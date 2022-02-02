Duchess Kate stepped out at Twickenham Stadium to ‘train’ with rugby players

Oh my goodness, these are some of the worst photos I’ve ever seen of the Duchess of Cambridge? Usually, I think Kate looks somewhat cute in her athletic clothes and I would normally prefer to see her in a jaunty ponytail. But sheesh, this is a bad look! Shortly after Kensington Palace posted that video of Kate announcing her new rugby patronages, Kate stepped out at Twickenham Stadium for a spot of “work,” as the peasants would say. This is her third day of work in 2022.
Kate *did* work and possibly break a sweat with the rugby people. She met players from the men’s and women’s squads and did some training exercises and her ponytail was bouncing all around. I actually think the ponytail is the biggest problem here, right? It’s too flat on her head, and we’re used to seeing Kate with more volume. I also think the natural lighting is doing her no favors.
Yes, she wore Big Blue as she did all of the rugby stuff. I would have slipped my giant-ass sapphire ring in my pocket or something, but here we are. As for the rest of her ensemble, she wore the official England Rugby £50 pants and £50 zip-up top, with Adidas sneakers.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658454839, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658454991, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658455221, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658455253, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658455359, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658455549, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658455604, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658455656, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658455667, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
She looks really really tired. Third day of work in the new year. Good thing she has that Caribbean vacation coming up.
We should place bets on when her next working day will be, and when her next event with one of her rugby patronages will be.
Lol well i think she’s rather happy to be surrounded by these hunky men. Look at her grinning!
We might see her sooner with them than we think😂
Pretty sure those were women. 😉
Exactly what I was coming to say. Looking as tired as all get out — she could pack for her next vaca with those bags (bitchy I know, but what can I say….she brings out the worst in me 🤷🏾♀️)
This must have been a morning event because she is always looks exhausted until the afternoon.
I think it’s safe to say that they won’t see her again for a few years unless the team reaches the final of a major tournament.
Nah, she’ll go to at least one six nations match in a few weeks and the Rugby League World Cup is later this year. She’ll be at a few matches. It’s likely that those will be the only engagements she does in September/October.
This is why I think its a good patronage for her. It comes with several built-in events for her to attend where she has to do nothing but theme dress (and actually look appropriate bc who doesn’t love dressing in your teams colors for a game?) and cheer and meet the athletes.
Agree, Becks1 that this patronage will be good for her. She can show up to games and doesn’t have to organize anything or pretend to be an expert. That honestly must be a relief.
Anne is patron for the Scottish team and William is for the Welsh, I think? And they both go to games pretty regularly, so I think she will too (at least the Six Nations, as Amy Bee says).
I wonder if she ever hurts her hand doing stuff like throwing a ball around while wearing that monster rock?
Wow she sure kicked it up a notch the moment she got this patronage. The same enthusiasm for all the rest please.
This is actually pretty par for the course. They announce a new patronage for her, she does an event at that patronage the same day, and then that’s it. I think this may be different bc she’ll be able to attend games and call it work, but this particular roll out is pretty typical for KP.
It’s just that she has so few patronages that its easy to forget lol.
The new pie charts at the Early Years Centre will have to take a back seat.
Doing sporty things is her only element. But play kicking a ball isn’t “work” for the rest of us, so yeah. Pass.
To be fair, almost nothing anyone in the BRF does is “work” as the rest of us know it.
Agreed, as a UK taxpayer, seeing them toss balls around for a few hours isn’t exactly endearing me to the utility of the Royal Family.
Genuinely though – what is this event supposed to do? Raise awareness that the RFU and RFL exist? Wouldn’t the photo opportunities be better served engaging with grassroots rugby clubs, particularly in areas of England where rugby may not be popular? That might encourage new entrants to the game, and she could even bring along that awful Tindall person so she doesn’t have to do any of the talking.
