Duchess Kate stepped out at Twickenham Stadium to ‘train’ with rugby players

Oh my goodness, these are some of the worst photos I’ve ever seen of the Duchess of Cambridge? Usually, I think Kate looks somewhat cute in her athletic clothes and I would normally prefer to see her in a jaunty ponytail. But sheesh, this is a bad look! Shortly after Kensington Palace posted that video of Kate announcing her new rugby patronages, Kate stepped out at Twickenham Stadium for a spot of “work,” as the peasants would say. This is her third day of work in 2022.

Kate *did* work and possibly break a sweat with the rugby people. She met players from the men’s and women’s squads and did some training exercises and her ponytail was bouncing all around. I actually think the ponytail is the biggest problem here, right? It’s too flat on her head, and we’re used to seeing Kate with more volume. I also think the natural lighting is doing her no favors.

Yes, she wore Big Blue as she did all of the rugby stuff. I would have slipped my giant-ass sapphire ring in my pocket or something, but here we are. As for the rest of her ensemble, she wore the official England Rugby £50 pants and £50 zip-up top, with Adidas sneakers.