Duchess Kate set to take over Prince Harry’s patronage of the Rugby Football Union

Just shy of one year ago, Buckingham Palace threw a tantrum about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Everyone found out that the Sussexes would be sitting down for an interview with Oprah, and within the very same newscycle, the palace announced that the Queen was yanking all of their “royal patronages.”. The palace knew they looked vindictive and small-minded, so they pushed a version where Harry and Meghan “relinquished” their patronages. Harry and Meghan did nothing of the sort. They repeatedly offered to continue working on behalf of the Queen and working with their patronages. The Queen rejected their offer. Even worse, BP half-assed it at the last minute and pulled their patronages so quickly, none of their patronages had any idea what was happening. The Rugby Football Union was particularly and vocally peeved to be losing their beloved patron. Over the course of the past year, none of the Sussexes’ patronages have been handed out to the remaining working royals. Until now!
The Duchess of Cambridge will become the first member of the Royal Family to take on one of Prince Harry’s patronages when she is announced as the new figurehead of English rugby. Kate, 40, is due to be unveiled as the patron of the Rugby Football Union ‘imminently’, sources told the Daily Mail. Her role sets her up in direct competition with William, who became patron of the Welsh Rugby Union in 2016. The move comes ahead of England’s Six Nations campaign, which begins next week.
Harry was forced to step down from the role of RFU patron last year after he and Meghan confirmed to the Queen that they would not be returning as working royals. Their decision followed a year-long ‘cooling off’ period after they acrimoniously quit royal life and settled in the US. Harry himself took over the patronage from the Queen in 2016. Before that he was vice patron from 2010 and was seen as a committed ambassador for the England side. He even went on an alleged 25-hour drinking session with the team in Paris in 2007 after they lost the World Cup.
Until now, no member of the Royal Family has been handed one of the Sussexes’ patronages. Some suspect the Queen did not want to risk antagonising her grandson, who has spent much of the past two years taking pot-shots at his family from across the Atlantic. ‘People just tread a bit carefully when it comes to them,’ one source remarked.
But with the Six Nations Championship coming up next week, the need for a figurehead is pressing. And it can be revealed that Kate, who once enjoyed a warm relationship with her brother-in-law, is about to step into his shoes and will be ‘front and centre’ at the upcoming games.
There is no word yet as to whether she will also take on Harry’s former role as patron of the Rugby Football League. But it is expected that the Queen may now start to redistribute more of the couple’s dormant patronages.
For Harry these include, in addition to his ex-military affiliations, the presidency of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and the London Marathon Charitable Trust. Meghan also had to hand back patronages with the Royal National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, as well as her vice presidency of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.
I wonder if the Queen wanted the Sussexes’ patronages to stay “dormant” for a year before assigning new patrons? It feels that way. The other option is that the patronages had to stay dormant because the Windsors are running out of “working royals,” and the handful of working royals left on Salt Island are charisma-vacuums. As I said, the Rugby Football Union wasn’t happy about losing Harry. They loved Harry and Harry loved them right back. Well, I hope those rugby guys will be happy with jazz hands, freeze-poses, sausage curls, buttons, pussybows, wiglets and keenery once every two years. Because that’s all she’ll do.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
The blonde woman in the last photo is looking at Kate talking, thinking WTF?
First thing I noticed 😀
She’s a celebitchy comment come to life.
She’s our new muse!
Please correct me if I’m using this the wrong way but if we were in the (southern?) US would this be a ‘bless her heart’ caption from the blond lady?
LOL! Best comment ever @SarahCS!
Lol. You win
Definitely a “bless her heart” followed by “poor thing” moment!
Yup, it’s the “oh no baby what is you doin?” meme come to life.
We might also say (depending on location) ‘Oh Honey….’ with the appropriate trailing off and sympathetic look.
This is absolutely a “bless your heart”! I love it!
I have to wonder what dumb thing kate is saying for the woman to give her that look.
There’s video online of this moment and it is cringe. Halting, disjointed statements and Jazz Hands at full throttle.
In her head, I can imagine her thinking, “The poor sausage…”
Huh, I wish I could pad my resume like this. No need to learn anything or do any work, just wake up in the morning and find I’m the “figurehead” of the Boston Celtics, or something.
Darling, at least you HAVE a resumé…. 😀
It’s easy jus spend 10 years stalking your prey. Marry them and have their babies and *poof* insta titles. is yours!
Yes, I see now where I went wrong in life.
You will have to wrestle my great aunt for that one. Warning: she fights dirty.
@LightPurple
I have a couple of cousins that would throw down too.
