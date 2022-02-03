Duchess Kate steps out for an artsy day with Prince Charles & Camilla

The Duchess of Cambridge was out and about today for her second day of work in a row! She has now worked four days in 2022, how special. Today, Kate was out with her father-in-law Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Usually, when Kate does an event with Charles and Camilla, William is there too. Not so for today’s excursions, which makes me wonder why William was absent and why Kate has seemingly done more “work” at the start of the year. But I digress.
For this outing, Kate repeated a Catherine Walker dress. She’s worn this a few times, including her first public outing with the Queen in 2019, just the two of them. A strange symmetry then – this is the dress she wears when she does events with her in-laws, without William or any other buffers.
Kate, Charles and Camilla’s outing was to see the work being done with some of Charles’s Foundation projects at the Trinity Buoy Wharf. They met students from The Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts. The students showcased their artwork to the royals, and then the royals visited one of Charles’s special interest projects: the Future Textiles Studio. Charles loves to support the British textiles industry and handmade artisanal crafts. Speaking of, they also met people from Charles’s Modern Artisan project. All of this artsy and artisan stuff is why Kate was invited, because she is “artsy.” But it’s kind of weird that William didn’t tag along too, I think.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220203- Charles, Prince of Wales, Founder and President of The Prince’s Foundation, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave following a visit to the foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture.
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220203- Charles, Prince of Wales, Founder and President of The Prince’s Foundation, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave following a visit to the foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220203- Charles, Prince of Wales, Founder and President of The Prince’s Foundation, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave following a visit to the foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture.
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220203- Charles, Prince of Wales, Founder and President of The Prince’s Foundation, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave following a visit to the foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture.
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220203- Charles, Prince of Wales, Founder and President of The Prince’s Foundation, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave following a visit to the foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I don’t mind this dress but that is the first thing that I thought of when I saw these pics – “is this her ‘working with the ILs dress’??” It’s not my favorite but overall its fine – better than a lot of her coat dresses or sister wives dresses.
I wonder if she went to this because of her interest in textiles, remember that 🤣🤣 Because otherwise yes, I do think its weird that she went to this with C&C and without William. Maybe the royal family is showing their support to Kate in their way and telling William that she’s it?
My first thought was ‘oh look, it’s the old Kate again’. While I am not a fan of this particular dress, I have to admit I much prefer to see her in stuff like this because I think it’s a lot more “her”. Copying Meghan’s looks do nothing for her because it’s obvious and looks half-assed. But in my opinion, while Kate’s style has always been about cosplaying other people, I still think her queen cosplaying suited her more. She should stick with looks like this.
Camilla looks like she raided the wardrobe of a Dickens play.
Exactly! I had a weird “awww look at her actually looking like the Kate we knew” moment. This seems so much more authentically her. And it actually what looks best on her. But she’s surrounded by incompetence and is so jealous and unoriginal she’ll probably never realize this.
Okay now as I’m turning this over in my head, I bet its because of Harry’s public event today with BetterUp. The BRF knows that will be a big story so they’re trying to get ahead of it by
1) getting Kate out again (because she gets more attention than C&C) and it was easier to shove her into an already planned engagement like this one than to set up something new and
2) setting up the narratives of “how close Kate is to her ILs” especially if the BRF thinks Harry is going to mention his father again or something. (I don’t think he will, why would he, but you know how the Firm thinks….) The BRF thinks that Kate with C&C will steal the spotlight from Harry because they are betting that “awww look how close Kate is with Charles and Camilla, bet Meghan is so jealous, there is nothing wrong with C&C they are so welcoming to their DILs” is going to be the storyline and it will knock harry out of the news cycle.
Sorry, but two boring people plus another boring person don’t make something more interesting than Harry lol.
Great theory, and you’re probably right. Kate is their “big gun” these days. 😀
This sounds about right. Poor Kate, again being dragged out like a top CEO because of Harry and Meghan. I saw video of them posing for photos on Twitter–the body language is, uh, interesting. Camilla and Charles close together and Kate off to the side at an awkward distance.
I think your theory is a truthful fact.. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Would also add that C&C being part of this makes it more high profile, to compete with the fact that Harry will be doing an event with Serena, if that makes sense…
At least with Charles there, People covers a bit of what’s actually going on at the location they’re visiting, vs the usual Kate saga of “learning and listening”. Believe a couple of those Foundation projects, like the Modern Artisan project, were originally headquartered at Dumfries House, which some time back started a program to train students interested in careers in fashion. Interestingly, Charles announced the initial hookup with YOOX, and the capsule collection they planned (ultimately 10-12 pieces of high end, theoretically sustainable pieces), shortly after Meghan’s capsule collection was done for Smartworks – and I assumed at the time that’s where his inspiration came from.