Is there a utility to the Royal Family? It seems to me that they have no purpose in the running of the UK and they exist only because the people of the UK want them to exist. And if the people want them, then they have to pay for them.
Do American sports need patrons? Right now, with covid kids can’t play sports.
@Bordelais I believe Harry did all those things which is why he was a valued patron. I haven’t watched the tape, so let me just sound judgemental here- I don’t think Kate acting all giddy is necessarily a good look. However, sports patronages should always have been a strong contender in her bailiwick. The Queen had major patronages, but never actually did anything. Kate could have “lead” by doing stuff like this right from the beginning, and it would have been much more impressive ten years ago.
She looks gaunt AF
I agree. She appears to have lost so much weight recently – it looks like a cause for concern.
In my opinion, that is what ages her so much. Not sure why she thinks she has to be so underweight to look good.
To me it’s the hair dye around her face, on the baby hairs. It looks like she’s got a wig stuck on her, not natural.
I wonder if one of those hair powders was applied, that fills in the thinner parts or covers grays. I’ve tried it before and it’s reminding me of that.
💯 she looks scary thin and this is throwing her pics off a lot. When I see pictures of her during the dating years she looks so healthy and strong, being evil ages you dude 👀
I don’t really like her as a person and I don’t follow the British Royal news closely. But this is too nit picky I think. She is in her element and she looks happy, no faking. Let her have her day is my take on it.
She looks happy and I see nothing wrong with her appearance.
Not the point. Her job is to make others happy by helping their organization, not have them cater to her. She is living the life of a privileged multi-millionaire on the backs of hard working British and Commonwealth folks, why shouldn’t she look happy?
I had the same thought about the engagement ring. If there was ever a time to leave the ring at home it was today. I get the sense that she was most excited to wear the England kit than the actual engagement itself. I got the same feeling when she had that tennis engagement with Emma Raducanu.
she’s probably afraid that if she takes it off the ffk or some dastardly courtier will take it and not give it back! it could also be a replica. but, can you imagine if it slipped off? they’d all be crawling around in the grass looking for it!
Some women after some time especially if its a gigantic rock opt for a nice delicate band to replace it. Still shows your married without having to wear an iceberg everywhere.
Some don’t . I wear my ring stack regardless – and I’ve been married awhile so it’s huge .
Of all the things to criticize … woman wears her engagement ring .
Karma face 🤷🏻♀️
I thought she wouldn’t do these type of engagement because she doesn’t do that with her Wimbledon patronage. Yay I guess. No comment on her outfit because I think she looks the best in casual/sportswear clothes you can see her personality shine through.
Why did she have them lift her up above them like that??? Granted I’ve never seen a rugby game but I didn’t imagine that is one of the normal moves.
It is though. When the ball is out into touch they have a line-out and the players hoist each other up to contest the ball.
Teams practice that a lot as it is a key to get possession back- part of the set plays that can decide a match.
TY for the response! I had no idea!
It’s a lineout, a move in rugby union. Usually has more players involved but normally a player is lifted.
She looks natural and having fun. Maybe she’s found a patronage that will allow her to “come into her own”, and grow into being the future future queen. It only took how many years and how many tries?
If at first you don’t succeed then try…and a few years later try…and a few more years after that, try again!
Lol, anytime Waity doesn’t have to compete with other women for attention, it’s a good day for her.
Yes, it certainly her MO. That’s why she is as giddy as a school girl! She also doesn’t mind the guys around her either. As a patron, why would she involve herself with their practices? This makes NO sense except for the fact that CopyKeen can spend a few hours to play and it is counted as “work”. No worries as she will tire of those patronage as well.
They’re actually mostly women.
Another fashion opportunity, lol.
It pains me to do it, but I’ll give Kate a pass on this. I don’t have a problem with the ponytail. It would be weird if she showed up all contoured and covered in wiglets and we would be rightly sneering at her. She looks like she’s enjoying herself – not a nervous wreck, no deer-in-the-headlights, no “oh, god, I’m out of my element.” Maybe they should forget about posing her as some kind of serious brain trust and let her do what she likes.
