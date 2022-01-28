Duchess Kate set to take over Prince Harry’s patronage of the Rugby Football Union

Just shy of one year ago, Buckingham Palace threw a tantrum about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Everyone found out that the Sussexes would be sitting down for an interview with Oprah, and within the very same newscycle, the palace announced that the Queen was yanking all of their “royal patronages.”. The palace knew they looked vindictive and small-minded, so they pushed a version where Harry and Meghan “relinquished” their patronages. Harry and Meghan did nothing of the sort. They repeatedly offered to continue working on behalf of the Queen and working with their patronages. The Queen rejected their offer. Even worse, BP half-assed it at the last minute and pulled their patronages so quickly, none of their patronages had any idea what was happening. The Rugby Football Union was particularly and vocally peeved to be losing their beloved patron. Over the course of the past year, none of the Sussexes’ patronages have been handed out to the remaining working royals. Until now!

The Duchess of Cambridge will become the first member of the Royal Family to take on one of Prince Harry’s patronages when she is announced as the new figurehead of English rugby. Kate, 40, is due to be unveiled as the patron of the Rugby Football Union ‘imminently’, sources told the Daily Mail. Her role sets her up in direct competition with William, who became patron of the Welsh Rugby Union in 2016. The move comes ahead of England’s Six Nations campaign, which begins next week.

Harry was forced to step down from the role of RFU patron last year after he and Meghan confirmed to the Queen that they would not be returning as working royals. Their decision followed a year-long ‘cooling off’ period after they acrimoniously quit royal life and settled in the US. Harry himself took over the patronage from the Queen in 2016. Before that he was vice patron from 2010 and was seen as a committed ambassador for the England side. He even went on an alleged 25-hour drinking session with the team in Paris in 2007 after they lost the World Cup.

Until now, no member of the Royal Family has been handed one of the Sussexes’ patronages. Some suspect the Queen did not want to risk antagonising her grandson, who has spent much of the past two years taking pot-shots at his family from across the Atlantic. ‘People just tread a bit carefully when it comes to them,’ one source remarked.

But with the Six Nations Championship coming up next week, the need for a figurehead is pressing. And it can be revealed that Kate, who once enjoyed a warm relationship with her brother-in-law, is about to step into his shoes and will be ‘front and centre’ at the upcoming games.

There is no word yet as to whether she will also take on Harry’s former role as patron of the Rugby Football League. But it is expected that the Queen may now start to redistribute more of the couple’s dormant patronages.

For Harry these include, in addition to his ex-military affiliations, the presidency of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and the London Marathon Charitable Trust. Meghan also had to hand back patronages with the Royal National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, as well as her vice presidency of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.