We don’t call them Seek and Destroy for fun.
You have no idea! I keep wanting to change jobs at early 40s and every time I think of the time and brain power to learn all the new things I get overwhelmed and discouraged. Instajob I wish.
Honestly. I would have woken up with two Pulitzers and three Oscars today if I had Kate’s luck. Darn—I guess I’m just not living right…🤪🤪😎😎🙃
An opportunity to pull out the jeggings! In fairness, Kkkate shows more engagement in the sporting patronages/events she’s been assigned. Does this mean she and Bulliam could be on opposite sides in Wales/England rugby matches? LOL
Well the article does point out that it isn’t certain if she is to take on harry’s position as patron: “ There is no word yet as to whether she will also take on Harry’s former role as patron of the Rugby Football League”
So it seems like nothing is certain yet. Although is does seem like the RF is eager for kate to take this on. Maybe the Ruby League is stalling?
@Chloe … There are two separate patronages–Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League–and Harry was Patron of both. It’s definitely been decided that she will become Patroness of the Rugby Football Union, but “There is no word yet whether she will also take on Harry’s former role as patron of the Rugby Football League.”
I would actually bet money the RFL is stalling.
George would be a much better pick.
Kate makes ANYTHING about her. She will know the cameras are on her and mug outrageously and wear fashions that will be duly recorded in the tabs plus her hair. So sad.
Try as I might, I cannot think of anything that would make someone guffaw like that when visiting a place to discuss how a texting mental health service (for suicidal ideation, no less) has been working during the pandemic. I’m imaging you don’t want the talk to be all doom & gloom, but this? Makes no sense to me.
Sorry, Rugby Football Union. You’re stuck with her now.
@Becks1
Makes you wonder what Rugby Football Union ever did to deserve this?
Charles’ decision to streamline the monarchy would have been much more successful if he hadn’t driven out Harry and Meghan. There just aren’t enough royals to go around.
They seriously don’t even need a patron. Rugby will be fine without a royal showing up preening for photo ops.
This!
I think, in general, the royals need the patronages more than the patronages need the royals.
Exactly. But I still wish we could get audio on what she’s saying when she visits patronages she knows nothing about.
Omg that would be hilarious. SNL could do parodies, the jokes would write themselves.
Welp. The Royal Family is in serious trouble and I’m sure they, the rota and editors all know it. Losing Meghan and Harry has to be one of the biggest fumbles I’ve ever seen. The family lost charming and dynamic individuals and the rota lost interest and money revenue. They all played themselves. I’m sure the rugby team will be so thrilled about this, lol. I really don’t think they’ll last another full year without short of begging the Sussexes to return because this is sad.
Here’s what i don’t understand about these patronages – wouldn’t it make more sense for the patron to be a famous retired rugby player? or coach? someone who has a history and name recognition within the sport? same for basically ALL the royal patronages??? (ie: BAFTA patron an important retired actor, Museum patron an important artist, curator, or academic etc.)
or basically ANYONE who would show up to the opening of an envelope?
But then how would they justify sucking off all that tax money into their pockets as “working royals”.
But that would mean PWT and K have even less engagements than they currently have.
That’s exactly it. That’s the reason William bullied Meghan out. He didn’t want a lesser royal to take his jobs from him. I don’t think he feels there’s enough of visible opportunities for a royal as it is so he bullied h and Meghan out. He doesn’t mind people working for him behind the curtains but out front he wants to be seen to increase his popularity. That is the damn truth. He wants to take all credit.
Then it wouldn’t be a ‘royal’ patron and how are the royals supposed to justify their existence if not for these “royal patronages” and ribbon cuttings etc?
but, I do think this is an issue for the royals for exactly that reason – this kind of news just calls attention to the question of what is a royal patron, why are they needed, what kind of “good” is Kate going to do for the Rugby Football Union that someone with actual rugby ties couldn’t do?
Well… the idea is that a royal patron will bring the necessary attention with them to a certain cause/event/ problem. And the hope is that with that attention comes donators (although i don’t think that the Rugby League is in need of that). The problem is that the press would rather talk about kate’s dresses and how she is so amazing than the cause she’s there for and how you can help them. So in the end the royals get good PR and the charity/ organizations get nothing.
Yeah, I mean, I understand the idea behind having a royal patron.
But the idea is not the reality and having a royal patron doesn’t typically mean more donations or even more publicity. But that’s something the royal family does not want the press or the public to focus on, which is why I said it was an issue for the royals.
