hilarious!! Wonder if they thought they’d end up on the cover of the Mail!