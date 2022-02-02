Duchess Kate is ‘thrilled’ to become patron of two rugby football organizations

Back in August of last year, we first heard the rumors that the Duchess of Cambridge would “take over” Prince Harry’s patronage with the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union. Those rugby patronages loved Harry, because he was very hands-on and he brought them a lot of attention. The fact that Kate’s takeover was leaked in the middle of her two-month disappearing act last summer was not lost on me. We heard the same story again last week, and here we are, it’s official now. Kate posted a rugby video with this message:

I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C

[From Kensington Royal]

The “C” means it’s from Catherine directly, as in “she” wrote it. She might have done, because the message seems kind of half-assed. Here’s the video, complete with Kate-in-Nike-gear:

So there you go. The reason why William didn’t “get” these patronages is because he’s patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. Surely, these could have gone to Prince Edward or the Countess of Wessex or… oh, wait, there wasn’t anyone else. Oh well!

PS… this is one of the first photos to come up when I searched for “Duchess of Cambridge rugby.” LMAO.

61 Responses to “Duchess Kate is ‘thrilled’ to become patron of two rugby football organizations”

  1. Layla says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:27 am

    Oh God
    Get ready for Diana blazer cosplay overload 🙄

    Reply
  2. Noki says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:28 am

    Wow she looks so youthful in her sporty get up. She should tie up her hair more.

    Reply
  3. Millenial says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:31 am

    Pretty soon, half the events we see her at will just be sports games.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 2, 2022 at 7:33 am

      Sports games and movie premieres

      Reply
      • JT says:
        February 2, 2022 at 8:21 am

        But it’s fine because according to some, Kate she be doing more of these types events because she’s “sporty.” 40 years old and the only thing she can be trusted to show up for are sports matches but she’s preparing to be queen. This is a joke.

      • Becks1 says:
        February 2, 2022 at 9:26 am

        @JT exactly, how many comments do we always see about how “these are the kinds of events Kate should be doing and she should just focus on sports”?

      • Mooney says:
        February 2, 2022 at 2:11 pm

        Yes JT, the expectations are very low. It really makes me angry how this one can do silly things and still get praised for it.

  4. Becks1 says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:33 am

    Well it’s a win all around for Kate – she gets to dress in athletic wear and then everyone will talk about how sports are “her thing” and she can go to one or two big matches a year and get lots of attention and praise and then not do anything else with the organizations but it seems like she’s working more bc she’s added two more patronages to her list.

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      February 2, 2022 at 7:54 am

      Does anyone else think her being thrilled to take over this patronage has more to do with her perceived “punishment” of PH than her actual interest in the charity? She and Camilla are the worst sort of vultures.

      Reply
      • Over it says:
        February 2, 2022 at 7:58 am

        Yes, cessily I do also think the exact same because Kate is indeed that kind of witch. There is plenty of proof out here.

      • JT says:
        February 2, 2022 at 8:30 am

        I’m sure she only wants this patronage to be associated with Harry. Most of the articles talking about this takeover, mention the fact that it was Harry’s first and we all know how obsessed she is with that man. She’s probably living out a fantasy right now. He’s the only reason why Kate getting the patronage is being covered more widely in the press. Keen was certainly not getting this much coverage when she became patron of a navy boat or something. This is nothing but clout chasing and a little bit of stalking for good measure.

      • Gabby says:
        February 2, 2022 at 9:56 am

        @JT, she probably headed straight into the rugby offices and collected any framed photos of Harry that were there. Then she took them home to hide under her pillow.

      • KeenBee says:
        February 2, 2022 at 10:18 am

        Vultures! You hit the nail on the head!

    • Roo says:
      February 2, 2022 at 9:23 am

      Honestly, that rugby video is adorable. Kudos to her for participating in it. I hope she actually enjoys this patronage enough to add value.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        February 2, 2022 at 9:27 am

        I mean….sure, kudos to her for standing in her garden and catching a ball two or three times.

        The bar is so low for this woman.

