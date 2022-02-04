Judy Greer: I’m starting to see that being busy all the time is a problem



Judy Greer, 46, co-founded a natural supplement line for older women called Wile. It includes products for stress and hot flashes. She did an interview with People Magazine promoting it. Judy talked about how there are more roles for older women now, how she manages stress and how her perspective has changed as she’s gotten older. She said some things which were sadly relatable, particularly about feeling grumpy a lot and about how she’s typically busy all the time. I last saw Judy in Halloween Kills, as Jamie Lee Curtis’s daughter, but she’s one of those actresses you take for granted because she works so much. Here’s some of her People interview.

“When I first started acting, I felt like youth was everything and I was very aware of that. And now I think that the zeitgeist, the consciousness is shifting and we’re all sort of feeling differently about body image. We’re feeling differently about aging. We’re dipping our toe into becoming more expansive with our ideas about what is beautiful and what is worthy,” she muses. “I feel very lucky to be an actress in my 40s right now because there are great roles for us. There are great directors and writers out there,” Greer says, adding: “And so I think that we’re just getting served better material than those women were when I was in my 20s… There’s a long way to go. Please don’t get me wrong, but it’s a start and I’ll take it.” “There’s this shift that I started to notice that I was starting to talk to my friends about as we were getting into our 40s that I didn’t [see] being addressed,” she says. “I didn’t feel like there was any products on the market that were there for me specifically and dealing with my needs specifically… “This is such an interesting time in my life,” Greer adds. “You’re starting to really know yourself and you’re starting to really see what we thought was really important, like being busy all the time, I’m really starting to see that that’s not special. That’s actually a problem.”

[From People]

I’m going through some stuff now and I think it’s hormonal as well as just general pandemic burnout. I’ve tried various supplements for perimenopause and apart from progesterone cream I don’t think much has helped me. I also worry about side effects, which you have to be concerned about with herbal medication too. That last part she said, about being busy all the time, really hit home for me. There’s always something to do for work or just around the house. It can be overwhelming, particularly at this time of year and at this stage of life. We don’t have to wait for retirement to take a break and we don’t need permission not to work.

Also, one of the reasons Judy might be getting roles is because she has decades of working as a talented and well known character actress. Although it’s changing gradually as she mentioned those supporting roles for older women are in higher supply than leads.