All of this. Sure the ponytail looks like she’s actually going to workout, but anything too fixed would look out of place. She’s clearly happiest around sports and outdoors, so they really should let her lean into that.
Kate’s too eager to take these patronages on given the rumors about her marriage. Word to the wise, guys: don’t become the next James Hewitt.
Or the next Will Carling (former England rugby captain Diana had an affair with).
Any questions about whether she loves attention???
I would be so embarrassed by having people see me acting so over the top like this.
I was certainly asking myself this question the other day. Why else would she not perform the duties of spending time with all of her patronages!!! 🙄
One thing I’ve realized lately is how very much Kate does want attention. All that bday nonsense of her not wanting attention was just an example of the complete opposite being true. From the very see thru dress start to the nightclub pap shots, she has always wanted that attention. For a long time, she had the attention of the two princes for every event. Not sure she’ll ever recover having lost that.
Yeah. There are a million examples of her craving attention, but one that comes to mind is how she launched what amounted to a media campaign to be able to attend the Diana statue unveiling. To me, that was unhinged.
Are those the new veneers? The ones she got in engagement/wedding days ended two or three teeth from the corner of her mouth. You could easily see where they started/ended. These seem to go all the way back.
She’s had them redone a few times since then.
Chronic purging can lead to a lot of dental problems.
She really needs to pick something and stick to it is the reason no one takes her seriously. She is every women sexy school marm office barbie, fragile schoolgirl, She looks freshly botoxed suuuper skinny and pleased with herself. That constant Botox is draining Brits money she should just get a facelift and be done with it, but then it’s not her money so she doesn’t care and I guess facelift is too drastic when she can play with other people’s money. That pyramid picture is too funny.
I think she looks fine. She’s doing her sporty things so she’s not going to be as “made up” as we’re used to seeing so that might be what’s causing the “wow she looks terrible”. As for the ring, my personal theory is that she doesn’t wear the real one out and about. At state banquets? yes. On days like trooping etc etc where there isn’t much interaction with the public? yes. At home? probably, yes. But when interacting with people or doing anything outdoorsy? No. It’s too valuable of a ring for it to get damaged.
She’s been sending photoshopped photos of herself on blast in the last few weeks and the other events were sausage curls and heavy makeup so she does look different because it’s a more natural appearance here for her. I think the main issue here is that she looks so gaunt compared to the athletes around her.
I agree that the real Diana ring is in a vault somewhere. Kate went ziplining in the jungle and sailing with her ring on. The ring turns around on her finger enough, we know it’s loose and could disappear pretty quickly, esp. back in the days of handshaking with the crowd. I’ve thought it was a copy from the beginning.
Maybe she already lost it.
I think she does wear the real thing but not when interacting with the public. So at state dinners, trooping etc etc. Or maybe you’re right and she wears a copy all the time and the real ring is in a vault.
LOL @Yinyang. I would not be surprised.
It makes total sense why they would do this, but to me that’s even more reason why Will should have never given her that ring as an engagement ring. As it is, that ring is a symbol of doom and his parents’ terrible marriage. Why would you want your wife-to-be to have that as a token of your eternal love? And if she’s rarely if ever even wearing the real thing, what the hell is the point?
If William is running around on her, I’m here for this! Let her be around all the hot dudes! I still think a long Bob is where she should be. She will be touted as a fashion icon…blah blah blah. The problem with this look though, is her weight. She always wears form fitting athletic wear, usually with colors. This oversized black is meant to hide.
I am not a Kate fan, but being in an abusive relationship takes a toll. I hope she gets a little side piece through this!
Gloating is never a good look. She has to be so delighted inside that she got one of Harry’s cool patronages. But, oh wait, I thought the official line was that she was thrown under the bus by H&M?
