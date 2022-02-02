Duchess Kate is ‘thrilled’ to become patron of two rugby football organizations

Back in August of last year, we first heard the rumors that the Duchess of Cambridge would “take over” Prince Harry’s patronage with the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union. Those rugby patronages loved Harry, because he was very hands-on and he brought them a lot of attention. The fact that Kate’s takeover was leaked in the middle of her two-month disappearing act last summer was not lost on me. We heard the same story again last week, and here we are, it’s official now. Kate posted a rugby video with this message:

I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C

The “C” means it’s from Catherine directly, as in “she” wrote it. She might have done, because the message seems kind of half-assed. Here’s the video, complete with Kate-in-Nike-gear:

So there you go. The reason why William didn’t “get” these patronages is because he’s patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. Surely, these could have gone to Prince Edward or the Countess of Wessex or… oh, wait, there wasn’t anyone else. Oh well!

PS… this is one of the first photos to come up when I searched for “Duchess of Cambridge rugby.” LMAO.