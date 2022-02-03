“Drake is getting roasted with all of memes about Rihanna’s pregnancy” links

I love all of the Drake memes about Rihanna’s pregnancy. [LaineyGossip]
Drake about to show up to that baby shower like Maleficent and cause a scene
— Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) February 1, 2022
drake: pic.twitter.com/2sMX437RX3
— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 31, 2022
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 2, 2022
My favorite Drake comment has been, what if he imprints on the baby like Jacob in Twilight?
Hahahahahahahahahhaahahha
Ok that Jenny Slate movie looks kind of cute and just the light hearted inoffensive amusement we might need in these times.
Also: MANNY’S BODY!
There was a book burning held last night – in Tennessee I think.
They start with the ideas and books. Then they’re coming after us.
Probably due to their uprising against Maus. What an absolute tragedy in the 21st century. A bunch of white racists looking to refuse the teachings of the Holocaust and wanting to revert back to segregation too, probably. First it was the demand of NOT teaching Critical Race Theory, even though it’s NOT taught, and now it’s the book titled Maus. What’s next Tennessee? We already have the Repugnant Governors gerrymandering of redrawing critical districts and underhanded methods of mail in ballots requirements!
A . . . book. . . burning? And every person younger than 100 laughs in Digital. Bring it on racists. You can’t shut down down knowledge in 2022.
Watch the 1966 film Fahrenheit 451 based on the Ray Bradbury book. He was spot on and 55 years later look what’s happening. Chills.
I’m super happy and excited for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! Just extremely happy this is not Chris Brown’s spawn!!!
To all my Celebitchies far and wide, may you be warm, safe and with power and heat during the next few days during this wintery mixture blast covering across the US.
To all others, may you be safe, warm or cooler, and may your communities be a place of peace and happiness!
To all, please remain safe and healthy! Stay positive and don’t let anyone tear you down no matter what. You are all beautiful and bring joy to me each and everyday!!
CB crew, thank you for the ability to share and give us a safe place to be bitchy if we want to and thank you bringing us the stories that are a delight to my day, each and every day!! You guys are GOATS!!!
Celebitchy really is the gossip GOAT.
It’s RARE for me to post comments here but after this mess with Drake, I just had to LOL!!!
Sometimes I wonder if he & Rihanna were really together or if she friend-zoned him from the beginning. HUM. Guess we’ll never know. He’s just SALTY for now & desperate for attention.
With that being said, I’m not surprised with her choice in men & THE ONE she choose to procreate with………… A$AP is just. Ugh.
But this ain’t the first time she was in a relationship with a self hating black man (COLORIST against dark skinned black women) & Mr. I don’t care about BLM, until this clown got locked up in a Swedish prison and the list goes on with A$AP.
So I’m also AMAZED by the comments on other platforms saying that they thought she would have chosen better, someone on her level etc.
Anyway……..Congrats to her on her pregnancy.