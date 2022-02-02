Duchess Kate is ‘thrilled’ to become patron of two rugby football organizations

Back in August of last year, we first heard the rumors that the Duchess of Cambridge would “take over” Prince Harry’s patronage with the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union. Those rugby patronages loved Harry, because he was very hands-on and he brought them a lot of attention. The fact that Kate’s takeover was leaked in the middle of her two-month disappearing act last summer was not lost on me. We heard the same story again last week, and here we are, it’s official now. Kate posted a rugby video with this message:
I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C
[From Kensington Royal]
The “C” means it’s from Catherine directly, as in “she” wrote it. She might have done, because the message seems kind of half-assed. Here’s the video, complete with Kate-in-Nike-gear:
So there you go. The reason why William didn’t “get” these patronages is because he’s patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. Surely, these could have gone to Prince Edward or the Countess of Wessex or… oh, wait, there wasn’t anyone else. Oh well!
PS… this is one of the first photos to come up when I searched for “Duchess of Cambridge rugby.” LMAO.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
116569, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch and participate in the Rippa Rugby tournament in the Forsyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour. Dunedin, New Zealand – Sunday April 13, 2014.
Image: 530669453
142669, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry watch the opening game of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, England Vs Fiji at Twickenham stadium in London. London, United Kingdom – Friday September 18, 2015.
142669, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry watch the opening game of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, England Vs Fiji at Twickenham stadium in London. London, United Kingdom – Friday September 18, 2015.
172712, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Yahya Hussein Ali, 7, and Dawud Wahabi, 10, children affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, during a visit to the Rugby Portobello Trust's Christmas party, at its community centre in North Kensington, London. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday December 12, 2017.
Oh God
Get ready for Diana blazer cosplay overload 🙄
At least it was a written speech therefore we were speared the mumbling
Wow she looks so youthful in her sporty get up. She should tie up her hair more.
Pretty soon, half the events we see her at will just be sports games.
Sports games and movie premieres
But it’s fine because according to some, Kate she be doing more of these types events because she’s “sporty.” 40 years old and the only thing she can be trusted to show up for are sports matches but she’s preparing to be queen. This is a joke.
@JT exactly, how many comments do we always see about how “these are the kinds of events Kate should be doing and she should just focus on sports”?
Yes JT, the expectations are very low. It really makes me angry how this one can do silly things and still get praised for it.
Well it’s a win all around for Kate – she gets to dress in athletic wear and then everyone will talk about how sports are “her thing” and she can go to one or two big matches a year and get lots of attention and praise and then not do anything else with the organizations but it seems like she’s working more bc she’s added two more patronages to her list.
Does anyone else think her being thrilled to take over this patronage has more to do with her perceived “punishment” of PH than her actual interest in the charity? She and Camilla are the worst sort of vultures.
Yes, cessily I do also think the exact same because Kate is indeed that kind of witch. There is plenty of proof out here.
I’m sure she only wants this patronage to be associated with Harry. Most of the articles talking about this takeover, mention the fact that it was Harry’s first and we all know how obsessed she is with that man. She’s probably living out a fantasy right now. He’s the only reason why Kate getting the patronage is being covered more widely in the press. Keen was certainly not getting this much coverage when she became patron of a navy boat or something. This is nothing but clout chasing and a little bit of stalking for good measure.
@JT, she probably headed straight into the rugby offices and collected any framed photos of Harry that were there. Then she took them home to hide under her pillow.
Vultures! You hit the nail on the head!
Honestly, that rugby video is adorable. Kudos to her for participating in it. I hope she actually enjoys this patronage enough to add value.
I mean….sure, kudos to her for standing in her garden and catching a ball two or three times.
The bar is so low for this woman.
Clink!…that was me clinking my morning coffee with whatever you are drinking, Becks1. 🙂
@Gabby You know she probably studied every single event that Harry has done for rugby and is planning her outfits to match his. If Meg attended an event, it’s a bonus because chica just loves to cosplay as Harry’s wife.
I get is done to try and Hurt Harry, what i dont get is Why, H&M wanted a 1/2 deal they refused, They left and have set up camp somewhere else, now the remainers are behaving like it was a bad break up and hey look how well im doing. Its all very childish, especially when they are the cause of it. to quote the lady ‘peaceful under a tree everyday’
I had an argument with someone about how Kate doesn’t do much work. Her reply was she has 3 kids. I said you are thinking in terms of the average person having kids. Yes, Kate has 3 kids, who btw are in school, and a cook and housekeeper and office staff. It’s not like Kate is buying groceries or doing laundry. I’d like to work 2 days a month and be praised to the heavens for it.
Also, the Queen had four kids and still worked (we can argue how effective she was as a mother, but she still had four kids.) Diana had two children and worked. Anne has always worked. Sophie works. etc.
Not working because you have kids has only been used for Kate to excuse her laziness. (and while you could say “well she’s trying to be a different type of royal and be more involved in her children’s upbringing than other royals” etc – then you have to question the multiple nannies, household staff, and the funding for her SAHM lifestyle.)
