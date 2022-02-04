Tom Holland responds to hearing NWH could be the #1 movie of all time

Tom Holland is promoting his action film, Uncharted, with some curiously long hair. The film is based on a popular video game and is a big action-adventure, but I guess there’s a spy element to it because interviewers keep bringing up James Bond. That might because someone’s trying to throw Tom’s name in the ring for JB. You know how I feel about that, I’m holding out for Tom as a Bond villain. Anyway, the film also stars Mark Wahlberg, so I doubt I’ll see it. In addition to the James Bond talk, people can’t stop bringing up Spider-Man during the press tour either. This makes a little more sense because Spider-Man: No Way Home is blowing the lid off the box office. And it’s not just pandemic records the film is breaking, it’s all-time records. While chatting via video with David Morales with The Backstage Experience, David informed Tom that NWH was $20M away from overtaking Avatar as the highest grossing film in the United States of all time. Tom was so stunned by the news, he had to check with his ‘people’ off camera to see if that was true.

Tom also appeared in another virtual interview, where the host revealed that the Marvel flick wasn’t actually that far off from overtaking Avatar as the highest grossing film ever. “You’re $20 million away domestically here in the United States and you will take over Avatar,” the host clarified to Tom, who thought what he said wasn’t real. But in fact, it is. “Wow, that’s incredible! I didn’t know that, honestly. That’s amazing!” he said, while trying to process that bit of information. “Wow, um, I mean… It’s mind-blowing. It’s honestly mind-blowing.”

The video is posted below. One of the wonderful things about Tom is that for as good an actor as he is, he wears his emotions on his sleeve in his real life. He’s clearly affected by the news. In the next breath, though, he points out how it is not his accomplishment alone and lists all the people who are responsible for the film’s success. I know I’m biased, but I really think that’s who Tom is. When he appeared on This Morning yesterday, both Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson mention that they find him to be a nice celebrity and how unusual that is. You can see his clip on This Morning here but there is a big NWH spoiler in it, be warned. I haven’t seen NWH yet. Unfortunately, as they said on This Morning, the spoilers became unavoidable, and I wish I had gone earlier. I will go while it’s in the theater, I really want to help Tom beat Avatar. I don’t have anything against Avatar, which I also haven’t seen, I just want another reaction video from Tom.

There is a lot of other discussion surrounding Tom and Spider-Man. One is whether he’ll come back or not. At first, I thought it was honestly up for debate, but Tom is starting to use the same Marvel-speak to evade the answer. It’s too rehearsed and we all know how crap Tom is with secrets so his fate as Spider-man has already been signed off on. I don’t know what it is, but Tom does. The other talk is about whether NWH will get an Oscar nom for best picture. I haven’t seen it, as I said, so I have no idea if it deserves it. My guess is a Best Picture nomination is a stretch. But I am not ruling it out. I doubt it will win but the industry loves Kevin Feige and I think someone might want to reward him with a nod. So the minute they have a film that could possibly be considered, they’ll try.