When they do get the big donators on a hook they use them for their own created foundations so the small charities with a royal patron likely don’t get much. Look at how many of Kate’s have closed down.
@Chloe – wasn’t this an issue for Kate’s EACH patronage? She wasn’t showing up, so they hooked up with Ed Sheeran instead to bring attention to their events?
Photo ops or no, she’ll get pissed off having to do more events with appointments like these. And – more and more people will get to see up close and personal what a complete waste of time she is.
I think this is what they are truly afraid of coming out in Harry’s book. That the royal family is totally useless. They don’t provide anything anymore. They are just leeches on society. And Harry leaving is making that more and more clear.
I don’t understand why there should be patrons of any sort. But I suppose these are vestiges of a system when royal recognition actually meant something.
Same. I don’t get it. The royal patronages, the royal military appointments with special medals, I just don’t get it. Give those things to deserving people in those fields. I guess it’s the pageantry and tradition?
Zara’s husband Mike could easily have done it as a retired rugby player.
Yes – as much as Mike Tindall sucks, it would have made 1000% more sense for him to do this.
So much more sense. And rugby isn’t tennis. Am I wrong that the attendance is less a fashion show and more blue collar? Can Kate relate to this at all? (BTW I can’t reply in vertical mode but it looks like I can edit in vertical if I post in horizontal. Gonna keep trying this).
But he isn’t a working royal so they wouldn’t have been able to justify it after forcibly removing Harry as patron.
BettyRose, HOW are you seeing comments on your phone?? I can’t see them since the update? I can only see/reply/edit on my iPad, and on my MacBook, I can read and reply but not edit! It’s making me nuts 😜
Jan90067 – I don’t always see them, but they’ll be there when I refresh. I can’t reply at all in vertical mode, and it’s very difficult in horizontal mode because the ad takes up most of the screen. But if you reply “test” and then switch to horizontal mode. you can edit your reply. You seem like a Mac person, so I’m guessing you’re on an iPhone, as am I. Just the XR, though.
Thanks, BettyRose! I just tried it and the replies came on, but are ONLY there in the horizontal mode after refresh! SO strange! I rarely use it in horizontal (except for taking certain pics!), but it’s nice to not have to schlep the iPad everywhere if I want to read here when I’m out of the house!
Now… to conquer how to *edit* a reply in MacBook! lol
Thank you again! Have a great weekend! ❤️
@Bettyrose
Rugby union in the northern hemisphere is full of posh boys. In that sense, Kate might (sort of) fit in.
Back in the day there was much speculation that Diana had an affair with Will Carling, who was the captain of the English rugby squad. Kind of feels like the scene is being set for similar rumours about Kate, especially given William’s presumed wanderings.
She’ll get to be around all the young guys on the team; she will probably pay more attention to this patronage. Wonder if this is to draw attention away from PA’s vacated patronages. If Harry were to actually be able to attend a game you know he would get more attention than Kate.
God forbid, Kate Middleclass around a pack of testosterone-charged rugby players. The unhinged gaping-jaw laugh and the jazz hands will be on OVERDRIVE. She’ll forget to FREEZE for photos!
Yeah, one suspects she’s gonna love this. 😈😈🤣
I predict the skin tight jeggings will make an appearance again!
Thoughts and prayers to the Rugby Football Union.
As William is patron of welsh rugby I suspect we’ll see the press play up the husband & wife team rivalry. Probably seeing Kate taking the kids & the Middletons along will be the big draw for the gig
Harry seemed to do quite a few solo international trips with the rugby so wonder if she will travel as much.
For an org that has endured so long hard to believe the lack of strategic thinking around Harry & Meghan given the BRF is short of front line royals generally let alone young-ish ones for a good while.
The Royal Family yanked Harry and Meghan’s patronages with no plan as who would take over what, that’s why it’s taken a whole year to redistribute them. All the best to Kate with her new patronage. If she really thinks she won’t be required to do more work because of her children, she’s sadly mistaken. The royals have to get out more now because their popularity is waning and it’s the Queen that’s maintaining public support for the monarchy. It’s going to be a different story when she dies.
She would welcome preening in front of the cameras at Rugby matches and sometimes bringing George wearing a suit. She can dress up and do “fashion” shots.
I think they want to see how this test balloon goes over first. Plus, Kate will need time to shop for some cute rugby outfits! Can’t rush things.
I do wonder if the Cambridges are starting to realize that one potential effect of not having that many patronages and events generally means they are now likely to be saddled with most of the Sussex’s patronages, Andrew’s remaining ones, and any others that come along. So much work!!!