It’ll forever be known as “Harry’s patronage” though. Every event she goes to, the first line in every article about it will be how this was Harry’s patronage, complete with his photo. Forever in the Sussexes shadows.
Her smile is always so fake, it’s cringe.
As an over-the-top-smiler myself, I always give her a pass on this. She’s always been genuinely delighted by sports stuff.
To me, it just seems over the top because:
1. The botox/fillers make her expressions uneven and unnatural
2. It’s such a departure from her faux “listening face” from other serious events- THAT face is totally fake
It’s not so much the big smile but the way it’s deliberately frozen for long beats, often out of context in relation to the situation and expressions of others around her, and aimed in the precise direction of the photographers. That’s not the same as being a natural over the top smiler, which isn’t a bad thing and can be very lovely when it’s real and authentic. Sometimes her smile could very well be real but often times it’s not.
She looks like she’s having a blast.
Kate does seem like she is enjoying herself. She could take this further, organize sports leagues for needy children, promote sports for healthy living. She could tie it in with her “spend time in nature” initiative. The possibilities are endless.
Yet CopyKeen is clueless and these fabulous initiatives sound fabulous too!! I think you have excellent ideas!! Too bad it will never come to fruition.
I think take this further is a foreign language/concept to Kate. She’s like a layer of oil on water. All shimmery and colorful on the surface, dark and threatening underneath.
She looks like a little kid having a fun day out. The rugby players are entertaining her and taking care of her and she’s smiling for the cameras. There’s no sense of Kate trying to connect with them.
She seems to have disappeared behind the royal walls and now just makes overacts for the cameras.
40 for Kate is definitely not the new 20. She looks haggard, way too thin and for the life of me I can’t figure out how someone who barely works, has full time help could still look like this. I think Kate depends heavily on the bottles of something to get her through her days.
You normally gain a little weight each decade, in her case she has dropped so much weight it’s unatural and it ages her. Most 40 year olds look better than this.
Told you guys we’d see something around Harry’s scheduled appearance
I agree that these photos of her are awful. She looks terrible and phony with her fake English Rose KKK smile. She actually reminds me of the Joker here. What a racist phony.
So, there’s just something about her smile that is different to me. Yes she’s always had a huge smile, but I can’t help but wonder if she got new veneers recently. Her teeth just look HUGE. And so so straight. When I compare them to older photos they are different. These giant veneers only make her smile even more huge and toothy. It just doesn’t look right. And the exaggerated laughs – give me a break. They always look so ridiculous and over the top.
Her hair’s color is different? We’ve seen her three times and her hair looked different every time. Anyway, this color doesn’t suit her and makes her feel washed out.
It’s becoming clearer and clearer that they are avoiding having her heard or be recorded speaking live. This was such a perfect event to have her actually say something about the leagues and their upcoming events etc. Nothing big but SOMETHING. It’s a sport so no deep thoughts required but she didn’t or couldn’t do that. Correct me if I’m wrong but I don’t think she’s been heard live since the Dr. Biden debacle. Taking Harry’s patronages is not the win the BRF thought it would be.
They’re all terrible at their jobs but they particularly suck at communication and still don’t know how to use social media. The promo video for this is literally just her and others standing around and passing a rugby ball to each other. So boring, basic, stupid, and ineffective.
There was also an event with pilots that helped evacuate from Afghanistan, IIRC. That was maybe even worse, IMO. I’m not sure if there was video of that but ITV recorded quite a lot of her quotes in the article. I’ll never forget how the article was literally a lesson plan in teaching middle schoolers how to paraphrase. The article cited Kate’s exact words followed up a paraphrase literally explaining what she was trying to say. There must have been 3-4 quotes from Kate with each one followed by a paraphrase and that was the whole article. I was dying. As a teacher, all I could see was taking Kate’s quotes and following them with blank spaces along with the directions to paraphrase and write this in a way that coherently makes sense to a reader.