+1 that this fact is probably spot on. Could also explain the repeat/THIS repeat if she had little to no notice. She doesn’t have to “think” and just pulls out what she wore with the in laws last time and rinses and repeats.
Sporty and artsy both this week. Are they FINALLY – after 10 years – learning to lean into Kate’s strengths and interests? She looks good in this dress, so I would wear it a lot too.
But can we discuss Camilla and that horrid peplum she’s wearing?
It does seem that way. After all, what other strengths does she have?
I don’t think it’s the peplum per se – that actually gives it some shape – but the jacket doesn’t fit her well in the upper back and shoulders. A common basic alteration (that can be found easily online) will fix this, which makes me wonder if this is off the rack? Because if it isn’t, she should fire her tailor.
Wow she actually looks really nice. I cant fault anything. I also belive someone must have told her to Cut Out her keen copying and go back to her usual.
It’s the shoulder pads that are killing me though, but at least she looks like herself.
I just said similar above and I hope so too. I haven’t always liked everything she’s worn, but she still had more of her own look when she dressed this way. I cannot stomach her trying to look like Meghan because she cannot pull off the cool, easy breezy professional looks that Meghan can.
The Meg SWFing was legit keeping me out. I found it so disturbing on so many levels, especially when you consider the fact that Meghan’s style was deemed trashy by the press and Kate’s style was regal.
@JT, it really has gotten bad. When she did her back to back cosplay last week, I legit felt uncomfortable even looking at her, it was just so blatant and not normal, and it felt like she even crossed a line with it. I am crossing my fingers that she paid attention to the backlash over it, because she got called out everywhere for it, and is retreating away from that nonsense.
idk, it’s such a teen dress to me with the awful shoulder pads, ugly collar and the twirly skirt. She either dresses like she’s 80 or 13. I’m surprised that the English press isn’t suggesting that somehow Kate is reviving Camilla’s image by doing an outing with her. I just see a parade of horribles with these people.
Was gonna say…first thing that hit me was: TWEE! This is a 40 yr old woman dressing like a little girl. For God’s sake, TRY to look like a professional WOMAN. She has SO MANY professional examples (besides Meghan) to look at; she has so many fashion experts at her fingertips. This is the one time she SHOULD copy her dead mother in law and call Vogue for help!
Camilla needs a GD GOOD FITTING BRA.
*spoiler alert for tomorrow’s headline*
PW was home taking care of the children so she could work, he is such a devoted dad 😉
Was the nanny sick or was it his visitation day?
You nailed it Cessily!
No William? Now this is a first.
4 days of work so far for the year, I am impressed, keep this up and she could meet 200 by year end .
I don’t know who she is looking at or listening to in that picture with her scooting down, but it’s definitely not the little girl, because the little girl is looking at Kate but Kate isn’t looking at her.
Let me tell you, I am SHOCKED to see her getting out two days in a row.
@Over it – Well, 4 events and it’s February 3, so be generous and say 4/month, she could hit 50 at this rate. 200 would require advanced math I can’t do first thing in the morning, plus remember there’s that whole traditional summer-off thing she has to fit in somehow. Yeah, 50 is about right.
William is scheduled to go to Dubai next week. He must need a few weeks off beforehand as comp for the travel time.
I see that KKKate is taking a break from copying Duchess Meghan on this “work” outing. Good.
Too handle bags are out in full force today #trendsettermeghan
This is a very traditional Duchess look. I guess no business casual trousers for an event with the in-laws. It is nice to see them out together. I love Camilla’s green suit and black boots.
Shoulder pads aside I see this on an eight year old in 1954. About right for the BRF and the endless infantilisation of this ‘woman’.
Kate looks nice in this repeat, and it coordinates with Camilla’s suit well, but the injectables are really getting distracting at this point. I kind of shudder to see what the long term effects will be as Kate ages. 😖
The green is a good color for Camilla, but I’d edit out the peplum … I get why she’s gone with that style, but it calls *more* attention to her midsection, it doesn’t camouflage it at all.
I now I hate myself for commenting on their clothes, not the content of their “work.”
So many of her dresses remind me of dresses I wore and loved – when I was 10. She isn’t that much older than me and I really scratch my head to understand her “little girl’s fancy party dress” style.