I think she’s itching for Meghan’s National Theatre patronage and Andrew’s English National Ballet ones. Anything to associate herself with Diana and Ballet. Doing nothing but wasting more money on expensive gowns and posing at one event a year. That’s why she did the weird visit to examine textiles when Meghan was announced as NT patron. Kate was trying to horn her way in even then.
Eh, if she were interested in those she could have requested them before Meghan married in. Kate had plenty of time to choose. She’s just not interested in doing more.
I can’t believe Kate is the RF gold standard. Is this what Chuck had in mind for a slimmed down monarchy? A family of dullards that hardly works? They’re worthless.
there are negative comments in the DM about her which are quicly removed. She is no gold standard, not remotely. Charles caused the mess when he let Will run rampant.
“ There is no word yet as to whether she will also take on Harry’s former role as patron of the Rugby Football League.“
So nothing is certain?
Right. It says she is “is due to be unveiled as the patron of the Rugby Football Union ‘imminently’,” but this isn’t an announcement that she is. Same for the patron of the Rugby Football League. It doesn’t say that she is the new patron. So which is it? Why tease the so called announcement of Harry’s replacement? And I swear they did the same thing a year ago, stating that Kate was the new patron but nothing happened. If I were any of theses rugby leagues, I would just make Harry an ambassador, because I can’t imagine that Kate would bring more attention to the sport than Harry did. As many have said, rugby doesn’t need a royal patron. Is she even known to like rugby? Hell, the only reason why she got Wimbledon was because they knew she would actually show up for it and it’s not like she plans to work more than she does now.
Honestly you have a point. Nobody is stopping these organizations from simply taking on a patron or ambassador. If I were in charge of the Rugby League i would simply take harry on as a patron period. They damn near cried last year when it was announced that harry had relinquished his role. I could feel the frustration through their tweets.
She will probably bring George dressed in a suit.
Shouldn’t this have gone to Mike tindall who hosts a podcast on rugby in Britain. Even though he’s not a royal all the patronages shouldn’t be between just the magnificent eight as they call them. I never understood why princess Anne hubby doesn’t have a patronage. It’s not hard and he’s associated with the royals so why not make him go to one or two. Never understood why princess Anne kids didn’t have one or two patronages. It shouldn’t be just the ones in the spotlight getting all the work. Even with the loss of California at least make the patronages that is being given out make sense. The only way it’ll make sense is the rival will and Kate thing but how many times have will been to his own rugby patronage
Mike and Tim are not working royals, that’s the point. If they’re taking these away from Harry because he’s no longer an official working royal, they cannot hand them to other members of the family who are also not working royals.
Harry took “pot shots”?No he didn’t. The tabs, his brother and father did. William and Kate working with Jason Knauf to launch “investigations.”
Harry had “the nerve” to defend himself instead of acting like a proper punching bag.
He spent most of the year taking potshots at the tabloid press. I think they have convinced themselves that they are Harry’s “real” family. They probably do care more about him being there than the Windsors do, lol. Remember Arthur Edwards near tears?
Imma say something nice since it’s Friday.
She needs to do something with that hair, real and otherwise.
Grenadier guards were begging for her just days ago supposedly. What happened to that? Was there a big no way from the guards so they are throwing this one to Middleclass so we don’t see how unwanted she really is?
They weren’t begging for her. Someone from the Guards said they were not asking for her at all.
Tragic and embarrassing.
Grenadier Guard weren’t begging anyone. In fact one guard called this out in the DM comment section on twitter. That story came either straight from casa Middleton or from a very kate friendly person at KP.
No Grenadier Guards for Kate; that’s the deflect here. As the FFK, Burger King will want that to go to his manly man self. But Kate taking over Harry’s patronage when she was part of the smear campaign makes me angry.
Six nations is next week so it a perfect photo opportunity for the Cambridge’s. If the rugby league World Cup hadn’t been cancelled she probably would have been announced for that then. It wasn’t a matter of the Queen waiting a year. It was a matter of them waiting for the maximum exposure for the announcement which is why they paired it with an event. With covid cancellations they didn’t have that opportunity. They didn’t care about actually doing any work to support the organization they just want to use it for exposure. Also, I don’t think they expected the RFU and the RL to be so publicly against Harry’s removal. Both organizations made it clear they wanted Harry to stay on. They think they can claim a piece of Harry’s popularity. Also they can use Harry’s name to clout chase Just like just about all the articles for her birthday included mentions of Meghan. Every article about this will be more about Harry. My prediction right now. They will announce his replacement for captain general of the marines prior to the Mountbatten music festival which is scheduled for March. It’s all about maximizing exposure.
what bothers me that articles link Andrew and Harry together as if Harry did anything wrong. He and his family would have stayed but the Queen (William and Charles) did not allow them to do part time royal duties.)And the constant defense of Andrew by his stans.