For some reason it made me really sad to see this today. It seems like someone who’s bad behavior is being rewarded. I know the BM is BS, but I saw the express had an article that she fought for this patronage. Another “saint” Kate patronage. Yes, Kate is very sporty, but to have her media position her to be a role model for young women with the patronage just make me ill. She is the sporty, but she is a voiceless duchess. In my opinion, she just the wrong impression to young girls. All you have to be is super skinny, laugh at everything, look “cute” and people will love you. Can’t wait for her “speech” at the tournament. Probably will be “go team.”
Completely agree. And this is why the establishment was so jarred by Meghan – she highlighted just how little substance Kate has. Kate can only eke out what you described, whereas Meghan always brought thoughtfulness, humility, effort, and genuine interest to her royal engagements (not to mention eloquent speeches). That shook the Middletons and the royal establishment to its utter core. Honestly, she made Kate look like a child by comparison.
I can’t edit my comment but wanted to add this comment from a women’s rugby league:
Fantastic to read that the Duchess Of Cambridge is the New Patron of English Rugby Rugby football Fantastic news that a strong, independent and wonderful role model is now the figurehead for Rugby! Hopefully this encourages more Girls & Ladies to take up the Rugby .
I can’t even… strong and independent?!? I really am bothered by this messaging. She has never indicated this. She always talks about how she is protected and taken care of?!? Make this make sense.
One last comment and I will let it go. She was trying to be Harry today. That’s the problem, Harry doesn’t have to try to connect with people, he just does. Manic smiling is not what attracts people to him. He is himself. Unfortunately, the “strong and independent” Kate doesn’t know who she is. She can only play being Harry for so long. People catch on.
Yikes, that’s some definite Opposite Day messaging. She shows none of those characteristics. There is nothing about her that screams strong, independent, or rugby. I guess since she’s so aggressively bland, they can call her whatever and if you squint it works.
That’s because Harry actually is interested in other people. Kate is only interested in herself.
It’s gaslighting to say she’s strong and independent when her entire adult life has been to cater to the sexist male ideal of womanhood, which is silence, skinny and submission.
I agree with your sentiment that it does look like a reward for bad behavior , like they’re picking over the carcasses of their patronages after driving them out.
She is steady catching flies.
Oh good lord, polyester double-knit. I think we were well-shed of that nasty fabric. Brings back awful memories of ’70s PE class.
That’s ‘thought’. Sigh.
I am not a Cambridge Stan, but she looks fine for this event, I don’t see the problem. I’m glad she’s not wearing too much makeup, her hair isn’t over done, and she’s not wearing leggings, lol
And this is the crux of the matter. With Lazy, people only comment on how she looks. Her makeup, her hair and her clothing. check. Do those right and she is doing well. A woman without substance.
To be fair , that is all that is talked about on this site — how bad she looks.
@Caroline that’s not true. We also talk about how she is a garbage person who is incredibly lazy.
honestly though if you look back even 2, 3 years ago, the comments were more…I don’t want to say even, but focused on her and not her looks. Even if she wore something really hideous and looked like she hadn’t slept in a week, if you mentioned the latter people would defend her and say that you could attack the outfit but not her, or you could attack her work ethic without attacking her looks, etc.
At this point though, I think for most of us, after the way she treated Meghan, we don’t really feel the need to defend her from those kinds of comments anymore.
Yah, it’s really sad, but that’s all she brings to the RF
Oh, I’ve been around for many many years and I agree what is allowed in comments has definitely changed.