As a working mother of three boys, I find the excuse she can’t do more infuriating. She is making a choice which is fine, but it is a choice.
So are the others in the video from stock video or did they hire people to stand around and play pretend catch? Just looks weird.
The others are professional rugby players. It was probably filmed that way because of COVID restrictions.
Children play “pro” in the UK?
Ah, equality, you know that kid was in some sort of youth rugby program.
Ah, Beanie, possibly so but what has that to do with pro unions?
I hope Kate gets herself a rugby boyfriend. These are messy people
Well she does like to cosplay Diana….
Kids never disappoint in photos and video with Lazy Lady Macbeth, do they?
Can we give the kid some kind of CB Citizens Award?
I also vote for an archive of ‘people showing what we’re all thinking’ in pics with the Keens. There are many.
+1 for the CB Citizens Awards 😂
All the best to Kate with this. As it was reported in Tatler, she’s been forced to do more work because Harry and Meghan has left. I was wondering why her announcement came so early this morning but it was because she was going to do her first engagement as Patron of England Rugby later in the day.
This will not give her the happiness she thinks it will give lol
That pic with the little boy is everything. Lol. He’s like I told you already to back up off me. Lol
Well I can tell you what the C stands for but it’s not for Catherine. Also, botox got her right eye all jazzed up.
Brilliantly put!
Personally, I am surprised how much I like the video, it has a good mood and Kate looks good. The little girl right after Kate reminds me of her when she was younger.
Though I can not help but think it would be funnier with Harry.
Really says what a colonial farce the “United Kingdom” is when two members of the same English family are “patrons” of two separate National rugby teams.
Her favorite activity is to cosplay and smile for the camera and bingo, we get what we get and we don’t get upset.
This is perfect for her. She must be so tired of having to put on the fake “I care about you” or “I care about this issue” or “thank you for your service” face. She can just sit back in the best seat in the stadium, smile at the camera and do her freeze pose and have it count as work. Looks like her numbers will go up this year and it will be all rugby.
I hope Meghan and Harry release a pic of Lili every time Kate does a rugby bit.
charles, camilla and even lazy are out there doing engagements. so what’s up with baldimort? why he so lazy?
Will next engagement is February tenth
That’s 8 days from now. Over a week. He’s a lazy turd.
Well, on the bright side, she does pull off athletic wear and a high pony quite well. I feel like my own mother: Get the hair out of your face, darling!
We can certainly expect some cheesy “competition” between the Cambridges over whose teams will prevail, and maybe Kate – a mom of three, remember!- guffawing uproariously among a gaggle of muscly young guys who stare at her, concerned and confused.
The Fail has the pics of Kate guffawing with the gaggle of muscular young guys up already.
It’s already at the bottom of the fail. It’s the last story before the newzit articles. She nor will can keep interest so how can you be the future of the monarchy when you can’t even keep interest in Britain. Yet you’re coming to America later on in the year? One of the Suns article was called out for mentioning Meg name 26 times during her birthday celebration. Did anyone read C&C articles yesterday about celebrating the Chinese New year yesterday? They ones that are left cannot keep people’s attention, yet watch how many articles will be on the fail tomorrow about Harry and his better up
Yes i have seen comments about the passive aggressive comments between will and kate over the years be turned into some kind of cute competitive spirit. Maybe a decade ago when William wasn’t shooting her nasty looks or just ignoring her, but now the “competition” doesn’t play the same way at all.
Omg the header picture is so funny, her lips ahahahaha.
That photo of her with the two boys, one of them flipping a V-sign, is hilarious!
Can we look forward to headlines about her being the Scrummy Mummy now?
This will probably be a fun patronage for her. Go to games and play sports. Playing up the competition with Will and the Welsh rugby teams is smart bc they can “pretend” to be annoyed with each other and in competition. No need for loving looks or festive glances.
It’s a win for everyone. She gets a patronage that’s in her element, people will praise her for it (me as well sometimes so no judgement there) and the Rugby Union get the only working royal left who gets the most attention out of all the working royals besides the queen. (Yes I know Kate is boring and the papers will always put Meghan on the cover over her but I am talking about the remaining *working* royals not royals in general)
Cute video. Love that it highlights diversity and accessibility.
The video is an okay, if slightly cliche concept, that’s not been executed as well as it ought to have been. (Should have been more people, the framing is off, the backgrounds aren’t being exploited to their fullest, etc.) There are excellent British advertising agencies and production companies they could have called. Why can’t the royals hire good people?
My understanding is the pay is bad, so quality PR companies wouldn’t want to work with them.
I always thought William was going to end up with Britney Spears.
There’s still time!
It’s all fine. It’s just fine. Not terrible, not awesome, just fine. This might be just the patronage she needs. Hope she actually does some work for the Organisation.
Why can’t she wear British athletic wear brands? I’m not British and I know nothing about fashion but I’m assuming there are British athletic wear brands to promote.
What happened to the the guards who yearn for her foot that is never put wrong wanting her to take their honorary military patronage?