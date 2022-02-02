James Middleton sold Boomf to an Estonian businessman at an extreme loss

Just FYI, I did not see this story until I saw a commenter reference it in the Carole Middleton post this week. I truly miss some stuff and you can always send me links and leads at my Twitter, @KaiseratCB. This is the kind of story you should send me! Because when it comes to the Daily Mail, they’ll write up the story and then bury it. Hard. Which is why I didn’t see it. So, you know how James Middleton had a lil’ marshmallow company called Boomf? You know how Boomf was losing millions of dollars ever since he started it? You know how gathered up more than $2 million in investment to grow his business, and you know how Boomf was still just a sad little operation which got caught making Nazi marshmallows? Yeah, well true story: all of the money is gone and James sold Boomf.
Made from liquid sugar stabilised by gelatin, it’s a joyfully insubstantial confection. But, sadly, Boomf, the company which charged £19.99 for sending a box of nine personalised marshmallows through the post, has proved equally fragile. The firm, founded by James Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger brother, fell into administration last month with heavy losses after eight years. Last week its creditors — many of them also small businesses — were told that they face getting just 25p in the £1 of their money back.
Boomf’s well-heeled investors have had to face up to the not-so-sweet reality that they have poured hard cash into a commercially flimsy proposition. Some £2.2 million was raised by Middleton and ploughed into the business, which had branched out into other postal gifts and cards. Its accumulated losses stand at £2 million. Rather embarrassingly for Middleton, 34, who called himself the ‘Wonka in chief’, shareholders include his brother-in-law James Matthews, married to his older sister Pippa.
Certainly, the Estonian businessman who snapped up the failing business this month for the relatively small sum of £300,000 (Middleton reckoned it was worth £10 million in an interview in 2015) will be pleased with his bargain. As will Boomf’s 29 staff, based in Reading, who will keep their jobs. Not so happy, one imagines, are the shareholders who will surely be rueing their investment.
Nick Jenkins is said to have put in at least £250,000, while Pippa’s husband, hedge fund manager James Matthews, invested £100,000. Others who bankrolled the venture include royal chum Charlie Gilkes, who founded the Bunga Bunga night club where Prince Harry liked to party. Another shareholder is Quintessentially Ventures Ltd, a ‘private members’ investment club for sophisticated investors’. Middleton said that he had drawn around £2.2 million in investment in Boomf in total. He commented in an interview: ‘This is not a business propped up by friends or family. That calibre of investors do not just give handouts. They are people who want us to make a return for them.’
There’s more at the Mail: James had to pay back £414,000 to creditors first, because apparently Boomf had not been paying its bills for a while. The company owed everyone from print companies to Facebook and two digital marketing firms. Boomf apparently found itself in a “cash crisis” rather suddenly last year “owing to business costs,” which is weird because… the fundamentals of the business had not changed overnight. Boomf is now James’s third failed business, but perhaps the fourth time’s the charm: James has already started Ella & Co, a raw dog food company. How long before he drives that company into the ground through mismanagement and stupidity? What’s the over/under on the dog food company accidentally poisoning dogs?
Last year, James and his wife Alizee bought a £1.45 million home in Bucklebury close to his parents. What a complete and utter money-laundering mess this family is. If I had been one of the investors in Boomf, I would be so f–king pissed that James had already started another company AND that he recently purchased a seven-figure home near his mummy.
Did he went to college ? What qualifications does he have ? It would be better for him to find a cushion job rather than waist his and everyone else time with this businesses that keep failing.
Probably has the same work ethic as his older sister, and would rather have vanity businesses than having a job with responsibilities. I’m sure he could find some sort of aristocratic type job that’s more title than work though. You would think after 3 failed businesses in what 10 years, he would take a class if he really wanted to be successful.
The Question remains: How did the Middleton obtain their fortune because I doubt seriously it comes from Party Supplies……and who in their right mind would invest in personalized marshmallows.
They were investing in the Middleton connection to the throne. No one would have invested in Boomf without Kate without James being able to merch his connection to Kate
I don’t suppose it could have anything to do with that weed grow we keep hearing about… is weed legal over there?
also “Boomf” sounds like it should be the name of a nightclub.
I’d like to know how James was able to scrape enough together to even have the downpayment for a £1.45M house. What kind of credit rating could he possibly have, w/out Mummy or FFKQ co-signing a loan? His wife wouldn’t have that kind of money would she?