Eh, I think a lot of people on this site talk sh*t about Kate literally because of what she has done, due to both her actions and purposeful non actions. I’m actually uncomfortable taking about her physical features in certain contexts. Like I will criticize her choice of clothes and hair style bc to me those are creative choices that anyone could be either praised or mocked for and oftentimes people may disagree. Talking about her weight or aging face isn’t my favorite. I’m at that fun 40 and aging more like Kate than Meghan. When I look in the mirror, I think my face is melting, have those nasal down towards mouth lines, and puffy under eyes, which are a combo of genes and other fun things like coffee and beer, which I’m not giving up. So reading comments like those often make me take a deep breath bc I apply them to myself and we are all our own worst critic. Actively, I have to remind myself these comments are not about me just bc I’m insecure about my own aging. Full disclosure, I’m a former smoker and sun tanner, just like Kate. Not smoking for the past few years and obsessively wear a hat now, but you know, I don’t envy women who have to constantly be photographed up close as they age. I’m like can you please step a few feet away and take that pic from farther away. No need to get a close up lol. Instagram and FaceTime are fun as can be if you’re in your 20’s. I look back at old pics of me in my 20s taken on those old replaceable cameras with no filter and I’m like dang. My pores never had it so good and at the time I was like ugh. However, I think it’s so cool to see women who age confidently and are like yeah so what? I look older but good and I’ve done all this cool sh*t in my however many years I’ve been on this planet so f*ck u. That’s my aspiration. Overall, I think it’s fair to factually observe when a person’s face looks different month to month due to Botox or filler etc., which is something that is true to Kate and at this point is like observing if a person changes their hair color. That said, I don’t like saying how crap a person looks in their face. I will say how crap a hairstyle choice or clothes look bc those things are choices that a person puts on. That’s my personal line and I feel funny crossing it. Again, that said, Kate has done really terrible and harmful things and it is hard to see her in any positive light, physical or otherwise. So for those that do go more negative in the comments on her looks, it makes me uncomfortable, but at the same time, Kate has so done so many negative things towards her sil, chosen to remain silent about so many things when I believe she has more agency than we are led to believe, and thus made her appearance a talking point. By doing so little, her appearance is what is discussed, by her design, and it sucks to age but really what else was going to happen?
Obv, I have complicated feelings about this and had a minute to go off…not sure it totally applies to the original comment but was trying to explain where my boundaries lie in dragging Kate, which is to prefer dragging her actions but the physical is right there and where I feel it’s fair to go and where it’s not, which is all mixed in with my own stuff.
The held-aloft-by-the-Red Roses (!) shot is hilarious, haha! Great picture editing!
I don’t care for her, but it looks like she is genuinely having fun and I like the first photo of her.
She’s doing what is expected of her and she’s thrilled to do it. Not sure why all this fuss about this or what she’s wearing. This is very much part of her rah,rah, jolly hockey sticks branding. The Sussexes have left and these are no longer their patronages. Yeah the royals still shady AF and she’s happy to feed off what’s left of Harry’s shine and appropriate Meghan’s looks from 2 years ago, but stuff moves on. Who cares at this point if Kate, or Edward or Camilla get whatever patronages? I get that a lot of us do miss the Sussexes in their royal roles because they were so good at it and their treatment was appalling and a lot is still being unpacked there. But if some covetous princess wants to throw a ball around a field, let her have her little toys to play with, because they’ll make sure she always gets what she wants.
Okay, this is true. I do think she’s gonna get her toys and always get what she wants, as long as she’s married to the incandescent anyways. Most of the comments are our place to express outrage bc it can be annoying AF to watch. But agree that she’s doing what is expected and is thrilled to have a patronage where all she has to do is show up for practice/play and watch games. Longevity and passion over the next few years will tell how well suited her patronage actually is for the sport…
I don’t like her. To be honest I don’t like any of the Royals, or people who just don’t work and are given money just to show their faces. But, I agree with some comments, I know the majority of the people who comment here don’t like her, but oh boy, nitpicking too much???
and prior to someone coming at me, I follow Royals news 1 for the fashion, and 2 because it’s my escapism…
Awww, Kate had a playdate.
Why is this woman’s mouth always open in photos? Always.
This is one one way of getting something of harry. This woman is a sad sack if ever I ever saw one. You can forgive and forget her mean and dangerous things she has done to meghan, but her clothing and fake grinning will not change who she is, a scheming woman scorned.
And that is my opinion.