      • L84Tea says:
        February 2, 2022 at 9:38 am

        Clink!…that was me clinking my morning coffee with whatever you are drinking, Becks1. 🙂

      • JT says:
        February 2, 2022 at 10:27 am

        @Gabby You know she probably studied every single event that Harry has done for rugby and is planning her outfits to match his. If Meg attended an event, it’s a bonus because chica just loves to cosplay as Harry’s wife.

  5. Lili says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:37 am

    I get is done to try and Hurt Harry, what i dont get is Why, H&M wanted a 1/2 deal they refused, They left and have set up camp somewhere else, now the remainers are behaving like it was a bad break up and hey look how well im doing. Its all very childish, especially when they are the cause of it. to quote the lady ‘peaceful under a tree everyday’

    Reply
  6. Zen says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:37 am

    I had an argument with someone about how Kate doesn’t do much work. Her reply was she has 3 kids. I said you are thinking in terms of the average person having kids. Yes, Kate has 3 kids, who btw are in school, and a cook and housekeeper and office staff. It’s not like Kate is buying groceries or doing laundry. I’d like to work 2 days a month and be praised to the heavens for it.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 2, 2022 at 7:46 am

      Also, the Queen had four kids and still worked (we can argue how effective she was as a mother, but she still had four kids.) Diana had two children and worked. Anne has always worked. Sophie works. etc.

      Not working because you have kids has only been used for Kate to excuse her laziness. (and while you could say “well she’s trying to be a different type of royal and be more involved in her children’s upbringing than other royals” etc – then you have to question the multiple nannies, household staff, and the funding for her SAHM lifestyle.)

      Reply
    • El says:
      February 2, 2022 at 7:54 am

      As a working mother of three boys, I find the excuse she can’t do more infuriating. She is making a choice which is fine, but it is a choice.

      Reply
  7. equality says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:40 am

    So are the others in the video from stock video or did they hire people to stand around and play pretend catch? Just looks weird.

    Reply
  8. Jillian says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:46 am

    I hope Kate gets herself a rugby boyfriend. These are messy people

    Reply
  9. TIFFANY says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:46 am

    Kids never disappoint in photos and video with Lazy Lady Macbeth, do they?

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      February 2, 2022 at 7:52 am

      Can we give the kid some kind of CB Citizens Award?

      I also vote for an archive of ‘people showing what we’re all thinking’ in pics with the Keens. There are many.

      Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:48 am

    All the best to Kate with this. As it was reported in Tatler, she’s been forced to do more work because Harry and Meghan has left. I was wondering why her announcement came so early this morning but it was because she was going to do her first engagement as Patron of England Rugby later in the day.

    Reply
  11. The Duchess says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:50 am

    This will not give her the happiness she thinks it will give lol

    Reply
  12. Over it says:
    February 2, 2022 at 7:51 am

    That pic with the little boy is everything. Lol. He’s like I told you already to back up off me. Lol

    Reply
  13. KW says:
    February 2, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Well I can tell you what the C stands for but it’s not for Catherine. Also, botox got her right eye all jazzed up.

    Reply
  14. Anita says:
    February 2, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Personally, I am surprised how much I like the video, it has a good mood and Kate looks good. The little girl right after Kate reminds me of her when she was younger.
    Though I can not help but think it would be funnier with Harry.

    Reply
  15. Blujfly says:
    February 2, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Really says what a colonial farce the “United Kingdom” is when two members of the same English family are “patrons” of two separate National rugby teams.

    Reply
  16. RoyalBlue says:
    February 2, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Her favorite activity is to cosplay and smile for the camera and bingo, we get what we get and we don’t get upset.

    Reply
  17. Harper says:
    February 2, 2022 at 8:18 am

    This is perfect for her. She must be so tired of having to put on the fake “I care about you” or “I care about this issue” or “thank you for your service” face. She can just sit back in the best seat in the stadium, smile at the camera and do her freeze pose and have it count as work. Looks like her numbers will go up this year and it will be all rugby.

    I hope Meghan and Harry release a pic of Lili every time Kate does a rugby bit.