I would love for some investigative reporter who’s hungry to make a name for themself dig into that pot farm and find out why the probe just, figuratively, went up in smoke.
I think sleazy Uncle Gary was/still is bank-rolling his nephew, he certainly bank-rolled Party Pieces and Kate’s so-called education/stalking of William.
Also, Boomf sounds like a toilet paper brand.
He dropped out of Edinburgh. He gave some very arrogant interviews about something like learning more from life than books but in hindsight he was probably struggling with undiagnosed ADHD.
He’s coasted his whole life on other people’s money and connections. He’s a typical Middleton.
I mean, he’s not wrong, you DO learn more from life than books… usually the hard kind of lessons people would rather avoid learning firsthand
James isn’t learning any hard lessons. He’s making failed business after failed business with other people’s money, collecting all he wants, and moving on. This is why I continue to question his ‘depression’ because that all came out as a deflection against his failing businesses and the Nazi marshmallow outing.
@ElleV, what lesson did James learn from mismanaging investor money across multiple failed businesses?
In the DM article, James barely showed up at Boomf and seemed unaware of what was happening with the company or workers.
Well, an actual job in which he is not the creator but working for someone else would come with responsibilities, like possibly showing up for a certain schedule, as in day in and day out. When would he go to Mustique with the family? Having ADHD is a real thing and finding a job within that is not a joke. Regular schedules can be helpful up to a point until they’re not. Something I struggle with myself. Just at this point, being the ceo, head of the company, does not seem to work for him. Not sure why it would unless he was just a lucky sonofabitch. I don’t know what would be best for him but starting new failing companies over and over clearly isn’t it. He seems to struggle and is given a lot of space to struggle within his mental health. He is given space to land again and again. The issue is others are not given that same space by any means nor as many chances and certainly not at his age. Within another family or another race, he would be described in much different terms…
How did the hustler Carole fail to teach her kids the basics of her own traits work,discipline etc
I’m more convinced than ever that he entire Middleton family has been bankrolled by the drug lord brother and Party Pieces is a money laundering front. And they are probably in the weed business too with that raid by local authorities near their house.
I wonder how much is William mixed up in their financial shit. Didn’t he give them millions to buy their current home?
It has to be ,no disrespect but a company like party pieces and a flight dispatchers salary would not be able to afford 3 private school educations,posh extracurricular activities,gap years,that home etc
^^^ This!
Party pieces’ books never made sense for how much they were supposedly making. There are party suppliers that can make good money, but they generally loan out physical supplies (e.g. seating, lighting, tables) that you wouldn’t want to buy, but might need for a large gathering. Party pieces sells disposable cups and balloons. Most people would opt to go to the dollar store or another low-budget option, unless they were, you know, laundering money or actually ordering weed.
There’s nothing better for money laundering than failed businesses. You “pour” money into setting a whole business up (the construction of offices, the lease, the ‘wages’ the supplies) and then mark it as a loss after a few good returns of ‘clean money’. Right? Is that how it works? Seriously asking.
I wonder if part of the reason they wanted William and seat that will eventually end up at the throne is because they would get protection from any scrutiny. Once BP realized how shady and illegal everything is, maybe they were in too deep and now it’ll be too embarassing and incriminating to let them get caught.
Noki, Mike’s family apparently left money in trust for the kids’ educations. But I’m of a mind that Uncle Gary and Maison De Bang Bang made up the difference.
I also think it was money laundering, as in the Age of Amazon and Big Box stores, there is no way PP would make the income to afford their huge estates and the lifestyle that maintains it w/out “help”.
Jan90076, if you look at the financials, the inheritance was gone long before the kids hit school. It may have paid for Mike’s schooling but that’s it. iirc Kate and Pippa may have had partial sports scholarships. This family isn’t made of money, unless it is the money Gary launders out of thin air.
Thanks, Nota!
So they could be dependent on her for the rest of their lives.
That’s the thing, I don’t think Carole is a Rich successful business woman. If the Middletons had money like they claim ,then William won’t have had to help them buy the house they live in. I think uncle Gary Carried them financially. In exchange he gets elevation when Kate becomes queen and Carole queen mom. Terribly rich James and his family wanted royal family connections so James marries pippa. Now I am thinking James parents are beginning to question if loosing money to no business sense brother was worth the hassle of marrying into these people. Not like pippa father in law is a saint but these Middletons are the definition of white trash.
