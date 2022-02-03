Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary released portraits ahead of her 50th birthday

I still can’t believe that the Duchess of Cambridge organized and released her 40th birthday portraits, taken by an Italian fashion photographer. The photos didn’t even look like Kate, and one of them looked like the daguerreotype of a Civil War widow. It was just such a strange visual to mark your 40th birthday – Kate, solo, in a garden (only you couldn’t see the garden), surrounded by nothing and looking nothing like how she actually looks. With that in mind, Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary is also celebrating a landmark birthday. Mary turns 50 years old on February 5th, and the Danish palace released some lovely portraits of Mary and her husband in advance of her birthday.

Just a month after the Duchess of Cambridge marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous new set of photos, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has released some special portraits of her own, ahead of her 50th birthday this weekend. Unveiled by the Danish royal house this week, in advance of Mary’s birthday on Saturday, an announcement on the Kongehuset website reads: ‘On the occasion of HRH The Crown Princess’s 50th birthday on 5 February 2022, new official gala portraits of the Crown Prince Couple are published. The portraits were taken by photographer Hasse Nielsen in The Crown Prince Couple’s home Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg.’ Town and Country reports that Mary also opted to wear the Ruby Parure Tiara: a treasured piece that dates back to 1804, when it was worn by the future queen consort of Sweden and Norway, Désirée Clary, for Napoleon’s coronation. It came under the ownership of the Danish royal family in 1869, gifted to Princess Lovisa on her marriage to the then crown prince, another Frederik of Denmark. With red and white jewels echoing the colours of the Danish flag and an ornate leaf design, it’s complemented by a matching bracelet, earrings, brooch, and ring – also worn by Mary in the new portraits.

[From Tatler]

If you’d like to read more about the ruby tiara, People Magazine had even more history about the piece. It’s a stunning tiara, and it’s a reminder that it was actually kind of weird that Kate didn’t wear a tiara for her birthday portraits. If you’re going to do formal royal portraits, certainly one of them should actually be “formal,” in a gown, with a tiara and the full regalia? Which is exactly what Mary did. I love that her husband Frederik was included in her birthday portraits. They seem warm and happy with each other.

Mary also made some public appearances this week in advance of her birthday, which Kate never does. Mary took her kids to the zoo, and then visited Copenhagen University, where she made a speech!! LOL.