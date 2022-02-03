Duchess Kate steps out for an artsy day with Prince Charles & Camilla

The Duchess of Cambridge was out and about today for her second day of work in a row! She has now worked four days in 2022, how special. Today, Kate was out with her father-in-law Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Usually, when Kate does an event with Charles and Camilla, William is there too. Not so for today’s excursions, which makes me wonder why William was absent and why Kate has seemingly done more “work” at the start of the year. But I digress.

For this outing, Kate repeated a Catherine Walker dress. She’s worn this a few times, including her first public outing with the Queen in 2019, just the two of them. A strange symmetry then – this is the dress she wears when she does events with her in-laws, without William or any other buffers.

Kate, Charles and Camilla’s outing was to see the work being done with some of Charles’s Foundation projects at the Trinity Buoy Wharf. They met students from The Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts. The students showcased their artwork to the royals, and then the royals visited one of Charles’s special interest projects: the Future Textiles Studio. Charles loves to support the British textiles industry and handmade artisanal crafts. Speaking of, they also met people from Charles’s Modern Artisan project. All of this artsy and artisan stuff is why Kate was invited, because she is “artsy.” But it’s kind of weird that William didn’t tag along too, I think.