Wasn’t James enamored of Pip long before though? I seem to remember this. He wasn’t grand enough for her then, because Pip was angling for a titled man. When that didn’t come to pass, she fell back with James.
@jan- this is the same story I’ve always heard in regards to pippa and James. Not sure how much of it is spin but at this point they genuinely seem to like each other when in public .
Party Pieces was a shell company for Gary’s shady dealings. Why else would he still be in the fold after all his disastrous interviews, not to mention domestic violence? The middletons owe him, big.
Carole failed to give the kids life skills and build character because she thinks they are superior beings transcending the muck of hard graft. She used her discipline and skill sof hard grift in service to her ambition- rising above everyone as is her right and those of her children. Entitlement at its finest.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Who in their right mind would invest in a company run by a guy with no discernable business experience, whose only selling point is that he’s the sister of the FFQconsort? Did people invest in a marshmallow company thinking they would get invited to Kensington Palace? Where’s the market for personalized marshmallows? What’s the business plan? Did they even have one?
Are the comments on the DM article moderated to protect Mr Failure’s fee-fees?
Middleton family values.
Well you know they have centuries of financial ruin to catch up to. I hear that in order to be a true Turnip Toff, one must have at least three relatives in one’s family tree who nearly gambled away/speculated on fruitless diamond mines/drank away the family fortune, leaving the estate penniless and forcing the next lordling to marry a wealthy American heiress. James is just doing his part to elevate the Middleton bloodline.
Hah, I always think of those novels about 18th and 19th century wastrel Toffs who gamble away their fortunes, and for some reason the phrase that sticks with me about their fate is that they were “forced to live by their wits on the Continent.” Or like in “Vanity Fair,” Becky and her husband just keep trying to get his aunt’s money and failing, start a little hotel, and along the way stiff all of their creditors and ruin them without giving it a second thought.
Toffs suck.
My great-grandmother was heiress to 3 fortunes (she was the only legitimate child in the family lol) and her husband almost gambled it away to the point my grandmother never got over it and had to settle for a Moderately Wealthy man, who would make and lose millions all the time.
Honestly, my father was brought up with an illustruos background but very little money but at least he was poor enough to marry for love and that seemed to break the “no money” curse.
Gah, that is funny Laraw, James is just trying to make them a more legitimate aristocratic family.
When racist folks want to point to Meghan’s family and how they’re not upper crust and classy, I point to the Middleton’s and say check your own salty back yard. These people have been barnacles on the BRF for years and nothing has been said. All Meghan and Doria have done is work hard for EVERYTHING that they have and have and have been successful.
What shady bunch of conmen.
But that’s the point. Hard work and personal success are not upper crust and classy. Upper crust is about living off others – they think the world owes them that just because of who they are and who they know.
I would have thought a nice family snap of the Cambridges all dressed up at James and Alizee’s wedding would have made a very cute Christmas card this year. It’s so odd to me that there wasn’t a single family photo leaked at any time; it’s not as if the Middletons are concerned about privacy. Still don’t think Burger King was there or if he was, he left after an hour as he considered it a work event.
Anyway, none of the investors risked their homes or children’s college education by throwing money at Boomf. For these rich people, it was probably easier to write a check than to say no thanks and keep getting pestered by CarolE to invest.
I thought it was odd too, especially given how public all the adults have been on social media and at photographed events. Maybe Pippa didn’t want her kids shown, which is totally understandable, but it’s odd that they didn’t release one of just the adults and spouses. Or maybe Alizee didn’t want it, so it didn’t happen. That’s certainly fine too.
I always thought a picture wasn’t released because William actually wasn’t there unlike what was released. If he had been there, it would have been a very CarolE thing to do, leak it somehow.
I never bought the story that the priest who married James and Alizee had perfect recall of the colour of the outfits William and Kate were wearing.
At best William showed up for the ceremony for appearances sake. He certainly wasn’t there as long as kate was in the south of France because he did a few engagements midweek and she was nowhere to be seen.
And I agree that he was gone by the time they were taking photos at the reception. There is no way he wouldn’t be included in them if he was.