SHe looks ridiculous with the “braying” laughter.
A grown woman should not be carrying on like this at an official engagement. She looks like an immature teenager in hysterics over something completely stupid and UNfunny.
This seems like a double talk story to distract from something else.. What is sad is there are so many scandals and investigations going on that we will probably never know which one. I am pretty sure PH knew this would happen eventually, along with his charities. They may not like it but I’m sure everyone is/was resolved to it and will not be not shocked when it does happen. So it seems like they are trying to create a controversy/scandal where none exists. I doubt PH would be banned from any locker room or sideline if he attended a Rugby Match. Pretty sure they understand perfectly why he left.
IDK—can Keen manage her composure with a team full of hot rugby guys?? She can barely contain herself with the sailing crowd, who are less overtly sexy than professional rugby men. I think in this case, at least for the first visit, she should bring along Zara to help offset the extra flappy Jazz hands, hair tossing and hyena laughing.
I did not know that jazz hands were a thing in rugby.
The hands, the hands, the crazy hands! They seem to have morphed into a separate entity. They don’t even match what the rest of her body is doing. Do they keep spastically flapping while she sleeps?
At least they have pussybows Kaiser. 😂😂
LOL, a few weeks ago Rugby Football Union posted something about Harry, BRF and the BM can do all they want, but they can’t stop Harry’s former patronages from liking him.
On a radio show last week the host got the shock of his life when the majority of the callers said Harry should get free security, he thought he had a winning topic, and was like a fish out of water, when the script didn’t go not go as plan.
That was a great radio show. The host was so shocked. I was surprised they didn’t vet the callers first but just assumed everyone hated Harry. That show was not in line with what the tabloids say at all. People get why Harry needs security.
Edit- had to check- nick ferari show
The fact that these organizations and sports have “managed” to survive for a year without a royal patron says so much about how much a royal patron really matters
Aren’t they worried that She will take her Cosplay to the next level and end up dating the captain of the rugby team.
Omg lol!!! She’s the type that would.
After flashing him first
What’s the over/under on her showing up in big stripes? Maybe some knee high socks?
They should give the patronage to Mike T. I know he’s not a royal, let alone a working royal but he is royal adjacent and a former rugby player. He would be great, win win for everyone.
The royal family needs a new business model and to start thinking out of the box.
Now these are the kinds of patronages that I think Kate would actually do a bit more “work” with…. Athletic men all around, going to games, pep talks. Yeah, this is her jam. Sure, her work is and always will be less than the bare minimum, but she’ll probably make more of an attempt with this one. The fact that William has their Welsh rivals?! That’s just the cherry on top.
OMG at the patronages Harry had. He really and truly did all of the heavy lifting in that family. Incredible…
MCG, I was thinking the same. Hot, young men in skimpy clothing to flirt with, have private pep talks with, etc.? Yeah, she’ll be there.
So we will see her behave as she usually does at her sporting events.
Sail the boat and lose the race guffawing raucously, swing the cricket bat and guffaw as she is caught out in the gully, hit a forehand in tennis and guffaw as the ball flies out of court, do a 100 meter dash and guffaw as she loses the race.
Can ‘t wait for her to throw the rugby ball forward and guffaw when they call a foul.
Omg lol!!! 😂
She can recycle some of her Little House on the Prairie outfits to wear.
lol this is definitely a leak from CarolJenner/middleton camp trying to persuade chuck/willywonka to allow this. You’d think she’d learn from the reaction to her leaks about attending the Diana statue or her being benched after the excessive stories of “incandescent/ uncontrollable man baby willy’s outbursts” and him clearly punishing her by reducing her solo visits!! I feel like even if the institution is in dire need of people to take patronage, they’re very aware of her incompetence and laziness. And won’t want to open more door for more scrutiny/criticism on royals (value/worth?contributions to charity)
She will probably take George and “channel” Diana and William going to sporting events.
We can bet on that. George attended football with them last year, and a few years ago they brought the children along to the King’s Cup boat races. That was the one when Charlotte famously stuck out her tongue at the reporters egged on by Carole and the nanny.
They couldn’t help but bring up “25 hr drinking session” 15 years ago…
So I’m super cynical. Any chance they did this to limit activities H&M can do with the kids if they ever go home?