“Drake is getting roasted with all of memes about Rihanna’s pregnancy” links

I love all of the Drake memes about Rihanna’s pregnancy. [LaineyGossip]

OMG, look at Heidi Klum’s Moschino dress! LMAO. [RCFA]

Billy Idol canceled his tour, but not because of Covid. [Seriously OMG]

This poster with Jenny Slate is some uncanny valley sh-t. [JustJared]

While I love Sharlto Copley, this is a no for me, dawg. [Pajiba]

Gear up for Winter Olympics drama! [GFY]

Dolly Parton & Eminem might make into the same “class” at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year? Sure, why not. [Dlisted]

Fascinating facts about all fifty states. [Buzzfeed]

So many Confederate symbols are falling… all while books are being banned. [Towleroad]

Sebastian Stan & Lily James were on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Brian Cox was ready to risk it all for Brad Pitt in Troy. [Jezebel]

Drake about to show up to that baby shower like Maleficent and cause a scene — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) February 1, 2022