The only thing that surprises me about this story is the that Boomf is still in business. I assumed it shuttered years ago.
Same!
Did Boomf start out as part of Party Pieces, or was that his cake business? Anyway it seems like it would have made sense to have Boomf as part of PP (who’s just going to order marshmallows? Clearly not enough people. But maybe I’ll order some if I’m already ordering decor etc and the marshmallows match the theme.*) and then if it took off, to spin it as its own company. Maybe they tried that though.
*I can’t believe I just talked about marshmallows matching the theme. What a time to be alive.
I think Nice Cakes and Nice Wine used the same facilities as Party Pieces but Boomf was separate.
I don’t care for marshmallows much, but if I did, or if I were to purchase some for a friend’s birthday or such, I’d probably do it through an outfit like Harry & David that offers more than just personalized marshmallows. I’m surprised James wasn’t thinking of more than just sad little boxes of fluff for top prices. Add some fruits and nuts! Flowers! Candy! But JUST marshmallows? Geez.
I’m laughing bc in one of the last posts about James – about buying his house near his parents – I asked about Boomf and if it was still a thing and why weren’t the marshmallows just folded into the Party Pieces business bc it didnt seem like a viable business on its own. See James?? I told you 6 months ago!
If the business operated out of a party pieces building, what the hell is there to sell besides some kitchen equipment? Marshmallows are actually very easy to make, no ovens or specialized equipment, and I assume they just print the personalization on sugar paper like they do for printed cake tops. So that’s some mixers, pans, printers and some packaging equipment plus 30 employees somehow.
I like marshmallows well enough in other things, like s’mores, but am not not a fan of eating them by themselves. Some people love Peeps, though, and there must be high-quality artisanal marshmallows that taste better than the ones you can buy in a plastic bag at the store. So maybe a small amount of people would love to chomp down on nine raw marshmallows in a row, but not enough in the UK to sustain a business.
Peeps can be mass produced. Personalized marshmallows are by definition made to order and not mass produced. I don’t know how anyone thought that this business could be worth millions of pounds, even at $20 per pack.
Maybe marshmallows are the national dessert of Estonia, and the buyer is going to make a killing.
I reckon that when you’re investing in a personalized marshmallow business established by an inexperienced guy that had already sunk two businesses, you’re not doing it because you’re expecting to make money. James would have done it for his wife, whilst others likely did it for the connections. I’m honestly embarrassed for the Middleton family, but they are laughing all the way to the bank so…
So much of this seems to match the Trump grifting method. Use name recognition for a shady business plan and then dump to shady investors once it’s done.
Welcome to the Royal Family: Where financial insolvency is a feature, not a bug.
I think James is going to end up working at the play park that Pippa intends to start.
Story has nothing to do with PH but I notice they managed to drop his name in. It would be hilarious if the buyer managed to make the business wildly successful.
They just had to find a way to throw Harry’s name in there. Anyways that family is totally laundering money.
YES!!! Totally agree. I can’t see how marshmallows alone (not part of a gourmet candy/eateries experience) could feasibly make any money, let alone millions.
I assume the investors are rich enough that they can use the money as a tax deduction.
Some investments ARE made to solely be tax deductions. You may not be far off on that thought.
Boomf? The company’s name is Boomf?!
And they make bespoke marshmallows.
Sounds like the unlikely plot of an unfunny movie.
Money laundering/investment fraud. Also, is anyone else getting miserable closet case or is it just me?
Now that you mention it….
Well when your only claim to being a businessman is that the ffk is your sister and your mom already thinks she is the queens mom, then I guess you got what you deserve when it came to loosing your money.
I understand that businesspeople have failed businesses but they also have successful businesses too. He has zero (his dog food company is still young and is reporting losses apparently, which may be normal at this stage idk). He gets free publicity thanks to his sister’s marriage, investments thanks to his rich brother-in-law, access to good advice and connections and yet he’s still not successful. So honestly, he should put the whole businessman thing to rest. He’s just not good at it despite having connections. Which is fine, not everyone is great at business (myself included) but he should find something else.
@Sofia, those losses are the J curve effect, which is normal in the beginning of start up companies, but you would expect after some time for the sales to take off, but for poor James, he just stays losing.
dog food? really? there are dozens and dozens of choices out there already. Is he hoping to just sell to his neighbors? he enters saturated markets and sells novelty items with slim chances of repeat buyers. At one time he was breeding dogs, and also doing some guide work on one of the Matthews’ family properties.
