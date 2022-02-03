“Drake is getting roasted with all of memes about Rihanna’s pregnancy” links
  • February 03, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I love all of the Drake memes about Rihanna’s pregnancy. [LaineyGossip]
OMG, look at Heidi Klum’s Moschino dress! LMAO. [RCFA]
Billy Idol canceled his tour, but not because of Covid. [Seriously OMG]
This poster with Jenny Slate is some uncanny valley sh-t. [JustJared]
While I love Sharlto Copley, this is a no for me, dawg. [Pajiba]
Gear up for Winter Olympics drama! [GFY]
Dolly Parton & Eminem might make into the same “class” at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year? Sure, why not. [Dlisted]
Fascinating facts about all fifty states. [Buzzfeed]
So many Confederate symbols are falling… all while books are being banned. [Towleroad]
Sebastian Stan & Lily James were on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Brian Cox was ready to risk it all for Brad Pitt in Troy. [Jezebel]

11 Responses to ““Drake is getting roasted with all of memes about Rihanna’s pregnancy” links”

  1. Cara says:
    February 3, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    My favorite Drake comment has been, what if he imprints on the baby like Jacob in Twilight?

    Reply
  2. Silent Star says:
    February 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    Ok that Jenny Slate movie looks kind of cute and just the light hearted inoffensive amusement we might need in these times.
    Also: MANNY’S BODY!

    Reply
  3. The Recluse says:
    February 3, 2022 at 2:21 pm

    There was a book burning held last night – in Tennessee I think.
    They start with the ideas and books. Then they’re coming after us.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      February 3, 2022 at 4:30 pm

      Probably due to their uprising against Maus. What an absolute tragedy in the 21st century. A bunch of white racists looking to refuse the teachings of the Holocaust and wanting to revert back to segregation too, probably. First it was the demand of NOT teaching Critical Race Theory, even though it’s NOT taught, and now it’s the book titled Maus. What’s next Tennessee? We already have the Repugnant Governors gerrymandering of redrawing critical districts and underhanded methods of mail in ballots requirements!

      Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      February 3, 2022 at 5:18 pm

      A . . . book. . . burning? And every person younger than 100 laughs in Digital. Bring it on racists. You can’t shut down down knowledge in 2022.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      February 3, 2022 at 6:27 pm

      Watch the 1966 film Fahrenheit 451 based on the Ray Bradbury book. He was spot on and 55 years later look what’s happening. Chills.

      Reply
  4. JRT says:
    February 3, 2022 at 3:27 pm

    I’m super happy and excited for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! Just extremely happy this is not Chris Brown’s spawn!!!

    Reply
  5. BothSidesNow says:
    February 3, 2022 at 4:16 pm

    To all my Celebitchies far and wide, may you be warm, safe and with power and heat during the next few days during this wintery mixture blast covering across the US.

    To all others, may you be safe, warm or cooler, and may your communities be a place of peace and happiness!

    To all, please remain safe and healthy! Stay positive and don’t let anyone tear you down no matter what. You are all beautiful and bring joy to me each and everyday!!

    CB crew, thank you for the ability to share and give us a safe place to be bitchy if we want to and thank you bringing us the stories that are a delight to my day, each and every day!! You guys are GOATS!!!

    Reply
  6. Kimberly says:
    February 3, 2022 at 8:01 pm

    It’s RARE for me to post comments here but after this mess with Drake, I just had to LOL!!!
    Sometimes I wonder if he & Rihanna were really together or if she friend-zoned him from the beginning. HUM. Guess we’ll never know. He’s just SALTY for now & desperate for attention.

    With that being said, I’m not surprised with her choice in men & THE ONE she choose to procreate with………… A$AP is just. Ugh.
    But this ain’t the first time she was in a relationship with a self hating black man (COLORIST against dark skinned black women) & Mr. I don’t care about BLM, until this clown got locked up in a Swedish prison and the list goes on with A$AP.
    So I’m also AMAZED by the comments on other platforms saying that they thought she would have chosen better, someone on her level etc.

    Anyway……..Congrats to her on her pregnancy.

    Reply