    Reply
  18. RoyalBlue says:
    February 2, 2022 at 8:30 am

    charles, camilla and even lazy are out there doing engagements. so what’s up with baldimort? why he so lazy?

    Reply
  19. Jay says:
    February 2, 2022 at 8:30 am

    Well, on the bright side, she does pull off athletic wear and a high pony quite well. I feel like my own mother: Get the hair out of your face, darling!

    We can certainly expect some cheesy “competition” between the Cambridges over whose teams will prevail, and maybe Kate – a mom of three, remember!- guffawing uproariously among a gaggle of muscly young guys who stare at her, concerned and confused.

    Reply
    • Harper says:
      February 2, 2022 at 8:51 am

      The Fail has the pics of Kate guffawing with the gaggle of muscular young guys up already.

      Reply
      • WHAT says:
        February 2, 2022 at 9:26 am

        It’s already at the bottom of the fail. It’s the last story before the newzit articles. She nor will can keep interest so how can you be the future of the monarchy when you can’t even keep interest in Britain. Yet you’re coming to America later on in the year? One of the Suns article was called out for mentioning Meg name 26 times during her birthday celebration. Did anyone read C&C articles yesterday about celebrating the Chinese New year yesterday? They ones that are left cannot keep people’s attention, yet watch how many articles will be on the fail tomorrow about Harry and his better up

    • Nic919 says:
      February 2, 2022 at 2:22 pm

      Yes i have seen comments about the passive aggressive comments between will and kate over the years be turned into some kind of cute competitive spirit. Maybe a decade ago when William wasn’t shooting her nasty looks or just ignoring her, but now the “competition” doesn’t play the same way at all.

      Reply
  20. Yinyang says:
    February 2, 2022 at 8:49 am

    Omg the header picture is so funny, her lips ahahahaha.

    Reply
  21. Cinders says:
    February 2, 2022 at 8:53 am

    That photo of her with the two boys, one of them flipping a V-sign, is hilarious!

    Reply
  22. Dee says:
    February 2, 2022 at 9:15 am

    Can we look forward to headlines about her being the Scrummy Mummy now?

    Reply
  23. Jais says:
    February 2, 2022 at 9:24 am

    This will probably be a fun patronage for her. Go to games and play sports. Playing up the competition with Will and the Welsh rugby teams is smart bc they can “pretend” to be annoyed with each other and in competition. No need for loving looks or festive glances.

    Reply
  24. Sofia says:
    February 2, 2022 at 9:56 am

    It’s a win for everyone. She gets a patronage that’s in her element, people will praise her for it (me as well sometimes so no judgement there) and the Rugby Union get the only working royal left who gets the most attention out of all the working royals besides the queen. (Yes I know Kate is boring and the papers will always put Meghan on the cover over her but I am talking about the remaining *working* royals not royals in general)

    Reply
  25. Freaky Lizard says:
    February 2, 2022 at 10:05 am

    Cute video. Love that it highlights diversity and accessibility.

    Reply
  26. teecee says:
    February 2, 2022 at 10:22 am

    The video is an okay, if slightly cliche concept, that’s not been executed as well as it ought to have been. (Should have been more people, the framing is off, the backgrounds aren’t being exploited to their fullest, etc.) There are excellent British advertising agencies and production companies they could have called. Why can’t the royals hire good people?

    Reply
  27. Linda says:
    February 2, 2022 at 11:39 am

    I always thought William was going to end up with Britney Spears.

    Reply
  28. Rose says:
    February 2, 2022 at 12:20 pm

    It’s all fine. It’s just fine. Not terrible, not awesome, just fine. This might be just the patronage she needs. Hope she actually does some work for the Organisation.

    Reply
  29. Jumpingthesnark says:
    February 2, 2022 at 2:06 pm

    Why can’t she wear British athletic wear brands? I’m not British and I know nothing about fashion but I’m assuming there are British athletic wear brands to promote.

    Reply
  30. Justplainme says:
    February 2, 2022 at 2:09 pm

    What happened to the the guards who yearn for her foot that is never put wrong wanting her to take their honorary military patronage?

    Reply