Agree. I think she looks awful and prissy in this but at least she’s not wearing a hat to match like when she went out with the queen.
Oh look, it’s big blue…
Did you notice big blue? Ok, let me just walk around with my hand out so you get a photo?
Yes, I wear it every day so my husband knows it’s me… Pippatips#69
I wonder if Charles and Camilla feel a little weird seeing her wear it.
@Becks If they were to feel weird I wonder why they just didnt put it in a vault long ago. Firstly its said Charles couldnt even be arsed to pick the ring himself and William then gives his girlfriend the same ring. How unromantic from start to finish.
@Noki, I said something similar yesterday. How on earth anyone can think that gaudy harbinger of doom is a grand romantic gesture from William is beyond me. I would NOT be happy if my fiance gave me a ring that was a famous symbol of my mother’s anguish and pain to mark our engagement, that’s for sure. He couldn’t even take the time to pick out something with meaning for HER, but then again in his (minimal) defense I doubt even William knows what Kate’s actual taste and style is.
Dang, that girl worked hard to get that coveted ring despite the baggage it carries, and she will not be denied wearing the living daylights out of it!
The Prince’s Foundation is in the middle of a cash for access scandal yet Charles can do an event for it without that being mentioned. Meanwhile the Sussexes can’t do anything without the price of their house being mentioned. In fact there has been no mention of the scandal since they tried to implicate Harry.
Looks like she stole the dress from Camilla. It’s so matronly.
unreservedly loathe this dress. it’s sooooo terrible and twee. and yes, looks like a 5 year old in the 1940s/50s
it is however a familiar look for her.
Eh, it’s a cute/nice professional dress….for a 20-25-year-old. The twirly skirt and prim collar is a bit too cutesy for a 40-year-old woman (at least for my taste), but it’s more “her” than the Meghan cosplay she keeps insisting on. Agree with the theory that she’s out and about with C+C today so they can push the “oh look how well she gets along with her ILs….MEGHAN must be the issue!” These people are so predictable.
THIS. It’s so girlie, and the shoulder pads, I might add, don’t do it any favors.
It’s not a horrendous look to me, and it doesn’t look bad on her per se. But it’s still just wrong on so many levels.
If anything @swirlmamad all this does it point out exactly what CC’s “issue” was with Meghan. #vErYmUcHnOtArAcIstfAmilY
EX-actly.
Ok so I went back and read comments from the first time Kate wore this in 2019 (mainly bc I was pretty sure she had worn it before then, but no her visit with the Queen in 2019 was the first time we saw it) and Notasugarhere said she looked like the American Girl doll Samantha and my response was that I could not unsee it.
And now that I read that comment again, once again I can’t unsee it. It’s a perfect combo of Ssamantha’s plaid dress from Meet Samantha and her buster brown dress from Samantha Learns a Lesson (the OG books/outfits, I don’t know if they changed anything since my day.)
@Becks1, AG cosplay! Brilliant! 🤣
And she and William married in 2011 and she didn’t do a solo engagement with the Queen till 2019?!?!??? Oh, Betty LOOOOOOVES Kate all right. Sure.
I’m not getting why Kate was invited to this but anyway…I’m guessing that Charles frowns on women wearing pants that’s why she decided to wear a coat dress to this event. Apparently, Charles is a stickler for tradition just like his mother.
They are all so fake, Kate and her family literally campaigned to skip a generation and yet here’s Charles and Camilla propping Kate up as the greatest daughter-in-law ever. They all deserve each other.
I think the Queen Mother rejected Kate’s coat dress for looking too old.
Also… told you guys they’d be out in full force on Harry’s scheduled appearance. These losers are too predictable
This dress looks good on her because it hides how slender she has become, which is exactly why Camilla asked her to wear it, so as not to invite harsh comparison.
Kate looks like a care taker for two elderlies who want to go for lunch and need assistant.
Was she there to appeal to the younger participants? Whatever. The 3 of them together don’t look any more compelling than any one of them alone but hey, it’s the job. Hope the traditional arts students and tradesmen do well.
They must be trying to get photos for tomorrow’s papers to distract from the shambles of the UK government. Ofgem have increased the capped on energy prices, prices are up by 54% starting April and then another likely increase in October, amongst other things. I’ve not seen prices like this in years. I’m trying not to panic about how we can afford all these horrendous increases not just for energy but water, broadband, council tax, national insurance, motor insurance, mortgage, home insurance, food and the like. We’ve already tighten all that we can.