Kaiser, thanks so much for refreshing my memory with that link to the Nazi marshmallows. That was 3 years ago and it didn’t seem then like it was an actual, serious business.
No doubt Will financed the Midds and it may be possibly shady. Dollar bet this is why Harry never gave a dime (or pound) to the Markles. He wasn’t willing to be an ATM or loan officer for in laws looking for a come up.
It’s a product that would only be purchased once, and generally for parties like weddings, or perhaps corporate events. A lot of businesses whose trade is based on large gatherings went under because of the pandemic. His, which is centered on what is essentially a fad (that never took off) was in an even worse position. It’s interesting that both he and Pippa (with her Pippa tips) tried to branch out into party-related ventures, the Middleton family business.
I don’t think the Reading staff will keep their jobs long. That valuation isn’t high enough to pay 30 decent salaries.
Sounds like he really doesn’t have the business sense he needs to start these companies. But given that Boomf was his 3rd business, after 2 failed businesses, his investors should have been aware that they’d end up losing money. Also sounds like he needs to sell that nice property and either stay with family or rent a cheap place until he pays back monies owed, because I would be pissed as well if I was an investor.
exactly. you can’t pay people 25 pence to the pound while buying a fancy home. his living standard improved whilst his investors have lost.
I remember reading that James had stepped away from Boomf for mental health reasons which was why he was up in Scotland leading tours and breeding dogs. I absolutely believe that Uncle Gary has been money-laundering through Party Pieces. When the Middletons started their company in 1987 or whenever it was, it was unique but over the years, more and more companies have jumped on the bandwagon, so what they are doing is absolutely not unique anymore. Now, they are probably hanging on by a thread and using their connections to the RF to generate business. The Daily Fail had an article the other day about PP selling Jubilee items, including items that say “Let Them Eat Cake.”
I keep thinking of Elsie in Gosford Park: “None of them have the brains to make the price of a packet of tea.”
The raw dog food company might be more successful than marshmallows because there’s been a boom in pet ownership and in spending on pets in the UK since the pandemic began, and a rise in interest in feeding dogs and cats different diets (eg I listened to an item on the radio last week about the increase in vegan dog food companies). But there’s a) a lot of competition and b) the UK is experiencing or will shortly experience higher inflation, substantial increases in food and energy prices, and a tax hike – so luxury pet food might not remain a growth market for long.
The failed cake and marshmallow businesses should have been one business, which in common parlance is called a bakery. But a small village bakeshop is too quaint and middling. Does he even know how to bake? Now it’s dog food, next it’ll be designer leashes and dog wear based on his wardrobe, and modelled on his dogs. There is nothing serious behind his enterprises, he’s a dilettante. If he worked at PetSmart for a year or two, learned the ropes, maybe he might break even or have a small profit in this new venture. He then could convince – and I’m being charitable – monied acquaintances he’s a safe bet, and not a two-timing loser.
Camilla’s nephew and fixer to Tories Ben Elliot’s business is named Quintessentially. The Mail put that in there to suggest that they are affiliated with the fund of the same name. And they probably are. One wonders whether the investors invested for the loss on their taxes.
Between Kate’s white fragility and complete inexperience with work, Pippa’s jarringly disconnected ideas about what good writing even looks like and this douche’s total business ineptitude, how are the Middletons not known as some of the most crass con-people of Modern times?
100,000 from Pippa husband is nothing by his standards— and he likely fix it to keep the peace in the family, and he probably figured he wouldn’t get it back. Is Janes Middletons wife an earner? Isn’t she in finance or something?
And agree that shady uncle Gary was likely funding all this before
I wonder if James must wish sometimes if he was a girl. You know just marry up and enjoy life 😌 it must be hard keeping up pretenses to be the man of the house.
This seemed like a terrible idea and the only reason it was even attempted was because of his family connections. This wouldn’t get past the initial screening stage of Shark Tank. The concept was just dumb. Do you eat the printed marshmallows or do they sit around drying out? Who wants inky s’mores. Anyway, this guy has never had a real career and no business acumen. Pippa actually has the most real world work experience and she’s just doing the SAHM thing now.